Rating: 4 stars I followed this to the letter but when tasting the sauce, decided to add 1/4 cup brown sugar to it...it just seemed to round out the flavor. The flavor is just as good as the smells that waft through the kitchen while it cooks. It was a winner at our house and I will be trying this on beef and chicken too! Thank you for the recipe. Helpful (27)

Rating: 3 stars Well this is NOT the best barbeque I've had..Pork was tasty and tender but the sauce was just not a favorite with me. I appreciate the post however. Helpful (11)

Rating: 2 stars After living in Harrisburg for 20 years I can see why the restruant that served this is closed. There have to be a dozen places in central PA that serve a tastier barbecue pork. I wouldn't waste the time to make it again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars This was OK but definately not the best I've ever had. It was pretty hot...too hot. I ended up adding more BBQ sauce and brown sugar to smooth out the flavor. If I make it again I'll reduce the hot sauce and pepper. Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars Salvaged it by dumping a bottle of bbq sauce in it. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I find this recipe very moist and flavorful served as is on a bun. Others like or with a squirt of BBQ sauce over the top. For people who like their BBQ swimming in sauce this may not be the recipe for you. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This pork barbeque recipe was wonderful! Tad bit on the spicy side for me but the meat had a lot of flavor. I kept the liquid though and just scooped out individual servings and added additonal barbeque sauce to my liking. This way the sauce didn't overpower any of the good pork flavor. It was suggested to me also that spooning the pork with some of the liquid over a bed of rice would be a nice alternative. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very good recipe. Always looking for something different to do with pork. I did the serving size for 4 and my husband loved it so much that there was none left over. I added about 2 tablespoons of garlic and 1 teaspoon of liquid smoke. Instead of hot pepper sauce I added hot crushed peppers. It gave it alittle kick. My husband said that it didn't have enough BBQ sauce so he added alittle more to his plate. It is easy and quick to put together and you can cut everything up ahead of time. I didn't make it and have it the next day. I don't know how much better it could have got. It was excellent. Never cooked with liquid smoke before and it gives it that smokey favor and printed this out and going to make again. Thanks A Helpful (5)