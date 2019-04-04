Dog Biscuits II

This was helpful for me, but since I changed so much I wouldn't really feel right giving it 5 stars as is. I used chicken bullion and leftover chicken scraps which I ran through the food processor, upped the meat and omitted the carrots and salt, added a teeny bit of garlic (evidently dogs like it-- look at your dog food ingredients and you'll probably see it), added some velveeta chunks, and used less fat (the chicken bits were quite fatty). I also made a quick cream cheese icing with just milk and cream cheese and corn starch. I made a big batch of these for Christmas, I usually send out baskets of homemade cookies and brittles and toffees for the humans but basically every extended family member has a dog/s so I thought I'd try this out this year; all the dogs from me and my husband's families (all 12 of them), plus our 3, went nuts for them. In the end I think this recipe is very forgiving. The important parts to remember are whole wheat flour, a significant amount of dry milk (it seems to kind of take the role of sugar in cookies), egg, and some fat. From there you could make these with virtually any meat or add ins, I think. If not making them for a special occasion but just regular treats, be sure to refrigerate them, they do go off quickly.