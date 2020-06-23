Pork and Hominy Stew

This soup is a tradition in my family. We usually eat this wonderful spicy stew every Sunday afternoon after church. Warning, this soup can be really spicy, use caution when adding chile. Enjoy!

Recipe by BRANDI T

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add diced pork, cumin, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring frequently, until evenly browned.

  • Transfer pork to a large pot. Stir in hominy and 3 cups water. Cook over medium heat for 1 hour.

  • While pork and hominy are cooking, place chiles in a small saucepan with 2 cups water. Boil for 45 minutes, covered. Drain, and remove stems. Place chiles in a blender with 1/4 cup water, onion, and garlic. Blend until smooth (you may still see seeds). Set aside.

  • Serve pork and hominy soup in bowls, garnished with lime juice, cilantro, cabbage. For spicy soup, stir one teaspoon of chile into each bowl of soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 382.2mg. Full Nutrition
