Rating: 5 stars Having lived in So. Florida for 10 years, the thing that I've really missed (besides the year-round perfect weather!) is smoked fish dip! I came to this site (and several others) specifically looking for it. I don't know what chef you guys mugged for this recipe, but it's as good as any that I had when I lived there!! I made my first batch using the wrong fish, (fresh catfish), and it was still delicious! Warning, if you use anything other than whiting or white fish, the seasonings have to be increased considerably! I serve this with sliced jalapenos, crackers, lemon wedges,and celery. Yummy with a capital Yum! Thanks Chuck & Chris!! Someone in Texas is really delighted to have this recipe!!! Helpful (182)

Rating: 5 stars This dip was great! I used salmon that I had smoked on the barby, so I omitted the liquid smoke. My teenager said it was the first time she ever had fish she liked. I was apprehensive that the taste would be bland, because the recipe lacks some of the "usual gang of suspects" in a dip, such as cream cheese, garlic, onions, etc. No worries, this allowed the flavor of the fish to come out. And it's low-fat! This dip will now be my standard dish to take to dinners and events. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars I live on the west coast of FL and this recipe is super close to the best fishspreads on the beach here. serve it on crackers with lemon slices and hot sauce and watch the tide come in! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars I live on Florida's West Coast and here, we call it fish "spread". This recipe can be modified if fish isn't "smoked" and be good as the restaurants. I just made mine and it's terrific. Here's what I did to modify the recipe... I used tilapia, just a plain white fish (because that's what I had in the refrigerator). I marinated with lime juice. I cooked the fish in a pan with just a tiny bit of butter on high heat so it got crusty on the outside... just a few minutes on each side if the fish is thin. No need for a messy food processor! I sliced into tiny pieces, but in a bowl with all the ingredients in the recipe EXCEPT, I was liberal with the Old Bay and the cracked pepper. A little bit of garlic powder thrown in, too. Also, if you're serving this as an hor d'oeuvre for a crowd, you'll want to double the recipe. Use an ice cream scoop to make a rounded serving or two on leafy lettuce. In Florida, fish spread is served with Captains wafer and sometimes Tortilla Chips. Hope that helps! Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe with smoked amberjack that we caught and smoked ourself.Did not use food processer just flaked fish with fork.Put on crackers with hot sauce and cold beer YUM,YUM Helpful (34)

Rating: 3 stars I followed the recipe exactly... and it tasted bland and gritty! I wasn't going to let 9 worth of smoked whitefish go to waste so I added a couple more dashes of wor. sauce 10 dashes of tabasco an extra pinch of Old Bay and 1T each of mayo and sour cream. My family seemed to like it (no requests for the recipe) but I was disappointed. Too much work for so little reward. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I'm a native Floridian and my husband and I LOVE smoked fish dip. This was my first attempt at making it myself. A friend gave my husband a bunch of smoked mullet and this is what we did with it. This recipe is very close to what is served in the local restaurants. I added an extra tablespoon of mayo and sour cream and omitted the liquid smoke. Next time I might try adding a little red onion. Served with crackers, lemon wedges and hot sauce. YUMMY! Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Added a TBSP of Light cream cheese and it was PERFECT!!!! Just like in the UP. Helpful (17)