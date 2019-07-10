I don't have a clue where my Dad got this particular recipe, but he used to build it during hunting season when we had fresh venison (elk, antelope, mule or whitetail deer), 'hanging and aging'. I still make it when the opportunity presents itself.
Not bad I had a back strap given to me last weekend so I looked for a recipe to cook it with and I chose this one. Did not have lemon juice but I had key lime juice and as soon as it came out of the frying pan I dribbleld the lime juice on every peice that was finished. I was very impressed I ended up eating the whole back strap myself. Will use this again no problem.
Not bad I had a back strap given to me last weekend so I looked for a recipe to cook it with and I chose this one. Did not have lemon juice but I had key lime juice and as soon as it came out of the frying pan I dribbleld the lime juice on every peice that was finished. I was very impressed I ended up eating the whole back strap myself. Will use this again no problem.
This was terrific! I first prepared the venison using the maranade in Gordo's Good Venison recipe found on this site. I then prepared it using this recipe, with the exception of using 1/2 flour and 1/2 pancake mix. This was the best fried venison I have ever had.
Great taste! All I had was some ground venison so I made Venison Schnitzel Balls. I mixed in crumpled bacon into the ground venison made little meatballs. I then rolled in cracker crumbs then fried and they were eaten by the guys as fast as I could fry them. Great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2002
This was an excellent recipe for venison tenderloin. My Husband and children LOVED it. I would recommend this recipe to anyone who likes deer meat.
This was very good. I am fairly new to cooking venison and my husband mentioned making something like this. He was impressed with the outcome. I did marinate the tenderloin in milk as other reviewers mentioned. It was very good however, next time I would like to add more spice (cheyenne pepper and/or red pepper flakes)to the flour mixture as a personal preference.
Tastes amazing! Was so good we fought overe the last piece! I used rice bread/crackers to make this a gluten free recipe and still tasted great. If you use flavored crackers (like garlic or vegetable) it adds a little bit more salty zing to the falvor.
OMGosh! .. super super good! .. I changed the recipe a little, because I do it all the time, I didn't use bread crumbs just the ritz crackers and in the flour I added the McCormick Italian Herb dry mix that comes with a bag for cooking potatoes.. It was so good and I am not a big venison eater (I only eat deer jerky). Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
I love this recipe. It's the first time I've cooked a venison dish and actually enjoyed eating it. The lemon juice and the breading actually take the wild taste out of the meat. I also soaked the meat in water overnight and that got the blood out of the meat which helps get rid of the wild taste also.
Did this with my last tenderloin from the 2010 season...family asked when they could have it again! They absolutly loved it, though I did have to change it slightly, did not have any crackers to cumble so used dry italian herbed bread crumbs...really hoping to have another great deer season so I can try this one by the recipe.
My husband and teens loved it, as well as myself who is not a huge fan of venison. Followed the recipe as is except used combo of backstrap and tenderloin, and added garlic powder to flour mixture. It was not gamey at all and very tender. This recipe is a definite keeper!! Thank you to the person who submitted it!!
I make this quite often. Great tasting, not too difficult. My DH loves it. Thanks for posting!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2003
This recipe was similar to the city chicken my mother used to serve when I was a kid. Definitely recommend using the tenderloin cut of venison for tenderness. Was quite tasty with very little game taste.
I cut an elk tenderloin and marinated it in the elk steak marinade (on this site) for 24 hours. I then followed this recipe only adding garlic powder and more pepper to the recipe. However, I don't think any additions were necessary as the marinade made each bite super flavorful! I did run out of oil in the pan before I was done, but I suppose that depends on many servings you're making! I highly recommend the recipe.
There were two great things about this. 1) My daughter killed her first deer this year and she completed the hunters journey by helping cook it and bring it to the table. 2) Tasted great and easy to make.
Nice change from how I normally cook venison. I skipped the vegetable oil and opted for all bacon grease. This worked great for the venison steaks I had. While browning, the second side seemed to stick to the pan - I noticed as they cooked the blood was coming to the surface so it made the breading a little soggy on that side. On some of the pieces I just sprinkled more breading on while in the pan before flipping. Next time I will press the meat between layers of paper towel for a bit longer to absorb any residual moisture before breading. The steaks turned out very tender. My husband thought this recipe was lacking in flavor. I thought it was good.
I made this for the 1st time tonight. It was amazing. I made it exactly as called for. It was tender with no gamey taste at all. My family really enjoyed it. Takes a little time but is well worth it for the result. I would recommend giving this one a try!!!
Yum! I love venison, so wasn’t surprised that I also loved this recipe. I only made up about half of the crumb mixture (which ended up being the perfect amount) and I added some more things for added flavour, such was chopped walnuts to the crumb, herbs and garlic powder to the flour. Will make again, top dish.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.