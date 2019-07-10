1 of 31

Rating: 2 stars Not like the ones you get on streets of India, so I asked my Indian friend and she had some suggestions: Substitute cabbage with green beans. Boil carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, peas and green beans beforehand. Saute onions and garlic in butter/vegan butter. Add tomatoes/puree and spice and stir for another minute or 2. Add spice (PB masala) ginger/chillies and freshly chopped cilantro (1 cup) and stir for another minute. Add all pre-cooked, lightly mashed veggies, salt, and lemon juice. Cook on lowest heat for about 10 minutes, check seasoning and add lemon juice, spice, and salt according to taste. Cook on lowest heat for 20 more minutes to allow the flavors to sink in. Viola! Tasted pretty close to what I had on the streets of India! Helpful (199)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy recipe. I used garam masala instead of Pav Bhaji masala. Taste just as good. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars I give this recipe 5 stars because while I didn't like it, I think it's because I am not use to eating Indian food. It was much too spicy for me. I made this along with the Roomali Roti bread that's on this site. I had my oldest daughter take the leftovers (there was alot) to the Indian store where I had purchased the spices. They ate it for lunch and said I had made it better than some Indian women could and that it was delicious. So the recipe must be worth 5 stars and tasty to those with the right tastebuds. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this recipe. Our suggestion is that next time we will try warmed wheat pita bread instead of dinner rolls. This dish is great topped with additional fresh chopped roma tomatoes. The prep time was stated as 20 minutes however the chopping of veggies took longer than that. Perhaps the recipe author used a food processor? We found the amount of food to serve more than 4 perhaps 6. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars being an indian,i know that using fresh bread will make it much.it is a good chaat item if you add cheddar cheese Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I've eaten a lot of really great Indian food over the years but this was a welcomed surprise. I didn't have the energy to seek out the spice mix it called for so I simply mixed together more or less equal parts caraway seeds coriander seed and star anise ground them up and toasted them on the stovetop in a cast iron skillet. I also through in about 1/2 tsp of curry powder and another 1/2 of turmeric. Oh and I added about a tablespoon of tomato paste. Instead of dinner rolls I served it with paratha which I can get frozen at the local intl market. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome. It's a little much for four servings; it was actually more like five or six. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I used a couple of tablespoons of butter instead of the oil and just a couple of teaspoons of the masala. I'm glad I didn't use any more because it was pretty hot. My husband seemed to like it a lot though. It's a great way to disguise leftover vegetables! Helpful (22)