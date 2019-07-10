Easy Bake Fish

1 of 317

Rating: 5 stars This is REALLY good. I had a little trouble with the cooking time and temperature though. 20 mins at 320degs and the fish was still raw. I upped the temp. to 350 and cooked it for another 20 mins or so and it turned out great. I've made it twice now and the second time I wrapped it in foil and cooked it at 350 and in 25 mins it was done. I also make extra sauce to put on poatoes or rice because it is sooooo good. I didn't use salmon I got a really good deal on basa (a white fish) and it was perfect. Helpful (648)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe has got to be one of the BEST I've ever used when preparing salmon! The only variation we use is substituting Dijon mustard with Dijonnaise. We did this because we had no Dijon mustard in the fridge and it turned out SO great! I can't brag enough about how insanely delicious this meal is! We serve it with salad and Lipton Sweet and Sour noodles. I have to agree with the earlier post regarding using fillets instead of steaks. We buy the fillets at Sam's/Costco and cut them into small portions and that works just fine for us. Just make sure you lightly coat the dish with Pam to keep the scales from sticking. Helpful (452)

Rating: 5 stars I used Tilapia fish with this sause. I added 1 tsp of horseradish ,and sprinkled bread crumbs on fish. Then baked in a 425 degree oven on a foil lined baking sheet for 12 mintues. We enjoyed it. Helpful (341)

Rating: 5 stars Well. I can't believe this one hasn't been reviewed yet! This is a wonderful recipe and I used halibut (SO plentiful on the West Coast) and it was fabulous. Accordingly, I wouldn't change a thing and will be making this again--often. Thank you, Patricia! Helpful (155)

Rating: 5 stars The salmon fish steaks were sooo good. I prepared the salmon in the dish w/ the souce on top 1 hour before baking to marinate them. I will be making this recipe again. Helpful (116)

Rating: 4 stars This was very yummy. I reduced honey to 2 Tbsp and sweetness was just right. Next time I will definately let the salmon marinate for couple hours so that it gets more taste from marinate. Cant wait to try it on grill too. Thanks Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fantastic! So simple yet so delicious. The salmon came out moist. I added some fresh dill to the top of the salmon prior to baking. Thanks Patricia! Helpful (65)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I used lemon pepper instead of just regular pepper. Used this recipe on mahi mahi and hubby thought it was fantastic. Helpful (54)