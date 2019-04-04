The Sarge's Goetta - German Breakfast Treat

This is of German origin, and I have never seen it anywhere except in the Greater Cincinnati Metro area. I typically make this once a year when winter is coming. To serve, slice into thin slices and fry like bacon.

Recipe by SgtRock

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 hrs
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water, salt, and pepper to boil in a slow cooker set to High. Stir in steel cut oats, cover, and cook 90 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, mix beef, pork, and onions. Stir into the oat mixture, and reduce heat to Low. Cover, and continue cooking 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • Transfer the mixture to a medium baking pan, and cool until semi-solid. Turn out onto wax paper, and chill 1 hour in the refrigerator, or until firm.

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium high heat. Cut the refrigerated mixture into thin slices. Cook slices one at a time in the heated oil until evenly brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 69.5mg; sodium 1036.3mg. Full Nutrition
