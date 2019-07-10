Argentinean Potato Salad
A famous, classic South American dish otherwise known as 'Ensalada Rusa.' Makes absolutely the best appetizer. Ready to serve as soon as it is chilled, and even better overnight.
A famous, classic South American dish otherwise known as 'Ensalada Rusa.' Makes absolutely the best appetizer. Ready to serve as soon as it is chilled, and even better overnight.
very very good! I substituted fresh peas and corn instead of canned and didn't change another thing. My argentine husband LOVED it. Thank you so much for sharing :-)Read More
Good, economical salad to bring to a party. A bit dry, however.Read More
very very good! I substituted fresh peas and corn instead of canned and didn't change another thing. My argentine husband LOVED it. Thank you so much for sharing :-)
What a delicious potato salad! I used a frozen mixture of peas and corn for the mixed veggies, and I loved the colors they added to the salad. The green olives give the salad a bit of a salty flavor which is outstanding. An unusual but great twist on traditional American potato salad.
I grew up eating this salad and it is just the way my mom used to make it. I do use slightly cooked frozen veggies and works just as well.
I loved this recipe!
This is about as close to the traditional "Ensalada Rusa" as I've tasted. It's a great companion to the Argentine Asado (BBQ). I personally like more mayo, so I increased it to 1 cup. Also, the mayo in Argentina is lemony to begin with, so the lemon juice here is very important. You can also buy similar Mayo in Latin markets (Mayonesa elaborada con limon).
Good, economical salad to bring to a party. A bit dry, however.
UUMM great recipe almos like my mom's but less original.. i found that using real veggies tastes a lot better.. also i dont like adding mustard but there are many ways to tweak it so it really doesnt matter its better up to your taste..
My husband really liked this..I felt it needed more seasoning/spices.I thought it was bland..BUT I DID really like the ingredients, otherwise...will be making this again...but will add onion, salt, pepper and maybe a touch of cayenne.
This is a fantastic, different version of potato salad! I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of fresh dill instead of the dried but that is the only sub. The green olives give this recipe an added kick and work deliciously! Whodathunk to add a can of Veg-All to potato salad? Not me, but it works out great! I"ll definately be making this recipe again...thanks!
Did not go over well at my South American themed party. Despite the mustard, lemon juice, and olives, this salad made according to the recipe just lacked something - I would have expected it to have more of a "zip".
I really liked this potato salad. Using russet potatoes really kept the potatoes from not breaking when mixed. The mayonnaise was not too heavy, which I prefer, and I liked the addition of the dill and mixed vegetables. They both added a little color to the potato salad. I doubled the recipe. My russet potatoes were gigantic, so I used 6. I only had frozen mixed vegetables so I cooked an approximate amount for 10 minutes, in some water, in the microwave. I used real mayo, as I find the reduced fat too sweet and watery in salads. I subbed dijon mustard for the dry. I just like it better. I believe I may have accidentally added an extra egg too, which is no problem in potato salads. I later noticed I was out of green olives, after preparing the rest of the ingredients, so they got left out. It made it closer to traditional potato salad anyway. For double the recipe I used 3/4 of a teaspoon of salt and pepper, which seemed to be a good amount for double the recipe. I got one large bowl of potato salad.
Was ok, I thought it could use more of a kick to it.
I made this as written (except I didn't have any olives and used fresh dill) - delicious. Will be even better next time.
very good. a nice change from plain old potato salad. didn't add dill, not a big fan. otherwise, no other tweaks made. thanks for the post Saul!
I was searching for south american potato recipes when I found this one. This really was a great version of potato salad! I served it with BBQ chicken breasts and a green salad. I was surprised how beautifully the lemon, dill and olive flavors blended. I'm usually not a big fan of dill and I almost skipped it. I'm glad I didn't! I loved the mixed vegatables in it; I also used cooked frozen mixed veggies as others suggested. My only other substitution was using yellow mustard instead of ground, but I do that with just about any recipe that calls for ground mustard. It is cheap, easy and always on hand. The recipe does lose one star because my kids did not like it (ages 7 and 2). They don't like any potato salad I've found yet, though. They suggested trying this recipe with honey mustard instead of regular. If they like it with that change I'll let ya'll know. ;) Thanks so much for such a great recipe! I'm eating the leftovers for lunch. YUM!
Thank you for the recipe! It's very authentic in using the canned veggies. The version we grew up with had more beets and less potatoes!
It was absolutely delish my whole family loved it and it is better the next day
It has a perfect taste and a bit of spice thank you!! This was delicious!
My husband's favorite potato salad. Followed recipe except for the can of veggies. We used fresh sweet corn kernels, green beans, new Yukon Gold potatoes and carrots from our garden along with frozen peas in this. I also added a tablespoon of Silver Spring Beer N Brat mustard. Yum!
Made this for our Argentina moto GP night everyone loved it , i added more mustard to give it more bite .
Tasty potato salad--I followed the recipe as it is, and would make it again.
This was awesome! I did everything as written only I added an extra egg because we love eggs in potato salad. Thanks!
Good potato salad. Easy to make. It's important to not over cook the potatoes otherwise it gets gummy.
This recipe has good elements and a few that I would change and did when I made it to make it perfect! It's delicious and great to make for a party. Not to mention the fact that it's Argentine :) **I used yukon potatoes instead of russet because they have a softer, creamier texture that works well with potato salads. **Additionally, I used less mayonnaise--but that's just a personal preference. It wasn't dry and I only used ~1/4 cup. **Definitely would use only about 1/4 tsp. dill (or even less and keep adding to taste), because it is a powerful flavor and 1/2 tsp. doesn't seem like a lot but it overpowered all the other flavors, despite that this is fairly bland. ¡Buen provecho!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections