Pork Roast with Sauerkraut and Kielbasa
This is the traditional New Year's Day meal I learned from my husband, whose family originated in central Pennsylvania. It's wonderful, especially served with mashed potatoes and applesauce.
This was excellent. I have been making pork and sauerkraut in one form or another for most of my life but this by far has been the best. It will definitely be made time and again. I used 3-27 oz. cans of sauerkraut which I did not rinse or drain (I like mine tangy) and that was perfect for my crockpot. As for the person who gave this a bad rating because of Chinese New Year, last time I checked I lived in America and thus celebrated New Years the American way eating the dishes that I grew up on. So please don't give a recipe a negative review because it doesn't fit in with your customs, just don't make it.
This was excellent. I have been making pork and sauerkraut in one form or another for most of my life but this by far has been the best. It will definitely be made time and again. I used 3-27 oz. cans of sauerkraut which I did not rinse or drain (I like mine tangy) and that was perfect for my crockpot. As for the person who gave this a bad rating because of Chinese New Year, last time I checked I lived in America and thus celebrated New Years the American way eating the dishes that I grew up on. So please don't give a recipe a negative review because it doesn't fit in with your customs, just don't make it.
I made this recipe because I was dying for some pork, sauerkraut, and mashed potatoes like we always have on New Year...even though it's coming up and presumably I could just make it then. I used pork loin instead of roast because that's what we have at my house on New Year's and I got a decent deal at Sam's Club. I drained the Sauerkraut but didn't rinse (had to run to work!)and added half a bottle of beer and some brown sugar. I put it on high and the boyfriend got home 8 hours later it was burned on the sides - I will definitely put it on low next time. It was really good - the Kielbasa was a nice touch (I used turkey to cut down on the fat a tad)...and I ate it with apple sauce and mashed potatoes and just ate it all on the same fork. New time I would add the whole bottle of beer, and maybe switch to corriander seeds (not sure about the thyme)...I defintely want to use the other half the package of pork loin and make this again.
In crock pot, I layered 1 1lb bag saurkraut + 1T caraway seeds + 3.5 boneless pork roast + 2 Granny Smiths, cored and thickly sliced + 1lb kielbasa cut into 2-3" pieces, put along each side of pork roast + 1 bag saurkraut + 1T caraway seeds. Put it on low and let it go for 6 hours. Simple! Delish! Mashed potatoes and black eyed peas = Happy and Healthy New Year, America!
WOW! What a great way to prepare pork roast!! I think it was the best pork roast I've ever eate. My husband really loved it. Said it reminded him of the way his mother used to fix pork roast 50 some years ago. Will definitely make again.
My family is Pennsylvania Dutch and pork and sauerkraut is always served on New Year's Day for good luck. This variation with the kielbasa was a tasty treat for us. Thank you!
This was awesome!! I only used 1/2 of the sauerkraut and added 1 cup of beef broth. This got rave reviews from all of my family.
I love this! I cook it in the oven instead sometimes and it still is very good.
Family and friends really enjoyed this
Very good,the meat was juicy and so tender.Definitely will make again.
This was really good. I made some adjustments and additions like others suggested and the whole family really enjoyed. I drained one 2lb bag of sauerkraut and than combined the drained and the un drained bag in the crock pot added about a teaspoon or so of caraway seeds and mixed together. Removed about half the sauerkraut to make room for the pork roast that I seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder then seared off in cast iron pan with olive oil. Placed the roast in crock pot added back the rest of the sauerkraut along with ¾ of a dark beer. Cooked for 6 hours and added a handful of baby carrots a small can of white potatoes and the kielbasa. Cooked for an additional 2 hours. Served with spicy brown mustard and a fresh loaf of rye bread.
Excellent recipe, but I think the cooking time is a little off for the Kielbasa. You can add the kielbasa right at the end, maybe the last hour, just to heat through. There's no need to cook it the entire time if you get the precooked kind, and if you do it'll end up like mush. I subed the roast for some pork chops just becase they don't need to cook as long and there were only 2 of us eating this. I seared them and then added them with the kielbasa near the end. I also threw in a box of frozen perogies when there was about 30 mins left of cook time. Served the kielbasa and pork on sandwichs with sauerkraut and perogies on the side...YUM!
I made this today for our New Year's dinner. It says to cook it in a crockpot. However, mine won't fit the roast and kielbasa. So I salt and peppered it on both sides and browned it on all sides in my Dutch oven and then removed it to a plate so I could brown the kielbasa. When I was finished I put a bed of sauerkraut on the bottom and added the pork roast and kielbasa. then top it with the rest of the sauerkraut and the and fresh thyme sprigs. I cooked it on 325 degree preheated oven for 3 hours. it turned out beautifully, moist and tender. I will never cook my roast any other way.If your slow cooker won't fit all of this don't worry use your Dutch oven you won't be sorry. Also I used a little bit of brown sugar to my sauerkraut.
This was awesome. I took suggestions from others and used brown sugar. I actually combined the brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon and put rubbed it into the pork. I also drained, but didn't rinse the sauerkraut. I used a bottle of beer instead. I will definitely make this again and again. Thanks for the great recipe.
what a fantasic recipe! I made this for New Year's Eve and ate the leftovers on New Year's Day for good luck. I followed the recipe except that I also added a 1/2cup of Ginger ale and I also sprinkled caraway seeds on top of my sauerkraut. I had a four lb roast, so I browned it for 10 min, then cooked it on low for an hour and then high for 6 hours. It was still so juicy and tender the next day! A definite keeper!
I followed the recipe, and added half a bottle of beer, as some others suggested. While the roast was indeed tender, we found the overall taste to be bland. The cooking method seemed to drain the kielbasa of taste too, and there was so much sauerkraut left over.
My husband loved this dish, however, 6 hours on high is definitely too long. I cooked it 6 hours on low, and the kielbasa was still just mush, as others here have reported. Remember, smoked sausage, kielbasa, etc. is already "fully cooked" anyway, especially the commercial packaged. Next time I will quickly sauté kielbasa and add in the end of the cooking time. I did add onion, diced granny smith apples and a little brown sugar. We are a family of 4 and 4 lbs. of sauerkraut was just too much. I just used 2 cans of sauerkraut. I will make this again, but only cook maybe 4 hours on low. Enjoy!!
Taste fabulous! However, next time I will reduce cooking to four hrs. on high or six on low. It was difficult to cut, and shreaded. Six hrs. was way too long. I had a three lb roast, and would add more kielbasa and maybe less sauerkraut. However, the beer was a plus. Company loved it, and it is easy for a weeknight.
Everyone loved this recipe. I did wait to put the kielbasa in for about an hour. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good. Used a 5 lb pork roast, 4 lbs sauerkraut (2 bags), and one lb kielbasa. I also added a bottle of beer and I'm glad I did ... it added much-needed liquidity and there was NO beer taste at the time of serving. I might add even another bottle because the juice was to die for but there was not a whole lot of it. My crock pot worked fine for about 2 hours and then stopped working for about an hour before I realized it, so I dumped it all in a large stock pot and simmered it all on the stove for a few hours. Served w/homemade mashed potatoes and applesauce. Really really good. The kielbasa got pretty soft, so if I do it on the stove next time I'll add the kielbasa in halfway through the cooking time.
My BF said this was the best pork roast he's ever eaten!!! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out so tender, juicy and delicious!! I'm going to make this every new years from now on!!
I made this for New Years dinner & it was excellent! The pork was tender and the flavors were wonderful. I did add half a beer & I also didn't have any kielbasa, but next time I will make sure I have some.
All you could taste was the sauerkraut. I like sauerkraut, but you couldn't taste anything but it, so it made it too over powering. The meat was dry. I didn't care for this at all :(
Very good. Made of New Year's Eve. Added 3-4 tsp of brown sugar and about 1 cup of beer. Yum
don't get me wrong, it was good but not great. made pork in slow cooker before but not with a boneless pork loin, so it was pretty dry because it was so lean. also, the kielbasa took on a new texture after cooking for so long that you didn't want to eat it, I would cook and serve separately next time
Made this for New Years Day, since I live in PA and everyone I know was having Pork and Sauerkraut for dinner today, its supposed to bring good luck. It turned out great, I followed the recipie pretty close, I had two pork loins, so I browned them in olive oil with salt, pepper and thyme. I added a lil bit of brown sugar and some onions to the crock pot. Turned out really good. Will definately make again. I am not a huge sauerkraut fan, but I actually like this. Will make pork Ruebens with the left overs tomorrow.
This is the second time I made this for New Years. We love it. Make sure to use the juice from one of the sauerkraut containers and leave out the kielbasa until the last hour. Served with mashed potatoes.
Being from central Pennsylvania, I wanted to give this a try to see how it compared to what I'm used to having on New Years Day. I browned the pork loin in a skillet rather than the oven (didn't feel like dragging out the roasting pan). I used half the amount of sauerkraut called for (not a huge fan) and turkey kielbasa. I couldn't taste the thyme and might just leave it out altogether. The pork was very moist and tender, but the kielbasa was overcooked (would add maybe halfway through the cooking time). I like to add a little brown sugar or a shredded apple to the sauerkraut to offset some of the tang. Thanks for sharing.
Pork was great but my kielbasa turned to mush. Must have overcooked it so my fault. But super tasty and easy
This was very good and easy to make. I used home-canned sauerkraut(which I should have rinsed, it was a little too salty), and venison kielbasa with the pork loin. I also added in some baby carrots and omitted the thyme. I followed the directions to broil the pork loin before placing in the slow cookier and I'm glad I did. My pork was moist and flavorful. I will use this recipe again.
Put this in an oven bag instead and it won't dry out. I like to add pineapple with the brown sugar and beer.
Very good. Surprisingly god as a matter of fact.
I was looking for an original way to do traditional new year's pork, and this was great! With potatoes and rolls, it was a perfect family meal!
I thought this was the best recipe I have tried yet. It was perfect. I always follow recipes exactly as written the first time and I wouldn't change a thing the next time. It was delicious. Reminded me of my mom's but just a little bit different.
My Fiance and I made this for our New Years Eve dinner. It was amazing. We followed your directions to the letter. I don't believe I've ever tasted kielbasa or pork that was so succulent. Thank you so much for posting this recipe.
Good recipe. The kielbasa was very tasty.
My Hubby is from central Pennsylvania also so we have a version of this dish for New Years. The only thing I do different is add minced onion and caraway seeds.
This was GREAT!!!!!! The meat was so tender. I added onion and a little caraway seed. Great Easter meal! Thanks!
i made this for my wife on valentine's day. she loved it and passed it around to her friends. although i can't stand sauerkraut, everything else was great.
Made this for New Years Day, I put 1 can of beer and some brown sugar with it. It turned out great my family enjoyed it. I will pass this recipe on the my daughter-in-law. Thank You.
We fix this every New Year's Day. My mother adds a bottle of cola so that the carbonation sends the flavors through the meat. It is impossible to cook this too long. I put everything in the slow cooker at 10pm the night before & then we eat it the following day for lunch. The meat does not dry out if you use plenty of sauerkrauf & the soda. Leftovers of this meal are so yummy. Homeade dumplings cooking in the juices from the slow cooker make an awesome side.
My first inclination was to give this only 3 stars but after it sat overnight it did taste better the next day. The only thing that really stood out about this was the Keilbasa, everythign else lacked flavor to me.
This was really good. Unfortunately, you cannot get Kielbasa in Scotland, and the smoked sausage is not even close. Sigh. But we still made this, and it was really, really good, even without proper sausage!
Meat was flavorless and dry.
good recipe however i always add a can of beer also it takes the bitterness away thry it that way some time!
This recipe is FANTASTIC and so easy. I swapped the Kielbasa with smoked bratwurst from Aldi - I followed the rest of the recipe exactly I let it cook all day - 10 hours in my slow cooker, I made some creamy mashed potatoes and fresh green beans! This is one of my favorite meals ever! I have been disappointed with my slow cooker meals and this one rocks! My entire family loved it, I highly recommend it!
AWESOME! The pork was VERY moist and everyone loved this at my work and also at my wife's work. The kielbasa was pink inside but well cooked. I added caraway seeds on top and a large potato cut in 1 in cubes with a little onion between the layers of sauerkraut. For prepping the pork, I generously spread extra virgin olive oil over the top and sides of the roast. I used more than two sprigs of thyme . . . I actually did a light dusting of thyme. A very tasty and easy meal to prepare. Thanks!
The kielbasa gets way to soft and mushy.
This was easy and good. Plenty of food for my family of 6 (with 2 tweens!). 2 of my kids won't eat saurekraut but ate the sausage and pork. It was so tender it fell apart! I served with mashed potatoes. Good!
A fantastic dish that we served a 2 weekends ago as one of the main courses for our son & daughter-in-law's wedding rehearsal dinner. Everyone raved about this dish; the pork was so moist and tender. We'll be holding on to this simple yet terrific recipe. Thanks!
Super easy and tasty dinner. Made some broccoli and rice and done. Definitely double up on the sauce it's perfect!
I made this with 4 center cut pork chops, beef kielbasa and homemade sauerkraut. It was delicious. Cooked on high for 3 hours and low 1 hour so if you're using pork chops instead of roast it might need less time so check sooner than 6 hours or consider cooking on low the entire time. I seasoned chops with ground thyme, black pepper and Lawry's seasoned salt, broiled both sides of chops and added about 1 Tbsp brown sugar (as other reviewers suggested) on top of final layer of sauerkraut. Highly recommend for both the flavor and easy preparation. Thank you, Heather, for sharing this great recipe!
Was this delicious! I seared the pork loin in a pan first, with a coarsely chopped onion. Then I assembled it in the slow cooker, using rinsed sauerkraut.My DH took one bite of the pork loin and yelped "WOW!!" Thank you so much, Heather
I am not a huge fan of sauerkraut but I decided to be brave and make it since my husband likes sauerkraut and I was up for something new. I LOVED THIS RECIPE!!! Holy have I been missing out. The roast was tender, and the sauerkraut and kielbasa went fabulously with the pork. Thank you Heather for this wonderful recipe.
I accidentally made this with a 4 pound roast instead of a 2 pound:) I cooked it on high for maybe an hour longer and the family raved! It fell apart and had great flavor....good recipe.
Yes, maybe this is a traditional New Year dish, but not this year. This is a pig's year, and there should not be pork products on the table. Pig doesn't eat herself :)
Very easy to prepare, and very good to eat!
I made this recipe as is. It was simple to put together and very tasty. It was a big hit at our house.
Everyone in my house loved it except for me. Too much sauerkraut for my taste.
Tasty but definetly for sauerkraut lovers. Because my kielbasa was precooked I followed the suggestions of others and left it out until the final hour. It was perfect.
Simple & tasty! I added some raisins to the bottom layer of the sauerkraut for my kids.
Amazing. This will become my New Year's Day tradition as well. I made it exactly as it was written and my family loved it - even my 5 year old (although she did pick around the sauerkraut). My husband calls it a 5-star meal!
The pork was dry, the kielbasa was mushy and the sauerkraut was overpowering. The pork was so dry that it fell apart in the crock pot when I tried to pick it up.
This was great! We spent all weekend eating it. I followed recipe with the exception of adding about 3/4 cup of lager (Harp was what I had on hand) as recommended by other users. Not sure if it made any difference but I couldn't taste lager and I was nervous about there not being enough liquid. I cooked on high for 2 hours then on low the rest and the meat was nice and tender. Had no issues with kielbasa turning to mush, but where I come from we take our kielbasa seriously and it's available at all stores so maybe the quality makes a difference?? Not sure, but it held together nicely. I made sure to get one with no additives so perhaps that made the difference. Definitely will make this again. And as other users have said...if you don't like sauerkraut - do not make this!
I cooked mine on low because i felt if i cooked on high it would be done in 4-5 hrs. i also added some brown sugar to the recipe and extra garlic turned out fantastic will make again
This was amazing and easy. I made it for my pickiest friends and they loved it. To add a drop more flavor I added fresh onions. Do yourself a favor and buy high quality kielbasa. Served with fresh rolls, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus. My husband was a little put off by the "tang" of the sauerkraut so next time I will drain and rinse the sauerkraut as suggested by another user.
I love pork and sauerkraut and this is awesome! Followed suggestions and used caraway seeds, brown sugar, apples, garlic powder, and onion. Yum!
My husband's new favorite. He already asked for it as Christmas dinner. Yay for me because it is easy to make!
Made this twice now and it's great. I just moved to the heart of PA Dutch country and the locals I know here seem to really like it. The second time, I did add some brown sugar (no more than 1/4c) and 1 chopped apple. Is an awful lot of sauerkraut (I did cut it down by 1lb second time) but I use the leftover for topping on hotdogs. Yummy. Thanks for letting me know how easy this is. :)
This brought back many childhood memories. It doesn't have to be Oktoberfest to eat this. I serve it with creamy mashed potatoes.
Skipped first step, did not put under broiler to brown. Scott & I used venison bratwurst instead of kielbasas. It was delicious!
Excellent recipe. My husband is very picky about trying new recipes, but he LOVED this! I added extra keilbasa, but followed the rest of the recipe and it turned out wonderful!
6 hours is much too long to cook kielbasa! I browned the pork on the stovetop. Next time, I would saute garlic and onion to add to the kielbasa. I would cook for a total of 4 hours adding the kielbasa the last hour.
While it is the upcoming Year of the Pig, Chinese New Year doesn't begin until February, and ends next February. According to the dates of the Chinese New Year, we're still in last year...which means it's fine to eat the piggie. :-) Next year? Whole different story, I think. LOL I've made this recipe many a time, and it's terrific. The kielbasa really gives it an extra kick.
Delicious flavor. I used a bit more beer and cooked in on low for 6 hours and it turned out perfect.
Delicious! As suggested by others, I added beer, onions and apples, and I put the kielbasa in 2 hours before done. Wil make again!
All of our family enjoyed this even the little ones. I used Turkey Kielbasa and it had a great flavor, better than the roast!
i made this dinner today i had to add a little carway seeds and some brown sugar and a can of beer and also added some onions and apples. it gave it extra flavor. it was very good
What a super easy tasty dinner! My family loved it. Thank you!
I made this for our New Year's Day dinner and the roast was great along with the sauerkraut. After cooking the kielbasa according to the receipe directions, I have to agree with another post to not put the sausage in for the whole time because mine was very over done. Other than it, I will definately make again.
Outstanding! My one important caution is that 6 hours on high seems like it could be a bad idea. I set my slow cooker to low before I left for work, and about 9 hours later my 2.5-lb pork roast was fall-apart perfect!! I added couple of tbsp of brown sugar and a dash of caraway seeds to the sauerkraut. Next time I look forward to trying some of the other suggestions on here, such as throwing in some beer or apple cider.
This recipe was so delicious! Pork was extremely tender. Since we were feeding a large crowd, I used 3 lbs of kielbasa, over 3 lb roast, and extra sauerkraut. It was popular on a cool October night!
I always add quartered, cored apples and brown sugar to my pork and sauerkraut. I also do sausage, but do it seperately w/ cut up peppers and onions and add a sauce of brown sugar, catsup and soy sauce and bake. YUM!!!!
I thought this was ok... I followed the recipe exactly but the pork was dry and kind of bland. I wasn't really a fan of the thyme flavor either. Just a personal preference though. The best part was the kielbasa and sauerkraut.
This was absolutely delicious. My whole family loved it. It also makes enough to make it a good meal for when company is coming. I didn't change a thing!
Similar version to what I grew up with except I had it with pork ribs, and boiled potatoes. I make it all the time now. Awesome I will try it next with the pork roast...can't wait.
Great Meal!!!! I also added onion and garlic, the pork was so tender and the sausage tasted great.. I have a very large family and they left no left overs.. Worried that I cooked on high for only 5 hours the meal was still a topper. I too served with mashed potato and greens.. Apple pie sure tops it off....
We found this to be ok, but nothing really special even though we followed the recipe exactly as submitted.
Great recipe! Will definitly make this again. Although, I only used 3 lbs of Sauerkraut, because my slow cooker isn't that big. But great eatin'!
Very juicy. Very delicious. After my first time making it, I decided to start throwing a can of no-salt corn in there. Great stuff.
My whole family loved this served over mashed potatoes!
Wow what a great meal. It cooked a lot faster than expected but everything turned out great. One thing I did was add a 1/2 a can of coke and one Fuji apple so that the sauerkraut was not too bitter. It made the meat moist and tender. I will definately make it again.
Read the reviews and was sure my polish husband would love it but was not a hit at our house- found the kielbasa changed consistency and became almost soggy.
This was a very tasty recipe! I added the beer, as suggested, but I also used a "Williams Sonoma Roasted Chicken Rub" instead of the other seasonings (as it was easier...). Tasted terrific! And was moist and tender.
This recipe is outstanding! So easy and delicious, and even better the next day. It's my boyfriend's favorite meal that I make for him. I wanted to tweak it a bit by adding onions, apples, and beer, but he said "please don't mess with greatness!" :)
AMAZING!
To bland for my taste. Will not make again.
Delicious! My roast turned out dry but I will just cook it less next time. Should have followed the reviews. But I didn't think the Kielbasa turned out too mushy...that was our fave part! Really good recipe. Oh...and I used half a bottle of beer as well.
Smelled wonderful when cooking. Served with mashed potatoes and applesauce, as suggested. Got rave reviews.
