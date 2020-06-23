Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

4.4
1017 Ratings
  • 5 627
  • 4 260
  • 3 87
  • 2 29
  • 1 14

This chicken enchilada casserole recipe is so good that my 4 picky kids eat it... and I got my picture in the paper for it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into quarters so they absorb the sauce better.

Recipe by SGRCOOKI

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
50 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Season chicken with garlic salt; arrange in the prepared baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven, until no longer pink and juices run clear, about 45 minutes. Cool, shred, and set aside.

  • Char each tortilla half over the open flame of a gas stove burner using metal tongs until lightly puffed, about 1 minute.

  • Pour about 1/2 inch enchilada sauce into the bottom of a medium baking dish; arrange 6 tortillas in a single layer on top. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the chicken, 1/3 of the cheese, 1/2 of the sour cream, and 1/3 of the remaining enchilada sauce. Repeat layers. Coat remaining tortillas thoroughly with some of the remaining enchilada sauce and arrange on top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese, and top with any remaining enchilada sauce

  • Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 955.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022