Pork and Hominy Stew
This soup is a tradition in my family. We usually eat this wonderful spicy stew every Sunday afternoon after church. Warning, this soup can be really spicy, use caution when adding chile. Enjoy!
Pozole!!! nice. I like the other suggestion using broth insetad of water - and I also like using dry hominy instead of canned if you have the time - don't add peppers or salty spices if you are preparing for dry - but a bit of garlic, Cumin and some dried coriander gives the hominy a great flavour. And then you can top it off in the final preparation with fresh coriander and as much pepper as you like - Poblanos give a nice smokey flavour and if you mash a bit of harmony it thickens the broth.
Wonderful! I made this in the crock pot and it was a great success.
USED CHICKEN BROTH INSTEAD OF WATER AND ADDED NO PEPPERS...VERY GOOD
awesome
I used a can of low sodium chicken broth and the rest water. Otherwise followed the recipe. I didn't add any chili mixture to my bowl. I'm wondering if the Chili heat keeps one from realizing that the stew has no flavor! I didn't even finish the bowl I served myself. Just no flavor. If my husband wasn't willing to eat the rest of the stew I'd throw it away.
I did slightly alter this recipe on the advice of other reviewers. I used broth instead of water and overall I added less liquid than the recipe called for. I served the pork/hominy mixture in bowls and served the tortillas, cabbage, limes, sour cream and arbol mixture on the side. We took the pork/hominy out of the bowls and made tacos, then the broth was like a dipping sauce. I would give this recipe 6 stars if it were possible! For those who say that this recipe has no flavor, you must have done something wrong. Don't skip the arbols, it's a must! Thank you for a lovely recipe!!
my first post. I had no hominy, so I subded dry medium barley, 2 1/2 cups worth. First toast barley in hot lg soup pot till it starts to smoke, reserve. add 3 tbs veg oil same pot,and return to stove. Add meat, onions fry till clear. add 4 cups veg broth, and 2 cups frozen veg. bring to boil, turn to low and cover. 45 minets
SO good and easy! One of my favorites for casual entertaining since everyone gets to fix up their bowls to their own liking by adding how much lime, cilantro, cabbage and spice they want! I have to double the recipe and there's still never leftovers!
I tried this kind of soup at a party once & have been wanting to make it ever since. This recipe tastes just like I remember, it was very good. I made as recipe calls with these exceptions--I used leftover pork roast meat from a previous dinner that I had shredded with intent to make this recipe & I didn't have the peppers so I substituted 2 Tbsp chili powder instead. It gave just a hint of heat (for those who don't like things terribly spicy like me.) I also added a couple chicken bullion cubes to the water because I thought it might add a bit more flavor since my soup wouldn't be as spicy. I only used my stock pot soup pan when making this recipe instead of using two pans. Super easy to make. Exactly the flavor I was looking for. Thank you for sharing the recipe!!
Like others I used chicken broth in place of water. Smells good and easy to prepare.
Very yummy!!! Topped off with onion, cabbage, radishes, and lots of fresh lime juice!
I didn't make this exactly as stated so do as you wish with this review. First of all I didn't have the peppers so I substituted a little cayenne-not much since I don't like really spicy things. I also used chicken broth as others suggested in place of water. Personally, I think a little less liquid would be fine especially if you end up eating like a taco like the recipe suggest. I also added a packet coriander & annatto seasoning because I was worried there wouldn't be enough flavor. We ate these like tacos with fresh cilantro and the shredded cabbage for a bag of cole-slaw. I was VERY pleasantly surprised! They were light and very tasty. No, they weren't packed full of flavor but not everything needs to be in my opinion. I may try adding a little more seasoning next time but I will make these again for sure. I like to fry my corn tortillas in a little olive oil for just a few seconds first too-I love them that way!
loved it
This is so tasty! I lived in New Mexico for awhile and miss the food! This tastes just like I remember. I did use all chicken broth like others have suggested. I just sampled it and can't wait for dinner. Will make again and again because I can make it as hot as I like while my kids can have theres with no spice. Thank you!
Added diced green chilies and used chicken broth instead of water. Used less liquid for thicker stew. Very tasty use of hominy!
So I initially made the soup (doubled) following the recipe exactly. The only thing I changed was to use chicken broth instead of water (per others' suggestions) and added an extra can of broth because I wanted it soupy. It was pretty good, but it wasn't the flavor explosion I was looking for. I then added some minced garlic, garlic powder, and a good bit of oregano. That made it really good. But then, I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of "Menudo Mix". They sell this at Mexican grocery stores. You want to get the "Menudo Mix" that looks like chili powder, not the one that looks flaky. This made it OUTSTANDING, and it finally had that WHOA flavor! Also, the chili sauce in the recipe is delicious but seriously HOT, which works for me because I love hot. You only need to put a tiny dallop for a bowl. If you don't like hot, I would definitely try to take the seeds out of the peppers after boiling them. You have to make the sauce though; it makes a huge difference. You also don't want to leave out any of the toppings. We squeezed in lime juice, VERY thin cut radishes and white onions, cilantro and a little bit of bagged shredded cabbage (aka cole slaw). Fantastic! My kids asked if we could have this once a week.
This is a "no fail" safe basic soup/stew that is easily adjusted to individual tastes even after cooking. Makes a nice menudo if substitute tripe for the pork. Really GOOD!
I loved the flavor! The spice is hot so use carefully! I grilled the tortillas and had sour cream for the ones who can't handle spice! Next time I would like less spice so I can pig out more!
