Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche

Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.

Recipe by KRISTINJONI

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 9 inch quiche
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with foil.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and milk until smooth. Whisk in eggs. Layer spinach, cheese, and onion in pie shell, making several layers of each. Pour in egg mixture. Place quiche on prepared cookie sheet. Cover quiche with foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove cover, and bake 10 to 15 minutes, or until top is golden brown and filling is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 140.6mg; sodium 612.1mg. Full Nutrition
