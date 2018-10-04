Goat Cheese and Spinach Turkey Burgers

This fast and easy recipe is perfect to make after a long day at work. The goat cheese adds a creamy flavor to sometimes bland turkey burgers. Served with a side salad, it makes a perfectly delicious meal.

By NWITOVER

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler.

  • In a medium bowl, mix ground turkey, spinach, and goat cheese. Form the mixture into 4 patties.

  • Arrange patties on a broiler pan, and place in the center of the preheated oven 15 minutes, or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 137.2mg; sodium 206.9mg. Full Nutrition
