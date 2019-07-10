Argentinean Potato Salad

4.4
29 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A famous, classic South American dish otherwise known as 'Ensalada Rusa.' Makes absolutely the best appetizer. Ready to serve as soon as it is chilled, and even better overnight.

Recipe by Saul

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook peeled potatoes until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool, and cube.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, and immediately remove from heat. Cover pan, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water and allow to cool. Peel and chop the eggs, and toss together with the potatoes and vegetables in a large mixing or serving bowl.

  • In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, ground mustard, lemon juice, dill weed, and green olives. Stir to blend. Pour dressing over the potato mixture, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour, or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 99.5mg; sodium 862.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022