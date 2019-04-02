Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche

I guess I'm just rating the mayo, milk and egg mixture. I used sauteed onion, red pepper and steamed brocolli for the filling and skipped the pie crust. It baked up very nicely and didn't get brown on the bottom. I did spray the pan with Pam first. I never salt any thing, but this needed salt. It tasted slightly sweet, due to the mayo. Next time I make it, I'll be sure to add some cayanne pepper and some salt to counter act the sweet, which was rather unappealing. It is definately worth altering though, since my dad and stepmother raved over it and begged to be given the left overs. (They are both big fans of salt and added it at the table.) I had hoped to have enough egg for two frittatas but had just enough for one even though I used jumbo eggs. (Could be due to the lack of crust I guess.) All in all, it was nice and fluffy, not too brown and crusty, but entirely too sweet for a savory egg dish. Don't forget the salt and spices.