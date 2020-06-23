Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Well I wasn't planning on making this recipe, I had my eye on something else, when I realized after sprinkling all my chicken breast with garlic salt, chili powder and roasted ground cumin, that the recipe I was working on was lacking a huge ingredient that couldn't be possible to make....so this was a quick fix to my recipe diaster. So I left the chicken like it was and baked it per these instructions. But as this recipe was fairly easy to follow, it confused me a little. The ingredients say"18 (6 inch) corn tortillas, torn in half" then in step 4, it says arrange 6 tortillas in a single layer.....well to me I'm thinking 6 torn pieces. but then it didn't add up right, So I did the 12 torn pieces over lapping. I didn't really feel that the steps for tearing the tortillas in half or charring them over the stove was totally necessary after I had already done that. Because they were getting baked anyway. But I did follow the recipe to a T with the exception I previously mentioned about the chicken. But will say, it was a great enhancement to the recipe I might add. While it was simple to make, cutting and serving it lacked appeal to me, but the taste was outstanding. So ya can't judge the gross looking casserole when it tasted really really good. Thank you I will make it again, exactly the way I made it. Thanks.