The Sarge's Goetta - German Breakfast Treat

This is of German origin, and I have never seen it anywhere except in the Greater Cincinnati Metro area. I typically make this once a year when winter is coming. To serve, slice into thin slices and fry like bacon.
Just like my mother used to make back in Cincy! I don't cook mine nearly as long as shown in the recipe. I found the oatmeal (steel cut) in the health foods section at Krogers. I have cut back on the amount of water as it gives the goetta a thicker consistency that makes it easier to fry. I also line the bread pan with wax paper that allows me to remove it from the pan and makes it easier to slice.
I even tried using the "mess" for meatloaf to salvage the meat in it and it was hopeless. I have no idea how anyone can slice this. Also, I halved the recipe and it's a good thing because my large crock pot was filled to the max once the oatmeal cooked. This must be an aquired taste. The texture was just horrid. Perhaps about one-fourth the quantity of oatmeal would make it better.
This stuff is good! I think it might be an acquired taste though because the more I ate the better it got, and the crispier it was the better too. Very easy to make it just takes quite a long time. I think next time I'll probably cut back on the cooking time for the steel cut oats because I had about an inch stuck to the bottom of my crock pot when I finished the 90 minutes. Also, it might be easier to take all the ingredients after the oats are cooked, and mix them in a large bowl before transferring them back into the crockpot because it was hard to mix all together in the crockpot. I just went ahead and refrigerated this overnight because it took so long we went out to eat and I finished cooking the goetta the next morning. I might consider trying to cut this recipe in half next time because it makes a ton. I'm used to making big meals, but this was just overwhelming. It completely fills the crockpot. And when your only cutting thin slices to fry it goes a long way. I'm thinking about freezing the leftovers. I'm not sure if that will work out in the end, but it's worth a try. If you like to cook and don't mind the time it takes, and like to try new things, especially foods from Germany, Hungary, Poland, ect. try this I think it's worth it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2002
Wow! this is probably more "Cincinnati" than Skyline Chili! Taste great fried extra crispy & served with eggs-your-way. It is interesting to note that almost all larger meat-packing-cities with significant ethnic populations have come-up with some version of this dish. It is bassically a "poor-man's sausage", geberrally using soome knid of grain as a "filler" (think "Hamburger Helper"). The addidtion of cooked oats can stretch a little bit of pork & beef a long way! (originally the early immigrants would use those cuts of meat unwanted by the meat packers, i.e. neck bones, etc. Goetta could be fried in the morning and packed as a sandwich for the guys going out to earn a living. Try this recipe for a real authentic German/American treat!
My husband was very skeptical when he saw how much was in the crock pot and no matter what I told him about the rave reviews this recipe receives convinced him that it would taste like his favorite (Gliers)- until he tried it the next morning! He said it was delicious. Since it made so much, I gave my dad a 'loaf' and he says it's the best he's ever had. I usually don't fry my goetta in oil or butter, but rely on the fat in the product. I'll use butter or a little bit of oil next time since the fat was absorbed by the oats. I had little refrigerator space and it was late when the product finished cooking, so I put the mixture into a 9 x 13 pan, evened it out and let it cool off a bit at room temperature before putting it into the refrigerator. The next morning, I turned it out onto waxed paper and cut it into 3 loaves. I plan to freeze the 3rd- but next time, I'll cut the recipe in half.
I am a big goetta fan and this is pretty close. I added some crushed red pepper to give it a little heat without changing the taste. Another thing, don't use anything other than just plain pork sausage or you will alter the true authentic taste. A lot of people commented that it would fall apart. I believe the problem is that there is no gelatin in the mix to hold it together. Recipes handed down within families call for the boiling of either a pork shoulder or butt with the bone and then using that broth for your "steel cut" pin oats. The boiling of the meat (bone) produces the gelatin that ultimately keeps it together. Its a little more work, having the grind the meat and all, but the outcome is significant.
Tried this. Worked great. Did make a few changes. Used only pork (meat from pork neck bones cooked for 2 hrs). Added 1 bay leaf and 1/2 tsp. sage. As good or better than Gliers in Cincinnati, OH.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2006
This recipe is great! It is easier, just as tasty, and has a better consistancy than our stovetop recipe. To fit in our crockpot, we halved the recipe. Also, we added 1 Tbsp of Mrs. Dash table blend to enhance the flavor. (You can also sprinkle it on the finished product to see if you like it. We highly recommend it.) We also cooled it completely in the pan, turned it onto a cutting board, cut it into usable portions, and froze them for easy use. Thanks for a fabulous recipe that is absolutely a keeper!
My husband and I live 50 miles north of Cincinnati and had never even heard of goetta. It truly is a Cincinnati thing. Our daughter-in-law who was raised in Cinci. introduced it to us.Wow! We were immediatly hooked. So much so, I went on the hunt for a recipe and was elated to find this one. I increased the pepper to 3 teaspoons to kick it up a notch.We really like pepper. My husband keeps raving about it. I know this is a recipe I will use often and will quickly end up as a " Grandma's recipe" that will be handed down through the family. Thanks for the recipe!!!!!
My husband’s grandmother born in 1900 made the stove top Goetta well into her 90’s. I must admit I was a little skeptical when shortly after our wedding she gave me a pan to fix for him. I have since come to love it. She generally used pork, but was also known to mix in beef and even chicken. In later years she used greased aluminum mini loaf pans to cool and then freeze her goetta. I enjoy my goetta with eggs and toast. My husband prefers his just like his grandma, served on fresh bread drizzled with syrup. Thank you so much for a simpler way to bring our children a little family heritage at the breakfast table. I have introduced much of my extended family to goetta and now many of them love the stuff too. We have even had get togethers in the fall just to make large batches of the stove top kind. I can’t wait to share this recipe with them so they can enjoy goetta anytime. By the way, we’re from Indiana. I have had questions about the oats before. We use Dorsel’s Pinhead Oatmeal. Thank you again Sarge!
I live in the Cincy area and I can't beleive this recipe! It is so much better than the stuff you buy in the store. Relatives of mine live in Ct and always want me to send them goetta which can get expensive, so I am going to give them this and they too are sure to love it!
***** Just an afterthought - for those who have not tried Goetta. Goetta should be sliced thin and fried until a real, nice, crisp crust forms before trying to turn it. Then it won't stick or fall apart on you when you flip it over. The crust holds it all together and gives it so much flavor and it's never mushy. Goetta always freezes very well, so keep some on hand. Leftover fried Goetta warms up nicely the next day also, even in the microwave (on medium). I hope this helps. Can't wait!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2004
well worth the time & effort; I made this and prepared 1/2 lb. gift packs and they were very well received - real authentic "Cincinnati" cuisine.
OK, I didn't grow up on goetta but I married a Cincinnati guy and he loves it. Since we live in L.A. now, I have to make it myself for him. I followed this recipe to the letter except for a couple of bay leaves I added. My husband says it tastes totally authentic but he does want more salt in his so I will probably add another couple of teaspoons next year. NOTE: I ended up with 11 pounds of goetta with this recipe! I had to cook it in one crock pot and one dutch oven. A HUGE amount! I poured it into standard loaf pans (several!) and chilled overnight. Then, I took each "loaf" and cut it lengthwise to give me a cylinder which I then rolled into a sheet of plastic wrap to resemble the logs you get if you buy Gliers goetta. Wrap in foil and fill your freezer with porky goodness for the year! Thank you Sarge! Update 2015: I don't slice this goetta, just plop it into a hot heavy skillet (do NOT grease it - this has plenty of fat) and smash/fry it until nice and crispy. Also note that Cincinnatians call them "pin oats" but everywhere else they are "steel cut".
The true recipe use ground pork not ground pork sausage. Using ground pork sausage will make it taste spicy and the true goetta is not spicy. I have tried both and perfer non spicy. Great recipe though.........
I've only had goetta once, when I visited Cincinnati several years ago, so this recipe intrigued me. Even though I made a much smaller batch, just a quarter of the original recipe, I follwed the directions exactly. Like others have noted, there was no way that this was going to become "sliceable," so I just formed it into patties. I fried it in bacon grease and it did seem to hold together much better if I didn't flip the patties as often, let it get really brown and crispy before turning the patties. The first day, I thought that this must be an acquired taste; the second day I thought that it was pretty good; the third day I really enjoyed it, but I was getting kind of tired of eating goetta every day! Overall, I'm glad I made this and I'll no doubt do so again.
This really is an ordeal, but the final result is awesome. I make it without cutting the batch and freeze it in small batches. It works best if you use a lower fat sausage. I really messed up one batch a while back...it turned to glue, but it was user error. I left it to simmer way too long. I add black pepper, sage and a little red pepper flake as well. Well worth the effort.
i followed this to the letter. it will not firm up to cut - its just mush - like oatmeal but half as thick. will not brown. the only part that will brown will not come off the pan. will not hold any sort of form it spreads out like a pan cake once it warmed up
This sounded so interesting to me I had to try it! I did cut the recipe in half...glad I did because it made SO much. I might spray the crock pot with "Pam" next time...the oats stuck for me, as one other person mentioned. Also, I don't know why, but my slices kind of go to mush when I fry them...guess I need to us a teflon pan. But, all in all, I really enjoyed the recipe and will make it again. Thanks!
We moved from Cincinnati 10 years ago and I was ordering goetta online for $90 for 24 rolls. I saw this recipe and made it today. Wow, just like we remembered. The kids came running, "it smells like goetta". I didn't have a crock pot big enough so I used the stove top. It only took an hour to cook the oats and 2 hours for the meat. I think next time I'll add all pork instead of the beef. I also made a vegy batch for one of my girls that doesn't eat meat by using soy crumbles. I didn't think it was as good but she really enjoyed it. This recipe was much healthier than the stuff I used to buy in Cincinnati (don't read the ingredient list unless you want to make yourself ill). Thank you, thank you for this recipe!
My Grandma cooks this for our family every family get together. Very southern Ohio from our German family. Gets me homesick everytime! It's hard to find the steel-cut oats out here in AZ. This recipe is about as close as it gets!
Thanks for a very old Cincinnati memory! I had almost forgotten just how much we always liked Goetta until I recently saw this recipe posted. I lost my own recipe many years ago, shortly after we left Cincinnati.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2006
I remember someone in the family fondly recalling "Grandma's pork based oatmeal breakfast concoction that was fried up like bacon" (never heard of Goetta though) and thinking I'd like to try that "someday"....well I did and I gotta say it's GREAT!! And I'm not even from around the Cincy area....Thanks Sarge for the tasty recipe!! I was thinking of trying an Italian sausage in the mix and frying it up using olive oil for a slight variation. I hope Grandma would approve....
This may well be the most authentic rendition of this time-honored Cincinnati classic! Slice it thin and fry it crisp. I have tried substituting ground turkey(to lower total cholesteral) for half of the meat (50/50) with decent results. Don't be afraid to try this - It's cheap to make and freezes well.
Man this was so easy. I used Beef Broth & Beef Bouillon cube. Tennessee Pride Hot sausage. Fresh ground Black Pepper, minced white onion and ground bay leaf. I cooked the steel cut oats with beef broth, bay leaf, and Bouillon in the rice cooker. Snipped the metal ends off the sausage and defrosted. Cooked the sausage on the stove and some of the broth. (Used a potato masher to break up and cook through). Added minced onion..cooked a bit. Added all to rice cooker. it was done in no time. I did stir and reset rice cooker. I used 32 oz broth 1 3/4 cup oats. 1 pound sausage. 2/3 medium onion. Added a bit more water to cook thoroughly. I greased some small lunch meat containers to store the sausage. I cannot believe how easy this was. And by using my favorite sausage it has to be great! I love steel cut oats. I'm sure my husband will help me with the proper spice..but it cooks up nice and crispy. Takes great to me! I eat cooked in an all clad skillet with some friend apples, & tiny bit of I can't believe it's not Butter.....yum.
This is a great recipe and tastes very close to a commercial goetta I've had many times in the Cincinnati area. It is a long process but worth it in the end. When you cook it it should be sliced thin and cooked over a low heat until crisp on the first side, this will help keep it from falling apart. I also don't fry it in oil but use a dry, non-stick pan. I've found that adding oil causes it to fall apart.
You have made my cooking dreams come true!!! My grandparents both German were from Fort Thomas KY just near cincy, they bought this stuff at a local store and I never could find it anywhere. I hadn't had it since they past away. I made it and all those wonderful memories of gros papa and boo came flooding back. Thanks so very much!
Great Recipe! I cut the recipe in half and made six mini loaves. I couldn't wait to get up this morning and have some with my eggs and toast.
LVRebelGirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2012
This recipe is amazing! Tastes just like store bought Goetta from Cincinnati! I've made this recipe 3 times, and I'd managed to make a huge mess just once. READ THE RECIPE! The first time, I added the oats to the meat and cooked it all at once, surprisingly it came out good still. The second time, I left the heat on high after I added the meat (DON'T DO THIS!!) it came out like soup. The third, I've managed to perfect it. If your "meat stew mixture" starts to look watery after about an hour, just go ahead and begin the cooling process. I roll them into little tootsie roll looking logs and store one in the fridge and freeze the others to defrost the night before I plan to serve.
I couldn't wait to try this, so I paid a high price at the health food store for the oats. It wasn't difficult to make and my family loves it. I froze it on a wax papered cookie sheet and then put into freezer bags. This will be a regular for us. Thank you for sharing.
A couple notes; Those who said they used pin head oats instead of steel cut oats, don't worry, they are the same product. Pls use ground pork shoulder not pork sausage. Sausage changes the flavor to a taste not associated w/ goetta. Great grandmother Shuttlecuttie from Cincy says you also need 1/2 lb of ground calf's liver. Fry in iron skillet w/ Crisco after chilling.
I moved from Cincinnati to Portland, OR about a year ago and was reluctant to try this recipe. I halved it and got about 4 good loafs of goetta, enough to last a month and a half. Next time I'll probably just do 1/4 of the recipe. As a note, I have officially turned Portlanders onto goetta, they can't get enough. I also just used the pork sausage, not beef.
This is a really good recipe! I've only had the store bought brand here in Cinci before trying this and it was very similar! I used turkey and it came out great. I also have never had it in patties. We always have mashed it.
This was ok. Nothing that I would make again though. The trick to these, you have to slice it very very thin and fry it on a low setting for a longer period of time. If you don't - like mine, they will taste a bit mushy in your mouth. Smelled great when cooked in the slow cooker.
My boyfriend is from Cincy and he kept talking about this goetta. I have never had or even heard of it before. I found this recipe and told him about it. He was so excited!! I decided to try it yesterday. He said it was exactly like he remembered! I made it exactly like instructed only cutting it down in size. It still made six 1 pound loaves. So it looks like we will be having goetta for a while. I'm glad that I enjoyed it also!
This is a savory version of something my mother and grandmother used to make when we were kids. They would make a large pot of sweet oat meal, we would have a serving and the rest would be shaped into a loaf and the next day it would be sliced and fried, than drizzled with maple syrup. Mmmm.
What a treat to see this as the recipe of the day ! This is a great recipe and very close to what my mom and grandmother used to make when I was a kid in Cincy. Even tho' I live in the west now...this recipe has become a favorite with our family. The grandkids love it... and always remind me to make it for family camping trips. Thanks for the great recipe Sarge. L.
I have been making goetta for years in my crockpot and this could almost be my recipe!! The only thing I do different is to press a couple of bay leaves into the goetta after I put it into the loaf pans. Also, to save time, I just boil the water in my tea kettle then pour it all in the crockpot. I put this in the little tinfoil loaf pans, and put those in a ziplock in the freezer. One of the little pans is a ration for my wife and I. A couple duck eggs, and a slice or two of my homemade bread and that's a meal that will stick with you as you do the morning chores.
Since I like scrapple, and I'd just bought some steel cut oats, I thought I'd give goetta a try. Cut recipe in half and the slow cooker was filled to the top. Used quality Gunnoe's pork sausage and added a tablespoon of Mrs Dash Table Blend as suggested in on review. I still prefer scrapple, but this was very good along with fried eggs. Next time I'll be careful to not overcook the oats (left them going about two hours), will probably add minced garlic, may increase the sausage to 1 1/2 lb. and decrease the ground beef by 1/2 lb. to ramp up the sausage flavor. I'll also make sure the meat and onions are very well mixed. Recommend that you slice thin and fry in butter (or better yet bacon grease) in medium high skillet until browned and crispy on both sides. Good country eaten'.
This recipe takes too long. I want to put my grandmothers recipe she has been doing for 60+ yrs on here. Baked in the oven so its easier. Stay tuned. But soooo happy this recipe is on here! Nice to see others from Ohio enjoying it still!
I prepared this yesterday and tried frying it for breakfast today. I'm not impressed. Other than using ground pork instead of sausage and halving the recipe, I followed the directions exactly. The flavour is alright (a little glue-y for my tastes and could do with some spices I've seen in other traditional goetta recipes), but it fell apart in the pan. I cooked it in bacon grease and left it until it was good and crispy, but with no luck. It's a lot of work for such a bland and messy dish. I think I'll keep trying goetta recipes until I find one that works for me.
This is a great recipe to build upon. While it tastes really good, I prefer to add 5 bay leaves w/ the meat and onion mixture (remove before cooling) and fry 1/2" slices of this yumminess in a little bacon grease until very crisp and salt liberally. I also recommend using a cast iron skillet. I am from Cincinnati and my paternal grandpa was the "maker of the goetta" for the whole family. Now I make it for family, friends and even acquaintances who are curious. Everyone loves my goetta:) Making a batch now.
Am looking forward to trying this. Having grown up in the Pennsylvania area I would imagine that this goetta is a version of Scrapple, which is an awsome dish and i have rarely seen scrapple outside of PA. Scrapple uses cornmeal instead of oats
I have lived in the Cincy area most of my life. Store bought goetta is getting very pricey, so I thought I would give this a try. This recipe turns out great! It is a little different from Gliers but still awesome. I have tinkered with it a bit. I use 1/2 water 1/2 beef broth, add a dash of red pepper, and double the black pepper. This works well with deer meat instead of beef, if your a hunter. If you cannot find pin head or steel cut oats, you can use quick oats, but it takes about 3x the amount. You don't need to cook the quick oats as long. Bring everything to a boil, add the quick oats a little at a time until it is thick.
Overall, we really enjoyed this! Step 1-3 went off without a hitch. I ended up putting the meat + onion in my food processor because I couldn't get the mixture uniform with hand mixing. When it came time to slice and fry up, they just fell apart into hash. I tried different pans, different oil/fats, and different levels of thickness. They just came apart every time - the hash was yummy though! I ended up putting the slices on a sprayed cookie sheet in a 375 degree onion for 20+ minutes. They came out great - nice and crispy. I didn't even need to flip them. Very tasty recipe - thank you!
I'm originally from Cincinnati and now live in Greenwood Village Colorado. I've been ordering overpriced goetta from Cincinnati for years until I made this. 100% authentic and I think is better than the packaged stuff. When you make it you may want to cut this recipe in 1/2 or a 1/4, it will make 2 lbs of goetta.
This will probably be the 5th time I'm gonna make this...love it. Even my kids love it too and I love that they're getting their fiber and protein. I do use lean ground beef and less fat sausage and that doesn't seem to cause a problem. I do always half the recipe because it makes a bunch. Also wanted to add that if you freeze portions, it makes it easier to slice and cook when it's only partially thawed...otherwise can be crumbly when frying. I also use a nonstick pan which is well coated with cooking spray. It gets nice and crunchy...thanks :)
I grew up up in Cincinnati and goetta was always a favorite breakfast when I was young. I love this recipe. My dad and I never could agree about whether to put maple syrup on it (him) or ketchup on it (me). I like it with or without ketchup, but never could sully the taste with syrup.
I love this recipe. I dated a man from Cincinnati and he introduced me to it. I adjusted the recipe to 10 servings and it was perfect. Two small adjustments I made. I cooked the steel cut oats first then mixed in the meats and onion and put in slow cooker. I also added a teaspoon of sage. Once out of the slow cooker I divided into 2 loaf pans and put in the refrigerator. The next morning it sliced perfectly and fried up deliciously. Love it!!
This really is a great recipe. I was raised in Cincinnati and have been making my own goetta as I can't get it where I live. This is much easier than other recipes. I halved this recipe. I used commercial sausage patties but I ground my own beef as I find store ground beef too fine. I added a teaspoon of my seasoning to give it a bit more flavour. I fry my goetta in bacon grease; goetta is not a health food.
I thought it tasted very good. However it wouldnt hold together to fry the slices. I know this kills the easy factor but next time I will make it in the more traditional way by handstirring it, that should make it more uniform and sticky. Also was too greasy for my tastes. next time I will prefry the meats before adding to the oatmeal.
Born and raised in Cincy. This recipe is almost word for word the same as our family recipe. I love it fried crispy with only salt on it. The girls in the family prefer it with Apple Butter on it. Either way it easily replaces all other breakfast meats!
I've made this three times already. The first time, I followed the recipe with the exception of adding a couple of bay leaves along with the meat. I start out using the crockpot and then I transfer the water oats to the stovetop using large pot. I cut the recipe in half each time and it gives you a good two loaves of Goetta. Based on what I've read from other reviews who gave it 1 star, it sounds like you might have not used steel cut oats or pinwheel oats. Please note that making this from scratch, the Goetta might not clump as well while cooking it, but it's still delicious! The second time I used sage sausage instead of pork sausage, which was good. The third time, I used Bob Evans Hot Sausage and added a teaspoon of sage and and a teaspoon of thyme. DELICIOUS!!! As soon as it's done cooking, I transfer the finish product into bread loaves pan (make sure you line it with something so it comes out easily once it sets) and put it in the fridge overnight. Leaving it in the fridge overnight will make it easier to slice it and wrap up individual portions to freeze. Don't need to use any oil when cooking it, it already has enough fat in it that you don't need it. Also, the best way to cook Goetta when the time comes to eat it is to cook it on Low so it cooks through and when it starts to crisp, turn the heat up to get your desired crispness. Make sure you keep an eye on it though when you turn the heat up as it can overcook easily.
I have been wanting to make goetta for a while, because you can't find it anywhere out here in Washington. I have my grandma's recipe but it's vague and complicated. She starts with pork butt and beef chuck and grinds it herself. I figured you knew your stuff, so I decided to try your recipe. It smells and tastes just like grandma's. Now my mom and I have goetta for Christmas. Thanks Sarge!!!!
WOW, thanks for this recipe! We live in Cincinnati and make this all the time...from the store. This recipe is overall SO easy to make, makes a lot, and in my opinion is far better than the store-bought kind! I've shared it with several friends who agree- five stars for sure!!! Original recipe is very large - we generally cut it in half to fit in our slow cooker.
Lived in Indiana for 50+ years but spent childhood in Cincinnati--learned to love goetta there even though I'm not German. Have made it for years the old way (top of the stove) but have used this recipe for the last few years. Crock pot is so much easier even though it takes about 2x as long. One thing he doesn't say is how to know it is DONE. Learned the BURP rule from my Mother. When it is so thick it gets little volcanos that BURP steam, you're finished. Makes several loaf pans--cool on rack, when cool turn out on waxed paper, wrapped paper plus aluminum foil to freeze extra (or throw away aluminum pans OK). Good for months.
Being a Cincinnatian I have made my own goetta most of my life. This is one of the best recipes out there. I half the recipe, makes 1 loaf pan, using 1 lb of pork sausage. No beef. I like mine a bit spicier so I add 1 garlic clove, 1/4 tsp. allspice and red pepper flakes and 1/2 tsp of sage, along with a bay leaf at Step #1. I have also made it with HOT breakfast sausage. I make a batch. slice and freeze. Will never buy store made. This is so much better.
This is a great recipe. We have had a similar version of this recipe in our family for many generations. My only suggestion is add 1 1/2 cups barley in the slow cooker along with the steel cut oats, with an additional cup and a half of water. Great, great, great, must try it!!
D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S!!!! I have made only once, but this recipe is definitely a keeper. I have not changed anything when I made it and it is very easy to make. Only I, even though it is quite contrary to the whole idea of it, next time will use ground beef. Our family does not really like pork, and this recipe turned out pretty greasy.
You didn't warn me you made this for your army, Sarge! Well, there's some happy Cincinnati natives in San Diego this week! Passing the pounds of leftovers out to friends after I take my fair share, of course. I am going to suggest they season it to their liking while cooking.
People always want my Goetta, but I use this recipe with a twist---the dutch oven. And the most important thing bay leaves. Lots of them, like 15 or so. Slow cooker version was lackluster, break out the camping gear and be rewarded!
Yes, this is how you make it!! After I get it cooked, I form it into loaves in bread pans, put it in the fridge to cool. It freezes well, by the way. It slices easiest when it is COLD. Slice it half an inch thick, make sure the oil is hot when you fry it, and don't touch it until it is crispy and ready to flip over. It's awesome. Please use old fashioned oats. Works so much better. I've been eating this all my life. A Cincy tradition. :)
It makes a LOT! My recommendation is to make a half recipe and I like to use hot pork sausage only..another little secret is to dip the patties in a little corn meal before frying as it makes it really crispy. Delicious with a fried egg on top! Cincinnati calls steel cut oats, pin oats..
Made a half batch. Frist time I made it fell apart, so to make it thicker I put in a 1/2 cup less of water and added a 1/2 cup of steel cut oats. Also I reduced the cooking time of the oats by 30 minutes. After adding the meat and onions I removed the lid of the crock pot the last hour of cooking . Was happy with the results
This was awesome! I'm from Cincinnati and love goetta, so was really interested in the idea of making my own. I halved the recipe and added 2 tbsp rosemary, 1 tsp sage, and 4 bay leaves to the meat. I used regular, unseasoned ground pork and only half a large onion. I removed the bay leaves after cooking and poured the mixture into a 9x13 glass baking pan to set in the fridge for a day. Then I sliced the goetta lengthwise and rolled each of them into a log on wax paper. Then I cut the goetta log into patties to fry on a nonstick pan. I recommend only flipping them once, so they get very crispy on each side, and making thin patty slices of it. Use a metal spatula to slice your goetta, and make sure to not cook your oats for too long, or else it will make the log congeal and ruin the texture. Overall a great recipe and a much cheaper way to eat goetta! Can be stored in the fridge or the freezer. Also be sure to just use ground pork, not sausage. From what I understand the sausage doesn't mix with oats well.
EXCELLENT ! We grew up eating Glier's goetta in Northern KY. I live in TN. now and can't get Gliers goetta locally. This recipe is delicious, simple to make and I love it. I double the pork and skip the beef. I think it tastes better this way (just my opinion). I also double the pepper (tastes great this way). I've made this a dozen times or so now. I make a half recipe, pour it into a couple loaf pans lined w/parchment paper and cool in the refrigerator. It freezes very well. Thanks for sharing this great recipe, Sarge !
I've made this multiple times. I use bread pans treated with non-stick spray. I also make sure that I pack each bread pan as tight as possible while it is still hot. I cover the hot mixture with foil prior to refrigeration. Once it cools I dump the solid loaf onto wax or parchment paper (parchment works best), slice, fry, and enjoy! Brings back a lot of memories from my childhood.
FYI: Goetta is not German as from Germany. It originated with the Germans who settled in the Cincinnati/Covington, KY area. It was a way for the poor Germans (of which my family was a part) to stretch their meat supply. My grandfather was a butcher. I haven't seen it anywhere else in the country. In the Cinti area, it is even on the restaurant breakfast bars.
Goetta for months! Relocating from Cincy to LA has left me longing for some of the good ol' back home favorites. Now we fry this stuff up every other weekend and still have a huge batch of the stuff left in the freezer. Now all we need to make is skyline.
This reminds me of an old sausage recipe handed down from my German grandparents. They would boil a beef brisket and a whole pigs head (minus eyes and brain) in a big black cast iron pot over a wood fire until the pork fell off the bone. They would then grind the meat with onions and oats soaked in some of the boil pot liquid adding salt, pepper and a little nutmeg. The ground product would then be stuffed in sausage casings and boiled in the pot with the original liquid for 10 minutes. After the sausages cooled you cut sections of the links and then cut thinner sections length wise and fried. Always loved that sausage.
LOVE!!!!!! This is such a great breakfast--I love that it combines the protein of the meats with the stick-to-your-ribs oatmeal. This recipe is a definite winner with the whole family--even my one-year old loves it. Thank you so much. My one comment is that with this recipe, the Sarge is definitely feeding his army. I cut the recipe in half and still ended up with enough to put in the freezer for the future. Thanks!
This is my go to goetta recipe when I forget to bring any home from Cincinnati when I visit. I have used pork sausage (Bob Evans, Smithfield) if ground pork isn't available at the grocery store. The one thing I do different is let the goetta cool to the semi solid state then use a large ice cream scoop and a slider hamburger press to make consistent sized patties that I put on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper then cool the rest of the way in the fridge or freezer. If I freeze the patties I vacuum seal them after they are frozen and they keep well until ready to use, just thaw overnight in the fridge.
