Tahini Cookies

88 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 29
  • 3 8
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This cookie recipe uses tahini (sesame seed butter purchased at a health food store or home made), also uses oatmeal, no flour, no sugar, no eggs and no dairy products. As variation, add chopped apples, raisins or dates.

By Vanessa

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the tahini, honey and cinnamon. Mix in walnuts and oats until well blended. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Cookies should be about 2 inches apart.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are slightly brown. Cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 2.7g; sodium 3.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022