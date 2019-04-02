Pork Roast with Sauerkraut and Kielbasa

I made this recipe because I was dying for some pork, sauerkraut, and mashed potatoes like we always have on New Year...even though it's coming up and presumably I could just make it then. I used pork loin instead of roast because that's what we have at my house on New Year's and I got a decent deal at Sam's Club. I drained the Sauerkraut but didn't rinse (had to run to work!)and added half a bottle of beer and some brown sugar. I put it on high and the boyfriend got home 8 hours later it was burned on the sides - I will definitely put it on low next time. It was really good - the Kielbasa was a nice touch (I used turkey to cut down on the fat a tad)...and I ate it with apple sauce and mashed potatoes and just ate it all on the same fork. New time I would add the whole bottle of beer, and maybe switch to corriander seeds (not sure about the thyme)...I defintely want to use the other half the package of pork loin and make this again.