Flounder Mediterranean
Flounder baked with fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers, onion, and white wine. Serve with white rice and a green vegetable.
I followed the advice of other reviewers & cooked the flounder filets seperately (also, there's one person in our house who will only eat plain flounder) and added the sauce to the plate. I also used only half the amount of capers called for (I thought 4 Tbs woulkd be too much), a can of petite diced tomatoes(drained) and I couldn't get fresh basil so I used dried. The dish came out so good, I was very close to making the same thing for dinner again the next night. We had it with Jasmine rice, steamed summer squash & fresh Italian bread.Read More
I prepared the sauce exactly as directed and it was delicious! This fish didn't cook so well in the oven with the sauce on top however. I, too, recommend cooking the fish (little salt, pepper, lemon) then adding the sauce afterward.Read More
I made this recipe for a dinner party, and it was a huge hit. I put everything together before hand, and I popped it in the oven while everyone was having appetizers. Everyone raved about it. The only problem was that I didn't have more.
This recipe is soooo good. I used Talapia as I like no bones or skin. My husband and I both couldn't get enough of the topping. Don't be scared by the first reviewer, this recipe is awesome!
I can't believe I haven't already rated this one. I've been making this one for awhile and I always LOVE it. I typically don't use flounder, but instead use orange roughy, just because that's usually what I have on hand. I love topping this with a bit of feta cheese as I put in on my plate. It just adds to the whole Mediterranen feel. I love this one. Our family is divided, though. My husband is not an olive fan (and there is no way I'm skimping on those yummy kalamatas), and my youngest son is sort of picky, but my oldest son and I LOVE it. I think it would make a great sauce for pasta also.
The fish came out like mush... If I made this again I would make the fish seperately and use the rest as a sauce over the fish.
I loved this recipe!! I did change three things though- I used regular onion, a lot fewer Kalamata olives (I was afraid it would make it too salty), maybe half what it says- and fewer capers (about 2 Tbsp)- again afraid of the salt. Fish is so good for you but sometimes not the best tasting- this made it taste GREAT. I will be making this one again and again.
I am an average cook who likes easy recipes. This was perfect! I used Tilapia and diced canned tomatoes. Directions were perfect, fish turned out flaky and sauce was not too heavy and tasted very fresh!
You must try this! I omitted the capers and olives, personal preference and used diced (petite) tomatoes with the juices. Drizzled some olive oil over the filets and arranged most of the sauce around them and just a bit on top. Then, sprinkled italian bread crumbs and parmesan cheese over the filets. Placed in the oven for the recommended baking time...created the perfect "crust". Crispy on top-moist and flaky on the bottom! I think it's really important to simmer the sauce until reduced by at least half....otherwise too wet. My 4 year old and 8 year old boys LOVED it!
Delicious and flexible recipe. I used with cod, a little thicker so had to cook longer, naturally. I threw about a cup of fresh baby spinach into the sauce that I needed to use up and that worked just fine. I sprinkled a little goat cheese on top for the last 5 minutes of baking, served with rice.
This was terrific. I love this website because you always have the advantage of those that have cooked before you. I used what I had; diced tomatoes instead of plum, reg. black olives, dried basil and white vermouth. Having seen how thin my fillets were, I actually prepared the sauce in a saute pan and once reduced I added the fillets, spooned the sauce over them and kind of poached the fillets in the sauce. EXCELLENT and couldn't have been easier.
If you like the savory zip of kalmata and capers this is a great dish! My husband, who is not a fish fan, really enjoyed this. I used talapia instead of flounder, a can of diced tomatoes instead of blanching and peeling fresh ones, and about a tablespoon of dried oregano instead of the fresh. Served with steamed broccoli and buttered new potatoes.
This is a simply delicious recipe and very easy to prepare. My family who does not care for fish simply could not get enough of the spectacular sauce. The nice thing about this recipe is that I think that you can alter it (substitute type of fish)without changing the character of the dish. Will make this a favorite of our family.
I am not a great lover of fish, but I do like it at times and try to eat it at least once per week to maintain a balanced diet, so I always am on the lookout for good and easy variations of fish recipes to cook after a hard day at work. This one hit the nail on the head. Now for the variations: not having the kalamata olives (though they are great), I chopped up some black and green olives and added a teaspoon of basil pesto which we happened to have lying around in the refrigerator. Since this meal was being made for only one person (me, because wife was on another diet that week), I scaled back the ingredients proportionately and cooked everything in the same skillet. Near the end of cooking the sauce, I made a space in skillet to cook the flounder. Being very thin, it cooks quickly right in the same skillet in just a few minutes. This recipe tasted great and was a definite improvement over the standard lemon-butter recipe. I can see where this recipe can be used for other varieties of fish besides flounder.
pretty much followed this recipe, the only thing i didn't add was olives and capers (just didn't have it on hand) it was very tasty. i didn't bake it. after i had the sauce combined i just added the flounder to the saucepan covered and had it on medium low for about 12 minutes. came out wonderful.
I've never reviewed a recipe on this site that has been this good. I didn't expect much from the recipe because the ingredients seemed simple enough. I would blanch the tomatoes and peel them allover again for this recipe. The fresh roma tomatoes likely made a huge difference in this rather than canned tomatoes. I would recommend this recipe to anyone who enjoys Mediterranean dishes or fish. I plan to make this recipe again.
This was really good. We really enjoyed it and plan on making it again and again. The only thing we did different was add a can of quarter sliced artichoke hearts (drained) and did half kalamata and half black olives. This could easly go over chicken or beef as well as any other fish. Can diced tomatoes (undrained) worked as well as fresh tomatoes. Ok one other change. Took the advice of other reviewers (because the flounder was thin), we poached it in white wine, lemon juice and a little bit of butter in the oven on 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. We didn't add the fish to the dish instead we just spooned over the fish when served. Since there is only two of us we had leftovers (cept the fish) which was then used over steak the next night and it was another delicious dish! Thank you Martin for posting this awesome recipe.
I would have given this 5 stars but I don't think you should cook the sauce with the fish & I made a few other measurement changes. Otherwise, I find it delicious! I do use canned diced tomatoes with garlic, celery & onion and about 1/2 the olives & half the capers. I squeeze lemon juice on the fish (usually tilapia or swai), season with lemon pepper, italian seasoning, and a little garlic salt and bake for 12-15 minutes. I serve it over basmati rice. It's healthy & extremely flavorful!!
Had this for dinner last night - we loved it, and so did our guests! The sauce was really delicious. Although I seem to have made several modifications, I think they were not major changes, and left the dish essentially as posted. I used sole, as we don't have flounder here, and reduced the olives (pimento-stuffed green) and capers a little, as I was afraid the guests might not enjoy them. When the sauce seemed to be getting a little too thick, I added a little more white wine. In accordance with some reviewers, I baked the fish for about 10 min. before spooning the sauce on top, and then baked 5 min. more to give the fish time to absorb the flavor of the sauce. Next time I will try cooking the fish in the sauce, in accordance with the directions, as with separate cooking, the fish liquid was not incorporated into the sauce. The dish was very convenient for me, as I was able to make the sauce earlier in the day, and just reheat before adding to the fish. Yum, yum! - can't wait for the few leftovers for lunch today.
This recipe is excellent. I used Tuna steaks instead of the flounder. The tuna steaks were thick so total baking time was about 1 hour. I sprinkled Feta cheese on top for even more of a Mediterranean taste!
I made this for a light New Years Eve dinner and it was pretty good. I don't like olives so I didn't use them and I didnt have capers so they were out too. I used a can of diced tomatoes which made this much easier. Also, like another reviewer, I cooked the flounder without the sauce. I squeezed half a lemon over it, seasoned with salt, pepper and a pinch of old bay, added chopped basil and fresh flat leaf parsley before I put it in the oven. Very easy. I might try this again.
Fabulous! I had all the ingredients in the fridge, (except roma tomatoes- I used canned diced) and my husband raved! A loaf of fresh rustic italian bread is a must to go with this dish. Try it- you won't be sorry!
A perfect summertime dinner! So healthy, so fresh, so delicious. I used very thin flounder fillets, so my cooking time was a bit less than the recipe called for. And I used canned diced tomatoes simply because my Jersey tomatoes had gone bad on the counter. The garlic, wine, capers, olives...so Mediterranean!
my son and i enjoyed it except i cooked my on top of the stove and then put it over brown rice and served spinach on the side but it was excellent.
This was delicious and I didn't even have all of the ingredients. I did not have olives, so added a few extra capers. I used garlic powder and dried basil instead of fresh garlic and basil. I had some leftover asparagus, so added that also. I did not add the parm cheese either. I seasoned the flounder and baked for about 15-20 mins and then just added to the frying pan with other ingredients. I'm sure if I used all of the right ingredients, this would be even better. I will be making this over and over again, since it tastes great, is easy and is not fattening.
My husband came home with flounder last night and I had no idea what to do with it. I found this recipe and tried it. I would not change a thing. He absolutely loved it and told me not to lose the recipe!
This turned out great! An easy way to peel roma tomatoes you are going to cook with is to freeze them. Then, hold them under running warm water and the skin will slide right off with gentle pressure. I love that this dish is so healthy.
Made this twice: first time exactly as written - it was edible; second with some tweaks to improve flavor - better, but there won't be a third time. "Flavorful Flounder" and "Mainely Fish" from this site are twice as good in addition to being faster and easier to prepare.
This is the third time (third recipe) that I've tried cooking flounder and the first time I liked it. The sauce is AMAZING. I served it over rice. I used regular olives and only half of the amount of capers suggested. Loved it! This would also be really good with shrimp or nothing at all except the sauce over pasta. Delish!!!
OMG delish. I cooked fish separately in the microwave for 4 min and then drained it. Topped it with the sauce and basil. Wow! Used canned tomatoes, drained capers, 18 olives chopped. Make this!!! Served with brown rice and peas.
For those of us in Wisconsin and Minnesota, this works great with Northern!
This is a great recipe, full of flavor!
I loved the sauce but the flounder turned out mushy
The sauce was delicious but while baking it according to the directions listed above made the fish extremely mushy. I will definately try this again but will cook the fish separately from the sauce and just add the sauce before serving. I will also be trying this sauce with chicken and beef after this attempt.
Awesome recipe! I added capers as well for a little extra taste. Real easy to make.
very good. I would pay to eat this at a restaurant!
Big hit- "We can have fish now" was the quote. Cooked it exactly as listed, I think you could substitute the kalamatu (sp?) olives with regular if you couldn't find.
Made this tonight for my family and we all absolutely loved it! It was just the right combination of onions, garlic, capers, etc...I did omit the olives and used fire roasted tomatoes from the can because of time. We also don't like olives but that was the only change. Can't say enough about how good it was!
I made this last night. I was going to use flounder, but when I got to the store the cod looked better. Like others, I used a can of diced tomatoes drained, and I baked the cod for about 10 minutes in some white wine, salt & pepper. Then I topped with the sauce and baked for another 15-20 minutes. We all enjoyed this, it was very healthy and light. I tossed some green leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, and red onion with a little olive oil, fresh lemon juice and feta for a side. Great Mediterranean evening!
EXCELLENT, EXCELLENT, EXCELLENT! I followed the ingredients to the sauce exactly. I did bake the fish with just salt and pepper in a foil pouch for 18 minutes at 375. This also helped save time since you could bake the fish while the sauce simmered. I used Halibut instead of flounder because I was looking for a more solid fish. The fish came out great, and the sauce is delicious. Make sure you have extra Italian bread on hand to soak it all up!!
I made this with tilapia and it was easy, fast and tasty. Boost flavor with extra garlic or a dash of cayenne.
Fabulous! We roasted the fish in the oven separately like the other reviewers suggested. We didn't have italian seasoning, so used herbs de provence instead. There were no left overs!
This is delicious. We live on the Gulf Coast and we use this for all the fish we catch.....lately, Red Snapper. We love capers so I add more than the recipe calls for. Made numerous times and everyone loves it!!!
I enjoyed this recipe very much. I did make a few changes. I used dice canned tomatoes as it was easier than using fresh tomatoes. I also used tilapia instead of flounder, I prefer the taste of tilapia over flounder. I cooked this fish and sauce separately, so that I would not over cook the fish. Lastly, I did not add white wine, since I did not have any on hand. I serve this with kale and rice. It re-heats well the next day.
delicious! I didnt have any parmesan cheese, so i used monterey jack, and it came out really good. The flavors of the ingrediants are unique and taste well together. This is my first time making anything mediterranean, and i really enjoyed cooking it, and eating it. I served it on a bed of rice with a side of asparagus. yummy!
My wife had shoulder surgery, so I need to cook for a while. I NEVER cook. I made this dish. It turned out great (my kids didn't like it). The olives were awesome. I'll definitely make it again (or get my wife to make it if I'm lucky). Thanks to whoever posted it.
This is absolutley delicious! I have made this several times, but forgot to review. I often use canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes, and it turns out fabulous. I have also used dried basil instead of fresh, which works well also. It's simple, light but yet very robust with flavors. This recipe can be used for halibut and tilapia as well. Thanks for sharing, I love this dish :)
My family love it. It is so refreshing and it tastes great. Thank you!
This was very yummy and would be good on chicken too! I followed the recipe exactly and it made more sauce than I needed. Next time, I will either have more with it or cut the recipe back a bit. Thanks for sharing it was delish!
This is a great recipe. I used a can of tomatoes instead of plum and omitted olives. Also sprinkled a dash or two if garlic salt.
This is an excellent tasty recipe. I have made it twice. Both times I used canned diced tomatoes...one time I used black olives because that's all I had in the pantry...the next time I used green olives with capers. I used a little less olives and capers per the recommendations of other reviewers. I will definitely make it again. We have used it on Flounder, Tilapia...and I have used leftover sauce over a baked potato. A winner each and every time!
Wow! What a great recipe! The flounder was very moist and the kalamata olives offered a great balance. This recipe is great with Quinoa in place of rice!
Beautiful colors and great salty and tangy flavor. My filets were thin so I cooked the whole dish on the stovetop. Enjoyable and healthy meal.
My family and friends loved this recipe, but then I love salty dishes. Although I think that you can substitute haddock for the flounder, I don't think you can do w/o the fresh basil and roma tomatoes. I will definitely make this again, and I'd love to make it when we have guests as well.
Whole family loved it. Will use thicker fillets next time.
I loved this! I used feta and parmesean cheese at the end. I only had regular black olives and it worked out well. Next time I will pan fry the fish and then seve with the sauce. When I baked the fish, it was very watery.
I made this for my husband, he said that it was good. I didn't have kalamata olives on hand, so I used some black olives. I will probably make it again, but it won't be a frequent user.
Really nice sauce! My BF is in heaven. I used canned diced tomatoes, a regular yellow onion and, because I could not find kosher capers or kalamata olives, I used a jar of mixed capers and olives and some other red stuff - it was great! It would be fantastic on pasta!
Prep took longer than 15 minutes but OMG so worth it!!! One of the very best fish dishes I've ever had. Normally I prepare fish by it's self, either poached or grilled with a little salt and maybe fresh dill. I didn't realize what I was missing!
I found this a little too salty and overwhelming for the fish. I think I'll stick with something simpler next time. I gave it 3 stars because my husband liked it, but I won't make it again.
This is really a tasty way to make flounder. I usually just season fish and bake it and was looking for something different and this really delivered. I only used 2 T capers and black olives (what I had on hand) and crushed tomatoes as others suggested. My oven runs cold, so I ended up cooking it about 17 minutes and the fish turned out great! Just enough sauce to cover the fish as well. Will definitely make in the future.
Very good - definately worth cooking more than once!!!
I tried this recipe today. It came out absolutely awesome. I will recommend to try it to everyone. Even my husband, who is not a fish lover, admitted that it was delicious.
Excellent fish. Healthy and Yummy!
I substituted black olives for the kalamata olives, otherwise everything was the same. Good over chicken as well as fish.
really like this recipe. Followed the "most helpful" advice and didn't to fish until after we cooked it. Yummy!
This is a fantastic tasting fish recipe! We fixed it for a large group. Don't be mislead about the prep time though. It took at least an hour to prepare the ingredients for assembly. It is worth it by far, but allow 1 1/2 hours before the cooking begins!
this was a great recipe. I RARELY cook without some type of seasoning- salt, pepper, etc, but this recipe did not need it! I left out the capers + wine because I didn't have any (white wine) at the time. I also used dried basil (not fresh). i'm almost certain that it would have enhanced the recipe. But I do not feel it was any less tasty without it. definitely recommended.
This was a great recipe. I added a little more cheese than specified. Quick 30 minute meal.
Oh My! The BEST fish recipe I have ever made!!! Thank you!!
I used fresh tomatoes from the garden and added mushrooms. It turned out delicious over flounder. I think the sauce would be a great topping to any meat!
Managed to make the time to use all fresh ingredients in this so not sure how canned tomatoes, olives, etc might be but it turned out great! With lemon juice, capers & olives I thought it might be very strong and salty but it wasn't at all. The mild white fish (I used flounder) mixed well with the strong flavors. It was tasty and healthy! I will make this again for my family, including 3 teenagers. Served it with rice & a big salad.
Great recipe. Made exactly as listed and turned out great! I think the sauce would go well on chicken breast or chicken cutlet, maybe shrimp too. Love it, easy, versatile, it's a keeper :)
My family loved it!
Following the advice of other reviewers I made the sauce as directed on the stove and baked the flounder separately. It came out great! Unfortunately, when I grabbed fresh basil out of the fridge it was far less perky than when I put it away so I had to use dried basil. It was still good, but it would have been infinitely better with fresh basil.
The sauce for this was fantastic! So flavorful and fresh tasting. My New Year's resolution for this year is to eat and try to like fish. This was the first recipe I tried. Although I loved the flavor of this dish, I was not fond of the texture of the Flounder. Since this is a personal problem, I gave it 5 stars!
So delicous! Wouldn't change a thing. And will definately be adding this to the rotation.
Very good flavor. I left out the olives (personal preference) and used a can of drained diced tomatoes because I didn't have fresh. Will definately make this again.
This was a big hit. I used canned tomatoes as recommended because fresh are out-of-season, with fresh basil, and a good quality Parmesan-Rigganno. I didn't cook the flounder with the sauce, but ladled it over the fish after baking. The sauce is awesome and needed no adjustments.
Made the recipe exactly as described. The topping was made stove-top and then added to the flounder and baked in pre-heated oven as listed. Came out perfectly. Will make again.
This was an excellent recipe, enjoyed by my family. I took the recommendations of other posters and cooked the fish separately from the sauce and it worked perfectly. The fish was crisp and the sauce was wonderful! My husband, 11 y/o and I loved it. My 11 y/o daughter normally doesn't like fish that much and she ate seconds of this dish and asked for more. My 9 y/o daughter who DOES like fish DIDN'T like this recipe. I plan on making this again.
Absolutely delicious!
Made this last night for my fiance and we both loved it. I was looking for something easy to do with flounder and this was it. I omitted the capers since I didn't have any in the house, and used canned peeled tomatoes instead of fresh Romas, and it still turned out wonderfully. The sauce is robust and delicious. I served it with tabbouleh. I will definitely be making this again.
Fantastic recipe. I had read the warnings about mushy fish. I placed the flounder in the baking dish for 5 minutes and then added the sauce. I am not sure if this was necessary, but the fish was firm and flakey.
We tried this tonight and it was fabulous. The sauce is a stand-alone hit, and works very well with the fish. We believe this sauce would work very well with chicken. The only thing we changed was the tomatoes. We used a 14.5 oz can of diced Italian tomatoes. Otherwise everything was the same. Highly recommended.
sorry, not my cup of tea. fish was pretty bland and the consistency was of the fish wasn't what we were used to, not for me.
Great recipe. Served it over couscous (sp?) instead of rice and loved it.
Hubby loved it on the flounder, daughter doesn't like fish so I used chicken tenderloins for her and she loved it!
goes well with a side of rice
This was so awesome. My family just loved it. One of the tastiest recipes for flounder I've found. Olives, plum tomato, capers and parmesean cheese are a magical combination over fish.
WOW! This was amazing! I used Organic Oven Dried Roma Tomatoes in a jar from Costco that I had sitting in my pantry because I didn't have any fresh Roma Tomatoes. I just added some water and cooked them down a bit. I also cooked the fish separately by poaching as someone suggested and then added the sauce on the side. This is one of the best dishes we've even eaten from Allrecipies...and I've cooked a lot of them. This sauce would be good on pasta or chicken...heck, it is good just eating it with a spoon. Love, love , love....
This is an awesome recipe, the sauce is restaurant quality! The only change I made was I didn't have Italian seasoning, so I just added a little oregano and hot pepper flakes, also I used 1 can diced tomatoes, drained them, didn't count the olives, just bought a jar of sliced kalamata and used one cup. Baked according to instructions, and used thin fillets and it was great!
Its super yums! nutritional profile is pretty good to.
This was quite tasty - will definitely make again. We are on a special diet, so I omitted the olives and since my tomatoes are not ripe yet, I used a can of organic diced tomatoes in place of the romas (probably also saving time, as well). I used fresh herbs from my garden for the Italian spices. Great recipe! Tangy and yummy!
This was very good, however I used only 1 tablespoon of capers (I thought 4 tbsp were overkill). Being Greek, we liked the kalamata olives and we use tomato base for a lot of fish recipes. Thanks for a terrific recipe!
Definitely will make this again - may use orange roughy next time. I'm a widower. I have to learn how to cook, or be doomed to peanut butter & jelly for the rest of my life. This was easy, the flavor was wonderful, and even a rookie like me had no problems./
Delicious, quick to make and easy
I will make it again.
