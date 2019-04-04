Hot Lemonade
This is the recipe for hot lemonade my mom used to make for me when I was sick. Very good...
This is a really good alternative to the boxed neocitran... I however altered the recipe by using the 1 serving method, but keeping the lemon amount the same. So therefore I used 1 cup of water, 1 tablespoon of honey and a full lemon, just because I love the taste of the lemon! Enjoy
I love lemonade but it just doesn't taste good hot.
This is a really good alternative to the boxed neocitran... I however altered the recipe by using the 1 serving method, but keeping the lemon amount the same. So therefore I used 1 cup of water, 1 tablespoon of honey and a full lemon, just because I love the taste of the lemon! Enjoy
My Oma used to make this for me when I was a kid and nothing tastes better when your throat is sore and raw. I cut the amount of water down to one cup but kept the lemon the same. Very comforting Paula....
Very good- soothing on the throat. Juice of 1 lemon is approximately 2-3 tablespoons of reconstituted bottled lemon juice.
This was perfect for my sore throat. I followed another reviewers suggestion and used 1 cup water, 1 tablespoon honey, and juice from a whole lemon. Very soothing. I will definitely be using this every time Im sick.
Well of COURSE it's not as good as ice cold lemonaid! This is a good alternative for either a sick child or someone who doesn't care for hot tea or that awful-tasting TheraFlu. Another variation of this can be made with bottled lemon juice if you don't have a fresh lemon on hand and suger in lieu of honey.
I've been feeling cruddy today with a sore throat and swollen glands. I needed something to not only comfort but soothe. My grandma used to make this for me when I was a kid and was sick. I made this for one, using half of a lemon and a little more honey. This is just what I needed.
in my house when somebody get sick...we make some HOT LEMONADE...jajjaj...I thought that we were crazy
I had to double the lemon juice and honey (too weak otherwise) but after I did, this was pretty tasty and really helped my husband's sore throat.
sub the rum for vodka!!! **delicious**
this is a great recipes
I woke up feeling a bit under the weather--despite my efforts, looks like I'm getting bf's cold. I decided to try this, and it is certainly helping soothe my throat. I just boiled one cup of water and mixed it with the same amount of lemon and honey. No rum for me--a little to early for that today! Thanks for the recipe.
Would like to try with maple syrup in place of honey!
When I seen the title of this recipe I had to see if what it was that my mother too.Made us kid's the same thing but her's she used sugar,even if there was rum around I do believe she would've add just a tiny bit.But this the first for me to find close to my mother's recipe.Thank's for sharing it.
This is something my Mom used to make when I was little and had a cold - it brings back nice memories :-) She used a splash of red wine instead of rum. Even without the alcohol it's a great hot drink w/ no caffeine.
This recipe really soothed my throat, thanks!
Excellent! A great treat when you're not feeling well.
this is also great for a cold works really well help soothe a sore throat and cough and tastes great
Great when my kids were sick! I left out the rum though!
My mom always made this when I was sick. It's perfect for a sore throat.
No change to make. Only good words for the chef. Please please please alert me if you make this drink. Thankssss
I had a chill and this took it right away. My husband had a full blown cold and said this was very comforting. We used 2 cups of water as we wanted it nice and strong.
I’ve been making this for years, as my mother before me and so on. We’ve never had a recipe really, just 1-2 lemons cut up, squeeze the juice from them, add 1-2 cups water, throw the squeezed lemons in as well, add sugar/honey to taste and bring to a boil, serve while hot. My family has always done this when we get sick and it definitely makes me feel better.
Heated 2 cups of water in the microwave. Rolled a lemon & sliced it into my teapot. Poured water over lemon slices to steep. Added honey to mug of lemon tea. Yum!
This was really good. I did use a bit less water, probably about 2 cups, just whatever fit into my small coffee cups.
this recipe is great for when u have a flu called very serious virus!!! u drink hot lemonade then it goes away right away! amazinggg!!!
I left the rum out. Very soothing and just what my upset tummy needed.
