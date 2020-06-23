Pork and Hominy Stew

So I initially made the soup (doubled) following the recipe exactly. The only thing I changed was to use chicken broth instead of water (per others' suggestions) and added an extra can of broth because I wanted it soupy. It was pretty good, but it wasn't the flavor explosion I was looking for. I then added some minced garlic, garlic powder, and a good bit of oregano. That made it really good. But then, I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of "Menudo Mix". They sell this at Mexican grocery stores. You want to get the "Menudo Mix" that looks like chili powder, not the one that looks flaky. This made it OUTSTANDING, and it finally had that WHOA flavor! Also, the chili sauce in the recipe is delicious but seriously HOT, which works for me because I love hot. You only need to put a tiny dallop for a bowl. If you don't like hot, I would definitely try to take the seeds out of the peppers after boiling them. You have to make the sauce though; it makes a huge difference. You also don't want to leave out any of the toppings. We squeezed in lime juice, VERY thin cut radishes and white onions, cilantro and a little bit of bagged shredded cabbage (aka cole slaw). Fantastic! My kids asked if we could have this once a week.