Quick and Easy Peach Pie Egg Rolls with Raspberry Sauce

I had to make a dessert really quickly because we had some friends over for dinner. Unfortunately I lent out my car and was unable to make it to the grocery store. All I had was a can of peach pie filling, some raspberry jam, cream cheese, egg roll wrappers, and some vanilla ice cream in the freezer.
Great dessert idea! As written, it's a little too sweet for me - and I thought the ice cream was overkill so I didn't use any - but with a couple of adjustments (especially if you use fresh fruit!), this is a rival for the best dessert ever. Thanks!
This recipe was a bit....flat, but with some work could be outstanding. I did make some changes to the original recipe...I couldn't find any peach pie filling, so I used canned peaches, added all the spices and about 2 tsp of sugar. However, when eating, my husband and I found that the mild sourness of the cream cheese was very noticeable in contrast to the sweetness of the peaches, so I would recommend jazzing up the cream cheese with some lemon zest, honey and vanilla. Additionally, I would recommend using won ton wrappers (as opposed to egg roll wrappers) as they are smaller (the egg roll wrappers are huge). One point that should be noted...when moistening the edges of the wrapper, you should also moisten around the filling and press down around the filling when sealing - this prevents the wrapper from puffing way out when frying. Lastly, instead of using the raspberry jam, I made a raspberry coulis with fresh berries, grand marnier, and sugar - it was fabulous. All in all, I would *probably* make this again, but I would make these few changes.
Not only can you change the cream cheese to fruity cream cheese, you can also change the pie filling to any fruit filling you prefer: I prefer blueberry with blueberry cream cheese. Also, you can use a total of a scant 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice in place of all the other spices, which is what pumpkin pie spice IS, anyway. I agree, wonton wrappers are best, and leftovers are not that great unless you reheat them in hot oil, which crisps them back up and is delicious but not very healthy. I also sprinkle them with powdered sugar instead of a dipping sauce.
In all reality, you can cut out all of the unnecessary spices-- just pumpkin pie spice will do. To the cream cheese, add 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Skip the raspberry sauce, its really unnecessary and just adds work. I topped mine with just honey instead. Really spectacular recipe, but not good as leftovers.
I omitted the pumpkin spice and added sugar with vanilla to the cream cheese mixture, using Won Ton wrappers. Very goodn but to me the sauce and ice cream is over kill, well maybe the ice cream will be okay.
These were really good! I used strawberry preserves instead of Raspberry. And I used strawberry cream cheese. Obviously, you can alter this in a million ways to fit your taste, but I think it is one of the best deserts I've made. Wonton wraps would be great for smaller bite sized deserts too!
I couldn't find egg roll wrappers, do I ended up using fillo dough. I didn't fry it, I put them on a cookie sheet and baked them... also, I used raspberry preserves, added the honey, but didn't add water until I mixed the preserves and honey, and even them, it was just a small splash. Although after they cooked, we definitely tasted the allspice, so I would suggest adding maybe 1/8 tsp, it even forgoing it all together....
Quick and Easy Peach Pie Egg Rolls with Raspberry Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 6 Calories: 675.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.6g 17 %
carbohydrates: 78.8g 25 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 62.5g
fat: 37.7g 58 %
saturated fat: 16.1g 81 %
cholesterol: 81.2mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 877.1IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.7mg 1 %
folate: 23.4mcg 6 %
calcium: 154.1mg 15 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 18.7mg 7 %
potassium: 239.1mg 7 %
sodium: 289.6mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 339.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.