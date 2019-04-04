Dog Biscuits II
Although my dog died three years ago he loved these and I still make them for neighbors dogs. Bacon grease or meat drippings can be used in place of shortening, and any type of cooked meat may be used in place of pork.
I changed some things with this recipe, but it's a good base. I cut the shortening down to 3 tablespoons, omitted the salt, and used 1 jar of beef baby food instead of the ground pork. Pork allergies are common in dogs and they also don't have a taste for salt like humans do. Instead of the water and dry milk I used 1/2 cup of 1% milk, since that's all I had on hand. Also, don't bother putting them 2 inches apart on the cookie sheets... I pack mine on there, almost touching. They do not expand during baking, they shrink if anything. My Patterdale Terrier went bonkers for these! :)Read More
I subsituted beef and liver for the pork. Dogs should NOT eat any pork. Other than that, and the omission of salt, they were okay.Read More
I BAKE EVERYDAY AND SOME OF THOSE DAYS ARE MAKING DOG TREATS . THESE WENT OVER AS ONE OF THEIR FAVOTITES ( GERMAN SHEPARD , BLACK LAB , TN WHATCHAMACALLIT DOG AND A NEW DACHSHUND PUPPY). THE ONLY THING THAT I CHANGED WAS TO USE BABY FOOD ( BEEF , CHICKEN ), FROM JARS ,IN PLACE OF THE MEAT . IT WORKS OUT GREAT. YOU REALLY ONLY NEED ONE ( 2.5 OZ. )JAR , BUT I USED TWO. DO AS MANY AS YOU WANT , JUST ADJUST THE AMOUNT OF FLOUR . I ALSO PUT SOME CHOPPED PARSLEY IN , A COUPLE OF TABLESPOONS IS PLENTY , TO HELP THEIR " DOGGEY " BREATH .
This is absolutely the best dog biscuit recipe. My dog loved it, and so did my friends' dogs. In an albeit not too scientific experiment, my dog chose this biscuit over cooked chicken and store bought dog biscuits. I thought the ground meat was going to be messy but it wasn't at all. I did leave the biscuits in the turned-off oven overnight to dry them up. My dog gained 4lbs in two weeks after I made her these because she wanted them so much that I kept on feeding her. I tried all the other dog biscuit recipes on this website and this is by far the best.
My dogs loved this recipe (lab and chihuahua). I used the two small jars of beef baby food as someone suggested and it worked great! Thanks
Hi all dog lover's I make these and the oatmeal one's my dog drive's me nut's when I am making these... he loves them so does my daughters dog so no I have tomake them once a week. we keep our's in the freezer.. I do make one change I use cheese instead of carots. I also make them with any left over meat we have..great cookies for dogs
My dogs (poi, maltese, and labs) really love these biscuits. I usually buy 1/2 lb. of ground beef when it's on sale at the market and fry it up after I've cooked bacon, thus eliminating most or all the shortening. I crumble a beef bouillon cube into the hot mixture after it has cooked and mix well. I cut out hearts and call them my California Hearts. Usually I cut out a pan of mini hearts and 3 pans of the regular size. They are wonderful! I do store them in the fridge. However, one time I found a package in a tote bag after a month and it seemed ok. I really like these.
I made these today with the following modifications: for the meat I used 1 jar of chicken w/gravy baby food and 1 jar of chicken w/vegetable... Threw in a teas. peanut butter and T of shredded cheese. No salt no boullion... I also didn't have milk powder so I used milk and less water... I know the recipe is quite different but hey she loved them! :)
My two boxers love these! I have them in a ziplock bag in the fridge. Now any time I take a ziplock bag out of the fridge no matter it's contents the dogs are sitting and waiting right beside me.
I don't have a dog, but made these for some friends' pets (2 St. Bernards, 1 goldren retriever and 2 mixed breeds). The feedback was that they were a COMPLETE hit! I used ground chuck, reserving the fat to replace some of the vegetable shortening and ground the cooked meat quite fine in my food processor. I enjoyed making these (they smell quite tasty while baking, actually) and will definitely do them again!
My co-worker brings her dog to work and I made these for his birthday. He just turned 1 year old. He scarfed down about 10 of them without batting an eye. I think that means he likes them so I give them 5 stars on behalf of Harrison the dog!
this recipe is really helpfull, but since i live in Indonesia and so hard to find a cheap whole wheat flour(mostly i found with expensive import products), can i substitute with all purpose flour?
Dog LOVES these; heck, I ate 3! They're savory, a little cheesy, and quite filling for tiny cookies. I used a half-cup milk instead of the dry milk + water, as someone suggested. Instead of hassling with cooking ground pork, or buying that CRAZY expensive babyfood meat, I used one 3-oz. can of Armour Potted Meat (it's not gonna kill us). Added a handful of grated cheese in with the carrots. Also, I mixed the final batter with my hands, shaped it into balls, rolled gently in flour, and smashed them with a fork like peanut-butter cookies... easier than rolling and cutting if you have limited space. Butter-flavor shortening worked fine, too. I'll make these again.
After reading the other reviews that stated pork is potentially bad for dogs, I omitted the pork. Instead I used a 6 oz. jar of beef/macaroni baby food. Instead of water and a bouillon cube, I used 1/2 cup of low sodium beef broth. I didn't measure out the grated carrot, I just used 1 large one. I also added a bunch of fresh chopped parsley. Finally, instead of the shortening I used about 2 Tbsp. bacon grease. I omitted the salt because I didn't think it was necessary.
I used 2 jars of beef and vegetable baby food and 1 tsp of beef bouillon paste. I recommend more flour if you go the baby food route. I had to knead in more flour because it was sticking to my counters badly but in just a couple minutes I was able to get it to just the right consistency. Then I cut them out with a halloween cat cookie cutter and they turned out great. I oiled one cookie sheet and not the other and found that the oil wasn't needed at all. The dogs loved these and my cats even ate a piece that was dropped on the counter.
I made these for my friends dogs and they were well received, although not the favourite choice of the pups. Also, they were a bit more difficult to make as the mixture is really sticky and I had to knead in a whole lot extra flour to be able to even roll it out. If you are looking for a meat/veggie based biscuit they are pretty good.
These are the BEST biscuits your dog will ever have! Just be careful you don't give in to them too often...lest your dog blimps out :-) However, I too, varied this recipe slightly to utilize what I had on hand (added 1 cup of cornmeal to the wheat flour....added a packet of yeast, bacon grease vs shortening, a few tbsps wheat germ and an extra egg with 1 cup of crushed up (cooked) hamburger & handful of shredded cheese since I had no carrots on hand. Vary it up...you can't go wrong if you use this as the strong foundation. - cw
good recipe. I subbed zuchini for carrot, just cause I had it in the freezer, worked great. Smelled delicious in the oven. My bull mastiff loved em.
This recipe is awlsome! My dogs wont stop whinning for it.
This was awesome! I took the advice of reviewers and added beef instead of pork. I also did half carrot and half cheese. I let my two dogs try one and they followed me around all night! Thanks for a great recipe!
My dog is crazy about this biscuit. Instead of pork, I used ground beef and my pooch love it!
The neighbors dog loves them. I added some left over ground upliver, used juices from last nithes beef roast and omited the powdered milk because I did not have any. The dog was doing tricks before I asked hime to, he loved them so much.
Bosco, my black lab, absolutely loves these scooby snacks. He was underfoot while I made them and begged to eat the cookie dough. He can't get enough of the final product.
Don't have any dogs at the moment, but made these for some friends. One of them, who has an Italian Greyhound, sent me the following email: "You have literally created a cookie monster........she is crying constantly for them......now what will i do?????" Sounds like a five-star rating to me!
I have 2 beagles that loves these cookies. One of which is never too happy with the store bought biscuits, but give her one of these and she looses her mind. I made some changes just like everyone else and used boneless - skinless chicken breast that I put in the food processor to chop up after boiling. I eliminated the salt since the chicken bouillon tends to have too much salt already. Kept everything else the same and I have a cookie that my dogs would die for.
my nonna(thats italian 4 grandma) has 2 dogs and they bolth liked them but i can only count one of the becuase bella will eat ANY thing so i give this recipe a 3 out of 5 stars by the way my dog loved them too!
Both of my furry children love these, and I make them regularly. Here are my tweeks: I use any leftover meat, dicing it. Rather than rolling the dough out and using cookie cutters, I drop small spoonfuls on the cookie sheet and flatten them a bit. I bake them until the edges get brown, and after removing them from the oven and cookie sheet, I leave them out for awhile. This hardens them, which I think is better for my dogs' teeth. Thanks for this recipe!
I don't buy dog cookies anymore..my dog and her 4 legged friends love these cookies. Sometimes I replace carrots with oats. Great recipe!
This is a great recipe but i made only a small batch because I was not sure how to store them and for how long. If anyone knows please post an idea here
Great recipe! It had the basics so I could adjust to my dogs personal taste. I used chicken liver instead of ground pork, and fat free half and half instead if the water and powdered milk. I also omitted the salt and garlic powder. My dogs loved them and so did their friends, we gave them out as Christmas presents. Bid hit:) I will use it again soon.
Bouillon and salt are not so good for dogs - so I eliminated the salt and crumbled some dehydrated liver squares in instead. Thanks for the recipe though!
My dog really likes these treats - I use chopped bacon instead of ground pork.
Two enthusiastic paws up! My dog eats a home-prepared diet, and he loved these! I omitted the salt, added some fresh garlic, and a sprinkly of parmesan at the end!! Easy to make, (easier when dough is chilled a bit,at least for me) and will be great gifts for all my dog loving friends. Thanks for sharing
All the dogs in the family and on the block are lining up for more. I took that as a 5 star review.
No doubt about it, these are a sure fired winner in our home! The cat loves em too which is a bonus. This is a great way for me to use up the pieces of chicken that don't normally get eaten when I roast a chicken. I used chicken broth in place of water & the fat from the broth in place of the shortening (it skims right off the top of refrigerated broth). I didn't have any milk powder so I omitted it, but my pets didn't complain. Thanks for a wonderful, healthy, & much favored treat!
I replaced the ground pork with a leftover hamburger and enough shredded cheese to make 1 cup of protein-- pulsed with 1/2 the dry ingredients in the food processor and our dog is suddenly very interested in obedience training-- anything to get one of these cookies! Great recipe, thanks!
I have made this recipe 5 times already and my dogs gobble these right up! I substituted chicken thighs(took off the skin), lean ground beef, and liver for the pork. I love that my two spoiled dogs are getting carrots, eggs, milk and whole wheat in these biscuits! I actually have fun creating different shapes with my cookie cutters too! I also give these away as gifts for my family and friends with dogs. I put about 6 in a zip lock bag and enclose the directions, and tie up with a cute bow. Now, all my friends are making this recipe! I will be making more batches for the freezer as well. These are very healthy and with NO preservatives! Thank you for submitting this healthy, doggie delicious recipe.
Thanks for sharing this! I have 2 large dogs and a min-pin, and they all love these biscuits. I've used pork and beef in the recipe, and am going to try ground turkey. Now they snub their noses at the store bought biscuits!
GREAT RECIPE!!! THANK YOU!!! MY ENGLISH BULLDOG, MY GIGI'S MINIATURE POODLE AND TWO OF MY NEIGHBOR'S DOGS COULD NOT GET ENOUGH! I ADDED AN EXTRA HANDFUL OF FLOUR AND A HANDFUL OF CHOPPED PARSLEY (TOO HELP WITH THE WHOOF BREATH I RECIEVE MULTI TIMES ON A DAILY BASIS). I USED COOKIE CUTTERS I HAD GOTTEN AS A GIFT THAT INCUDE A FIREHYDRANT, DOG HOUSE & BONE). THEY WERE DARLING! TOO MAKE THINGS SIMPLE THOUGH YOU CAN MAKE SMALL BALLS-FLATTEN THEM-PRESS A FORK TONG ACROSS AND THEY STILL LOOK GREAT! REBEL AND MARCO GIVE IT A THUMBS UP!!!!
My dog is very picky and doesn't normally like treats. He really liked these though. I used ground beef instead of pork. I was glad to see carrots in this recipe since he LOVES them so much. My neighbor's dogs practically ate my hand off for these biscuits!!
I don't have dogs, but I made these for a dog's birthday party with beef and they all went crazy for it. One even bit through the bag to get to the treats. Very easy to make. I pureed the batter in a food processor to make the dough smooth. Then I scooped them out with a cookie scoop and flattened them with a fork and flattened them with the fork for a little design.
I HAVE to write a comment for this recipe because of all the praise I'm getting for it. I have been trying to get rid of some venison burger and this recipe is doing it for me. My dog loves them and everyone I've given them too has asked for the recipe. I feel good knowing what's in my dog treats too.
My dog loves these! He watched me the whole time preparing them as if he knew they were for him! I will be giving some to a friend's dog for Christmas too!
We did this recipe for a girl scout badge project and it was easy for the girls to make with minimal help.. We substituted the pork for ground beef and the dogs really loved them! Thanks!!
I just made these biscuits to give to our 'doggie friends' for the holidays. I'm rating it a full 5 stars because both my boxer and bichon frise are in my kitchen barking at the oven door, waiting for the last cookie sheet to come out. They keep coming back for more. I may have to keep this batch and make yet another for our furry friends. Thanks!
My dogs go crazy for these biscuits. The only problem I have is that they beg for them more than regular snacks.
My pups and neigbors' dogs loved these. Added twice the meat (cooked ground beef), and cut back on shortening due to fat in meat. Plus threw in some cornmeal & wheat germ. I used 1/2 cup of 1% milk for milk powder (had none) & water. Turned out great!! These should be kept in fridge or freezer to avoid spoilage. Next time will try making the oatmeal recipe but substituting peanut butter for grated cheese (or might half the recipe and try both). That recipe also sounds great like a good one.
My three dogs LOVED these biscuits! I followed Joan's suggestion and substituted ground beef for the pork, and then used the meat drippings from cooking the ground beef in place of the shortening. I'm not sure if the biscuits require refrigeration (because of the meat and lack of preservatives), but I put the biscuits in the refrigerator just to play it safe. My dogs have just exhausted their supply of these, and they seem disappointed at the store-bought ones I'm giving them until I can make more. Thanks, Joan!
I read through the reviews and made some of the changes suggested. And I tweaked it to make it my own, and based on what was on hand. I used beef broth instead of water and bouillon cube, used oil instead of shortening, used 1/2 the carrot and added 1/2 cup grated cheese, and used 2 jars of baby food beef. These cookies were like crack for my dogs. I will be making them again, and again.
This was helpful for me, but since I changed so much I wouldn't really feel right giving it 5 stars as is. I used chicken bullion and leftover chicken scraps which I ran through the food processor, upped the meat and omitted the carrots and salt, added a teeny bit of garlic (evidently dogs like it-- look at your dog food ingredients and you'll probably see it), added some velveeta chunks, and used less fat (the chicken bits were quite fatty). I also made a quick cream cheese icing with just milk and cream cheese and corn starch. I made a big batch of these for Christmas, I usually send out baskets of homemade cookies and brittles and toffees for the humans but basically every extended family member has a dog/s so I thought I'd try this out this year; all the dogs from me and my husband's families (all 12 of them), plus our 3, went nuts for them. In the end I think this recipe is very forgiving. The important parts to remember are whole wheat flour, a significant amount of dry milk (it seems to kind of take the role of sugar in cookies), egg, and some fat. From there you could make these with virtually any meat or add ins, I think. If not making them for a special occasion but just regular treats, be sure to refrigerate them, they do go off quickly.
Even the pickiest of dogs love these biscuits. When I make mine, I use cookie cutters from Easter (rabbit) and cutters from valentine's day ( I <3 U , a variety of hearts, etc.), and my halloween cat cookie cutter. Just a little personalization ;)
I made these for my dog as well as my neighbors and they both went nuts for them. I didnt have everything needed on hand, so I changed the recipe a little bit. Instead of beef bouillon I used chicken bouillon, and I didnt have carrots, so I skipped that all together. I didnt want to cook some sausage just for the grease so I cut up some sliced pepperoni I had, and I used 2 eggs. After breakfast this weekend I will make more with the sausage drippings.
It's an excellent base and you can change ingredients based on yor dog's needs and likes. We have a small Maltie mix with arthritis. We maintain his weight (gain would be bad) with these snacks. We use a small spice jar for cookie cutter to make mini snack to make dozens of treats. These freeze well, we use some bacon drippings, no salt and chicken or beef baby food and carrots. He dances for snacks. We have made recipe as is then modified ingredients to meet our dog's likes, best recipe ever for dog treats and our vet agrees.
I can't help but chuckle when I read that some people actually throw out the dough or, the treats...becuz they cooked them for too long or, "it made too many"! My goodness, I'd keep that dough! It can be refrigerated for another time...or, given to another dog's "Mommy/Daddy"! My lil guy, Rosco, would be SO happy to have a special, healthy HOME MADE treat, he sure wouldn't care if they had a little burnt edge or there were "too many of them"!!! He'd share w/his 2 g.f ..., BeIle & Bella! ?? I also added 3/4 cup of pureed pumpkin & 1/8 cup of Flaxseeds too, for extra fiber & it makes ur pups feel full!!!
Recipe does not say if they shelf stable or need refrigeration. It doesn't give a give a shelf life.Wondering because of the inclusion of meat These are for both an elderly dog and an 8 week old puppy,so both have lower immune systems I still have to rate it ,so I am giving it a 3 star because the ingredients list does otherwise look good.
