Pork Roast with Sauerkraut and Kielbasa

This is the traditional New Year's Day meal I learned from my husband, whose family originated in central Pennsylvania. It's wonderful, especially served with mashed potatoes and applesauce.

Recipe by Heather Urry

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs 10 mins
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler. Place the roast in a roasting pan, brush with olive oil, sprinkle with thyme leaves, and season with salt and pepper. Place under the broiler for 10 minutes, until lightly browned in several places.

  • Place 2 pounds sauerkraut in a slow cooker. Arrange kielbasa pieces around the edges of the slow cooker pot, and place the roast in the center. Cover with remaining sauerkraut.

  • Cover slow cooker, and cook roast 6 hours on High.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 1357.6mg. Full Nutrition
