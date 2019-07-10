Flounder Mediterranean

Had this for dinner last night - we loved it, and so did our guests! The sauce was really delicious. Although I seem to have made several modifications, I think they were not major changes, and left the dish essentially as posted. I used sole, as we don't have flounder here, and reduced the olives (pimento-stuffed green) and capers a little, as I was afraid the guests might not enjoy them. When the sauce seemed to be getting a little too thick, I added a little more white wine. In accordance with some reviewers, I baked the fish for about 10 min. before spooning the sauce on top, and then baked 5 min. more to give the fish time to absorb the flavor of the sauce. Next time I will try cooking the fish in the sauce, in accordance with the directions, as with separate cooking, the fish liquid was not incorporated into the sauce. The dish was very convenient for me, as I was able to make the sauce earlier in the day, and just reheat before adding to the fish. Yum, yum! - can't wait for the few leftovers for lunch today.