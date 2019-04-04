Quick and Easy Peach Pie Egg Rolls with Raspberry Sauce

I had to make a dessert really quickly because we had some friends over for dinner. Unfortunately I lent out my car and was unable to make it to the grocery store. All I had was a can of peach pie filling, some raspberry jam, cream cheese, egg roll wrappers, and some vanilla ice cream in the freezer.

Recipe by COUSINDILL

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the peach pie filling, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.

  • Spread one side of each egg roll wrapper with about 1 tablespoon cream cheese. Top cream cheese with 1 tablespoon of the pie filling mixture. Fold the wrappers over the mixture. Moisten the ends with a small amount of water, and seal.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop the egg rolls a few at a time into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

  • In a bowl, mix the raspberry jam, honey, and remaining water. Add more water as necessary to obtain a syrup like texture. Serve the warm egg rolls over ice cream, top with the raspberry jam mixture, and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
675 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 78.8g; fat 37.7g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 289.6mg. Full Nutrition
