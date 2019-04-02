Smoked Fish Dip

Rating: 4.64 stars
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 75
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.

By KPERKINS100

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place whitefish, mayonnaise, and sour cream in the bowl of a food processor. Season with Old Bay ™ seasoning, hot pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, and cracked black pepper. Blend all ingredients until consistency reaches a spread.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 202mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (95)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LOLLIESKITCHEN
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2004
Having lived in So. Florida for 10 years, the thing that I've really missed (besides the year-round perfect weather!) is smoked fish dip! I came to this site (and several others) specifically looking for it. I don't know what chef you guys mugged for this recipe, but it's as good as any that I had when I lived there!! I made my first batch using the wrong fish, (fresh catfish), and it was still delicious! Warning, if you use anything other than whiting or white fish, the seasonings have to be increased considerably! I serve this with sliced jalapenos, crackers, lemon wedges,and celery. Yummy with a capital Yum! Thanks Chuck & Chris!! Someone in Texas is really delighted to have this recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(182)

Most helpful critical review

LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2004
I followed the recipe exactly... and it tasted bland and gritty! I wasn't going to let 9 worth of smoked whitefish go to waste so I added a couple more dashes of wor. sauce 10 dashes of tabasco an extra pinch of Old Bay and 1T each of mayo and sour cream. My family seemed to like it (no requests for the recipe) but I was disappointed. Too much work for so little reward. Read More
Helpful
(28)
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 75
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LOLLIESKITCHEN
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2004
Having lived in So. Florida for 10 years, the thing that I've really missed (besides the year-round perfect weather!) is smoked fish dip! I came to this site (and several others) specifically looking for it. I don't know what chef you guys mugged for this recipe, but it's as good as any that I had when I lived there!! I made my first batch using the wrong fish, (fresh catfish), and it was still delicious! Warning, if you use anything other than whiting or white fish, the seasonings have to be increased considerably! I serve this with sliced jalapenos, crackers, lemon wedges,and celery. Yummy with a capital Yum! Thanks Chuck & Chris!! Someone in Texas is really delighted to have this recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(182)
Andy Mack
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2004
This dip was great! I used salmon that I had smoked on the barby, so I omitted the liquid smoke. My teenager said it was the first time she ever had fish she liked. I was apprehensive that the taste would be bland, because the recipe lacks some of the "usual gang of suspects" in a dip, such as cream cheese, garlic, onions, etc. No worries, this allowed the flavor of the fish to come out. And it's low-fat! This dip will now be my standard dish to take to dinners and events. Read More
Helpful
(89)
VEGASLAURIE
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2006
I live on the west coast of FL and this recipe is super close to the best fishspreads on the beach here. serve it on crackers with lemon slices and hot sauce and watch the tide come in! Read More
Helpful
(59)
Advertisement
doreenmary
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2011
I live on Florida's West Coast and here, we call it fish "spread". This recipe can be modified if fish isn't "smoked" and be good as the restaurants. I just made mine and it's terrific. Here's what I did to modify the recipe... I used tilapia, just a plain white fish (because that's what I had in the refrigerator). I marinated with lime juice. I cooked the fish in a pan with just a tiny bit of butter on high heat so it got crusty on the outside... just a few minutes on each side if the fish is thin. No need for a messy food processor! I sliced into tiny pieces, but in a bowl with all the ingredients in the recipe EXCEPT, I was liberal with the Old Bay and the cracked pepper. A little bit of garlic powder thrown in, too. Also, if you're serving this as an hor d'oeuvre for a crowd, you'll want to double the recipe. Use an ice cream scoop to make a rounded serving or two on leafy lettuce. In Florida, fish spread is served with Captains wafer and sometimes Tortilla Chips. Hope that helps! Read More
Helpful
(56)
bigsp12345
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2009
I made this recipe with smoked amberjack that we caught and smoked ourself.Did not use food processer just flaked fish with fork.Put on crackers with hot sauce and cold beer YUM,YUM Read More
Helpful
(34)
LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2004
I followed the recipe exactly... and it tasted bland and gritty! I wasn't going to let 9 worth of smoked whitefish go to waste so I added a couple more dashes of wor. sauce 10 dashes of tabasco an extra pinch of Old Bay and 1T each of mayo and sour cream. My family seemed to like it (no requests for the recipe) but I was disappointed. Too much work for so little reward. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Advertisement
LovetoCook
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2010
I'm a native Floridian and my husband and I LOVE smoked fish dip. This was my first attempt at making it myself. A friend gave my husband a bunch of smoked mullet and this is what we did with it. This recipe is very close to what is served in the local restaurants. I added an extra tablespoon of mayo and sour cream and omitted the liquid smoke. Next time I might try adding a little red onion. Served with crackers, lemon wedges and hot sauce. YUMMY! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Drew
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2009
Added a TBSP of Light cream cheese and it was PERFECT!!!! Just like in the UP. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Harold Gene Brock
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2011
Being from the west coast of Fla and know about good smoked fish dip this is as close as it get's to perfect...also don't use catfish I'm still laughing at that thanks for making my day. Read More
Helpful
(13)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022