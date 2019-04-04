We make this Chile Colorado for my Mexican husband, who also doesn't like tomatoes in his chile. This is a traditional Mexican-style dish. If you decide to add beans, do it after the chile is finished.
i made this recipe for my mexican husband, and he LOVED it, i enjoyed it as well. i added cumin, garlic, onion powder, thyme and increased salt & pepper. served with chopped onion, fresh lime, cilantro & corn tortillas. my husband said it was one of the best dishes i have ever made.( and he is hard to please) thankyou for sharing this awesome recipe!!!
I did something wrong here. The directions said to DREDGE the meat in flour, which to me means to coat it on all sides. You simply cannot dredge 5 pounds of cubed roast in 1/2 cup of flour, so I used as much flour as it took to dredge all the meat. BIG BIG MISTAKE, don't do it. I ended up with, instead of sauce, a nasty red paste covering the meat. I will try it again soon, but this time I will only SPRINKLE a 1/2 cup of flour over the 5 pounds of cut up meat!!! It will be more like a seasoning than a dredging. I bet it will be terrific, because I LOVE chile colorado!
Excellent. I ahve made it twice with similar results. I have used the pre-cut stew meat from Costco (about $15 for 6 pounds). I could not find New Mexico Chiles in California, so I used a 3 oz. bag of California dried Chiles and 3 Guajillo dried pods for heat. I used a 32 oz beef stock box from Trader Joes, 2 onions, and I added all the water from the steeping into the blender. After 3 hours of simmering, the liquid reduces by about half and it is phenomonal. Many Thanks.......
This recipe was really good. I grew up eating Chile Colorado and am happy to have found this recipe. The interesting thing is Chile Colorado is supposed to be meat with a red sauce, a traditional Hispanic dish. It isn't supposed to be made with beans thrown in it as a typical chili (not chile) would have so I am confused when people add beans to this dish. i come from a Hispanic family and they have all made it with the meat and red sauce. Anyhow, this recipe is perfect. I made it with pork roast instead, which I cut up. I also couldn't find any New Mexico chiles so used California chiles and added some New Mexico chile powder, about 1 tsp, to the sauce mixture. Since I used pork, I used chicken broth, 2 cups, to the pot. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. It was fabulous.
I'm not a huge fan of tomato based dishes, nor do I care for beans in chili. I was looking for an authentic yet easy version of Chile Colorado (my 2nd favorite to Chile Verde) and this recipe is it! It's truly an authentic dish like you would get a Mexican restaurant. Making the chili "sauce" was really neat - taking dried chilis and turning it into a suace. I actually pureed the chilis in the "soaking" water, making a "sauce" about the consistency of a thick "cream of chicken" soup. I too cut back a little on the beef broth, as I want a really thick sauce. I just took a sneak taste of the sauce - incredible! Thanks for posting the recipe! I know this will be something I will make many more times! Joseph
Very good recipe! I added 2T. minced garlic, 1t. Mexican oregano, 1/2t. ground cinnamon, 1/2 t. cayenne, 1/2 t. ground cumin and 1/2 t. ground coriander seed and it was great. I would definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing!
We decided this is the BEST chili we have had. (as did others!) Be sure to add cumin, garlic powder, onion for more taste. At the end of cooking time, we added 2 cans of dark red kidney beans (drained).
I have never made Chile Colorado until today. It is simmering right now. I love the flavor. I also used 3 guajillo pods along with the new mexico chiles. The only thing I can add is DO NOT FORGET to do the step where you pass the puree through a fine mesh strainer. I almost didn't do it because it looked smooth, but it wasn't. I did it after I realized the chili skin wasn't blended. Now it tastes awesome. Great recipe, I will make this again, thank you.
If I could I would rate this a 10! I read the reviews and thought I would try it. I was not expecting it to be so wonderful!!! I made it for our Super Bowl Party....it was the first thing gone and I now need to give out the recipe....Hmmm...I think I may have to keep it my "little" secret. : ) I made just as the recipe reads.
I made a few additions: I added 5 cloves of garlic and may add some more next time. I omitted the onions as I don't eat them. I added 1 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ground cumin, 1/2 tsp ground coriander & 1/2 tsp cayenne. I might mix the chiles next time and add a guajillo to make it a little spicy. A good starter recipe. I cooked it all in a dutch oven and it turned out beautiful.
This was amazing! But, I added my own flare to it and followed a little of other reviewers suggesions. I seared the meat, dunked in flour (salt/pepper/garlic salt mix) on all sides, I then cut up a medium onion and lined the bottom of the crock pot with the onion... sprinkled garlic powder, ground cinnamon and cumin on top of the onion, then added the seared beef. I steamed the chilles til tender, removed the stems and rinced the seeds with luke water (no need to strain the chilles) then added them in a blender with the reserved chille water and beef stock from a can. This is where the EXTRA flare camer in... I roasted three small red bell peppers, 5 small roma tomatoes and one jalapeno... deseeded the peppers and blended everything together for the sauce. Poured over the beef and cooked on high for 4.5 hours. The beef was a melt in your mouth with shredded cheddar and sour cream for the finishing touches. Yummm!
Wonderful authetic chili! Yes, it is simple, but it's simplicity that makes it so fabulous! My only change is I cooked 4 slices of bacon chopped and then browned the beef and onions in the drippings. It really adds a richness to the chili.
I would give this a 5 star only after I made changes. It was okay as is, but this is not the chile colorado I'm used to. I added 8-10 chile de arbol peppers to this, cumin, garlic, and chili powder. Then it was awesome!! I will make it again with my changes.
I like to follow recipes just as they are..so I made this one and according to my husband he said it was Super Delish!! I love mexican food, so im picky on it having an authentic taste, to me it was Good and definately worth making however I will keep this recipe until i find a more authentic one. Dont be discourage Its an easy recipe to follow I just like to try new ones. This was my first time doing this dish but like i said I love mexican food so I eat a lot of mexican food, even though im not mexican ; ) but hubby is! One more thing make sure you do this with enough time as it will take a long time for it to be done. Provecho!
This chile had excellent flavor but is definitely a labor of love. Next time I will buy the meat already cut up to save some time, and possibly leave out the flour?? maybe... I gave this recipe 4 stars only because I found it nearly impossible to brown the meat in the simmering pot. I ended up browning the meat in a skillet. With that said I'd still make it again just with a few small changes in mind.
Amazing! We didn't change anything and it was perfect! Only thing I would do differnt next time is make it a day before so the flavors can develope a little more. I served it over rice, and had beans as a side dish. For those who can't find New Mexico Chiles in California, I found mine in "Hispanic Foods" aisle at WinCo. =0)
If I could give it 10 stars I would!!! I did add alittle more salt to it and thickened it up a tad at the end with some corn starch... and it was SO GOOD! My family loves Chile Colorado! and my mom always made it when I was a kid, but it was with a Chili mix, it was good, but I wanted to try something more authentic.. I made it for my dad for fathers day and he LOVED IT! Super authentic! makes you feel like you are eating a mexican resturant! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
Had this a lot in New Mexico with Pork. One place I loved and quite famous can't remember the name outside of Santa Fe. They would serve it with fried shredded hash browns, the saucy meat rolled inside a flour tortilla and topped with sour cream and some extra sauce. Delicious! We love this recipe TY
Great recipe. I made it for my hubby and in laws who came to visit and boy did they love it. My father in law who is a light eater, had 2 plates! I wasn't able to remove the skin after puree and it still came out good. It was a bit bland for my taste so I added a pinch of garlic powder and a pinch of ground cumin. About 10 mins prior to serving, I added cilantro. I served it with sour cream, tapatio and chopped green onions. Delish!
I sought out this recipe after enjoying Chile Colorado at a local Mexican place. Great base recipe. Suggestions: - Use scissors to snip the tops off the chiles, then cut a seam lengthwise on the pepper. This makes it easy to open the pepper and pull out the seeds. - Use a stick blender to puree the chiles directly in the pot you re-hydrated them in. Much easier than transferring to a pitcher blender. One addition to try - 1 can tomato paste and 1-2 tsp sugar to chile puree after straining. Garlic powder, oregano, and cumin can be added to the seasoned flour as well.
Good basic recipe. Gets people onto working with dried chilies. I used guajillos, only thing handy. I would blend a few other varieties in next time, just watch the heat factor. Agree with scuba steve, adjustments are fun! I also added dried oregano, cumin, and fresh garlic...mmm. Also added some fresh celery and carrots with the onions! (mirepoix) What the heck, I'm a cook! good eating! I use a chinois for sieving the chile puree. does NOT taste like beef stew!
Wow... I have this simmering right now and I can't stop tasting the sauce. Very very good. I used pork and had the butcher at the market cube it for me. I read the other reviews which suggested a little more spice, so with the onions, I added a green bell pepper and to the chiles I added 3 small dried de arbol peppers and blended them all together to give the sauce a little kick. I also added garlic and cumin. Amazing. I will definately make this again !
Helena, Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe! I made it yesterday and we all loved it! I will definitely make again. It does take some effort but it is well worth it. I added it to bean and cheese burritos! I added cumin, mexican oregano, garlic, thyme, chili powder and a bay leaf for the first hour of cooking. It reminded me of Tito's Tacos in Los Angeles and the meat they use. Very well done!
I made this recipe pretty much as directed, using beef stock. It was amazing and really easy. It was as good and better than some you find in restaraunts. I added a bit of cornstarch mixed w/ cold water at the end to thicken it some. This recie is a keeper!
Im Mexican and I am very picky when it comes to hispanic food. my boyfriend and his dad love mex food (they are white AHAHA) and they loved this recipe. I started cooking 2 years ago when I was 20 and always looking for great easy recipes.I added some extra seasoning called Jezebel to it and also some chiles de arbol because they like it hot and some chopped red potatoes . I loved this dish and love that youdont need many ingredients. also took the tiny bit of leftovers for my dad to try who is from mexico and always tells it like it his. He said it was good =-)
I thought the recepie was missing something when I checked out the ingredients so I read the reviews and found what I felt was missing, the Mexican spices. I added oregano, a bit of cumin and yes garlic, I took it a step further and added green bell pepper. I will be making this for sure my family LOVED IT!!!
This was very good! It was a little bland for us at first though so I added some cumin, mexican oregano, and garlic powder. My hubby loved it, but I thought a pinch if chili powder would have really taken it to another level. Thanks for the great recipe!
I couldn't find New Mexico chiles, so I used all Guajillo chiles instead and the flavor was incredible. The only other thing I added was some cumin. This recipe makes a great dish. We took it to an international dinner at church and everyone loved it.
This recipe rocks! It is extraordinary. I will never go back to chil"i" recipes. First, I used pork. Butt to be exact. Second, I browned the dredged pieces as I always do--on my two burner pancake griddle--they are well separated and truly brown, they do not release juices and steam. I do this for all stews. Works every time. Third, not having New Mexican chiles I sub'ed Guajillo chiles and some Anchos. Both hotter varieties but not crazy hot. I buy them from Penzeys and they were wonderful. A great heat that did not mask the depth of the pepper flavor. Fourth, I love beans so I added pintos at the end. Fifth, I added garlic but nothing else. I think oregano or cumin would ruin the straight up chile flavor. Note--I wrote chilE, not chili. There is a big difference there! And it is the essence of this recipe. Last, I saw a recipe like this one which added a TB of vinegar and a TB or two of sugar. I did this and it deepened all the flavors. This dish is extremely good and not much work. Make it the night before.
I made this last night and added fresh cilantro, cumin and some chili powder. I poured it over rice and topped it off with chopped green onions. My husband thought he had died and gone to heaven.....fantastic recipe!
This is awesome! I'm not a great cook but really love authentic mexican food. I have been looking for a recipe for this dish for over 20 years. A little labor intensive but well worth the effort. Bravo!!
spectacular! my husband's from Salinas, a farming city in CA and he LOVES Mexican food, the more authentic the better. We can't get it here in CT so it's up to me. This recipe is a bit of work but it is worth every minute of the effort. I have a huge batch cooking now. I'll freeze it in portions so we have this for a while. My small changes are that I puree a large fresh tomato, 3 cloves of garlic with the chilis. Then add a bay leaf and small pinch of Mexican oregano to the sauce for the first couple of hours of cooking. Also I sprinkle the flour, pepper & salt on the meat...not much...just enough to make a light coating so it browns nicely. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe. :)
I've made this recipe 3 times now and it's always delicious! It's definately worth the time and effort to make this authentic mexican chile. Thanks Helena!
This was my first time trying Chili Colorado. It was not difficult and I liked the finished product. I followed the recipe, will make again but I will experiment with some spices to give it a little more kick! Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent recipe! I cut back on the amount of liquid to thicken it up a bit.
Amazing!! I did make some tweaks tho. Used Guajillo Chili Peppers instead. Added Cumin seeds, cumin powder, smoked Paprika, mexican orgeno and minced garlic. Served over white rice seasoned with toasted cumin seeds. Just the right amount of heat. Will make again and again. Might try pork too next time.
A southern Californian all my life, I grew up eating great Mexican dishes. This Chile Colorado is the real deal. We ate ourselves silly-and then my adult children took away ALL the leftovers. (Recipe makes a lot,) Thanks, Helena!
I have never had Chile Colorado, but I was looking for something to do with my extra beef stew meat. Wow, this was delicious! For being such a simple dish with so few ingredients, I was afraid it would not have enough flavor, but it was perfect. I may try it in the crock pot next time, We will definitely be making this again and again! It would make a perfect cold day meal.
Great chili recipe - especially for low carbers. I used stew meat, didn't dredge it in flour or brown it, and threw it into the crock pot with the pureed chili's and all of the soaking liquid. I added a little garlic and cumin. Served with black beans on the side for those that wanted along with cheese, sour cream, and some chopped raw onion. Definetely will make again.
This was a great recipe. I moved from CA to WI 5 years ago, only to find out that the Mexican restaurants here don't have two things that I love..chili colorado and Sunday brunch. I wanted a bit more flavor, so I added 1 tsp of garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt, and chili powder. This is as good as the chili colorado in my favorite mexican restaurant in CA, but it's not quite as hot. If you like your chili colorado with a bit more heat, substitute some or all of the dried chilis with something with more kick. I did depart from the general preparation a little. after I sauteed the onions, I put them in the blender with the chili puree and pureed them in. The sauce did come out a little thinner than I wanted it, so I added 1/4 cup cold water with 2 tbsp corn starch and that made it the perfect consistency. To those who have commented that it came out like beef stew..you either have a strange idea of stew is or you did it wrong.
Awesome!! I love Chile Colorado and wanted to cook it myself, and this one turned out just wonderful! I actually did find New Mexico chiles at my local VONS, and they had a wonderful flavor to them. My only changes in this recipe was that I used pork instead of beef, since this is how I've had Chile Colorado in the past and I love it, and since I used pork I also used chicken stock rather than beef, just to match the flavors better. I also followed scuba_steve's advice and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, cayenne and cumin, the extra spice was a wonderful addition. I just know this will become one of my favorite recipes, I will definitely make this one again. I served it with sour cream & cheddar on top, and we also had tortillas with it, it just completes the meal :)
I made this for the first time the other day. I have never used equivalent servings of salt and pepper in a recipe before, and should not have this time either. This recipe has way to much pepper. Will try again using only 1 tsp pepper.
This recipe ROCKS! I kept thinking as I was browning little pieces of meat, that this had better be worth it!! Then I was also thinking that I'd add cumin & garlic towards the end of cooking... but it smelled and looked soooo good that I didn't want to risk ruining it (and I add cumin to EVERYTHING) I just made it as is and I will never make it any other way. My husband LOVED this! Thanks so much for an awesome recipe!!!
My husband's favorite dish to order at Mexican Restaurants is Chile Colorado. Now, with this recipe we can make it just like at the restaurant, but for a lot less money. We used dried California Chilies, which seemed to work very well. Great recipe! Make sure to allow time for the beef to cook and become very tender.
THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE. BE IT FOR THE GANG WATCHING FOOTBALL OR A FAMILY MEAL, THEY ARE ALWAYS ASKING FOR MORE. ALWAYS A CROWD PLEASER
excellent recipe. everyone that tastes it asks for the recipe.
Great recipe! My husband loved it! I couldn't find New Mexico chiles, so I used chile guajillo instead and added some cumin and a pinch of Mexican oregano to it. After simmering for 3 hours the meat was so tender...delicious! I'll definitely make this dish again!
I wasn't impressed by this dish, I had high hopes with the good reviews. Maybe my changes were to blame? My only changes were, I used stew meat and cooked it in the crock pot. I did brown it first though! By itself, it wasn't too appealing, however, we did doctor them up for some tacos. So it wasn't completely a bust.
Thank you so much for publishing this recipe - I made it today for a family birthday and it went down a treat. Thanks to Jen Z for the serving suggestion - Limes, Cilantro, Onion and Corn tortillas were perfect. The flavor of the beef was fantastic and worth every minute of the prep time.
This is a great recipe, just what I was looking for. Easy and Tasty. The only changes I made was not using the flour, I didn’t feel it was needed. The chili broth will thicken while cooking with the lid removed. I did add Garlic to the onions and some oregano to the chili puree. This is a definite keeper.
This sounds a little bit like a recipe that I have been looking for. My husband's brother showed me how to make it, but he called it "caldo rojo." It's not exactly the same, but I can't really remember exactly how to make it. Do you have any tips? I would ask him, but he has gone back to Mexico, and my poor husband is not the cook of the family. If anyone can give me any advice, I'd really like to have some! Thanks!
There is a restaurant in our town that has chile colorado on the menu and it is my absolute favorite! I was craving it one day and decided I wanted to see if I could make something similar so I went looking for a recipe when I came across this one. I'm so thrilled to have tried it, it was exactly what I was looking for! This is just as good as the restaurant if not better.
Excellent!! We couldn't stop tasting it while it was simmering it was so good. I followed the original recipe and added all of the other ingredients suggested in the comments. Next time I will use stew meat instead because cutting and trimming the meat was very time consuming. Thank you for the best Chile Colorado I've had since moving away from our favorite restaurant 15 years ago.
Awesome, authentic recipe! We made this for company last night and it was a huge success! The only changes we made were adding a few more seasonings to the sauce: garlic, thyme, salt, cumin, etc. But overall, we were very impressed with this recipe and will make it many more times in the future. Thanks!
This is the second time I've made it. This time I used cubed beef stew meat and cut it up some into smaller pieces, but still much easier. I could only find a few decent chile peppers this time around, so it ended up tasting more like carne guisada instead of chile rojo. With the right size chiles, excellent and spicy!!
Started the recipe as is, but found that the it was bland and without much flavor. Ended up adding 1 tbsp of cumin and about 5 cloves of garlic (pressed...would add in the puree next time), with these additions it's a 4 star, but as is this recipe is only a 3 star.
Found this recipe several months ago. It is "out of this world" good. I do add a large clove of garlic and cumin, but otherwise, make it as written. So very please with the results and my family loves it too.
Best thing I ever prepared, according to friends. I had some trouble with the straining, so probably didn't get as much of the chiles as I should have. Also only let it cook for 2 hours, so the sauce wasn't as thick as it should've been. Even with those mistakes, it still came out superb.
Great recipe. Like others I also added fresh chopped garlic,mexican oregano,cumin and thyme to my taste.Instead of browning the meat with the onions I first sweated the onions,removed and browned the dredged meat on its own in more olive oil.I then added back the onions,garlic and other spices as well as S&P at this step.Finally I added the chile puree and the full two cups of broth since I dredged my meat in a cup of flour (1/2 was'nt enough for my 5 pounds) and not the half.Brought all that to a slight boil and place the cast iron dutch oven with the lid on which is a must to use in my opinion! and placed in a 350 oven...so I did'nt have to babysit it while it stewed away ...... perfect dish with some fresh homemade tortillas,rice and sides of your choice.
This was my first attempt at making my beloved Chile Colorado. Unfortunately, while my husband liked it, I was a bit disappointed in the outcome. I followed the recipe exactly but found the flour made the sauce rather pasty and detracted from the flavor. I used just regular "New Mexico dried chiles", but think this needs the ones that specifically say "hot" and maybe some seasoning changes. Thank you for a good starting point on working with dried chiles!
I made this tonight for my husband and he loved it!! I added some cumin towards the end. The only thing I would recommend is to cut back on the salt a little. It was a tad bit too salty. But other than that it was delicious!
I made this with my cast iron and Instant Pot pressure cooker which reduced the cook time significantly. I added cumin, onion powder & coriander to the flour. I used 9 New Mexico’s and 2 guajillos with 1/3 onion, 1/4 tsp cumin seeds ,4 cups water and a beef bouillon cube for 2 mins in the insta pot. Blended everything with an additional cube and 2 garlics. Added cumin, pepper , salt to taste. After searing the meat I added it, with the sauce to my pressure cooker set to 35 mins and what came out was so tender and delicious. My husband wouldn’t stop raving about it.
I love this dish. It is one of my all time favorites. When we moved to Montana from California, I couldn't find a good Mexican restaurant, so I had to start making my own. This recipe is Chile Colorado the way I am used to it. I have made this time and time again, and it is the best. Compliments and requests for this all the time.
This is awesome! My husband and I used to live in California and his favorite dish at his favorite Mexican restaurant was chile colorado. We've tried to copy their sauce with little success. With a few tweaks, this one is it!
This is the same recipe I use! My husband loves it. We are in Texas and prefer traditional Mexican food to texmex lol. When I cook this recipe he gets so excited. I use either beef or pork costillas over chuck cut. With the bone it adds a lot of flavor during cooking. I also use maggi browning sauce and bay leaves. I also like to add a chile ancho to the chile base. Serve with fresh flour tortillas and add some cream or lime juice!
