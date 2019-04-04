Chile Colorado

4.5
145 Ratings
  • 5 105
  • 4 23
  • 3 12
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

We make this Chile Colorado for my Mexican husband, who also doesn't like tomatoes in his chile. This is a traditional Mexican-style dish. If you decide to add beans, do it after the chile is finished.

Recipe by VARISSUL

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chiles and 3 cups water into a medium stockpot, and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and steep for 30 minutes to soften. Strain into a bowl, reserving the cooking liquid. Place chiles and some of the liquid into a blender, and purée until smooth. Add more liquid as necessary to form a smooth sauce. Pass sauce through a fine mesh strainer to remove any seeds or tough skins; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cut beef into 1- to 2-inch chunks. Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Dredge beef chunks in the seasoned flour; set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté onion until tender and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add beef chunks a few at a time, so as not to overcrowd the pot, and cook until evenly brown. Remove seared meat, and continue browning the remaining meat. Return reserved seared meat to the pot.

  • Stir in puréed chile mixture. Add beef stock just to cover beef chunks, or to personal preference. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to lowest setting, and simmer for 3 hours, or until meat is tender. If necessary, adjust with more stock during cooking.

Tips

Serve with chopped onion, sliced green onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 136.1mg; sodium 624.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022