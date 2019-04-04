Lemon Pepper Peas
This is a fast and easy side dish to go with chicken, beef or pork. The entire family will love these peas.
We love peas and eat the frozen variety often with dinner. I loved the idea of this when I came across it... I just cooked the peas like I normally do in the microwave, drained the water, and then sprayed with spray butter and seasoned with the dill and lemon pepper, along with a little salt. Thanks for a different way to prepare a favorite veggie. :)Read More
We love peas and eat the frozen variety often with dinner. I loved the idea of this when I came across it... I just cooked the peas like I normally do in the microwave, drained the water, and then sprayed with spray butter and seasoned with the dill and lemon pepper, along with a little salt. Thanks for a different way to prepare a favorite veggie. :)
A quick and easy side dish! Plus it's a great way to perk up peas! I used a steam in bag of petite peas so there was no need for the additional water. I used Land O Lakes light butter and seasoned with the lemon pepper and dill basically eyeballing until I got the flavor I desired.
Good....taste like peas. Be careful not to use too much lemon pepper, that seasoning is very intense!
Didn't have the actual lemon pepper spice in the house, so I used fresh cracked pepper and lemon zest. Loved this Jane and thanks!
Three stars as written, four for its potential. I used fresh dill along with the lemon pepper and all it needed was more of both!
Wow! I'm so glad I made this. It's awesome; I could have had just peas for dinner. Here's what I did: drained one can of peas. Put in a bowl. Added 1 tablespoon butter. Sprinkled pretty heavily with dill and lemon pepper (I had lemon pepper salt, actually). I probably used a good half-teaspoon of each. Maybe the submitter has really big fingers. :) Anyway, I nuked it for one minute and stirred it to distribute the butter and seasoning. SO GOOD. UPDATE: I have since tried it with frozen peas (I only had canned the first time I made it). Even better.
Really good.. surprising! I was missing Lemon pepper and substituted a squirt of lemon just and black pepper... who thought canned peas could be aided... yummy!
Just did a trial run for Thankgiving and these will definitely be on the table. I made recipe as is, but added additional dill and lemon pepper after tasting. So few ingredient, so easy and so, so tasty.
Went great with the steak dinner I had prepared. I used garlic lemon pepper instead of regular.
it's great!!
I like cooking peas frozen rather than thawing first & deleting water in the recipe. I think the flavor is better when done in this manner. The recipe is one I've used for yrs & always great, especially with fish entrees!
It was good--a nice flavor for serving peas. The lemon pepper and dill go very well together. I used peas that were still frozen with only a tsp of water, put the butter and spices in at the beginning and microwaved for 4 minutes.
Nice with normal pepper too!
Was a nice quick side dish. Nothing monumental, but uses staple items and needs no planning.
Very tasty and easy to do. I'll keep this one around.
Pretty good. I added carrots for color and nutrition. I also cooked it on the stovetop. I used 1/4 tsp. lemon pepper and 1/8 tsp. dill. I would recommend doubling that because the seasonings were a little too subtle.
Nice side dish, the lemon pepper was a nice change from the normal just salt and pepper. I did make it on the stovetop instead of microwaving it, I think it takes just as long to throw stuff in a pan as it does to microwave it, but that's just me.
These were nothing special. A slightly different way to serve frozen peas, While I will probably make these again (it's certainly an easy enough recipe) I don't know if they are worth the extr calories from the margerine.
Nice change from eating unseasoned frozen peas - I didn't cook as directed, though. I decided to make this recipe after I had already placed the peas in a saucepan with water to cook like I usually do. I added the butter and seasonings to the water, so the flavor was diluted. Next time, I will probably cook like usual again (I don't like to use the microwave to cook things), but pour out most of the water after they have cooked for a few minutes, then add the butter and seasonings.
Quick and easy recipe....great way to jazz up boring old peas! My kids loved it!!
Couldn't really taste it all that much, but very easy to do. I will double spices next time, maybe add fresh lemon juice
meh....not much flavor here other than peas. I couldn't taste the lemon or the dill either. Maybe I should've doubled the spices? I did use canned peas instead of frozen.
Good...for frozen peas, but not great. I had to drain the water a little before adding the butter and seasoning.
These were NOT GOOD. It made the peas (just purchased) smell old and the lemon pepper flavor did not go well with the dill.
I'm always looking for new ways to season vegetables and I'm glad I tried this recipe. I melted the butter in the microwave, stirred 1/4 tsp. each of the lemon pepper and dill weed into the melted butter then added it to the peas. Delicious!
A really good little side dish so you don't just have frozen peas. Quick and easy.
Delicious and so easy!
Thanks, Jane, for this easy side dish with so much flavor and quickly put together! Allows the cook to concentrate on a more complicated main dish if needed. Lifts peas up to a higher plane yet keeps it simple.
6.22.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/45604/lemon-pepper-peas/ ... Uhhhh, o-kay. I up & upped, as everyone did. 'Thought there might be magic, but there wasn't. 'Sure was quick & easy.
It was ok.
This was a different touch for peas, but not something I would probably make again. It was too lemony for my taste.
I'm not a big fan of peas, but these were actually very good! Light & fresh tasting...
These were simple, tasty and light. I think using frozen peas keeps them from being mushy. I added a few grinds of sea salt and a little extra lemon pepper.
I assume I didn't use enough spices, but both me and my fiance both agreed these tasted like peas with butter. Maybe if they were cooked longer in the spice, and not microwaved. I will use more spice next time, if I make them again. But mostly I'll just make peas with salt, butter and pepper. Simple is sometimes best.
Very tasty. Gives peas a little oomph!
Lacking lemon pepper, I used fresh ground pepper and three packets of 'Real Lemon' crystallized lemon. I also added 3/4 of a tsp kosher salt. Very flavorful.
