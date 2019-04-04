Hot Lemonade

28 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is the recipe for hot lemonade my mom used to make for me when I was sick. Very good...

By Paula

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Remove from heat, and stir in honey, lemon juice and rum.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
