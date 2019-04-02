This Egg Drop soup is born from a love of the soup and MANY trips to my favorite Chinese restaurant (asking them many questions) resulting in this variation. Compare it to your local restaurant...The simplicity is the key. Soup can be re-heated or frozen and re-heated.
HERE'S WHAT I DO FOR MY RESTAURANT STYLE EGG DROP SOUP. Bring broth to a boil with 1T sherry, 1T soy sauce, 2 scallions cut in 1 inch pieces, 1-1 inch piece of fresh ginger, 1 clove garlic crushed. Let steep a few minutes to flavor broth. Remove garlic, ginger and scallions. Thicken with cornstarch (add more cornstarch if you like it nice and thick as we do). Stir broth while simmering in clockwise directions. Add beaten eggs (I use 6 eggs for 4 or 5 cups broth) in slow steady stream and let cook undisturbed (important) until cooked (about a minute or so). If you add eggs before it's thickened the eggs will puff when cooked and will not cook to ribbons (like restaurant style). Garnish with finely sliced scallions if desired and crispy noodles. Yummy! Will fulfill that takeout craving.
I followed the recipe exactly and I don't know what went wrong. This soup ended up being terrible and the ginger completely overpowered everything. It also tastes nothing like our local chinese restaurant. I will continue my search for an enjoyable Egg Drop Soup and never make this recipe again.
Very good recipe. I added about 1/3 c. each of chopped celery, shredded carrots and cabbage. I used 5 green onions rather than chives and added 1/2 tsp. black pepper. I will make this again...thank you W.J. Cory!
I added a tiny amount of soy sauce but realized that it made it too salty so I added more broth, onions, ginger, and eggs to make a larger batch. The soy sauce changed the color slightly but gave it a good taste. This had to be the best egg drop soup recipe that I have ever had and I have tried many. Terrific! Oh an I used bouillon cubes with water instead of canned broth. Don't know if this made a difference or not.
This is as good as the restaurant's soup. Everyone in the family enjoyed this, which is very unusual. My pickiest eater even ate this soup, after fishing out the chives. She thought the egg was noodles, and to get through dinner without a complaint, we didn't tell her differently. Thank you for an easy yet wonderful recipe. (Not to mention a dinner without complaints!) :)
This recipe was awesome! Thanks so much! A KEEPER! My husband LOVES egg drop soup and this is superior to the others I tried. Big tip: I used the low sodium chicken broth to keep the salty taste other egg drop soups get down. I make often since it so easy-and a family favorite. If I don't have chicken broth on hand, I use 1 cup of water to 1 crushed chicken cube per serving as desired. Thanks so much!
Wow was I ever pleasantly surprised by this recipe. I have been searching for years for a good egg drop soup recipe and this is it. I would highly recommend drizzling some sesame seed oil into it and adding some mushrooms, mixed frozen veggies and diced water chestnuts and a pinch of white pepper....yum!
After reading many of the reviews I thickened the broth first and then streamed in the egg mixture. Excellent flavor. I didn't add any salt to the soup as I like a bit of soy sauce in mine at the table. Next time I think I'll put the egg mixture in a small baggie and cut a very tiny tip off the bottom to make it easier to drizzle the egg into the swirling broth.
This soup is awesome! Better than the resturant! I did do as others did and added the cornstarch before the eggs. I also added a small sprinkle or garlic powder and a dash of soy sauce. I will make this many more times!
I had to try the egg drop soup simply to see what would happen if I stirred it in a COUNTER-clockwise direction rather than a clockwise direction like some of the previous reviews advised. I'm still confused by that :), does it matter what continent you're on?? In any case, the result was still a decent soup! I didn't have any chicken broth so I made it with water and added a chicken bullion cube a the end. As for whether the eggs are stringy or not I was under the impression it depends on how fresh the eggs are rather than whether you add them before or after the corn starch but I could be wrong...
I made this for a Chinese theme potluck. I was going to make for 12, hubby said....double that. I was very, very doubtful we needed that much. I was WRONG!!! We ran out! Even the people who said they don't normally eat egg drop soup ate it and they raved! "Souper" EASY!!! and "SOUPER" DELISH!!!!
I use the small seasoning packets from pork Ramen soup (then doctor & season to taste) I add a little chicken boulion, ground Ginger powder, garlic salt, a few drops of sesame seed chili oil & soy sauce, then add thinly sliced water chestnuts green onion & canned Mushrooms Bring broth to a boil. Let steep a few minutes to flavor broth. Remove chestnuts, mushrooms, & grn onion. Thicken with cornstarch (add more cornstarch if you like it thicker). Stir broth while simmering in clockwise direction. Add beaten eggs (use 1 egg for every cup of broth) in slow steady pour into slow steady boil and let cook undisturbed (important) until cooked (about a minute or so). If you add eggs before it's thickened the eggs will puff when cooked and will not cook to ribbons (like restaurant style). Garnish with finely sliced scallions if desired and crispy noodles. Yummy! Note: if you drop eggs in before cornstarch & thickening broth the eggs will puff up
As written I was not thrilled. Once I read some of the reviews and added in a few things (sesame oil, garlic, raw ginger, pepper) this soup did, then, taste a great deal like a restaurant style one. I think maybe the chicken stock used by restaurants has had onions cooked into it as I didn't have quite as much onion flavor here as I was hoping for, but that's something I can modify for next time. A couple tips: DO add eggs in last, so you don't have to stir them to jibbles. Also, I saw no good reason for separating the eggs and using just the yolk on one...so I just used whole eggs. It worked beautifully--mine looks perfectly authentic. For people who have puffy eggs...make sure you're putting the eggs in BOILING water. So we enjoyed this soup but as written, I can't give it the 5th star. But it's easily adjusted for taste, and is well worth 4 stars.
My hubby made this for us, adding sesame oil, corn and 5-spice. He wasn't thrilled with it but I love it and will be saving this to force him to make it again. It's very light, but definitely comfort food.
CONGRATULATIONS!! I have "wasted" good broth on trying to make this soup for about 13yrs. here & there. I have tried the soup pkts, all kinds of recipies-ALL TO NO AVAIL!! This IS THE FIRST thing that I have EVER tried that has even come close to something I would get from a restaurant! T H A N K Y O U!! Seriously, not trying to be a dork or anything, but, I was just so happy w/the turn out. I thickened the broth FIRST-really helped out I think. The ginger was a new thing-easy does it in my opinion, & made a BIG difference w/a "hint" of it in there. A FEW drops of soy sauce, &, I'm from VA-don't know about ya'll, but the clear color kinda weirded me out some. HERE atleast(VA), it's served kinda yellowish, so, a few drops of yellow coloring, & I was grinnin' from ear to ear :o) NOT quite "restaurant" quality, but, I KNOW that I won't EVER AGAIN worry about wasting my broth!! I will DEFINATELY use the recipe again, & will have some fun "tweaking" around with it! 5*'s :o)
Thanks for posting. I substituted cornstarch for the tapioca flour. I also used fresh ginger instead of ground, because that is what I had. Next I put in soy sauce and beef bouillon. The flavor was yum! My eggs got "puffy" so I will try the suggestion of others and thicken the soup with the cornstarch before adding the eggs for my next batch. Also I will let the eggs cook undisturbed to get the ribbons. Will make again for sure and throw in some tofu. I'm hungry just thinking about it. lol
I was in the mood for some Egg Drop Soup when I woke up this morning. I don't know why I never looked this up before as it's one of my favorite soups. I added white pepper, peas & corn to this recipe. (I think the idea of adding a thickener - corn starch turned me off for a while, but I'm over it now!) Soup & Rice for breakfast! Mmm.
In Hawaii, its called Egg Flower Soup and has peas in it. Some places serve it with carrots and peas, (probably frozen because the way they're cut doesn't look or taste like they're fresh), but its still good. I like this recipe because I got a base as to how its actually made. Thanks a bunch. With mine, I used dehydrated shiitake mushrooms, re-hydrated them in water for 20 minutes, place a plate on them for a weight, otherwise they won't stay submerged. When they were pliable and soft, I drained the water, BUT reserved about 1 cp of the juice and added that to the broth mixture. Chopped the shrooms and added along with garlic powder, ginger powder & soy sauce to broth. (Make sure to taste for adjustments) I normally would use fresh,but didn't have any left in pantry. Brought soup to boil, then thickened with 2 Tbls cornstarch mixed with 1-1/2 Tbls Mirin. (use water if no Mirin on hand or reserve a cp of broth (before it boils) and mix with it) When it came to a boil, I added in thickner, stirring frequently, brought to boil again, then removed from heat at which time I added the eggs, VERY VERY SLOWLY, stirring in clockwise direction. (personally i don't think it makes a difference which direction, just stay focused on one, do not stir in all different directions. I added chopped green onion for garnish. It wasn't as thick as I'm used to, but it was great just the same. Next time I'll probably add more cornstarch to thicken it up. Whats great about this soup, is you ca
Tastes JUST like restaurant soup! I followed advice of other reviews and added eggs last - perfect! It did smell a little gingery while cooking but is PERFECT in every way. So easy, I will definitely be making this with all of my chinese dinners from now on!!
This was great! We loved it and it didn't last long at all! The flavor is rich yet subtle and very savory. Be sure to use a good quality chicken stock and eggs since the soup will only be as good as your stock and eggs. If the flavor is too rich for you substitute some of the stock for water. I used soy sauce instead of salt in this recipe since it gives it a more "authentic" flavor. Be sure the drizzle the eggs in by the fork as the recipe directs since that is what will give you the perfect size egg drops. If the top becomes filled with the egg before you're done just push it to the side and continue dropping. I don't think it's necessary to use only an egg yolk, you can use another whole egg instead.
Fairly good. I wouldn't say it was as good as restaurant egg drop soup I've had, but it was a a great quick lunch. Just a few things, I didn't have chicken broth, so I used bouillon cubes. DON'T add salt if you use the cubes. Also, I had a plethora of green onions and they worked great for substituting for chives. I suggest adding white pepper if you have any. It tastes great in the soup.
I LOVE this recipe! When I make it, I either add garlic powder or minced garlic to the chicken broth with the chives, ginger, and salt. I also add fresh cilantro at the end. It sounds bizarre, but these two make this soup SOO much better.
I just made this last night. And with MSFURIOUS1's comments, this gets 5 stars. I followed all of this reviewers suggestions and it turned out perfect. The only thing I'll change is I had 46 ounces of broth and 6 eggs. There was way too much egg for the small amount of broth. Next time I'll add 60 ounces of broth and 4 eggs. Also I'll use a very small lipped measuring glass when pouring the eggs in. Thsi will slow down what enters into the broth allowing more "thin ribbons". What I used allowed too much to come out too fast. And it's important the broth be really hot when adding the egg. I served this with P.F. Changs chicken lettuce wraps that my husband loves yet he and my daughter went back for seconds on the soup and left the wraps. So thanks all for this wonderful recipe. I'll definitely be adding this to our rotation.
This is the most authentic egg drop soup I've ever cooked. I used minced fresh ginger and chopped green onions instead of chives and it was delish. Thanks! I'm sure I'll be committing this one to memory.
WAY better than any egg drop soup I've had at any restaurant! That says a lot coming from a city like San Francisco. :) Definitely thicken the soup before adding the egg in a thin stream while slowly whisking in one direction. But other than that, wouldn't change a THING about the ingredients. We LOVED it!! I topped mine at the table w/ ground white pepper & The Hubster topped his with ground black pepper. Each of us was in heaven! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! Will be making this often & never ordering it from the restaurant again since it's SO easy! :)
Very good. I added green onions and a little bit of garlic powder so it was not too bland. I took the other reviewers suggestions on adding the cornstarch and thickening before adding the eggs. This was also good reheated.
I altered the directions for ease. I thickened the soup with corn starch before drizzling the egg. My husband added a little soy sauce to his bowl and said it was perfect. The rest of us ate it and loved it as it. Perfect soup for the sick ones last night.
I thought this was really good. Next time I will add some carrot shreds and maybe some other vegetables with less egg. I prefer my egg drop soup to have more broth. Other than that, the recipe was delicious!
This soup is truly awesome. My family likes it more than the soup they buy at local Asian Restaurants. I add a few frozen peas and carrots and thicken with just a tad more cornstarch. At the table we add a generous amount of black pepper and the eating is on. Thanks for a wonderfully easy version of Egg Drop Soup. Needless to say, we no longer buy it out. It's cheaper than the restaurant and tastier.
My mom used to make this when I was sick. I added quite a bit more ginger (threw in chunks of ginger root, but don't forget to pull them out when you're done!), added sugar (my mom always did), and more cornstarch to make it thicker. Thanks for the recipe!
Loved this! I am trying a gluten-free diet for a month and this recipe may be what saves me. I did mix the egg in last, after the corn starch. I ended up only using a little over half of the egg. I used a low-sodium (Kroger brand) chicken broth that tasted a little too bland, so I added in a bit of chicken bullion. This was just as good as it is at my favorite chinese place. However, I was missing the little crunchy noodles. (They may be little fried pieces of death, but they sure add a lot to Egg Drop Soup.) I solved this problem by sprinkling a few Rice Chex on top. Gluten Free AND yummy!
Very good with the following changes: You will want to double the recipe. I used 3 whole eggs total, green onions instead of chives, and added chopped cabbage and a few carrots. Egg drop soup is not egg drop soup unless it has cabbage in it!!! Based on other reviews I added the cornstarch before the eggs and I only used 2 TBSP instead of 3. Consistency was perfect!!
Quite bland and overly eggy in our opinion. There was also not enough cornstarch to thicken it to the consistency we find at Chinese restaurants. The one thing I did appreciate were the directions for adding the egg, though adding with a fork takes forever. We did ours in thin streams and then broke up the ribbons of egg with the whisk before serving.
Yum! I'm eating this now, and it is so easy and delicious. I didn't have any chives, so I used onion powder and some minced garlic. Also added a little soy sauce, sesame oil, and pepper. Added the cornstarch mixture before the eggs.
i added a little soy sauce as well. Very good, and easy!
I combined this recipe with "Egg Drop Soup I" and it came out absolutely delicious...I had to try not to eat the whole batch! Here's what I did: Instead of four cups of broth I used two cups of broth and two cups of water. I used 1 chicken bouillon cube and 1/2 tsp of onion powder.
This was SO GOOD! I'm only a teenager, but it was really easy for me to make. I have a cold right now, and was craving some soup, but my mom left for work, and we're going shopping tomorrow so we're short on groceries. Therefore, I had to make a few changes. 1) I have no idea what chives are, so obviously didn't use them. 2) I used 2 chicken boullion cubes instead of broth. 3) The ONE time I need ginger (which I don't even like, but my mom says its good for sore throats) we don't have it. 4) I did what some others said and put the cornstarch in first. 5) I cut up a clove of garlic and put it in the soup. I made so many changes to it, I'm not even sure if its the same recipe, but all in all, its still GREAT soup. A little too salty (and I love salt), but a little water fixed that. If I didn't have a sore throat, it would be MUCH better I'm sure. *tear*
Indeed, this recipe does rank right up there with the egg drop soup that is purchased in Chinese restaurants. My son helped me prepare it and we put it together in no time at all--a very easy process! It's cold and snowy today and this was the perfect lunch to warm us up. Thanks for an awesome recipe! It's short, simple and delicious. As one other reviewer mentioned, it was just a tad too salty, probably because of the salt in the chicken both. I will probably reduce the table salt by 1/2 next time. One final note: We doubled the recipe and still didn't have much soup, so if you eat a lot or have a big family--keep that in mind.
Tastes like restaurant egg drop soup, just looks a little bit creepier. I was scared to try this, but it seemed to work out fine. I cut down the salt a little and used freeze dried chives instead of fresh. Good recipe for those who already enjoy egg drop soup (newbies might be nervous to try this).
Nothing beats homemade stock, but the one that comes pretty close is Kitchen Basics Chicken Stock, and that's all that I use. I did increase the ginger amount (taste preference) and as suggested by other reviewers, added the cornstarch slurry before drizzling the egg into the soup. It seemed like an excessive amount of egg and I didn't use it all, so the next time I make this, I'll use one whole egg and one egg yolk. I think this measured up very well to what I've been served in Chinese restaurants, and in some cases, it was better. This one's going into my Favorites folder.
This was an easy and delicious recipe. The whole family loved it. I made it with 2 large cans of soup stock, but doubled the ginger, salt, and eggs/yolks, I only put 3 Tbs. of chives in it, since the first time I made it I doubled the chives and it was too much for the kids. I needed to triple the cornstach to get it the right consistancy. My husband has had me make it twice this week, the first time I made it as part of the dinner the second time it was dinner. Thanks for the great recipe.
Excellent! I didn't have any chicken broth so I made my own (4 bouillon cubes plus four cups of water) and I didn't have any fresh green onions so I used freeze dried chives I had in the refrigerator. I also doubled the ginger amount but it is certainly not necessary. A little trick to make the "egg drizzle process" easier is whip the eggs well and the slowly pour the egg in while briskly whisking the mixture. It makes the process much faster. Also, I add the cornstarch mixture before the egg. This is wonderful recipe for egg drop soup. It simply doesn't get any better!
I used this as a base recipe for a last minute soup to eat with my homemade wontons. I used 6 cups of broth and 4 whole eggs and about 1/4 teaspoon of grated ginger...added a splash of soy sauce and salt and pepper...thickened with a bit more than the recipe called for as far as the starch goes...sprinkled some scallions (green part) on top...and the soup was DELICIOUS! I will DEFINITELY be making it again! SUPER easy!
None of us thought this tasted like the egg drop soup we get at Chinese restaurants, but we all really enjoyed it. The flavor was great and the thickness of the soup was just right. The only negative thing about it is there's really too much egg. I doubled the recipe, so next time I think I'll just leave out one of the whole eggs and see how much difference that makes. I followed the recommendations of several other reviewers and thickened the soup before adding the eggs, which made the eggs cook into the nice ribbons like you see in restaurant soup. We'll definitely have this again!
Excellent egg drop soup recipe! I left out the chives because my kids won't eat anything with green things in them, but did everything else exactly as the recipe says. Wonderful flavor and so simple. Definitely a new family favorite!
I have been making this soup for years now and would love to give some suggestions. It helps to use only egg whites instead of whole eggs and to stir in a little water to the whites to thin them out. Also pour in the whites through a slotted ladle, or better still, a ladle with holes, held about 8-10 inches above the pot and stir while doing this ( another pair of hands needed !! ). A dash of ground peppercorns added before thickening enhances the flavour wonderfully !
Good base recipe however I changed it a lot. For 8 servings:: First I lightly sauted 1 bunch green onions, 5 mushroom (chopped), 1 whole minced garlic, 2 carrots (shredded) and 1 stalk celery (chopped) in 1 Tbsp olive oil. Add to broth with 1/4c. sherry and a few shakes of soy sauce (to taste) and extra ginger and pepper along w/ the chives. Omit salt. Bring to a boil and add 1/4c frozen peas. I also added extra bullion to the cornstarch mixture. Thicken before adding eggs. The key to this is high quality broth and eggs. DEFINITELY WILL MAKE AGAIN!
This tasted excellent. Even my 8 month old loved slurping up the soup :) I did make a few changes. I used 3 whole eggs. I stirred in the cornstarch before adding the eggs so they'd string out like the restaurant soup. I also added a tablespoon of soy sauce. I cooked up some thin matchsticks of chicken in sesame oil and added that to the broth as well to give it that sesame flavor like restaurants have, but not so overwhelming like sesame oil can be. I'll definitely make this many more times in bigger batches since this batch went quick :) I didn't add any salt either, since most chicken broths have plenty of sodium (plus the soy)
OK- this was ridiculously easy - BUT it was a bit too salty for us. This might have been because I used boullion instead of broth. I will make this again but use less boullion or buy the broth. My husband commented that it had a bit too much egg it in then he finds when we eat out so next time i might reduce the egg by one.
Fantastic! This takes hardly any time to make, and it is so delicious! It looks exactly like restaurant egg drop soup, but in my opinion it tastes even better. I just drizzled 2 beaten eggs into the broth (4 cups of water with 4 tsps of bouillon). Also used ginger paste, a splash of soy sauce, a couple of thinly-sliced mushrooms, and some green onions. I seriously doubt I will order egg-drop soup at Chinese restaurants ever again - this is so much better!
THis was great soup! Ours didn't exactly taste like egg drop, more like chicken noodle soup with egg in it. But it was a very comforting soup. Ours didn't ever thicken up, it was always a bit runny. But the taste was good.
Very good and easy to make! I left out the salt and it was still very tasty. Will definitely make again.
This was good and I thought it came really close to restaurant syle soup, but it seems to be missing something. I couldnt put my thumb on it... but it needs something. I will make this again but prolly add something to get it just right. Maybe some ground red pepper? Anyways, it was good soup if you dont compare it to restaurants.
Even though I'll make a couple of changes next time, I'll give it 5 stars for how unbelievably fast and easy it is. As others has said, mine didn't really thicken up as I'd hoped, so next time I'll try to add the cornstarch mixture before the egg. I left the salt out this time because the broth was salty enough, but I think next time I'll put the salt in the egg as another reviewer said. Also, I ended up adding some garlic and extra ginger, because it seemed to need a bit more flavor. But overall, fantastic.
This is a great recipe for egg drop soup! It tastes very similar to our local restaurant's version. I left out the chives (I didn't have any, and we're not used to them being in there). I also used a little soy sauce (to taste) instead of salt. I followed others advise of adding the egg after thickening the soup and it worked very well. I will play with this a little to get it closer to what we are looking for, but for a basic recipe, this is it!!! Thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly and to my surprise it tastes and looks( which to me is quite important) almost exactly like our local Chinese resturant!!!! The Husband said he couldn't taste a difference. Will definitely be making this a staple for a quick comfort soup??
Very good soup- although I didn't notice the chives and ginger distinctly. This soup's even better when I added the crispy fried wonton noodles that can be made very easily by cutting strips with a pizza cutter and frying in a couple of inches of vegetable oil for a few seconds- be careful they cook very quickly. And to think the Chinese restaurant I enjoy charges $1.00 for a tiny amount of extra crispy noodles.
This is so easy and yummy! The whole family loves it. I first made this because I felt a cold coming on. I always crave egg drop soup when I'm sick, and this feels so good on my sore throat. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This soup was pretty good! It seemed to have too much egg for me, so next time I will cut it in half! I took advise from previous ratings and added egg AFTER thickening. I also used half chicken broth and half vegan veggie broth. Both of our kids and my hubby LOVED it!
This was the best! This was the first time I've tried to make a chinese dinner, at it complemented the meal very well. I made it exactly according to the directions. Next time, I think I'll use it as just the meal. Thanks!
I love egg drop soup--so happy I found this recipe. I followed it exactly except from experience, I added the cornstarch to warm broth and added it before the egg--its does get clumpy. Whisk the broth as you add the eggs and it comes out amazing!!! Thank you for sharing.
omgawd! that was AWESOME! so easy and delish! i made it w/ veg. bullion cubes, and dried onion bits...i was out of everything...lol. i added leftover rice which had a bit of chinese 5 spice in it from last nights dinner. YUM! however, i think my stock was boiling TOO MUCH, so next time i'll turn down so it's not a 'rolling boil' and the eggs will be a little bit larger. PERFECT!! thank you!
This recipe was so simple that I thought there was no way it would be like the real thing. I was so wrong! This soup tasted just like what we get at our favorite chinese place an hour from our house. Both my kids (4 and 2) ate this up and couldn't believe I made it at home! Thanks!
I made this last night with stir fry and eggrolls. It was perfect, just like I've had in my favorite Chinese restaurant. I had all the ingredient on hand. I did substitute the chives for green onion and I added chopped onion. I thickened it before adding the egg as per the reviews. It couldn't have turned out better. I'll be making this again.
I made this by request as I am not an egg eater... positive feedback, but it was suggested that I add some sherry next time. Also, after reading some of the reviews, I think I should have added the cornstarch before dropping in the eggs. I used Rapunzel vegetable bouillon instead of chicken broth, no extra salt needed.
