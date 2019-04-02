Hot Dog a la Potato

This is so easy, so cheap, and filling. It is great for first time cooks, and what to do with leftover mashed potatoes. Kids can make these. You can easily make these in a microwave too.

Recipe by Deb Paul

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Slit hot dogs lengthwise down the center, but do not cut in half. Spread them open, and place them in a 9x9 inch square baking dish. Pile an equal amount of the mashed potatoes onto each hot dog.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Turn the oven off, and remove the dish of hot dogs. Place one slice of cheese onto each one, and return them to the oven until the cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 52.6mg; sodium 1114.7mg. Full Nutrition
