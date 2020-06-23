Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

This chicken enchilada casserole recipe is so good that my 4 picky kids eat it... and I got my picture in the paper for it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into quarters so they absorb the sauce better.
Excellent recipe. I served this tonight for dinner and my family loved it. I used the entire 28 oz. of the green chile enchilada sauce and did not have a soupy casserole. Here's how I prepared this recipe: I used a 9x13 baking dish and greased it with Crisco. To save time, I used two boxes of Tyson's diced chicken breast meat located in the freezer section at the grocery store. I cooked the chicken breast meat in a skillet and used cooking shears to further cut up the diced chicken meat. I seasoned the chicken with garlic salt as instructed. I did not char my tortillas. I tore each tortilla into about 6 pieces. After placing 1/2" of sauce on the bottom of the baking dish, I placed the rest of the sauce into a pie plate to coat the remaining torn tortilla pieces as instructed. I did not pour any of the sauce onto the layers. I found that coating all the remaining torn tortilla pieces completely soaked up all the sauce. Maybe that is how I avoided a soupy casserole as others have experienced. I don't know that for sure though. I added the sour cream to the cooked chicken and mixed it up. I found the mixed chicken and sour cream mixture easier to spread than trying to spread sour cream on top of the chicken and shredded cheese. After baking, I let it sit for about 10 minutes before serving. I am delighted to have found this recipe. I hope you try it.I served this with spanish rice and warmed tortilla chips.
This recipe is GREAT! I made this recipe twice. The first time I made it exactly the way the directions told me to except I did't char the tortillas, and it didn't turn out soupy or bland, It was perfect. The second time I charred the tortillas, and after cooking the tortilla's turned to mush. It was still yummy, but didn't look nice. So I think I just won't char the tortilla's next time. I would definitely mix the chicken with the sour cream like other reviews suggested. It is too hard to spread the sour cream over the cheese. My favorite mexican dish at restaurants is Enchiladas Verdes, and this recipe can hold it's own against the best Enchiladas Verdes I've ever had before. I highly recommend this recipe.
Delicious!! My husband and I liked this alot. He had 3 servings! This was so simple to make and clean up was minimal! So much quicker and easier than making enchiladas the old fashioned way. It wasn't runny, mushy, or "ugly looking" at all. I took the advice of other users and mixed the chicken with the sour cream before adding it to the dish. I also skipped the charring of the tortillas. I guess that's why the tortillas didn't turn out mushy. I added chopped green onions and it gave it some extra flavor. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing and will definitely be making this again!! UPDATE: It's been 2 years since my review. I add Mexican season or taco seasoning to the chicken & sour cream mixture. It makes it even more flavorful. Sometimes I make it with red sauce, sometimes green. Instead of baking the chicken, I boil it in a pot of water and add 1 clove of garlic to the water to give the chicken a little bit more flavor. I love this recipe so much. I make this for parties and friends. I have coworkers actually request that I make this for them sometimes. Try this recipe, you won't regret it!
Oh My Goodness!!!! This was such a big hit! We had friends over for a Dinner/Game Night with a Mexican theme (b/c I am Hispanic) and EVERYONE LOVED THIS DISH!!! I am very bias when it comes to Mexican food, but I gave this one a try, and I'm so glad I did. I used both Medium Green Chili Sauce, and Mild Red Sauce. I also boiled the chicken with Garlic Salt (as suggested by others) and then shredded and added a dash of red pepper (cheyenne) to the chicken. And I also mixed it with the sour cream. I started with Green sauce on the bottom, and then alternated between the green and red. I also did not char the tortillas. I cut in 4th's. I cannot rave enough about the casserole. It was so yummy! And everyone wanted the recipe.
I began making this dish a few years ago. I add in lots of cilantro, a 1/2 TBSP of lemon juice, one jalapeno and blend it with the store bought green enchilada sauce for improved flavor. Alternately, you can make your own green enchilada sauce by simply boiling tomatillos (they look like green tomatoes - remove the skins first, wait until they become blistered and blend in blender). This is my most requested recipe at all social events. This is a must make!!!!
I Love this recipe! I made a couple of adjustments to make it work better for me. I grilled my chicken on my George Foreman and browned my tortilla's in a skillet on the stove. My husband asked me to add black olives. I used 20 oz of the chile sauce. It was absolutely wonderful. Thank you! Thank you!
This is a quick and easy recipe. I used precooked chicken to save time that I just diced quickly. I put the 1/2 inch of sauce in the bottom of a greased 9x13 pan and then added whole tortillas that I dipped in the remaining enchilada sauce. I mixed the chicken and sour cream together and spread over the tortillas. On the final layer I poured the remaining sauce over the tortillas. I covered with foil and baked. I didn't add the cheese on top until the very end because I was afraid it would burn.
I was too hungry to bake the chicken so I cooked it on the stovetop. Since I was too hungry to let it cool before shredding the chicken, I chopped it up with my food chopper. I skipped the charring step since I don't have a gas stove but I tore tortillas into fourths as suggested. WOW! This recipe was great!! My fiance and I both loved it and almost finished the whole pan in one sitting. I'll definetely make this again.
YUMM!!! I added a packet of taco seasoning to the sour cream as was suggested, and it added great flavor. Instead of baking, I boiled a small chicken and shredded half of it. using the amt. of sour cream in the recipe, I ran out for the top layer and used more. That might be because I used a 9x13 casserole dish, but the rest of the ingredients were proportional. My picky hubby loves this!
Oh my gosh this was so delicious! I will never make enchiladas the traditional way ever again. You get more bang for your buck with this one. I had all day to make it so I went the extra mile and cooked the chicken in the crock pot with a bottle of tomatillo salsa. Then I mixed the shredded chicken with the sour cream and added a can of diced green chiles. I cut the tortillas into 4ths and then coated them in the green sauce. I did not pour more sauce over the layers and I'm glad I didn't. It was absolutely perfect. Not soupy, not dry and oh so heavenly. Oh I did add some chili powder and cumin to my chicken mixture and I also topped the whole thing off with green onions and black olives. This is definitely a keeper! Thanx!
Love this with some changes ~ I slow cook eight breasts and thighs when I have time (four and four) along with diced large onion, minced garlic - four to six, one jar of salsa, four tbsp taco seasoning and two cans of corn. Shred and split into two batches, use one next day and freeze the othe for future use as tacos, burritos or for this. It'll keep frozen for eight months. Leave the sour cream for ba topping make as otherwise direct. Top dish with broken tortilla chips, green onions, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sliced black olives and sour cream. Fantastic.
This is a great starter recipe - I started with cooking onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then added that to shredded chicken (store bought roast chicken) along with spinach and added the sour cream. I also added some red enchilada sauce to it (maybe 1/2 cup). it was fantastic. On leftover day, i poured more of the red enchilada sauce on top to keep it moist and loved that flavor as well.
My family enjoyed this recipe. I read over the review and made my revisions. I added 1 teaspoon of cumin...a must in my opinion. Also I added a small can of green chiles. I also added some fresh seeded roma tomatos diced to the chicken sourcream mixture. I also mixed those things together to make it easier to spread. I added black olives to the mixture as well. I thought this had great flavor and I would make it again
Loved, loved, LOVED this dish. I did make some changes though. I was in a hurry, so I bought a roasted chicken from the store and had my kids shred it. I didn't char the tortillas either. Instead I just torn them up. Poured the sauce in the bottom of the pan, and since I saw that many reviewers thought this was a bit bland, decided to use some spicy/jalapeno refried beans. Here's what I did. 1. Sauce 2. torn up tortillas, 3. spread a can of beans, 4. chicken mixed with sour cream, 5. the cheese, then baked. This process went very fast. I think next time I will add some black olives, only becasue I love black olives. I did change this up, but you gave me the idea. Thanks so much for the post. I will do this again and again.
I used leftover pork carne adovada in this recipe--I think using a pre-spiced meat is key to making this good. I fried my corn tortillas in oil and drained them on paper towels before using them. I added chopped onion to the filling. This was simple and easy--it literally was all put together in a half hour. No leftovers.
This can be also be done in the crock pot. The whole round corn tortillas fit nicely in layers in the crock pot. I assemble everything in the morning, turn the crock pot on low and voila dinner when I get home from work. This is my go to recipe for the leftover store bought rotisserie chicken.
This turned out fabulous..but I did make some changes based on other reviews. I saved time by buying a rotisserie chicken from Wal-mart and shredding it. I mixed a pack of low sodium taco seasoning and the sour cream with the chicken and chopped up about a half cup of cilantro and added it to the chicken mix. I did not char the tortillas or tear them I just used about 12 total. I also use Cabot's cheese for a little less fat and calories. After 40 minutes I uncovered and cooked an additional 15 minutes. Turned out beautifully!
Excellent! Using some of the tips: I used flour tortillas (instead of corn) and didn't grill them, cut into sixths (this made it much easier to serve), dipped them in the green sauce, added a can of sweet corn and a prepared package of Spanish rice (divided into equal amounts on each layer), mixed a packet of taco seasoning into the sour cream then mixed the sour cream with the chicken (which I boiled instead of broiled then shredded) before layering. This is a new family favorite.
We loved this dish! As reviewers suggested: I mixed the chicken, sour cream, a handful of chopped cilantro, 1 tbs lemon juice, dash of cayenne pepper in a bowl. Doing this made assembly easy. I did not char the tortillas. Since a 28 oz can was not available, I used 2- 10 oz cans green sauce and one red (red on top layer). It turned out fantastic. I will serve this again and again!
Great flavor! Husband and I both liked this! I used 3 chicken breasts instead of 4 and 2-10oz cans green enchilada sauce instead of 1-28oz, 10 corn tortillas instead of 18 and 8oz sharp cheddar, 4oz M. Jack, and 4oz pepper jack. I baked in 2 Qt. rectangular dish for 45 minutes. Important to allow to set for atleast 10 minutes. Will make again except will probabaly roll up into enchiladas to improve appearance. Also, good to use a cheese mix including cheddar to add some color.
Yummy! My hubby and I really enjoyed this. I halved the recipe. First, I cooked the chicken on the stove with the garlic salt & TSP of EVOO. I mixed my diced chicken with the sour cream and added 1 tsp of taco seasoning to the mixture. Layered 1 small can of enchilada sauce on bottom, followed by torn tortillas, then chicken mixture, then cheese in 8X8 dish. Covered and baked 45 minutes. Served w/ Spanish rice.
This is very good. My husband loves tortilla casserole, but I made a few changes that I may skip next time. I used 4 chicken breasts for just the two of us and it was 2 too many. It was yummy, but he thought it tasted too much like regular enchiladas. Next time I am going to cut back on the chicken a bit and add more torillas. All in all it was fantastic!
Really like the base recipe. I spice it up quite a bit by adding taco seasoning and green chilies to the chicken. Very yummy. Quick and easy. Also I just tore the tortillas into pieces and didn't have any problem with it being to runny or the tortillas being to too dry. Delicious.
I hate leaving bad reviews, but my family could not eat this. It turned into a big pile of mush. I followed some of the other reviewers' advice and didn't char the tortillas. I also only used about 3/4 of the enchilada sauce, trying to avoid a soupy consistency. Unfortunately, the texture for us was just unpalatable.
Every time I make this it is a smashing success. Several people always ask for the recipe. I cook my chicken in the crockpot and sometimes use an additional can of green enchilada sauce since I make mine in two dishes. I make the recipe in two square 9 x 9 glass dishes. I keep one to serve my family and use the other to take to a covered dish meal or a meal to someone in need. I have even frozen one for use later.
My family loves this recipe. I use the ingredients listed, but tear the tortillas into about 6 pieces and don't char. I also mix both sour cream and enchilada sauces together and add dried onion or chopped green onions to the sauce, then stir in everything else except the cheese, which tops it. We always have this after Thanksgiving or having a turkey meal. It's a great way to use leftover turkey.
I had to rate a 3 because I made some changes. I used 3 chicken breasts - boiled and shredded. 4 oz cream cheese & 4 oz sour cream with 1pkg dry Taco Seasoning. Mix chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, taco seasoning. Add 1 can Fiesta Corn, some chopped black olives, 1 can green chili. Mix all together and follow the layering process with enchilada sauce & tortillas. I only had sharp cheddar on hand and it tasted just fine. I did not toast the tortillas i ripped in half and then smaller pieces to fill spaces. I covered and baked for 30 mins and the last 15 I uncovered. It came out great with little mushiness. This qty makes a large 9x13 baking dish. Next time I will halve recipe to make 8x8 - one dinner for 4. Kids loved it, so did the adults! :) I will make this again. Good recipe for a gathering. Thanks for the idea. :)
Well I wasn't planning on making this recipe, I had my eye on something else, when I realized after sprinkling all my chicken breast with garlic salt, chili powder and roasted ground cumin, that the recipe I was working on was lacking a huge ingredient that couldn't be possible to make....so this was a quick fix to my recipe diaster. So I left the chicken like it was and baked it per these instructions. But as this recipe was fairly easy to follow, it confused me a little. The ingredients say"18 (6 inch) corn tortillas, torn in half" then in step 4, it says arrange 6 tortillas in a single layer.....well to me I'm thinking 6 torn pieces. but then it didn't add up right, So I did the 12 torn pieces over lapping. I didn't really feel that the steps for tearing the tortillas in half or charring them over the stove was totally necessary after I had already done that. Because they were getting baked anyway. But I did follow the recipe to a T with the exception I previously mentioned about the chicken. But will say, it was a great enhancement to the recipe I might add. While it was simple to make, cutting and serving it lacked appeal to me, but the taste was outstanding. So ya can't judge the gross looking casserole when it tasted really really good. Thank you I will make it again, exactly the way I made it. Thanks.
I too modified this due to what I had on hand. I had a 10 ounce can of mild enchilada sauce so I used it sparingly, but it still came out great. I shredded the cooked chicken and mixed it with the low fat sour cream and a half pack of taco seasoning. I only used two tortillas for each layer and dipped them in the enchilada sauce individually. I poured the little remaining over the top. I also covered with shredded cheese and baked uncoverd which gave it a nice crispy top if you like that sort of thing. This was so easy and so yummy! I will make it often.
I have tried this recipe several times and it is a delicious recipe as is! It is VERY simple as written. The thing I love about this recipe is you can use any type of chicken, cut, ripped, baked boiled, or rotisserie. It all works. You can mix the sour cream with the chicken, which I too prefer, or dollop it on. I do find Jack Cheese is best and melts great in this recipe, but again that is personal preference. I might throw in some Mozzarella next time, but I do love it with white cheeses... pairs really well with the mild taste of Green Enchilada sauce. Top with Green Onion and sliced Black Olives YUM! I like Salsa and Sour Cream on the side for guests so they can add to taste.
I stumbled across this recipe just now and saw that it's basically the same recipe I've been making for years, only my recipe includes a small can of chopped olives, a 1/4 tsp. of garlic powder, and a small chopped onion, and I like to throw in a can of diced green chilies. The recipe is basically the same, but the preparation is a bit different. I mix the sauce, cheese (saving 2 cups of cheese for top), sour cream and chicken in a very large bowl, and then I tear up the corn tortillas into pieces (without any charring), and fold them into the mixture. I spread it in a 9x13 casserole dish and sprinkle remaining cheese on top. I bake uncovered at 350 for 30 minutes or until bubbly and then let it sit for 5 minutes before serving. You can't get easier and it is delicious! This has been in our regular rotation since I came across it 5 years ago. My husband loves it, my picky kids love it, and everyone I've ever served it for has loved it. When I'm super crunched on time, I've used 2 cans of chicken (even though I really don't like canned chicken) instead of cooking 4 breasts, and onion flakes (hydrating the flakes before adding) and it's still very delicious and even quicker to prepare. I would be lost without this recipe!
Very good! I made this for the second time tonight and my fiance absolutely loved it. I seasoned the chicken with garlic and onion powders, then grilled on the George Foreman. Shredded it, then mixed in fat free sour cream. I followed the steps, except that I soaked all the tortillas in the enchilada sauce, not just the top layer. I did not add any sauce in between the layers and the casserole was not at all soupy. It held together very well. Thank you! :)
This is my first bad review and I hate to leave one but I made this especially for my fiance'. He loves mexican food and enjoys casseroles. He could not eat it. The texture was a soupy, sloppy mess. I followed the recepe exactly except I cut it in half.
Family RAVED!!!!! I used leftover cooked chicken meat which cut down the prep time significantly. I also fried the corn tortillas in a little oil until soft and drained them on papertowels to soak up the exces oil. It came together quickly and tasted delicious! Served with my favorite Spanish Rice recipe and my favorite refried beans recipe! The kids topped theirs with sour cream but in my opinion it doesn't need it. It's rich and creamy on it's own and YUM-YUM-YUMMY!
Very similar to a dish I made up myself a few weeks ago, except I used corn taco shells broken in half, and salsa verde from Trader Joe's. Also added a diced onion and a can of drained black beans along w/the chicken. Hubs doesn't like sour cream, so left that out and added it to mine after cooking. Cilantro would be great too - will try that next time. Very much like enchiladas verdes, but gluten free, and less work in casserole form. It was great!
I made this for our block party and it was a hit! I also added taco seasoning to the chicken and sour cream mixture and 2 sm. cans red enchilada sauce and one can green. My kids don't like things that are green! =) I also used 6 chicken breast, 4 wasn't enough. Thanks for sharing! The kids already want me to make it again!
I used this as a base recipe. I like more veggies especially when therebis this much dairy. I chopped up a red pepper, I onion, 1 jalapeños with seeds removed and added 1 can dieced green chilies. I boiled my chicken with 3 gloves of garlic and a jalapeño with seeds for flavor then added the chicken into my sauté pan with veggies. I did everything else the same. It was really tasty! Because there is only 2 of us I used 2 9×9 pan's and froze one.
These were very good. I took readers advise and boiled the chicken breast with a clove of garlic. After boiling, I shredded chicken and added about four tablespoons of sour cream to the chicken. I poured 1/2 inch green sauce into baking dish, torn corn tortillas, layered with chicken/sour cream mix, and shredded jack cheese, placed more torn corn tortillas on top, then topped with the rest of the enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Was great!
I should have read more reviews before I made this, but it was pretty good. I have a few suggestions: I would use a bit less enchilada sauce, i would NOT put the sour cream in it because it ends up looking gross. I will only put sour cream on top as a garnish next time. Also I will bake in a 9 x 13 dish next time instead of a medium sized baking dish. Very easy to make and my husband liked it!
Very tasty, not so quick if prepared as written. That being said, I have made it twice now. This time I didn't char the tortillas and I mixed the enchilada sauce and sour cream together and added a can of low fat cream of chicken soup and a can of diced green chiles. I also cut the chicken into tiny chunks and cooked them in a skillet with garlic powder and a bit of seasoning salt and paprika.
Made this for the first time for a potluck picnic and it was a HIT. I halved the recipe, 2.5 quart casserole dish, boiled the chicken instead of baking (first time!), and mixed the sour cream with chili powder (so good, do try), did not char the tortillas but tore them - turned out perfect. Try to leave a few tortillas at the top next to the casserole dish for some extra crispiness. Next time I will make my own salsa verde (tomatillos, white onion, cilantro, season from there) as the canned one I used was too spicy but this has nothing to do with this particular recipe. Thank you so much! Yummy, comforting, and delicious.
I made this the other night and it was super yummy! I read the reviews and added diced green chiles, and taco seasoning and about a tablespoon of hot sauce and it was so flavorful and good. I charred half of the tortillas and didn't with the other half, I didn't notice any difference, I did notice that charring adds a good depth of flavor to this dish though and so I would recommend doing that. Thanks for a great recipe!
You should have seen the look on my husband's face when he put the first bite in his mouth -- I'm pretty sure he fell in love with me all over again! I used 2 pounds ground chicken. I mixed the sour cream with the cooked chicken and added 3 tsp. of dried cilantro. I recommend you take the time to char the tortillas over an open flame. This step adds great flavor/character to this dish. I will definitely make this casserole time and time again. Thank you!
I felt this recipe was average. First off, this recipe is nowhere near quick. I decided to make it tonight after a long day at work and limited time before hubby, the kids and i are off to bed. However, prep and cook time combined, it took about two hours. That is not what i consider quick. It did lack in flavor. My biggest regret was adding the sour cream to the layers and then baking it. We would have much rather it have been on top of the casserole, because then you have that cool creaminess instead of warm curdled sour cream. I think next time i will just stick with plain old enchiladas. Sour cream is a topper!!
We really liked this! Here are my tweaks: I used hot red enchilada sauce instead of green because the store didn't have green; I used pre-cooked Purdue chicken because I'm lazy. I charred the tortillas on my electric stove, using med-high heat and laying the tortillas directly on the burner, 30 seconds per side - toxic? Yeah, probably, but I thought it added a nice touch of texture to the finished product. After adding the base layer of sauce, I mixed the chicken and sour cream together, added garlic salt to taste, and layered them with quartered charred tortillas dipped in the leftover sauce. (I halved the recipe because there are only two of us; only used 8 tortillas and a 15-oz can of sauce, and almost didn't have enough sauce.) Finally, I added some sliced pickled jalepenos on top, because what isn't improved by sliced pickled jalepenos? The finished result was not at all soggy, and was, in fact, delicious. The only reason I'm giving it four stars instead of five is because I don't get how any recipe that takes 45 minutes to bake can possibly be considered "quick."
Love this recipe but I tweaked it a little. I deboned a rotisserie chicken already cooked from store. Added a can of chopped green chilies and used plain Fayo Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. I tore corn tortillas in quarters. It rocked! Will def make again.
This is very similar to the way I make enchilada casserole. I boil then shred the chicken breasts, I dip tortillas in hot oil for a second on each side to soften, then drain on paper towels, I dip the tortillas in the enchilada sauce and layer them and then I mix sour cream with the chicken and put a layer of that followed with cheese, and then I reapeat the layers, ending with tortillas on the top. I also sprinkle a little cilantro between the layers for extra flavor. After baking we cut this into squares and serve with sour cream, diced tomatoes, black olives and cilantro on top. So yummy!
So good!! The main thing I changed was cook the chicken overnight (or at least 5-6 hours) in the crockpot with a jar of salsa or enchilada sauce. The chicken is DELICIOUS and so easy. Then drained chicken and add sautéed red, orange, green peppers and a little onion. Mix sour cream in with chicken and peppers. My whole family, including my very picky son, loved the flavor. Thanks for this recipe!
Tried this for the first time last evening....YUMMY! And very easy to put together. Everyone who tasted it gave it 5-stars. However I did not bake the chicken but poached it in a bit of water seasoned with salt, taco seasoning and Emeril's Essence (saving time and energy costs). Next time I may kick it up a notch and use half pepper jack cheese and half regular jack...I like spicy stuff! Thanks for 'a keeper' Tracy!
This one is definitely worth all 5 stars. Tastes great and easy to make. I used ground turkey instead of the chicken and I did not char the tortillas but tore them as Tracy suggested. This made it even quicker and easier. I had a smaller can of sauce than what the recipe called for and I was afraid that it would be too dry, so I used about 6 oz of salsa too. It was actually just right. Not soupy at all. Thanks to Tracy for sharing and to all who previously reviewed for their suggestions.
Easy and quick! I followed other suggestions and coated chicken with sour cream before layering. My green chile sauce that I bought didn't have much kick so I mixed in a small jar of green chiles. Perfect served with spanish rice!
This recipe as written is neither quick nor easy. It is delicious though. A little bland for my taste, but my picky six year old ate it. I will make this again, but will probably try using precooked shredded chicken next time and maybe some additional spices that other reviewers suggested.
These were good. I cooked my chicken in the crockpot with taco seasoning and tomatillo salsa for added flavor. I appreciated the recommendation to dip the tortillas into the green sauce and not pour any extra sauce over the top. I love my enchiladas saucy and it was plenty of sauce just dipping and the juice from the tomatillo salsa (I even had to drain alot of the juice off). The kids didn't like it even though it wasn't spicy at all (and I even added a can of diced green chiles to the chicken mixture). But that just left more for us. Thanks for submitting!
GREAT as it is! But ADD some spice like cumin :) Greek Non Fat yogurt instead of sr. cream. Some fresh fire roasted chilis.. and pass the fresh salsa with cilantro and lots of fire roasted tomatoes and chilis. Did I mention more chilis :) My foodie friends in Sante Fe gave this recipe a stamp of approval.
OMG!! This recipe was SO GOOD!! And easy!! Since their are only two of us, I did make a few modifications but tried to stay as true to the recipe as possible. Instead of chicken breasts, I used the meat from a precooked rotisserie chicken instead and omitted the garlic salt. Tore 6 corn tortillas into quarters, used a 15 ounce can green chile enchilada sauce, used 8 ounce package shredded Monterrey Jack cheese, and 1/2 carton--4 ounces--sour cream. Followed recipe to layer ingredients and baked at same temp/time suggested. Again, could not have dreamed how good this would be! Thank you so much for posting!!!
Excellente! Definitely don't skip charring the tortillas. Adds a nice smokey flavor and keeps the tortillas from turning to mush. If you don't have a gas burner, cook the tortillas in hot oil in a skillet for a minute or so. I also added seasonings to the sour cream (cumin, red pepper flakes, cilantro, garlic) and mixed it with the chicken to make it easier to prep. We all loved it!
Loved how great they tasted and how easy they were. I used a rotisserie chicken and layered it all instead of rolling them individually. Tossed some taco seasoning in with the chicken and added some black beans. Wonderful.
GREAT recipe - delicious & so easy! I bought four 6-oz pkgs of cooked strip chicked. I cut it into small cubes, mixed it with the sour cream, adding approx 2 teas of garlic powder & 1 teas of ground cumin. I poured half the can of green chile enchilada sauce into the bottom of the 9x13 pyrex, and layered shredded 9 corn tortillas (I did not char them) on top. I soaked the other 9 shredded tortillas in the balance of the sauce. In the pyrex, I then layered half the the chicken mixture, and covered it with half the cheese. I repeated the layers: the balance of the tortillas in the green sauce they soaked in, the balance of the chicken mixture, the balance of the cheese. Actually, I thought a 16-oz pkg of shredded cheese was too much - I will cut that back a little in the future. Everything else - perfect! It was not soggy or soupy at all, and boy it tasted Great! This can easily be assembled in advance and refrigerated. Remove from 'fridge, sit until closer to room temp, then baked 350 for 45 minutes.
I made this for my boyfriend and he loved it! I knew I wanted to make it spicy- so I added a jalapeno, cilantro, and lemon to the store bought sauce. It really kicked it up a notch. As suggested in other reviews, I mixed the sour cream in with the chicken. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and I would totally recommend it. I used a 9 by 13 pan and I wouldn't recommend anything smaller or bigger - that size is perfect.
This was delicious! I used someone else's advice and stirred the sour cream in with the chicken, which seemed a little easier, and I also added a packet of taco seasoning for extra flavor. Oh, and I did not char the tortillas as I do not have a gas stove, I tore them into thirds and it was perfect. Will definitely become a regular in this household.
Who would've know that combining a few simple ingredients could result is a great dinner like this? It's easy, quick (I poached the chicken instead of baking it) and delicious. I will make this one again!
I made this for the 1st time for everyone at work. I'm not a big cook but it looked easy so I gave it a try. I did add some chopped green onions sprinkled over the sour cream layer. Everyone loved it and 3 people asked for the recipe too! A definite crowd pleaser! Thank you
LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!! First of all, I greatly enjoy Mexican food so I was excited to try this recipe. It was awesome - I baked it in a large glass baking dish and had enough leftovers that I was able to eat over the course of the next few nights. The leftovers were just as delicious as when it came out of the oven. It was easy & awesome. Thank you for sharing I will definitely be making it again :)
LOVE this recipe!!! I make it two different ways. One I use a rotisserie chicken...they are my go to for all things chicken! The 2nd is a packaged Fajita Chicken Strips. I just chop them up! Already tons of flavor in both. Hubby is not a sour cream fan so I leave that out and put a nice dollop on mine when I serve it. I also skip charring the tortilla's. You can't taste it so it's an extra step for me. Awesome recipe and a lot of different things you can do to make it your own.
I thought the texture of this was excellent. I didnt have a gas stove or grill so I just put the tortillas on a cast iron skillet and charred them that way. I will make this again but next time I will season the chicken much more, and add some sauteed onions with garlic and peppers. It was ok, it just needed more.
This is a very good basic recipe and we liked it. I read a lot of the reviews and I decided this recipe did need a lot of seasoings. I added taco seasoning, cumin,cilantro and red pepper. I cut recipe to 4 servings and it still made a lot for 2 of us --( so leftovers) - I wish I could of found a 15 oz can of sauce -- 2 10 oz cans was a little too much,but hubby likes this alot so I will be making it again and will played around with the recipe --- thanks for sharing your reicpe.
YUM. I made this recipe for my Mexican food loving boyfriend and he was in heaven! I made a few modifications, as others have suggested. I made a smaller version than this, and only used 6 corn tortillas total (2 on each layer, ripped in half and coated in the sauce). I used an already rotisseried chicken from the grocery store (major time saver) and shredded it myself. I mixed the chicken with sour cream and 1/2 a packet of chicken taco seasoning. I didn't grill my tortillas or add garlic salt to my chicken. I layered the casserole as specified but didn't pour extra sauce on the layers so it wouldn't get soupy. I just made sure to coat each tortilla while layering. I uncovered the dish at about 40 minutes and broiled the top to give the cheese a bubbled/browned look. This was so good that I have already been asked to make it by a few friends and share the recipe! My boyfriend left me a note while I was at work saying that he wished I hadn't taken the leftovers myself because he planned on eating them! This will be added to my meal rotation at home and it is also easy enough to make for potlucks! Would also be easy to add veggies to this dish. I would add onion, mushrooms, tomatoes in the future!
I must say that I initially found this recipe to make for a quick potluck meal, because I didn't have time to roll up each individual enchilada. With a few minor modifications, it has now become a regular "staple" meal in our home and for sharing with friends at parties and BBQs. Since I am gluten-free, I only use corn tortillas, and I will sometimes add fat-free refried or black beans along with chopped green chilis, and I will sometimes omit the sour cream. The recipe is fast, easy, and delicious, and if you bake and shred the chicken the night before, you can save yourself a ton of time. (Oh, I also occasionally make the enchilada sauce from scratch).
thanks to other reviewers this was wonderful. I did not have corn tortillas and was worried, but flour (my husbands preference) did work as well. from reviewers this is what I learned. #1 only 3 of us so halved the recipe and used a glass pie pan. Again worried at first it would overflow, but was perfect. #2 Used boneless chicken breast that I cooked in skillet with garlic olive oil, small can ortega green chilis, spiced with part of a taco seaoning packet (NOT THE WHOLE PACKET). Yum, yum. Gives it a kick. #3 shredded the chicken with a fork since I didn't have a processor or anything. Chunks would never have worked. #3 Did not char. Cut tortillas into fourths, after putting part of the sauce in bottom of a pie plate, i used another pie plate for the rest of the sauce. I dipped tortillas in sauce as I assembled. Since tortillas and pie plate are both round, this worked easily. Depending on torillas size, with the large torillas you only need 3-4. #4 I used a packet of 4 cheese shredded mexican cheeses. #5 I mixed the shredded chicken with the sour cream before assembly. #6 assembly order was: 1/2" sauce, tortillas in single layer, chicken spread, cheese, tortillas in 2nd single layer, chicken spread, cheese, tortillas in 3rd single layer, cheese. #6 Baked covered with foil for 45 minutes. #7 cooled for 10 minutes. Cut Pie into 4ths and used a pie server spatula to serve. Sour Cream dab on top with a couple black olives. Perfect. I like flavor but not too spicy
Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
