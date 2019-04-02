Hot Dog a la Potato

I have to admit I'm not a hot dog fan at all, so this recipe looked disgusting to me, but I had a HUGE bowl of leftover Thanksgiving potatoes, hubby and I were both trying to lose weight, and all 3 kids were sick of mashed potatoes. It was super quick and easy enough to make just for the kids, and they DEVOURED them! My kids usually devour hot dogs, but leave everything else (yet they think a bun is necessary... some kind of decoration, I guess.) They ate the entire thing with these, so they got more well-rounded nutrition out of it too (as well rounded as you can get with a hot dog, anyway!) I think these will be a staple lunch food for my kids whenever we have leftover potatoes!