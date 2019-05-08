Roasted Rack of Lamb

1 of 1383

Rating: 5 stars I used a petite rack of lamb from Costco, 8 ribs though. I agree with the many others who say the salt could be cut, but not eliminated, say by half. I let the meat rest out of the fridge for about an hour before starting the recipe, those who needed to cook the rack longer than the recipe states either have their oven too low (get it calibrated) or started with the meat too cold. Anyway, after 12 minutes in the oven it was perfectly medium rare in the middle and medium/medium well on the end cuts. It was incredibly easy as well, what more could you ask from a recipe that would impress the Queen? Helpful (1300)

Rating: 5 stars Restaurant quality!! I made a few small additions as I picked up a few things from reviews and other recipes: In a fry pan, I heated up about 2 tbsn of olive oil, threw in the minced garlic and some finely chopped shallots, added a splash of balsamic vinegar, and a smaller splash of worcestershire sauce. I added italian seasoned breadcrumbs (left out the salt) and put chopped rosemary & thyme at the end. Stirred it up a bit, and set it aside. Turned out SO GOOD! Helpful (680)

Rating: 5 stars My oh my was this good! My guests were licking the bones! Remember when searing..DON'T TOUCH IT or MOVE IT AROUND. Everything will be much juicier! The old cast iron pan is the best to sear in and then throw in the oven. This recipe was fabulous! Helpful (438)

Rating: 5 stars Can I give eleventeen stars? My tweaks: I didn't use any salt (easier to add to taste than to take away). I seared the lamb in olive oil and garlic. I ALWAYS have the jarred chopped garlic on hand, so I added garlic to the dijon mustard and then diluted the dijon mustard with some of the juice from the garlic. I mixed the bread crumbs with fresh ground pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and rosemary; In the oven at 350 for 45 minutes, then 400 for 15 minutes, then cut the rack into individual ribs for another 15 minutes. Cooking it slower makes it more tender and juicy. This has gotten the most raves out of anything I've made! Helpful (245)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous recipe! It's very simple to put together and the results were excellent even though we used dried rosemary and granulated garlic. My husband has eaten a lot of lamb and he raved that this was the best he's ever had! For a 1.40 lb, 7-rib rack, searing + 17 minutes in the oven produced a medium-RARE roast (some deeper glossy red in the center). I strongly recommend a digital instant-read thermometer when making this recipe Also, if not working with an oven-proof skillet, have your roaster pre-heated in the oven for immediate transfer. Helpful (193)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this recipe for at least 11 YEARS and not once have I ever had anyone complain. I use it on my beef tenderloin too. I have people that would never touch lamb asking when the next time I'll be making it ...give this recipe a try ...you'll be the rave of the town!! ... I use a little bit of Thyme and also crushed rosemary only because the fresh rosemary is sometimes more difficult to eat. Helpful (162)

Rating: 3 stars The rating is for the general recipe but there are IMPORTANT NOTES FOR BEGINNERS. The recipe was delicious, but if, like me, this is the first time cooking lamb, I wanted to mention some things that I had to research after this recipe went wrong, and should be noted. Firstly, I asked my butcher for a rack of lamb to be "frenched" - after researching what this meant. That was great, but after cooking, and trying to serve, I now realize I should have asked for them to REMOVE THE CHINE BONE. It's not mentioned here, but if you don't ask the butcher to do this, you end up with a mess, like me, since even my Wustof chef's knife couldn't cut through that bone that connects each chop. Finally, the time was off. I was planning to serve roast potatoes and asparagus with the lamb. It ended up taking 20 minutes longer than this recipe said...maybe my over was off a bit, but over doubling the cooking time for medium rare? don't think so... Anyway, after 30 minutes, I had lovely medium rare lamb, and the crust was delicious...but with burned/overcooked asparagus and potatoes. I will try this recipe again as less of a novice next time, and re-comment. Helpful (158)

Rating: 5 stars My mother in-law and my husband both thought that they were eating at one of the finest resteraunts! The lamb took a little longer than I had anticipated and is a little bit messy but well worth any of the trouble!!! So delicious....!! Helpful (112)