Lentil and Sausage Soup

We loved this! I deviated from the recipe just a little by increasing the sausage by half, using 2 stalks of celery, and chopping the carrot rather than shredding it. I used all chicken broth, no water, and I skipped the pasta because we didn’t think it needed it. I thought that 1 T. of garlic powder might be overkill, but it wasn’t and I used it all. I started checking this after an hour of simmering, but in my opinion the lentils weren’t nearly soft enough. I checked it every half hour after that, but ended up simmering this for the full 3 hours. This makes a big batch of soup, but I froze the leftovers to be enjoyed again and again! UPDATE 3/7/13 - I made this again. This time using only 8 oz. of hot Italian sausage which wasn't nearly enough. Next time I will double it to a full pound. I also used two really large cloves of garlic, rather than the garlic powder, that I added to the onions when they were just about translucent.