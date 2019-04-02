Restaurant Style Egg Drop Soup

This Egg Drop soup is born from a love of the soup and MANY trips to my favorite Chinese restaurant (asking them many questions) resulting in this variation. Compare it to your local restaurant...The simplicity is the key. Soup can be re-heated or frozen and re-heated.

Recipe by W J Cory

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Reserve 3/4 cup of chicken broth, and pour the rest into a large saucepan. Stir the salt, ginger and chives into the saucepan, and bring to a rolling boil. In a cup or small bowl, stir together the remaining broth and cornstarch until smooth. Set aside.

  • In a small bowl, whisk the eggs and egg yolk together using a fork. Drizzle egg a little at a time from the fork into the boiling broth mixture. Egg should cook immediately. Once the eggs have been dropped, stir in the cornstarch mixture gradually until the soup is the desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 149.2mg; sodium 1142.7mg. Full Nutrition
