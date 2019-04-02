Restaurant Style Egg Drop Soup

In Hawaii, its called Egg Flower Soup and has peas in it. Some places serve it with carrots and peas, (probably frozen because the way they're cut doesn't look or taste like they're fresh), but its still good. I like this recipe because I got a base as to how its actually made. Thanks a bunch. With mine, I used dehydrated shiitake mushrooms, re-hydrated them in water for 20 minutes, place a plate on them for a weight, otherwise they won't stay submerged. When they were pliable and soft, I drained the water, BUT reserved about 1 cp of the juice and added that to the broth mixture. Chopped the shrooms and added along with garlic powder, ginger powder & soy sauce to broth. (Make sure to taste for adjustments) I normally would use fresh,but didn't have any left in pantry. Brought soup to boil, then thickened with 2 Tbls cornstarch mixed with 1-1/2 Tbls Mirin. (use water if no Mirin on hand or reserve a cp of broth (before it boils) and mix with it) When it came to a boil, I added in thickner, stirring frequently, brought to boil again, then removed from heat at which time I added the eggs, VERY VERY SLOWLY, stirring in clockwise direction. (personally i don't think it makes a difference which direction, just stay focused on one, do not stir in all different directions. I added chopped green onion for garnish. It wasn't as thick as I'm used to, but it was great just the same. Next time I'll probably add more cornstarch to thicken it up. Whats great about this soup, is you ca