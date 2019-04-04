Chile Colorado

This recipe rocks! It is extraordinary. I will never go back to chil"i" recipes. First, I used pork. Butt to be exact. Second, I browned the dredged pieces as I always do--on my two burner pancake griddle--they are well separated and truly brown, they do not release juices and steam. I do this for all stews. Works every time. Third, not having New Mexican chiles I sub'ed Guajillo chiles and some Anchos. Both hotter varieties but not crazy hot. I buy them from Penzeys and they were wonderful. A great heat that did not mask the depth of the pepper flavor. Fourth, I love beans so I added pintos at the end. Fifth, I added garlic but nothing else. I think oregano or cumin would ruin the straight up chile flavor. Note--I wrote chilE, not chili. There is a big difference there! And it is the essence of this recipe. Last, I saw a recipe like this one which added a TB of vinegar and a TB or two of sugar. I did this and it deepened all the flavors. This dish is extremely good and not much work. Make it the night before.