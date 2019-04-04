Dog Biscuits II

4.6
62 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Although my dog died three years ago he loved these and I still make them for neighbors dogs. Bacon grease or meat drippings can be used in place of shortening, and any type of cooked meat may be used in place of pork.

Recipe by Joan

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen dog treats
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil two cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the whole wheat flour, milk powder, beef bouillon, and salt. Add the ground pork, carrot, shortening and egg; mix in to the flour mixture while gradually adding water to form a stiff ball of dough.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters, and reroll scraps until no dough is left. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bottoms of the cookies are browned. Allow cookies to set for a few minutes on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 64.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022