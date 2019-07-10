Flounder Mediterranean

Flounder baked with fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers, onion, and white wine. Serve with white rice and a green vegetable.

Recipe by MACKAPLAN3

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Plunge tomatoes into the boiling water and immediately remove to a medium bowl of ice water; drain. Remove and discard skins from tomatoes. Chop tomatoes and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; saute onion until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, garlic and Italian seasoning; cook until tomatoes are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix in olives, wine, capers, lemon juice, and 1/2 the basil. Reduce heat, blend in Parmesan cheese, and cook until the mixture is reduced to a thick sauce, about 15 minutes.

  • Place flounder in a shallow baking dish. Pour sauce over the fillets and top with remaining basil leaves.

  • Bake 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until fish is easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 777.5mg. Full Nutrition
