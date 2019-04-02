Tahini Cookies

I was a bit scared of making these cookies because even though I used to bake with tahini a lot, I associate it with my health food phase when I would eat all kinds of things I wouldn't touch now. However I have half a jar of tahini left over from that phase so I thought I'd give these a try! I was surprised - they weren't bitter at all and I even cut down slightly on the honey! They were a little soft right out of the oven but firmed up within minutes - maybe because I flattened them out rather than leaving them round as in the picture. They didn't have time to cool fully before they were finished, so I can't say how they are at room temperature, but they're excellent warm! Also, what I like about this recipe is that because it has no egg, it's very easy to scale down. I only made a sixth of the recipe, which for me was 2 cookies (not 6 according to the stated quantities!). But I'm glad I didn't make more because I wouldn't have been able to stop eating them, and I was alone at home! I added raisins instead of walnuts; next time, though, I may try the maple syrup variant.