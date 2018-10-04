Goat Cheese and Spinach Turkey Burgers

This one is a good base, but definitely needs some mods. Where I live, ground turkey comes in 450g packages (i.e. a pound). As per the scaled recipe, a pound of turkey equals about three burgers. As per other people's reviews, i sauteed red onion, garlic and fresh spinach. When that was all said and done, I think it worked out to be about a half cup of spinach mixture, maybe a little more. Could use more if you like spinach. I used about 80-90g of goat cheese. This is about 3 oz. Probably should have used the whole package (4 oz) for three burgers. Found the mixture to be wet, so I added ground flaxseed to dry it out in lieu of breadcrumbs. Worked nicely. Threw it on the Foreman grill for about 6 minutes. Topped with dijon as per another review, but would go nicely with a yogurt sauce or something of the sort. I will definitely play around with this one in the future, as it resulted in a yummy turkey burger. S.