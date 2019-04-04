The Sarge's Goetta - German Breakfast Treat

I've made this three times already. The first time, I followed the recipe with the exception of adding a couple of bay leaves along with the meat. I start out using the crockpot and then I transfer the water oats to the stovetop using large pot. I cut the recipe in half each time and it gives you a good two loaves of Goetta. Based on what I've read from other reviews who gave it 1 star, it sounds like you might have not used steel cut oats or pinwheel oats. Please note that making this from scratch, the Goetta might not clump as well while cooking it, but it's still delicious! The second time I used sage sausage instead of pork sausage, which was good. The third time, I used Bob Evans Hot Sausage and added a teaspoon of sage and and a teaspoon of thyme. DELICIOUS!!! As soon as it's done cooking, I transfer the finish product into bread loaves pan (make sure you line it with something so it comes out easily once it sets) and put it in the fridge overnight. Leaving it in the fridge overnight will make it easier to slice it and wrap up individual portions to freeze. Don't need to use any oil when cooking it, it already has enough fat in it that you don't need it. Also, the best way to cook Goetta when the time comes to eat it is to cook it on Low so it cooks through and when it starts to crisp, turn the heat up to get your desired crispness. Make sure you keep an eye on it though when you turn the heat up as it can overcook easily.