Argentinean Potato Salad

I really liked this potato salad. Using russet potatoes really kept the potatoes from not breaking when mixed. The mayonnaise was not too heavy, which I prefer, and I liked the addition of the dill and mixed vegetables. They both added a little color to the potato salad. I doubled the recipe. My russet potatoes were gigantic, so I used 6. I only had frozen mixed vegetables so I cooked an approximate amount for 10 minutes, in some water, in the microwave. I used real mayo, as I find the reduced fat too sweet and watery in salads. I subbed dijon mustard for the dry. I just like it better. I believe I may have accidentally added an extra egg too, which is no problem in potato salads. I later noticed I was out of green olives, after preparing the rest of the ingredients, so they got left out. It made it closer to traditional potato salad anyway. For double the recipe I used 3/4 of a teaspoon of salt and pepper, which seemed to be a good amount for double the recipe. I got one large bowl of potato salad.