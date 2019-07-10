Pav Bhaji

Rating: 4.1 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a very popular recipe in India, liked by almost everyone. You may have to go to a nearby Asian Indian store to get the 'Pav Bhaji Masala' that is the special spice to bring the flavor (Masala means spice). Pav is actually the buns. Bhaji is the vegetables cooked with spice.

By Bongadi

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Saute garlic and green chile for 30 seconds, then stir in onions and ginger. Cook until onions are brown. Add tomatoes, and cook until pasty. Stir in cauliflower, cabbage, peas, carrots and potatoes. Season with pav bhaji masala. Cover, and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, and stir in lemon juice.

  • Toast the dinner rolls, and spread lightly with butter. Serve garnished with chopped onion, green chile and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
652 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 78.8g; fat 33.9g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 375.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
omen63
Rating: 2 stars
10/05/2009
Not like the ones you get on streets of India, so I asked my Indian friend and she had some suggestions: Substitute cabbage with green beans. Boil carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, peas and green beans beforehand. Saute onions and garlic in butter/vegan butter. Add tomatoes/puree and spice and stir for another minute or 2. Add spice (PB masala) ginger/chillies and freshly chopped cilantro (1 cup) and stir for another minute. Add all pre-cooked, lightly mashed veggies, salt, and lemon juice. Cook on lowest heat for about 10 minutes, check seasoning and add lemon juice, spice, and salt according to taste. Cook on lowest heat for 20 more minutes to allow the flavors to sink in. Viola! Tasted pretty close to what I had on the streets of India! Read More
Helpful
(199)
Jennifer J
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2007
Yummy recipe. I used garam masala instead of Pav Bhaji masala. Taste just as good. Read More
Helpful
(78)
Valerie Roberts
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2006
I give this recipe 5 stars because while I didn't like it, I think it's because I am not use to eating Indian food. It was much too spicy for me. I made this along with the Roomali Roti bread that's on this site. I had my oldest daughter take the leftovers (there was alot) to the Indian store where I had purchased the spices. They ate it for lunch and said I had made it better than some Indian women could and that it was delicious. So the recipe must be worth 5 stars and tasty to those with the right tastebuds. Read More
Helpful
(56)
TELKAAR
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2004
My family loved this recipe. Our suggestion is that next time we will try warmed wheat pita bread instead of dinner rolls. This dish is great topped with additional fresh chopped roma tomatoes. The prep time was stated as 20 minutes however the chopping of veggies took longer than that. Perhaps the recipe author used a food processor? We found the amount of food to serve more than 4 perhaps 6. Read More
Helpful
(36)
dranzerhilary
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2007
being an indian,i know that using fresh bread will make it much.it is a good chaat item if you add cheddar cheese Read More
Helpful
(25)
Barley's luminary
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2007
I've eaten a lot of really great Indian food over the years but this was a welcomed surprise. I didn't have the energy to seek out the spice mix it called for so I simply mixed together more or less equal parts caraway seeds coriander seed and star anise ground them up and toasted them on the stovetop in a cast iron skillet. I also through in about 1/2 tsp of curry powder and another 1/2 of turmeric. Oh and I added about a tablespoon of tomato paste. Instead of dinner rolls I served it with paratha which I can get frozen at the local intl market. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Alexis
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2007
This was awesome. It's a little much for four servings; it was actually more like five or six. Read More
Helpful
(23)
RAZZMATAZZ
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2005
I used a couple of tablespoons of butter instead of the oil and just a couple of teaspoons of the masala. I'm glad I didn't use any more because it was pretty hot. My husband seemed to like it a lot though. It's a great way to disguise leftover vegetables! Read More
Helpful
(22)
LITTLECHILE
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2007
yum yum yum I made this one day ahead of my indian feast to let the flavours marry but you really don't need to!! I did not serve this with buns but made puri instead. A hit!! Read More
Helpful
(19)
