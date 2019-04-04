Lemon Pepper Peas

This is a fast and easy side dish to go with chicken, beef or pork. The entire family will love these peas.

Recipe by Jane Sickbert

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
cook:
4 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the peas and water into a microwave-safe bowl. Cover loosely, and microwave for 3 to 4 minutes, or until peas are tender. Stir in butter, and sprinkle with lemon pepper and dill. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 178.6mg. Full Nutrition
