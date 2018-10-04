Goat Cheese and Spinach Turkey Burgers
This fast and easy recipe is perfect to make after a long day at work. The goat cheese adds a creamy flavor to sometimes bland turkey burgers. Served with a side salad, it makes a perfectly delicious meal.
Really delicious. Made changes based on others suggestions. I used fresh baby spinach that I sauted with a bit of onion and red pepper, doubled amount of goat cheese, added about 1/2C seasoned bread crumbs and one egg. I didn't add salt or pepper. The cheese is salty enough and I used 5 peppercorn goat cheese I bought at the Farmer's Market. It wasn't super easy to form the patties, but I got the hang of it and was able to get 5. Put them on a cookie sheet and into the fridge for a couple of hours. Fantastic surprise of flavors. Very, very good. ***UPDATE-I have found that it is important not to over cook the burgers in order for them to stay moist. I have also made them without an egg and I prefer the texture.Read More
Very yummy but I did a lot to the recipe to make it the way I envisioned it tasting best...and it worked out well! 99% Fat Free Turkey (1 lb) made 4 good sized burgers...I mixed 2 tablespoons of feta, garlic sauteed spinach (1/4 cup), 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 2 splashes of Worchester sauce, 1 egg, 1/2 tsp ground pepper, and 1/4 cup italian bread. Served with tomato, bacon slices, bibb lettuce, whole grain mustard, pickles, and mayo. My hubby has never had good turkey burgers before and really loved this. Will definitely make again but I would imagine that without my additions, the recipe would have been pretty plain - thus my rating of the recipe.Read More
OMG! We do love these burgers! Made first exactly as directed (ok, a little extra cheese:) topped with carmelized onions and a little mayo/dijon spread. Then made again with feta & chopped black olives, thin sliced red onion to top and a homemade cucumber/yogurt sauce. We can't get enough of these! The most consistant response "this doesn't taste like turkey"! Last night made with goat cheese and chopped sundried tomatoes (not the ones in oil), yum! I will never again attempt a to make a turkey burger taste like ground beef! Great recipe, thanks!
These are really great turkey burgers! Very flavorful and moist. I doubled the recipe and used suggestions made by the other reviewers, such as using sauteed fresh spinach. For the 3 lbs. of turkey I used 1C. of breadcrumbs, 2 eggs, and about 3 ozs. of goat cheese. Half of the burgers went into the freezer for another meal and the others I broiled in the oven. My hubby and 2 teenage sons loved these so much that we had the ones from the freezer 2 nights later!
These were relly good for turkey burgers; not dry and good flavor. I changed them a little, taking advice from the others. I diced onion, and sauteed that with fresh spinach. to the turkey mixture I added just a tad of S & P, onion and garlic powders, and I doubled the goat cheese, then pan fried and topped with sauteed shrooms. Light mayo on a whole wheat bun, and they were done. My boyfriend scarfed down two!
I have made this recipe twice. Froze some and they were perfect. I did make some changes like some before me have.Cooked the spinach with 1 tb chopped onion and a pinch of garlic powder till dry. I used feta cheese instead of goat cheese. Added 1/3 cup of seasoned bread crumbs, 1 tb. parmasean cheese, dash of worcestershire and a pinch of Old Bay. I baked them for 10 min @450% then put them under the broiler to brown up. Great recipe!!
wow. just made this recipe and it was delicious. no need to measure exact ingredients or stick precisely to the recipe.. just went with it and it turned out amazing. I also sauteed the spinach with some red onions and garlic. then I had the burger on a slice of sourdough. great easy monday dinner!
I used basil and tomato feta cheese instead of the goat cheese and it was delish! I put them in a pita pocket with some red pepper hummus. Yum. Very easy, will make this again
Listen, this recipe is AMAZING if you follow the advice of everyone else who has reviewed this. Add one egg, more cheese, caramelized onions and garlic. I also mistakenly bought ground chicken-- and that was amazing also. I served it with yogurt and cucumbers as suggested! Definitely try the recipes with the suggested additions.
I made this exactly as directed, and although is was very good (and unique!), it lacked in a lot of flavor (compared to beef burgers).. as ground turkey seems to be notorious for. Next time, I will definitely add some grated onions, cayenne pepper, salt, and maybe a splash of Worchestershire sauce. I enjoyed the moist texture of these burgers! I ate it without the bun, and mdae sweet potoato oven-baked fries to go along with it. If I would have had time, I would've topped with grilled onions, no doubt. I had no trouble forming these into nice, thick patties, and I placed on a lightly greased baking pan, lined with foil. I put them in the oven, at 450 F for 10 minutes, and then "broiled", at 500 F.. and they were perfect. Thank you for the recipe!
These were very tasty. I used feta cheese, however next time I think I will use chevre -- as it is a creamier, richer tasting cheese. This was a great recipe for my husband who is on a low carb diet.
I made these tonight, and my boyfriend said he never wants to eat beef burgers again. I followed other recommendations and added a few things -- a splash of worchestire, an egg, 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs, and i also added some montreal steak seasoning. I served them with simple oven fries from this site -- it was a huge hit!
Delicious! My husband said, "Think how much we pay for fish (our staple diet most nights)!" We made them with fresh spinach (and other dark greens), and a combination of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. This will definitely be added to our weekly menu.
The flavor was just right for my family with two little ones. I didn't add the egg or the bread crumbs like previous reviewers. I used the ingredients mentioned and added a little bit of garlic salt on top of the burgers before cooking.
WOW!!!! What a great base recipe to get crazy with! My family LOVED this-- yes even my picky 6 y/o and 8 y/o and meat-loving husband. I tweeked the recipe a little with fresh baby spinach sauted in EVOO, minced garlic, and sundried tomatoes[oile packed] and added seasonings such as garlic herb and lemon pepper. Afterwards, I drained and cooled the spinach really well before combining it with the rest. I had plain goat cheese so I finely chopped and combined some fresh rosemary and parsely and let it sit in the fridge for a while. I added finely chopped red onions to the lean ground turkey[previously frozen] I added a few seasoned bread crumbs, a little hamburger seasoning mix, lots of garlic herb dressing, onion powder, s/p, and dried parsely, Worcestershire sauce. Then I combined everything and made about 8 generous patties with only 1 pound of turkey and let them rest in the fridge for about 10min. I grilled it all on my stovetop grill and finished it under the boiler w/Swiss cheese. I used Kaiser buns and no dressings because I didn't want anything to compete with the flavors of the patties. I paired this with homemade fries!! My family said this is definitely a REPEATER! Thanks for the great base recipe!
My Father and I both throughly enjoyed this recipe. As neither of us liked goat cheese, I substituted in Blue Cheese and double the amount and added Chili Powder.
Delicious! Such a great idea! Used a typical pkg of turkey (1.3 lbs), 10 oz frozen (thawed) spinach, goat cheese. Also added (as others suggested) 1 egg, 1/4 cup bread crumbs, sauteed onion and garlic. And ground pepper. Mine MADE 6 BURGERS. For cooking, I put on a cookie sheet and baked at 450 for about 5 min on each side. Then transferred to broiler pan and broiled for 3 min each side. REALLY GOOD!!! And we have leftovers!
These were wonderful! I made them exactly as the recipie stated but ended up baking them, they were delicious!!
I used fresh spinach and added onions. I also upped the cheese amount. They turned out great!
perfect exactly the way its described. I cooked it in a skillet with olive oil instead of broiler. yum!
Great recipe! If you cook on the grill, something more needs to be added to bind it, we had a little trouble with it falling apart on the grill. We also added dried parsley, chopped garlic, salt and pepper and it turned out wonderful! Will definetly use again! Thanks
Easy. Simple. Delicious! I used more goat cheese than the original recipe. I also add minced onions (basically because I was in a hurry), salt and seasoned pepper. I will definitely make again. YUM!
I made as directed and they were very good, much more flavorful than our usual plain turkey burgers. We had them with carmelized onions on top as others suggested, really kicked it up a notch.
Ok, so, heres the story. I couldn't find goat cheese... anywhere. So I substituted blue cheese and it turned out delicious! I only made one patty so the measurements were probably a little off. I also made these changes: Like mentioned earlier, the blue cheese instead of goat cheese, a handful of fast cooking oats, and just a pinch of bread crumbs. Also, I cooked this on the stove with some olive oil on medium high heat. Served over nut bread toast with some ketchup, this recipe is definitely a keeper!!!
These are so good! I double the cheese and add in onions and red peppers. Even the kids like them.
I smeared both sides of buns with 2 cloves of roasted garlic. Used more goat cheese in and more on the bun. Fresh spinach. Used grill pan. Very good.
Very great for a casual meal !! I serve with couscous. Super easy dinner.
I made a few of the suggestions mentioned and this was fantastic. I added an egg, a few bread crumbs and herb goat cheese. It was the most flavorful turkey burger I have ever made.
A healthy alternative to beef, but goat cheese in a burger just doesn't taste right. And I LOVE goat cheese, so I was disappointed.
Just didn't work for us. Somehow, I don't expect the spinach taste in my burger.
My roommate and I just made this today, and it was amazing. We added a TON of garlic to it, and about double the amount of goat cheese. We also added an egg into the mixture to hold it together and keep it moist. We also made yogurt sauce to top it off, with just plain yogurt (strained), olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt and pepper.It was FANTASTIC on top of the turkey burgers, fresh out of the oven. We cooked it under the broiler, 8 minutes on each side, and it was perfection. NOTE: Don't use all the spinach that it calls for unless you really really like to taste the spinach. We used half the amount, and could definitely taste it. It was PLENTY. Enjoy!
Absolutely phenomenal. Regardless of whether or not I change the recipe a tad (with bread crumbs, other seasonings), it is still amazing.
Wow! I really loved these burgers. I followed the suggestions of others. I sauteed some spinach, onion and fresh garlic together. Then I mixed the meat, sauteed vegetables, some Worceshire sauce, salt, pepper, garlic powder, bread crumbs, 1 egg, and 3.5 oz of HERBED goat cheese. Wow! These were so moist and delicious. Be careful not to overcook them, especially if you are using all white meat/extra lean turkey. I will definitely be making these again. Even my 1 yr old loved them!
I added feta and goat cheese and took the advice of all of the other users by adding other ingredients. These were really good. I also sauteed some onions and mushrooms and topped with swiss cheese. My bf loved them..
Allrecipes.com is my go-to recipe site because the reviews are where the value is. We also caramelized the onion, added a clove of pressed garlic for last 30 seconds, set these aromatics aside and used same pan to wilt some fresh spinach. Per Boonie12, we mixed these with the ground turkey plus doubled amount of goat cheese, 1/2c seasoned bread crumbs, one egg, and a Costco no-salt dried-herbs-and-seasonings blend we use on everything, working the meat as little as possible (to avoid toughening it up). Liked Boonie12's suggestion to put them on a cookie sheet and into the fridge for a couple of hours to firm up. Then we grilled them on our Foreman. Much more flavorful than trying to treat ground turkey as if were ground beef, and not as dry. In future, we'll try the suggestions to use oats instead of breadcrumbs, probably sauteing with the spinach; saltier feta in place of the goat cheese; and doubling the recipe to freeze half of the uncooked burgers for another day.
Great Recipe! My kids even ate it. I tweaked it a little by adding a clove of crushed garlic, red pepper flakes, dried minced onion, and cooked them in the skillet instead of the broiler. Will make again!
Good Idea! I cut down on the spinach so my burgers wouldn't crumble cause I wanted to cook them on the grill. Added course salt and garlic powder. Had feta in fridge so that is what I used. Drizzled olive oil over it, makes them moist. YUM!
This one is a good base, but definitely needs some mods. Where I live, ground turkey comes in 450g packages (i.e. a pound). As per the scaled recipe, a pound of turkey equals about three burgers. As per other people's reviews, i sauteed red onion, garlic and fresh spinach. When that was all said and done, I think it worked out to be about a half cup of spinach mixture, maybe a little more. Could use more if you like spinach. I used about 80-90g of goat cheese. This is about 3 oz. Probably should have used the whole package (4 oz) for three burgers. Found the mixture to be wet, so I added ground flaxseed to dry it out in lieu of breadcrumbs. Worked nicely. Threw it on the Foreman grill for about 6 minutes. Topped with dijon as per another review, but would go nicely with a yogurt sauce or something of the sort. I will definitely play around with this one in the future, as it resulted in a yummy turkey burger. S.
This is a good recipe, but it needs some flavor. I added garlic and a touch or soy sauce. My family loved it! Great on Pita bread with a yogurt cucumber sauce.
Excellent recipe! I took the advise of others and used fresh spinach, sauteed with onions and garlic, and added a bit of Italian bread crumbs to the mixture. Tasted great!!!
These burgers are really moist and tasty. I couldn't get any ground turkey at the store, so I used ground chicken. I also had garlic & herb goat cheese on hand, so I threw that in. Dressed up with some mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickles, and red onion on a bun - made for a great dinner!
I have a similar recipe but it also uses an egg and 1/3 cup of high fat yogurt, this helps keep the burgers together and keeps them from being dry. I also freeze them before I cook them and then grill them from frozen. I also add basil and dried peppers.
I served these to friends at a gathering and got raves.
Amazing recipe! I took advice from other reviewers and used fresh baby spinach, sauteed with an onion and a few minced garlic cloves. I used 3oz goat cheese, 1/4 C plain breadcrumbs that I seasoned with oregano and basil. Broiled them in the oven like 5-7 minutes on each side and they were PERFECT!
Once we got the cooking under control, they were delicious! We tried to cook them on the grill, but they started to burn on the edges. I think I made the patties too big - we took them off right away, brought them in and cooked them on the stove and they were great. I used a garlic & spinach flavored goat cheese from a local goat dairy farm that really added a lot to the flavor. Will definitely make again - thanks!!!
Delish! I added onion, garlic and some seasonings to the spinach and cheese and coooked these on the stove top. I think 4 minutes each side. I made 5 burgers out of the 1.25 ound package of turkey breast. They were still very big burgers. I served these on a honey wheat bun with red pepper/eggplant spread, a bit of low fat mayo and some spicy arugula. next time, maybe a few sauted mushrooms will end up in there.
These are so good. We loved them. The only thing we did different was we grilled them instead of broiled. I think the grilling added some extra smoke flavor that was greatt nice. We will definately make these again!
These are so good, I eat them as is: no condiments or anything mucking them up. I use 1 lb turkey instead of 1 1/2. And I use cut leaf spinach rather than the chopped.
I'm relieved to finally try a turkey burger that doesn't gross everyone out. You will not be amazed that it tastes so much like a hamburger, but you might be surprised that it tastes so good. I did accidentally put in about twice as much spinach, and I used 4 oz of goat cheese. I sauteed the spinach (10 oz frozen) with diced onions (1 cup) and minced garlic (2 cloves), but with all the spinach and the turkey I could hardly taste it. I used one 1.2 lb pack of lean turkey, and with everything else it made 4 big patties. I broiled it on a broiler pan near the top of the oven for 15 minutes, and they browned nicely on one side and were fully cooked inside. Next time I will use more onion, possibly shredded, and more garlic, salt and pepper. I actually don't think it was too much spinach (maybe it kept the patties moist??) if you don't mind it. I will probably make 5 slightly smaller patties next time. But I'll definitely make it again - the 3 year old ate it!
Very Good! Be sure to season it with salt/pepper/garlic/onion powder (whatever you want). I served mine bunless with tomatoes & dijon mustard. Will make again and again and again.
YUMMMMMMY!! All I did diff. was add some garlic salt, pepper, and I cooked them on the George Foreman grill, and they were excellent! Didn't fall apart really cuz I drained/patted dry the spinach real well before adding to the meat. They were so gooood I cant wait to make them again! :)
This recipe was excellent and easy to make! I used goat cheese (not feta) and fresh spinach that I had left over. The burgers reminded me of something I'd find at my favorite local grill. This is a definite keeper.
After reading several of the reviews, I caramelized the 1 medium sized red onion and then sauteed in about 2 cups of fresh baby spinach. I added in 4 cloves of garlic, 1 egg and oats. I doubled the amount of goat cheese. I also sprinkled in some seasoned salt, black pepper and paprika. I used equal parts breast and thigh and tossed in a bit of ground beef that had to be used. I cooked them on the Foreman. While they were extremely moist and juicy, there wasn't much flavor. The kids said they were really good, but my husband and I agree that it was a good start, but needed a major flavor boost.
This was good - could not find goat cheese so used feta instead.
Really good burgs... would also be great grilled. I added garlic, onion, oregano, and black pepper.
This was delicious. I ended up using oats instead of bread crumbs because I was out. I also added shredded mushroom and onion. I did add more goat cheese, but next time I think I'll up it. And I definately plan to try it with feta. Thanks for such a yummy recipe!
I added caramelized onions and garlic to the meat mixture. Otherwise followed as written. Very delicious.
so good! we made these for an early summer cookout. our friends loved them- even those who were weary of goat cheese. we used chavrie, 1 egg, and fresh spinach. served on kaiser rolls with all the fixings. very light, healthy burger.
I made these last night and they were very good! MMM! I only gave it 4 stars because mine did not hold together and I even added an egg and a little bit of seasoned bread crumbs. Even so, they were fabulous. With one patty I attempted to barbecue, but it def. did not hold together to even flip.. so I pan fried the rest and they were great!! I will def. make again and probably add more goat cheese since it's sooo good!
These were excellent! I made minor changes adding 2 1/2 tablespoons of seasoned bread crumbs, 1 egg and used fresh spinach that I wilted. The goat cheese added a nice flavor to the turkey. I fixed these on our gas bbq grill using a grill plate. We ate ours plain (no onions, condiments, etc). I tried one with Dijon mustard and liked that also. We will definitely fix these again. (our side-dish was sweet potato fries.)
I made the recipe with just a bit more goats cheese, but otherwise just as stated above. The burgers came out juicy and absolutely delicious. I can't wait to try them on the grill!
All in all, this recipe was pretty good. I made a few tweaks. In place of plain goat cheese I used an herbed goat cheese. I also added some chopped carmelized onions to the mixture. Once it was all combined it was hard for the patties to stay together so I slowly added panko breadcrumbs until the mixture had a more stable consistency. The end result reminded me of a light meatloaf without the tomato sauce base. The end result was pretty good. However, I'm only giving it three stars because cheese as an ingredient is pretty fattening and the taste of cheese was not overly apparent in these burgers. I am going to try making this in the future, but leaving the cheese in bigger chunks as I stir it in so the cheese flavor is highlighted more strongly.
Recipe was very simple and the cheese definitely helped the burgers be moist! I would add some more zip to them next time - at least added seasoned salt - and perhaps 1-2 minced garlic cloves. Good variety for a low-fat alternative!
very good!
This is SO easy and really, really delicious!. The only change that I made to the recipe was that I used tomato basil flavored goats cheese, and I doubled the amount of cheese. My young children even liked these! I thought they were BY FAR the best turkey burgers I have ever eaten. I will be making these burgers againa and again.
Ok so this was a pretty good recipe but I made a few substitutions..instead of goat cheese I used gorgonzola cheese and fresh baby spinach..I had a problem with the patties staying intact but other than that it was great! I served it on top of pita bread instead of buns.
wow, this was an awesome REALLY fast meal last night! my sister who doesn't even like goat cheese LOVED it. what a quick way to eat well when you don't have much time or ingredients. thanks for posting!
Very good burgers! I did make a few small changes. I added fresh minced garlic, bread crunmbs, a dash of basil, some montreal steak seasoning, and fresh pepper. I also used a lot more of the goat cheese than is called for as we love it. I have tried these on the grill and in the broiler and they were better in the broiler by far! Thanks for a tasty alternative to every day burgers! Delicious!
I followed some of the reviews suggestions and made some changes based on necessity. The grocery store didn't have goat cheese so we ended up with tomato and basil feta. I sauteed the spinach with some onion and garlic. I added bread crumbs and an egg. Instead of Worcestershire I added a little steak sauce. They were very flavorful and held together well. We ate them two days in a row, very good!
Loved these. Moist and satisfying. I added onion for more flavor as turkey can be bland.
I enjoyed eating and making this recipe and can't wait to finish the leftovers. Added onions and pressed garlic as well as salt and pepper.
We loved these! I might try bleu cheese next time for a change.
Super easy and really tasty. Try with honey mustard. You owe it to yourself to give these a shot!
OMG, SOOOOO Good! We have these once a week. :o)
This was a great recipe for my dinner for one. I used a little less than a 1/4 lb. of turkey, more spinach and an extra 1/2 t. goat cheese. I added black pepper and formed two small patties and then cooked them in a frying pan, rather than broiling. They were crumbly, so grilling would be a disaster. When they were done, I added sauted red onion and slices of roma tomato. Next time, I'll put them on a piece of crusty sourdough.
Simple, tasty, delicious!
This has become a quick and easy go to recipe for me. Took suggestions from other reviews and added double the goat cheese amount. Also sauteed fresh spinach and red peppers to mix into the burger and served w/ dijon mustard.
Delicious, I even used roasted red peppers and soy cheese instead and it was still fabulous
This was surprisingly yummy for being so easy. I added some chopped onion and garlic and seasonings, and I used fresh spinach and basil feta cheese. The cheese definitely made it moist for a turkey burger.
Wonderful! So so tasty! Only changes I made were to add some garlic powder and onion powder. Oh, and I used 6 tablespoons of cheese, because you can never have too much cheese. My husband commented that these tasted like lamb burgers, and you know what? They kind of do. Like many others have noted, this made 5 burgers. I topped these with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Thanks for the great dinner!
Wow, used lean ground turkey, but it was moist and rich. Added some sea salt and black pepper, sprinkled with onion powder, and it came out perfect. Served like a gourmet meatball on a lettuce wedge with a thin slice of ripe tomato, then topped with a dijon mustard, horseraddish, mayo blend. A little avacado and fresh ground pepper (or, even better, a dusting of cayenne) and it was gorgeous, elegant, and delicious. I'd post a picture, but my husband just finished the last one! A note - I served with a low fat carmelized onion/goat cheese pasta and the meal was fantastique! (and guilt free!)
Great flavor combination. I used goat cheese crumbles and increased the amount. I sauteed fresh spinach with chopped onion, minced garlic and pepper. I made them on a foreman grill. They would definitely not stay together for a grill or even a broiler pan - very fragile. Using fresh, not previously frozen, ground turkey helps. I didn't want to add egg since it's likely to taste like meatloaf. Still very good flavor. Worth trying.
OMG delish
So delicious! I took other peoples advice and added some italian breadcrumbs. I also added egg beaters(instead of an egg) and I cooked them on my george forman. A great recipe!
Have wanted to try this one for a long time now. Excellent results. Used extra lean turkey and extra goat cheese. Chose a cheese flavored with thyme and red pepper (already crumbled). Added one egg and about 1/3 to 1/2 a cup of seasoned bread crumbs as per other reviews. Also added some dried basil and garlic powder. To half the mixture I added the spinach but the BF isn't a fan so I made his with a little chipotle tabasco sauce in the mix and sprinkled the outside with seasoning salt (which he loves). He ate his plain on a grilled kaiser roll and loved it. I ate mine with a little chipotle mayo (not necessary) and carmelized onions...no bun. I loved mine as well. The fat content in the meat was so low we didn't need to wash the fat tray from our George Forman (we don't have a grill). Outstanding!
Like the other reviewers suggested I added 1 egg, 3/4 cup fresh breadcrumbs, and Montreal Steak Seasoning. Didn't have any spinach so I omitted it. Cooked on stovetop on medium high for 12 minutes. Outstanding dinner.
Very nice flavor, but a bit mild. While I did use feta cheese (goat was not available at the supermarket)- i will def double that amount next time. Very juicy and delicious regardless!
Made a few minor changes, added tablespoon of olive oil for it to keep the burger format & sun dried tomatoes for extra flavor. *Very easy & quick* to make and definitely flavorful and yummy. Even better, my husband loved it! :)
I was pleasantly surprised by this simple yet tasty recipe. I did not want a meatloaf burger and this combination of ingredients was hearty and flavorful without being too overwhelming to the meat--the burger flavor definitely came through. I roughly doubled the amount of cheese and used an Israeli feta, which is creamier and a bit milder than traditional greek feta. I added some carmelized red onions to the top and no other condiment was needed, although my husband requested sauteed mushrooms next time. They stayed together well for broiling and the amount of time suggested was just right.
My only suggestion is: Go Crazy with the Goat Cheese!! These are fabulous and I have made them so many times I have lost count! I make oven fries and a salad to go with...of yeah, I stopped using buns with these...simply don't need them. Thanks for the recipe!
These are just great!
They were very quick to make and cook which was great but they weren't as flavorful as I expected them to be. I might try herb goat cheese next time to add some umf.
Reviewers who sauteed the spinach first, I don't see any reason to do that....I used about half a bag of fresh chopped spinach and mixed it right in with the goat cheese and 1 lb of turkey meat. I did, however, add a few spices like onion powder, garlic powder and black pepper, and added an egg and a little bread crumbs. Broiled in the toaster oven for about 25 minutes, it made 4 patties. It was super delicious. Even my husband gobbled it down (although he did top his with a piece of bacon, hehe)
Very very good burgers. Next time I will cut back on the spinach and add a tablespoon more goat cheese (I prefer cheese). The cheese is easier to crumble if it's been in the fridge for a while. Also, make sure the cheese is evenly distributed...they taste better that way.
Since my stroke I'm not making too many recipes, but this one is real easy for me to make!!!
This is an excellent turkey burger recipe. One package (1.20 lbs) made 5 burgers for me. I added chopped onion, garlic, and seasoned with onion&garlic powder in addition to the chopped spinach and goat cheese. This is a great recipe to use as-is or experiment with! Will make again
i've never been a big fan of turkey burgers. but i LOVE this recipe! i used a whole package of herbed goat cheese, which adds such great flavor. i agree with someone else's sentiment...go crazy with the goat cheese. it's delicious! i also added 1 egg, and salt, pepper, and garlic salt to season the meat. thanks for a great recipe!
These are so good! We love turkey burgers and these are NO exception! I used tomato basil feta instead but I am sure goat cheese is great too! Add some onion!!!! YUM!
I always love making these. I add sauteed onions, a little salt and pepper, a tsp each of cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and a little liquid smoke, Worcestershire sauce and maybe 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs. Used the griddler. SO GOOD!
