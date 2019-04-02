Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche
Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.
Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.
This recipe is fabulous! I toyed with it a little bit based on what other reviewers had to say, and it came out perfect. I sauteed fresh spinach with the onions, as well as with minced garlic and sundried tomatoes in butter, and I used fresh plain yogurt instead of mayonnaise. I also used a combination of cheddar cheese and feta cheese, which was good for the texture of the quiche. And, because everyone seemed to stress this, I used an extra egg. I also definitely used some salt :) Anyway, this is a great recipe, and it even yielded two quiches, which were both gone almost instantaneously! Wonderful.Read More
Not impressed. WAY TOO much spinach, it was overpowering! If I make this again (probably won't) I will use 1/2 the spinach.Read More
This recipe is fabulous! I toyed with it a little bit based on what other reviewers had to say, and it came out perfect. I sauteed fresh spinach with the onions, as well as with minced garlic and sundried tomatoes in butter, and I used fresh plain yogurt instead of mayonnaise. I also used a combination of cheddar cheese and feta cheese, which was good for the texture of the quiche. And, because everyone seemed to stress this, I used an extra egg. I also definitely used some salt :) Anyway, this is a great recipe, and it even yielded two quiches, which were both gone almost instantaneously! Wonderful.
Super! I used a deep dish crust and added an extra egg. I filled my quiche with every veggie I had in the fridge: onion, red peppers, chopped broccoli, garlic. Saute over medium heat until nearly soft. Instead of frozen spinach, I layered fresh on the bottom of my pie shell, spooned sauteed veggies on top, layered with cheese - I added feta as well as cheddar, and top with egg mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes covered with foil, remove foil and bake another 10-15 minutes. Perfect!
This was amazing! Based on other reviews I cut the mayo back to 1/3 cup, left the milk at 1/2 cup and added an egg (to total 5). Also added 1/2 tsp of salt to the egg mixture, and layered the spinach as well as some chopped sundried tomatoes with cheddar AND feta cheese. Instead of squeezing the spinach dry, I thawed it in a skillet and sauted it with onions and a few frozen diced green peppers I had on hand. I used a deep dish pie crust and it filled it perfectly. I tried 3 new breakfast recipes for a brunch for 20 and this was by far the best!!!
I've made this a few times now and have tweeked it to perfection. I add a little less mayo and 1 more egg and it comes out perfect everytime!
The crowd goes wild!! My first quiche ever, and what a hit! I used other suggestions i.e. Sauted onions and spinach (used frozen spinach, thawed and drained really well). Also added some feta with the chedddar. Did not add any extra egg, and no salt (cheese is salty enough.) I used a frozen deep dish 9" pie crust, so it all fit into the crust. Baked it for 50 min. covered then uncovered about 10 min. until crust nice and golden. They were begging for more!!
This was great-tasting and easy to make. Luckily, I bought a package of 2 pie shells and ended up using both of them. I got regular nine inch shells and there was not enough room in one for all the ingredients. I will make this again.
This recipe was fab-u-lous!! Only changed a few things: used only half of the spinach (that's alot of spinach!!) added a handful of fresh diced tomatoes, some diced ham and added salt, pepper and garlic salt. Used a deep dish pie plate, so it yielded only one pie. Very, very tastey. Thanks!!
I loved this recipe! My Husband who turns his nose up at Quiche had 2 Large helpings and then asked when could I make it again. I added mushrooms to the quich at the last minute and more shredded cheese on top. I easily doubled the recipe and froze the extra quiche for lunches at work and they reheated up great in the microwave.
This was excellent. I added a tiny bit of minced garlic, and a cup of fresh sliced mushrooms, and both were excellent. The baked quiche did not set as solidly as I normally like, so next time I would add an egg and cut back a bit on the milk/mayo mixture. Otherwise, this was a great treat.
Not impressed. WAY TOO much spinach, it was overpowering! If I make this again (probably won't) I will use 1/2 the spinach.
Thought this was great WITH changes: Sauteed onions and 2 cloves of garlic with fresh spinach for filling. Reduced mayo to 1/3 cup and used 5 eggs (after reading other reviews). With these changes 5 STARS!
This was my very first quiche so it took me a little longer to put it together. It turned out scrumptious. I only had regular mayonnaise so I used 1/4 cup and 1/4 cup of plain yogurt. I used 4 oz of cheddar cheese and 4 oz of 3-cheese Italian...very nice combination. I used fresh spinach, but didn't see any reports saying how much to use when using fresh so I used a whole bag of baby spinach. That was a little too much so the next time I will use about 3/4 bag and also chop the spinach. We have always bought quiche's from supermarket deli's, but will make my own from now on. My husband loved it and the only tiny issue was to chop the spinach next time. Lovely recipe.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and added 2 cloves of garlic, 1 extra egg, sauteed the onion and spinach first, used yogurt instead of mayo, and added some feta. Excellent.
The 4 stars is for the original recipe. Needed salt and a few spices, but otherwise good. But tonight I made changes. Used half light mayo, half light sour cream. For those saying the mayo imparts a sweet flavor, be sure it's mayo and not miracle whip or the really cheap mayo, both of which are much sweeter. For the cheese I added half feta and half low fat shredded Mexican. Used half a box of frozen spinach along with red bell peppers and zucchini, though the first time I used a whole box of spinach and did not find it at all too much. Used shallots and garlic vs onion and sautéed them with all the veggies first. Lastly, I didn't use crust this time. Cuts way down on the fat and calories. Just spray a 9 inch pie pan with cooking spray and follow the recipe. Both times I used just 4 eggs and found it to be enough. Added a little salt, pepper and basil as well. This basic recipe is so versatile and so light and fluffy! Make it with the same basic ingredients and add your own flair. Delicious, fun and even an easy clean up. Thanks Kristin!
This recipe calls for too much spinach. I only used 5 ounces of fresh organic spinach, and I still felt this was too much spinach. I would probably use only 3-4 ounces next time. I sauteed the spinach with garlic powder and onions. I also had 2 ounces of left over deli ham that I added to the quiche. I totally recommend adding the ham because the taste of the ham added a delicious flavor. I also added an extra egg. My last critique is the cooking time. Because I added the extra egg, it took longer to cook. I cooked it on 45 minutes on 400 and saw that it needed a lot more time because the center was wet. I end up taking the foil off to cook. I recommend taking the foil off maybe at 30 minutes cooking time and cook the remaining 15 minutes with the foil off.
I made this quiche day before yesterday and followed the recipe to the T. I, personally didnt' think there was too much spinach BUT...my quiche was definitely NOT light and fluffy. More dense and heavy but GREAT TASTE. The density may have been due to using the full amount of spinach called for so next time I'll try it with maybe 1/2 or 3/4 spinach. Mine cooked fully in the first 45 minutes of time indicated. Thanks Kristinjoni...good one.
After reading several reviews, I made the following changes to the recipe. I used fresh spinach (the salad bag b/c I had it leftover), and sauteed it with the onions and garlic. Also used leftover sauteed veggies that I had from making fajitas (onions, red/green peppers, mushrooms, corn) Didn't saute the leftover veggies -- just added them into the pie crust. Also used a combination of feta and chedder cheese, and two extra eggs (most people suggested adding one extra, but b/c I made two quiches with this recipe, I used 6 eggs. I also added a little extra milk and only used 1/3 cup of olive oil mayonnaise. It was DELICIOUS! I will definitely make this recipe again.
Super yummy and super easy! Like others, I added an egg and sauteed the spinach and onion (with a bit of fresh garlic) before layering with cheese and egg mixture. Set up beautifully and was a hit with the family -- even the kids! Next time, I'll add a little salt, but otherwise a great recipe!
Best Quiche I've had! I've made this countless times - always get rave reviews! I follow the recipe exactly, the only exception is that I saute the onions till they are lightly brown (otherwise they come out crunchy.. not good!).
This was my first Quiche. I made it for a brunch and it was amazing. It was gone quickly. I went with the 5 eggs. I used frozen broccoli (thawed and squeeze dried), a little leftover Christmas ham, 1/2 lite cheddar cheese and 1/2 fat free feta cheese. I only used 1/3 cup mayonnaise I sauteed the onions, broccoli and ham in a little olive oil before I started the layering. I also used a frozen deep dish pie crust. Can't wait to make it again and neither can my family.
This was very good for such a simple recipe. The only thing I did different from the instructions was to add a little salt and pepper to the filling; and I stirred all the ingredients together before pouring the filling into the crust, instead of layering them. One note--this makes a very full 9" pie, so next time a might use a deep-dish crust.
I added the extra egg, reduced the mayo a bit and sauteed fresh spinach with the onion. Fabulous! And SO easy! My in-laws were impressed and we had the leftovers for dinner.
I followed the recipe exactly (except I forgot the onion!) and it was delicious. I was surprised because there wasn't any seasoning but it didn't taste bland at all.
Great no fail for me, and versatile, but the rest of the family says not enough substance, too light and fluffy. I haved added shredded veggies, spinach, various cheeses, etc.
Best quiche I ever made! Seasoned w/garlic salt to taste. Also omitted spinach, but good base recipe for anyone to tweak to their liking.
very good -- will keep as base recipe and change up filling if necessary! i did not want 2 quiches, so i did my best to adjust. i sauteed 1 bunch fresh spinach, 1/4 onion and scoop of minced garlic and put it in the bottom of my "deep dish" shell. covered with 3/4 c. shredded cheese. topped with mix of 4 eggs, 1/4 c. plain yogurt and 1/4 c. milk, pepper. baked as specified. great, thank you!
This was excellent! My husband ate 1/2 of the quiche in one sitting! I followed the recipe exactly. It turned out so well and is a delicious light quiche.. (of course the next day after all that cheese and mayo and scrumptious crust we had to run for an hour!) Will definitely make this again and share this recipe with friends. EDITED TO ADD: 6/8/15 - I have been using this recipe for nearly 8 years now and STILL love it.... I always add extra onion and feta cheese for extra flavor. Funny reading my original "rating" of this recipe (and othersI have reviewed) as I always mention my boyfriend who became my husband and now I"m serving this quiche (and other staples that I found/love from allrecipes.com) to our kiddos! ;)
This was good. I sauted the onions and used fresh spinach which I sauted before adding it to the egg mixture. A very filling and delicious breakfast.
Just tried this recipe-definitely 4 1/2 stars!!!
My family loved this recipe! I changed it up based on other posters' recommendations. I used fresh spinach, and added other sauteed veggies. I also put tarragon and thyme in with the veggies, & it was good. My kids (ages 10 & 7) plowed through it.
A little trick I learnt. To get all the liquid out of the spinach use a potatoe ricer if you have one. It is the greatest tool I have in my kitchen when a recipe calls for spinach. Just put the spinach in the ricer and press down, it gets rid of all that extra liquid! I also use it for Swiss Chard after cooking it. I can't rate this just yet because I am still baking it but I am sure it will be great!
I substituted yogurt for the mayonnaise to make it healthier, and it turned out great- the fluffiest quiche I have ever tried. I only had vanilla flavored yogurt on hand, and it did not make it taste strange, but I would have used plain if I'd planned ahead! I reduced the oven temperature to 375 after awhile since the outside was getting brown too quickly.
This was my first time making quiche. It turned out well. I made it with Greek yogurt as other reviews suggested. I also added a dash of salt and pepper. It turned out great, even hubby went for seconds (after balking at the idea of quiche). I would recommend however the deep dish pie crust as mine overflowed and killed my drip tray. Also rather than layering all the ingredients I just mixed them together in the bowl, and then poured into the crust.
Delicious! I sauted mushrooms and garlic and added to the egg mixture. Added a little salt and pepper. Added one extra egg (to make 5) like others suggested, was the perfect amount for one pie. Only needed 4 oz. cheese for one though. Was a huge hit at a potluck, was gone in seconds!
Yummy. I sauted the onion and fresh spinach (it was what I had on hand). I reduced the mayo to 1/3 of a cup. I also added ham as it was for dinner and my husband likes meat. Four eggs worked great in a regular pie crust. Wonderful flavor for such an easy recipe. Next time I might add some sliced mushrooms to the mix.
My family really enjoyed this quiche. I added a jar of artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms plus chives. Very good! Addendum: 5/10/09: Making again today for a Mothers Day get together. I wanted to add that I mixed all ingredients together and did so again today (I did not layer). My granddaughter and daughter have also made this recipe and love it. I, too double the recipe using 3 (very full)deep dish pie crusts. YUM!
Best simple quiche recipe I've found. I added a pinch of nutmeg, salt and garlic powder and it turned out really good. I've tried more sophisticated recipes and they weren't as good as this simple one. Will make this my go-to quiche recipe!
Really good! I mixed all the ingredients together instead of layering them. I also used 1 cup reduced fat cheddar and 1/3 cup feta cheese, just because I had it and wanted to use it up. I'll definitely make this again.
This is one of my all time favorites! So easy & my family loves it. I have tried many different variations...adding mushrooms or bacon, using different veggies such shredded zucchini or potatoes...
I made some changes, like sauteed onion and diced red pepper strips, also added red pepper flakes for a bit of heat....Deliciously yummy. Makes a enough for 2 regular or one deep dish quiche! Excellent basic recipe, with enough potential to make it your own, with your favorite add ins.
Very easy with a nice taste. I omitted the pie crust (to save on calories) and it was delicious! The whole family loved it even the kids!
This Quiche recipe was great and pretty easy to make. Would also be good with other veggies or meat in it, such as sausage or ground beef, broccoli, or green beans.
Used less mayo, a deep dish pie shell, and fresh spinach. Also added some diced bell pepper and baby portabello mushrooms in with the layers. It turned out amazing! Made it twice already and just found this recipe 2 weeks ago :)
I add sundried tomatoes, feta and garlic. I saute the spinach, onion, garlic and sundried tomatoes before adding to the pie. I use 1/3 cup of mayo and add a 5th egg per everyone's suggestions. Best quiche I've ever had! It does make too much so I either use two 9" pie crusts or use one and make the other one crust-less. (I may love the crust-less one more!)
So I made this, following the recipe as best I could while adding a few extras (one extra egg, tomato, a bit of yellow pepper, a bit of shredded carrot, chunks of left over ham) And it turned out pretty darn good! I ended up with far too much for my little pie pan so I made 2, one with crust and one without. They were both delicious! :) Yum! I especially like that it's basically a whole wholesome meal all in one. I served it with french fries and ketchup.
Excellent! My boyfriend and I both LOVED this. So so good.
Definitely not for the fat or cholesterol conscious...but a fabulous tasting recipe! I was surprised that there were not any spices in the recipe, but it was very flavorful without them.
Very easy. I used fresh spinach and added some crumbled bacon. My picky 4-year-old even enjoyed it.
This was my first quiche that I had ever made, but it was relatively easy....a bit time consuming, but it wasn't hard at all. I followed the reviews of others....only used 1/2 bag of FRESH spinach and sauteed that in a pan with the amount of onion in the original recipe, and garlic (1 clove) and red pepper (1/4 of a red pepper). Additionally, I split the cheese amount so it was 1/2 cheddar (freshly grated) and 1/2 feta. I also used less mayo as directed in this and I used an extra egg (totaling 5 eggs). I also sprinkled a little extra cheese on top. Took the foil off the top at the very end adn cooked 20 minutes (after the 45 minutes)iwthouth the foil until it looked solid. LOVED IT and so did my boyfriend who never had a quiche before.
I didn't rate this because I changed it so much it's not the same recipe. I used pilsbury crecent roll dough for the crust and it made it too rich- I peeled the crust off of it and it was soooo good. I used half reduced fat cheddar, half part skim mozzarella and part reduced fat feta. MMMMM Also added a clove of garlic and used plain yogurt instead of mayo. I didn't add that extra egg, but I will next time. It also took a long time to cook but I think that's because I didn't cut the spinach small enough. ANYWAY, a GREAT recipe. loved it
I am a caterer and all of my customers loved this recipe!!!!!!!!!!!! Make sure you use 5 eggs and spinkle a little feta with the cheddar...
Great recipe! I forgot to buy spinach at the store so I used broccoli instead. It was still fabulous. I followed advice and used an extra egg and also used feta cheese. I served it at book club and it was a hit!
this was also my first attempt at quiche. my husband and i are trying the low carb kick, so i too made it crustless. just well greased a 9 inch pie plate. since we are more worried about carbs than fat, i used real heavy cream and full fat mayo. the only other additions i made were to add a half a handful of fresh chopped dill, and a few pinches of nutmeg and fresh ground pepper. it was so delicious we could barely save 2 pieces to eat for breakfast this morning!
I offered to a quiche dish for an office party. So, I searched for recipes for quiche dishes and came across this one. I did "a little" modifying and had rave reviews. The amount I used unfortnately was not measured but made two helpings of the rectangular baking trays. I used a only a table spoon of mayo, about 2cups of fat free half and half, added dijon mustard, spinach, cheese, a scoop of sour cream, and turkey sausages. The turkey sausages flavored the dish, so I did not need to add any other salt or seasoning except pepper. This was a great simple "guide" to base off my quiche. I plan to make this again for my family. THANKS!!!
my boyfriend and i loved this recipe. i took rockkitten's advice left in her comment on this page to use plain yogurt instead of mayo and adding some feta with the cheddar for texture (i used 3/4 cup cheddar and 1/4 feta). good suggestions, it came out great! i also included red bell pepper and crimini mushrooms and as a finishing touch placed a sprig of rosemary in the center. bon appetit!
This recipe was GREAT!!! I did pay attention to the other reviews and used 1/3 C. mayo and used 5 eggs instead of 4. It was simply yummy!! I will absolutely do this again many times!!
Hands down THE BEST and most SIMPLE recipe ever!! HUGE flavor, and a hit at brunch!! I made 2, and had NONE leftover! I had never made quiche before, and this is PERFECT for beginners!! Tastes like you put in LOTS of effort!! Wonderful!
Great Recipe! I modified this recipe a bit. I used frozen spinach and dried it after draining. I took the advice from others and added an extra egg to make it more fluffy. I used regular mayo. Instead of onion, I subtituted bacon bits. I used the four cheese shredded blend from the grocey store. For spices I added a about a tsp of salt and black pepper and 1/2 tsp of onion salt and 1/2 tsp of garlic powder. I mixed all the ingredients together and poured into a Pillsbury deep dish pie crust. I added a bit more cheese on top the last minutes of cooking. It turned out so yummy! I will be making this a lot. My husband even loved it and he never eats vegtables. He finished it all.
I used swiss instead of cheddar and threw in a couple ounces of feta. I sauteed/carmelized the onions with butter and sauteed a bag of fresh spinach with them. I also added a 5th egg. Made two quiches. Topped each with tomato slices. It was unbelievably delicious!
This recipe was very good! Even my kids liked it. My son invited the neighbor boy over for dinner and I chucked and said, "sure!". HE even ate it. I doubt they would ever ask for it, but at least they ate it...without even complaining.
I make this without a crust, and it is perfect every time. This recipe is great as it is, or with additional veggies added. I add some crumbled feta and cherry tomatoes, and I saute the onion first then the spinach until it is wilted (I use fresh). I have also used mushrooms before, cooking them with the onion. You can essentially add whatever extra vegetables you like! Love it!
This was excellent! I looked over the other reviews and took them into consideration while following the original recipe and this is the FIRST quiche of many that came out beautiful, fluffy, and fully COOKED when it was time to come out of the oven! Thank you so much for sharing! I'll turn to this recipe time and again, I'm sure!!
easy and good! I add some thyme,tarragon and basil and throw in any veggies I have on hand.
Made it with and without crust many times for us and for baby shower people
note: i did not use mayo in this becuse i dispise it. so easy fix i used some reduced fat sour cream instead. worked great. i had fresh spinach on hand so i sauteed it along with the onian and added about a 1/4 of a red pepper i had left over. layered with some white chedder cheese and baked in deep dish pie shell and it came out "light and fluffy".
My favorite quiche! Switch up the veggies and cheese if you like- I tried broccoli abd swiss. Both versions are delicious!
This dish is super easy and tastes awesome!! I wanted to eat the whole thing.
Delicious! I added chopped bacon and baked in a gluten free crust.
This was delicious I was surprised that my husband loved it (I was hoping he wouldn't=more for me) The only thing I would do different would be to make it in a larger pie crust. Rather than that I only used 7 oz of spinach and less cheese.after making a few times I found it better to mix all ingredients instead of layering. Easier and it was great.
I just made this simple healthy spinach quiche recipe. And it takes GREAT! I added a few extras to the recipe. I added 3 cloves garlic, 2 scallions, parsley flakes, instead of regular milk, I used evaporated milk, black pepper and salt and other spices of my choice. I thought it needed a few extras. I would recommend adding other things that appeal to your taste. I am going to definitely make this pie again but I am going to add other veggies to see what flavors it brings. And this is a very fluffy quiche which I like. Good luck preparing and enjoy.
This is great and simple. You can either follow the directions or make some of the mods that others have suggested. Either way, it turns out fabulous every time.
Very good base recipe! You could use almost any type of cheese and filling. It really is light and fluffy in those amounts. I used chopped ham and partly steamed broccoli that I had on hand. I'll use this recipe often.
I LOVED this recipe! It's so fluffy and delicious! YUM!
Super easy to make, and delicious. It was a huge hit with my family. It tastes even better the second day. I used fresh spinach, and green onions. Absolutely delicious, and will use this recipe from now on. Only thing is that it takes a lot longer to cook than the directions state.
I've really enjoyed the versatility this recipe has, I've added seeded tomatoes, deli turkey, crumbled bacon and mushrooms. It's turned out great!
Made this for weekend guests and they loved it. I used fresh spinach, half feta cheese and half cheddar cheese. Made it with both bought and homemade pie crust and both were exceptional. Even gave recipe to one of the guests so she could make it herself. Husband ate it and he is picky eater! A Keeper!
Who needs the fat of heavy cream as in other recipes? This is healthier and tastes great. I ran short on spinach, so I added frozen chopped broccoli. I'll definitely make this again.
I used the basis ingredients and added my own vegies (fresh spinach, onion and mushrooms), feta along with the cheddar, some garlic powder and salt and followed others advice of 5 eggs and 1/3c mayo, and I topped it with fresh tomato slices, it was delicious! I use pillsbury roll out crust, which is also as good as homemade.
Yummy! We had this for supper tonight. I used regular mayo and cheese since that's what I had and I made my own crust. Followed instructions exactly. Hubby and 6 yr. old daughter loved it. Wonderful flavor, bakes up perfectly to a nice, golden brown. I've made quiches before but none were so tasty. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing! Note: I've also made this sans crust since I'm the only one who likes crust in our family and it turns out just fine that way too.
I used lowfat plain yogurt instead of mayo, added 1 egg, and substituted fresh kale for spinach. Most importantly, I used a homemade whole wheat crust made with 1 stick of unsalted butter cut into 1 t sugar, 1.5 c whole wheat pastry flour, and 1/2 t salt, plus enough milk to moisten (about 4 T). The quiche was very fluffy and full of flavor, and the crust was delicious!
Great recipe!! i think that if you use the amount of spinach called for you will have to fill 2 pie shells. I made this with the butter flaky pie crust from this site. I used about 1 cup sauteed spinach with mushrooms and the onion.. (about 2 cups fresh spinach).. since my brothers dont like spinach I prefered this amount. I used 4 large eggs, 6 tablespoons mayo and 1/2 cup milk.. i think that if its watery for you its not about the amount of eggs, its how long you baked it. it has to be baked the full amount of time called for. I used half cheddar/ half mozarrella but I think it would be great with only cheddar. I also added a pinch of salt to the sauteed spinach and a pinch of salt and pepper to the eggs. I think that if you like spinach, you could use the amount called for.. all the changes I made were because of personal taste, but i think this would be great as written
I changed it up a bit. I did 1/3 cup mayo, added garlic and parmasean cheese with sharp cheddar cheese. My husband loved it! With the changes it is 5 Stars!
This was pretty good. My first time cooking Quiche second time eating it. I liked that this was lighter and less calories than the one my friend cooked although next time I will probably add some extra veggies to it. Made two pies since I had a package that came with two and they weren't deep dish. Layered cheese on the top of one and spinach on the top of the other, the one with spinach on top was better.
I thought this tasted alright. My only real complaint is that despite cooking it an extra 8 minutes covered and chopping the onion small, some of them were still a little crunchy. I would sweat the onions before adding them to this. I used a bag of fresh spinach, cleaned it, de-stemmed it, and cooked it in the microwave for 2 minutes to squeeze the excess water out. I did half swiss and half cheddar. The swiss cheese worked well in this, and I recommend it for extra flavor. I thought the onion taste was just a bit too strong.
I guess I'm just rating the mayo, milk and egg mixture. I used sauteed onion, red pepper and steamed brocolli for the filling and skipped the pie crust. It baked up very nicely and didn't get brown on the bottom. I did spray the pan with Pam first. I never salt any thing, but this needed salt. It tasted slightly sweet, due to the mayo. Next time I make it, I'll be sure to add some cayanne pepper and some salt to counter act the sweet, which was rather unappealing. It is definately worth altering though, since my dad and stepmother raved over it and begged to be given the left overs. (They are both big fans of salt and added it at the table.) I had hoped to have enough egg for two frittatas but had just enough for one even though I used jumbo eggs. (Could be due to the lack of crust I guess.) All in all, it was nice and fluffy, not too brown and crusty, but entirely too sweet for a savory egg dish. Don't forget the salt and spices.
This was really good, it was the first time I had ever tried to make quiche and it came out great.
This was absolutely delish! I added some asparagus and a mix of cheeses. Definitely will make this again. So great for entertaining
We make Quiche at least once a month, and I'm always looking for a few new tricks. This recipe had it. I was skeptical of the mayo, but it ended up being great. Fluffy, but still had a nice firmness. I did add an extra egg and cut back on the mayo (olive oil mayo) to 1/3 c. I also sauteed fresh spinach, onion and garlic first. I really think that is the way to go. Great flavor and texture. Love it! One suggestion: for those feeling the need to add salt...the salt from the cheese is just right for us, when we added a just pinch to the mix it was too much.
I was going to make this quiche as written, however I didn't have the spinach or onion in my pantry like I thought. The great thing about this recipe is that the base ingredients make a terrific quiche even if you substitute things you have on hand. I had some diced ham left over so I put a couple handfulls of diced ham, added 3/4 can of chopped artichokes, a handful of sliced black olives and voila I had a very tasty quiche that my husband gobbled up and then asked for seconds. I will use this recipe whenever I have eggs and some left over veggies/meat in the fridge! Thanks for the great quiche!
used the "best pie crust" on this site. Very easy to make and really tasty. Not too many eggs, and the kids loved it! It does make a lot, so make sure to place the pie on a cookie sheet (preferably covered with foil for easy cleanup!) to avoid messy spills!I also sauteed the onions until transluscent which made them even more tasty. Thanks for sharing your recipe, will wanna do it again!
Great recipe! I used a refrigerated crust and put it in a spring form pan; comes out really pretty. Also added bacon or smoked sausage on occasion.
This was great. I made one w turkey sausage (as is the life of a vegetarian w a meat eating family) and one without. I'd DEFINITELY encourage you to lessen the mayo (I barely used any) and compensated and bit with milk. I added an extra egg and made 2 quiches. I also decided to make it more filling with shredded potatoes (hashbrowns) in there. It was a success!
Excellent! Will definitely make again. Took a little longer than described. Very cheesy; could take some out. Bake uncovered.
Great tasting, light and easy to make. I used Hellman's instead of Miracle Whip mayo.
Excellent. One of my favorite morning meals. I make it exactly as called for and it comes out perfect every time! I do sometimes line the top with mushrooms like in the picture and it is always a hit!
I am sure there are many changes you can make but for me it's perfect just the way it is. Love it!
I love this recipe! I also love being able to read all the input from other users so I can tweak it to my liking. I noticed when I used greek yogurt instead of the mayo, the quiche is lighter and fluffier. I usually add spinach, broccoli, onions, salt, pepper, cheddar cheese, and I'm going to try black olives this time! A friend asked me for a good quiche recipe and I sent him straight to this one and he loves it so much he makes it once a week, experimenting with different mixes! This recipe is a great base to start with, especially if you've never made quiche before.
First time I've ever made quiche and it came out perfect. I used 5 eggs and less mayo, as suggested in other reviews. By far the simplest recipe. Huge crowd pleaser. I use the recipe as a base and add different veggies each time.
Amazing! I made this for a neighbor's first wedding anniversary brunch and they became our best friends! They couldn't say enough about it. I used sharp Cheddar cheese to give it some bite and added crumbled bacon to the layers with the rest of the ingredients. Next time, I'll try a pepper jack cheese, one with jalapenos. Ham would be a nice addition as well if bacon is too fattening. I doubled the recipe and made one for my husband and I. We ate it 3 mornings in a row. This is a hit.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections