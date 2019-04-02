Pork Barbeque

Rating: 3.47 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

The BEST pork barbeque recipe available. It is a modified version of a long time secret pork barbeque recipe of a now out of business barbeque restaurant in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It can be made the day that it is to be served, but the best is to cook it the day before, place it in the refrigerator overnight, and then heat it in the slow cooker the next day to serve. This way, it soaks up all of the added flavoring.

By William B. Fuhrer

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 hrs
additional:
30 mins
total:
5 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 Servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the wine, white pepper, liquid smoke, garlic, black pepper, pepper sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Place pork in a slow cooker, and cover with the sauce mixture. Cover, and cook 4 to 5 hours on Low, or until the meat shreds easily.

  • Shred the pork with a fork. Mix in the barbeque sauce, onion, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, and yellow bell pepper. Continue cooking 30 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

  • Place pork in a strainer to remove excess liquid, pushing down with a large spoon to extract as much moisture as possible. Liquid may be reserved as a dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 122.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Conda Walsh
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I followed this to the letter but when tasting the sauce, decided to add 1/4 cup brown sugar to it...it just seemed to round out the flavor. The flavor is just as good as the smells that waft through the kitchen while it cooks. It was a winner at our house and I will be trying this on beef and chicken too! Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

XMASRED
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
Well this is NOT the best barbeque I've had..Pork was tasty and tender but the sauce was just not a favorite with me. I appreciate the post however. Read More
Helpful
(11)
cooknman
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
After living in Harrisburg for 20 years I can see why the restruant that served this is closed. There have to be a dozen places in central PA that serve a tastier barbecue pork. I wouldn't waste the time to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
MTHRESHER
Rating: 3 stars
05/29/2004
This was OK but definately not the best I've ever had. It was pretty hot...too hot. I ended up adding more BBQ sauce and brown sugar to smooth out the flavor. If I make it again I'll reduce the hot sauce and pepper. Read More
Helpful
(6)
BIGDADDYWF
Rating: 1 stars
01/09/2006
Salvaged it by dumping a bottle of bbq sauce in it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Mark Peters
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2011
I find this recipe very moist and flavorful served as is on a bun. Others like or with a squirt of BBQ sauce over the top. For people who like their BBQ swimming in sauce this may not be the recipe for you. Read More
Helpful
(5)
STRWBRYLULLABY
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This pork barbeque recipe was wonderful! Tad bit on the spicy side for me but the meat had a lot of flavor. I kept the liquid though and just scooped out individual servings and added additonal barbeque sauce to my liking. This way the sauce didn't overpower any of the good pork flavor. It was suggested to me also that spooning the pork with some of the liquid over a bed of rice would be a nice alternative. Read More
Helpful
(5)
KGMAY80
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2005
This is a very good recipe. Always looking for something different to do with pork. I did the serving size for 4 and my husband loved it so much that there was none left over. I added about 2 tablespoons of garlic and 1 teaspoon of liquid smoke. Instead of hot pepper sauce I added hot crushed peppers. It gave it alittle kick. My husband said that it didn't have enough BBQ sauce so he added alittle more to his plate. It is easy and quick to put together and you can cut everything up ahead of time. I didn't make it and have it the next day. I don't know how much better it could have got. It was excellent. Never cooked with liquid smoke before and it gives it that smokey favor and printed this out and going to make again. Thanks A Read More
Helpful
(5)
Melissa Conger
Rating: 1 stars
01/18/2012
Definitely NOT the 'best pork barbeque recipe available.' It tasted like bell peppers and ground pepper and as I was eating it I was thinking it wasn't cooked on the BBQ and doesn't taste anything like BBQ. I had to smother it in homemade BBQ sauce to eat it. The pork did have a nice little kick to it though. I'm really sorry but this just didn't tickle my fancy. This would be a great pulled pork recipe for folks who don't like BBQ sauce. Read More
Helpful
(3)
