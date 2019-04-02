Tahini Cookies
This cookie recipe uses tahini (sesame seed butter purchased at a health food store or home made), also uses oatmeal, no flour, no sugar, no eggs and no dairy products. As variation, add chopped apples, raisins or dates.
This is so easy to make plus being absolutely delicious. It's also special for people who can't eat flour, sugar, eggs, dairy products, corn, or soy.Read More
These are quite tasty given they lack all the bad things that make a cookie good. They are nice and chewy, and raisins give them a nice burst of sweetness. They are more like chewy granola bars made into cookies, so I think it would be better to press the dough into a brownie pan and cut them into bars.
Turned out great! A wonderful alternative to sugary snacks for my son! I used about 2/3 cup of honey instead of 1/2 a cup. I also added raisins. Also a wonderful alternative for people with dairy and wheat allergies.
These are delicious, and taste almost like a hybrid oatmeal/peanut butter cookie. It really is important to let them rest for several minutes after they come out of the oven so they will hold their shape and not crumble. Using baking parchment makes it easier to remove them from the cookie sheet undisturbed -- then, remove them from the parchment after a few more minutes.
These were delish!I was trying to find a recipe to use up some Tahini that I bought to make hummus. I couldnt believe how good these came out. I added some chopped up dates and they complimented the flavored nicely. My kids, husband and workmates all loved them. Who knows, next time I might buy the Tahini for the cookies and use up the leftovers for hummus!
used almonds, raisons & groung flax seed
There really is no need to bake these. I make these same cookies with peaonut butter. And they are no bake. The heat will just kill the nutrients. I also used flaxseeds. These tasted great. I looked for a tahini cookie because my youngest does not like peanut butter and the tahini has such a mild flavor. Thanks for the recipe.
Love this. I made it into granola bars. Kept everything the same except added raisins and flaked coconut. Then just added it to a greased square cake pan and cooked about 10 minutes longer than the directions say.
These don't even hold together enough to be able to pick them up, even though I cooked them a little longer - long enough to make the edges burn a little bit. I tried to get one off the pan and they're just little clumps of tahini & oatmeal basically, that fall all over the place. Flavor isn't that great, either. I just wasted almost all the honey I had left. This was a great idea but needs some major tweaking.
My boyfriend liked these, I did not. I don't think the honey was sufficient to tone down the bitterness of the tahini. Consistency was good though, they did not fall apart.
This turned out much better than I expected, but I didn't follow the recipe to the letter. I had some extra tahini I wanted to use up, and this seemed like a viable way to do it. I made the following adjustments. My oatmeal is a really thick rolled type from Whole Foods, much thicker than Quaker brand, so I anticipated the cookies baking up too dense and hard. To remedy this and facilitate blending, I added about 1/4 cup of warm rice milk, and blended everything in the food processor. This resulted in more finely chopped oatmeal, and ensured the molasses was blended properly by heating it up. I also added a dash of salt. I then pressed everything into a pan and increased the baking time by a few minutes. The mixture was really soft when it came out, so I chilled in the fridge for about 40 minutes. It came out very well; even my picky wife and allergic-to-everything toddler enjoyed them.
I followed this recipe to the letter and they turned out perfectly! My boyfriend and I really enjoyed them and it seems like a recipe you can really play around with. I just found a new healthier-alternative favourite!
Excellent cookies! I actually used almond butter instead of tahini (as I was all out). The first batch was quite crumbly, but the 2nd batch I balled up in my hand before putting them on the cookie tray and they turned out great! Thank you!
Personally I tahini makes me gag but there was a jar in the cupboard that needed using up so I decided to make these for the rest of my family. Their comments were positive! The only thing I changed was using sunflower seeds instead of walnuts (man in the house does not like walnuts). So if you listen to me, vomit, but if you like tahini, try these health-conscious cookies!
Great healthy alternative. I replaced some of the honey with maple syrup, roughly 2 parts honey to 1 part syrup. When I added the 1st cup of oats, the mix looked very dry. This could be because I was using homemade tahini which turned out dryer than the store-bought kind. I added a bit more maple syrup and olive oil till the mixture looked more like batter. I also added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and a pinch of salt. I also feel the yield is closer to 2 rather than 3 dozen.
Good cookie. I followed the recipe exactly with the addition of 8 oz. of chopped dates. Yum!
What we like so much about this is that it has neither eggs, flour or butter (vegan friends love it) and is quite flexible. I've made it several times, using hints of previous reviewers. So here's another - use 1/4 cup honey and a couple of spoons of molasses, plus some lemon juice and rind. Ground fresh ginger is good too. Watch timing in the oven. I make it in a slab and cut into squares when it's cooled a bit.
This healthy version of a cookie is good enough to eat! I added Golden raisins and chopped, fresh apple pieces. The cookies did not crumble after I allowed them to cool about 5 minutes on my baking stone. (Gives the honey time to firm up?)I omitted the nuts this time due to "New Mommy Brain" and plan to make them in the future with pecans!
Did not like. Family thought I was pulling a prank on them. They seriously thought I was joking.
These are a delightful healthy treat. The only change I made was using chopped almonds since I had no walnuts. I think the honey and tahini balance each other beautifully and I will make these again when I have walnuts because I think that additional flavor will really make them perfect. I dropped mine by the tbsp and got 15 nice sized cookies. Thanks for something a bit different.
i did not care for this.
I made them exactly as described. I also used some parchment paper. Our picky teenagers loved them. I didn't tell them what they were made of though!
So good! Followed the recipe, but added 1/8 t nutmeg, 1/4 cup raisins, and 2 T of salted sesame seeds. Too crumbly after 10 minutes. I put them in the upper part of the oven for 7 more minutes. So a total of 17 minutes. Let them cool. They are not sturdy, but then again, they aren't your typical cookie. So much potential! Sweetness was perfect. I am planning to make these into protein/granola snack bars. My 6 year old ate them too. I will make them again for sure.
So good! Took them to work and everyone wanted more. I used half regular honey and half huckleberry honey, I would not recommend using flavored honey because it takes away from the tahini flavor but great anyway. I also used a trail mix with mixed nuts, raisins and m&ms. Awesome!! Will definitely be making again soon.
Super! And I felt ok wolfing them down cause they're so healthy! I used half maple syrup/half honey, and they were fantastic. They are MUCH better when freshly baked, and not as good cold. I'd make em again! *7 years later* Ok, forgot I made these, went rogue and added 2 eggs and 3.5 Tbs of cocoa powder. Also, used maple syrup instead of honey (cheaper). WAY better, and extra-double healthy! Even fed them to our 2-year-old for breakfast... she was just a twinkle in my eye when I wrote the original review :).
Crumbly, but pretty good. I added flax seeds since I had them but next time I'll add raisins or dates, maybe figs. I really like the wholesome flavor and I think a little more honey and more baking time will help firm them up.
I was amazed at how good these are! (These would be GREAT with chocolate chips, but that sort of defeats the purpose of a healthy cookie, doesn't it?) I followed the recipe exactly then drizzled a little more honey after reading reviews. I use black walnuts; don't like raisins. They are delicious warm and very good once cooled. Thanks for sharing. These will be a regular in our house.
They're good as a healthy alternative to traditional cookies, but they were a little bland and crumbly. I substituted agave nectar for the honey, and that flavor reduced but didn't eliminate the bitterness of the tahini. Raisins, chopped apples, dried currants, etc. would be good additions.
Wow! So much tastier than I expected. I didn't have quick-cooking oats, so I used 4 packets of Cinnamon Spice instant oatmeal instead. I also added raisins. I must have made them bigger, because I only got 24 out of the recipe. Awesome snack and not full of sugar! I will make these again.
I made this with Agave Nectar instead of Honey, I also dropped the walnuts because of an allergy. The first batch came out fantastic and everyone loved them, I burnt the second so they wern't so good! But a fantastically quick and simple recipe!
Very good use of Tahini. Used a couple of packs of flavoured instant oatmeal as well as regular ( only because I didn't have enough reg) and they taste just like granola bars, sweet and chewy.
These are an excellent treat to have on hand these days in our household as we are on a no refined flour/sugar type diet. We don't feel as if we are cheating!! These have such a wonderful nutty flavor and the honey provides just the right amount of sweetness.
I used natural almond butter instead of tahini and chopped apple instead of walnuts. I think with these substitutions it was a little too sweet for my liking, so I would reduce the honey next time. The cookies fell apart slightly (I tried warm out of the oven) but this may have been partly because I made larger cookies (laziness) so it may have been moister than the original recipe calls for. Flavor was good overall and very healthy, I would make again.
My husband and I love these easy to make, healthy cookies - we vary them by adding one or more of the following: raisins, dates, coconut, chocolate chips, almond extract
I really liked these cookies, alot!...I took others advice and substituted some of the honey for sugar free maple syrup, added a tablespoon of peanut butter along with the tahini for fear that I would not like the taste of the tahini, and I added ground flax seeds and some ground almonds. I couldn't taste the tahini at all, which is fine but next time I will omit the peanut butter to see if I prefer being able to taste the tahini. I have only had tahini in hummus, which I love so I am looking forward to tasting it in a cookie.
I was a bit scared of making these cookies because even though I used to bake with tahini a lot, I associate it with my health food phase when I would eat all kinds of things I wouldn't touch now. However I have half a jar of tahini left over from that phase so I thought I'd give these a try! I was surprised - they weren't bitter at all and I even cut down slightly on the honey! They were a little soft right out of the oven but firmed up within minutes - maybe because I flattened them out rather than leaving them round as in the picture. They didn't have time to cool fully before they were finished, so I can't say how they are at room temperature, but they're excellent warm! Also, what I like about this recipe is that because it has no egg, it's very easy to scale down. I only made a sixth of the recipe, which for me was 2 cookies (not 6 according to the stated quantities!). But I'm glad I didn't make more because I wouldn't have been able to stop eating them, and I was alone at home! I added raisins instead of walnuts; next time, though, I may try the maple syrup variant.
Really good. I had pecans instead of walnuts and added raisins - chewy and great.
These were surprisingly good! I did add a dash of salt and a splash of vanilla and...a 1/4 cup of mini semi sweet chocolate chips. I formed the dough into a half inch thick rectangle on the cookie sheet and cut them into bars after they cooked for 15 minutes and cooled for 5 min. I usually make playgroup granola bars from this site and these are a little less sweet but healthier with a great texture and so easy to make with such a short ingredient list. Thank you for this keeper!
Really easy cookies to make and great flavor. Very yummy
This is an excellent recipe! Simple, tasty and better for you than regular cookies. As a twist I used 1 cup of oats and 1 cup of apple and raisin Muesli cereal. They turned out great.
I omitted the walnuts and added raisins. I like these cookies, but the bitterness of the tahini is definitely present.
Thanks Vanessa for this great recipe to help me use up my jar of tahini! I love the unique flavour of the cookies. I made them with walnuts this time, but I think I'd prefer raisins/dates/apples... or even chopped dried apricots next time.
i made this recipe as is and i thought it was pretty tasty - oh - i substituted almonds for the walnuts and added a small bit of vanilla extract. lastly, i had to use nutmeg - i didn't have cinnamon. but these are small changes. i was particularly impressed with the consistency of the cookie. very moist, almost buttery. the next time i make this i am going to add a little brown sugar, raisins and a little more oatmeal. tahini has a pretty strong flavor so i think you have to keep that in mind as you make these and not be afraid to add a variety of things to the mix to make the overall flavor a little more complex and balanced. great recipe though - i would definitely make these again. thank you.
These cookies were intresting. I did not have time to buy Tahini so I used natural peanut butter. I think the dough tasted better than the baked cookie. My last batch I only baked for 5 min and they turned out chewy and moist. Next time I will bake for less time.
My husband didn't like these at all. I thought they were good, not great, but I think that with some fidgeting (maybe substituting a little peanut butter for some of the tahini?) it might be more to my taste. If I liked the sesame flavor of the tahini more I think I would like these better. I also found the flavor of the honey to be a little strong so I might see what happens if I try using less. (But I often prefer if food isn't very sweet.) As another review noted these are *very* crumbly when they first come out of the oven. Make sure you follow what the recipe says and let them cool on the pan for at least five minutes before trying to remove them to a cooling rack.
I halved the recipe, but added extra cinnamon and a little nutmeg. I also used raisins rather than walnuts. When I baked them as directed, they burnt quickly on the bottoms and were undercooked in the centers. I'm not sure what happened there. Of the parts of the cookie that I could salvage, the flavor was ok. Not super great, but not bad either.
Delicious, thanks. I brought these to a potluck, thinking this is the ultimate food for people with celiac disease or other funny allergies. And one of the kids was allergic to nuts!
Yummy yummy yummy! I cut the recipe in half, which is probably a really good thing, otherwise I may eat way too much. I replaced the nuts with raisins. I will have to make again so that I can share with a friend that is sensitive to gluten. There's no way there will be any left of this batch for her... **update** I used 4 packs of instant oatmeal instead of plain quick cooking oats - 2 cinnamon apple + 2 cinnamon & spice - even better this time! I also used 1/4 cup raisins and 1/4 cup pecans. So awesome! I don't think my friend will ever get these, I'll just have to forward the recipe so she can make them herself
Have made 3 versions: 1. as written - overwhelming honey taste, overly sweet and otherwise insipid. but I liked the idea, so my challenge was to up the flavor. 3 stars 2. swapped 1/2 the amount of Golden Syrup (plus a splash of water for consistency) for the honey; toasted the nuts (sliced almonds); and added grated lemon zest & 3/4 cup dried cherries (be sure to mince them). Really good! 5 stars! 3. Made these for the workplace but was out of honey & syrup, so I used scant 1/2 cup apricot all-fruit spread. Because of the apricot, I left out the cherries. This was VERY well-received at my office. Moist & flavorful. People welcomed the lack of gluten and some of them didn't believe they were sucrose-free. "So good." I missed the tangy notes from the cherries and syrup. Co-workers: 5 stars; me: 4 stars I was asked to bring more the next time it's my turn: I'm thinking a peach spread with powdered or fresh ginger instead of cinnamon would be yum. anyway. . . hth
loved these cookes, just as is...though I did not get 36 cookies....more like 18, but they are delicious
I liked this idea but the tahini left a strange taste. I replaced the tahini with almond butter and am very satisfied with the results!
I made this exact recipe except I did not have any walnuts so I put dark chocolate chips in the mix instead. They turned very good!
Instead of making this into cookies I crumbled it and baked it on a parchment lined cookie sheet and use it as granola for my yogurt. You can probably add all sorts of nuts and fruit to suit your taste. Watch carefully though because it browns really fast. It will be real crunchy when it cools.
I was very impressed with this recipe, as my detox diet right now is fairly strict - there was nothing I needed to substitute! I did add raisins and about 1/2 cup almonds as well as 2 T soy flour.
No one liked these. :(
Prepared as written, but baked 2 extra minutes, and probably should have gone for a full 15 (they were too gooey). Don't forget to grease your pan! We got 14 cookies, not 36, and they only lasted about 10 minutes. Great cookies!
Delicious! I followed the recipe to the letter and these cookies turned out great! I just hope they last long enough for everyone to get a taste!
I loved the concept of these cookies, however, my son and husband both spit them out. I used raisins instead of walnuts with the hopes these would be the be-all-end-all of toddler treats, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. I thought they tasted pretty good, but I can't eat that many!
I had to bake these longer than suggested to get the right firmness, but the wait was worth it. I substituted maple syrop for the honey and rolled oats for the quick cooking kind. Used no nuts. The taste is similar to halvah. Healthy and decadent.
Good recipe for leftover tahini. Felt like you were eating a healthy cookie!! I would make again but would go out of my way to buy tahini just to make these cookies. Who would think of tahini in a cookie!!
I didn't have any tahini on hand, so I used peanut butter instead. They were fantastic! And when you think about it, really healthy, too! I will definetly make these again.
These cookies were delicious and the recipe really allows you to experiment with adding different nuts, dried fruit, chia seeds, etc. I even made them with Swiss style muesli mix instead of oats and was very happy with the result. Will definitely make them again!
Great recipe. I didn't change a thing. Now I'm just trying to resist eating them all in one sitting.
This is an easy and healthy recipe! I used 1/4 cup honey and they still turned out fantastic! The tahini taste was a little strong for my liking, so I'll reduce to 3 or 4 tablespoons in future. I didn't use cinnamon and walnuts. I added sunflower and pumpkin seeds too. Thanks for this recipe! Will make again :)
Adding raisins was a really good suggestion. Also, instead of forming individual cookies, I spread the entire mixture on a greased cookie sheet and then cut it into individual granola bar like pieces.
These cookies are amazing!! Sweet, soft, delish!! I am looking for more healthy ways of baking for my son who has ADHD, cutting out the preservatives and sugars etc. He loved these cookies.
I have made these twice. First time didn't have enough honey and added brown sugar and almond butter. They were crumbly but delicious. Second time I made them per the recipe and they are chewy and delicious. They are not crumbly at all. I cooked one batch on a greased pan and the other on parchment. Parchment worked much better as noted by another reviewer.
These are great! I used less honey and sprinkled in about 1/2 to 1 tsp of stevia and drizzled in some warm water to help dissolve it. I also added 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp of clove....I had some dried apricots on hand so I diced up 6 to 8 of those and threw those in. I was looking for a healthy oatmeal cookie that we could grab in the morning. I also pressed them together well and shaped them into a tiny patty shape to help them hold together better.
This is a really nice and easy recipe to make. I found it a tad sweet, so I halved the honey amount, but its a nice quick snack to make and very healthy.
Awesome lovely recipe. I added some cranberries and it came out perfect and chewy. It is more like a granola bar but I love it the way it is. It was a little sticky trying to roll them into cookie shape, but if you wash your hands and restart with clean hands, it will get easier. Also, use quick cooking oats or the cookie will be too hard.
Excellent. As others described, they need to sit out in order to cool, in order to solidify. These cookies were excellent. I, like one other commentator, used 3/4th cup of honey. The taste of tahini was still present but not overpowering. I also added unsweetened cranberries and unsweetened coconut for added deliciousness. This worked out quite well. As others noted, it makes significantly less than 3dozen. I believe it yielded 18 for me.
It tasted good.. but a bit too sweet .. I would probably cut the honey a bit
These are one of our favorite snacks. I didn’t change a thing in the recipe. The rich honey taste, combined with the sesame is delightful. Thank you for this gem.
Delicious! Usually we don't like cookies make with oats. The only changes I made was baking 15 minutes, adding 1/4 dried cranberries since I didn't have any walnuts?
I subbed raisins for the walnuts. I test baked three and they spread far and burnt badly before 8 minutes. I salvaged them by eating them raw like a no-bake. Tahini is also a strange taste for most Americans and feels odd in a cookie. Almond or peanut butter are good alternatives.
Pretty good for a healthier snack. I didn't have any nuts to put in. The only honey I had was creamed honey with cranberries. I think this added a nice flavor to the cookie. Thick batter but tasty results.
This recipe is great if you recognize it for what it is : It's a healthier version of a cookie, one that doesnt make you feel 100% guilty because you had cookies for breakfast. If you're looking for a toll house cookie substitute, you would be disappointed.
Delicious cookies! I made these to use up some tahini I had left over from another recipe, and they were great! The only change I made was dried cranberries instead of walnuts.
Surprisingly yummy! I and two teen girls really like them. The tahini taste was a little off-putting at first but eating the cookies the second day, I didn't notice it anymore. I did increase the honey to 2/3 cup and add raisins as one reviewer suggested. I oiled the sheets and left the cookies cooling on the sheets for several minutes and they held together fine. We all think they taste like an oatmeal raisin cookie, but they are much healthier.
I made these for myself and was shocked when my boyfriend (typically not a fan of my healthy baking) raved about how good they were. I will make these again.
I can't get enough of these! I just made them for the third time and it was a double batch. To help the cookies hold together I add a flax "egg". Three tablespoons hot water and a rounded tablespoon of ground flax seed.
