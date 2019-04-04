Lentil and Sausage Soup

643 Ratings
  • 5 463
  • 4 143
  • 3 27
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

Lentil soup flavored with sausage. Serve with Romano cheese sprinkled on top of each serving bowl.

By ANGCHICK

Gallery

Credit: Yan
47 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sausage in a large pot. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Add onion, celery and chopped garlic, and saute until tender and translucent. Stir in lentils, carrot, water, chicken broth and tomatoes. Season with garlic powder, parsley, bay leaves, oregano, thyme, basil, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Cover, and simmer for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, or until lentils are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in pasta, and cook 15 to 20 minutes, or until pasta is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 8g; cholesterol 17.3mg; sodium 1008.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/12/2022