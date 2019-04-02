Hot Dog a la Potato
This is so easy, so cheap, and filling. It is great for first time cooks, and what to do with leftover mashed potatoes. Kids can make these. You can easily make these in a microwave too.
Excellent! I give it 5-stars, not because it's such an amazing dish (I mean, come on, it's just hot dogs & potatoes) but, it's so quick & easy and has so much potential for experimentation. I only had brats on hand, so I decided to stuff my mashed potatoes in the brats & poured mushroom gravy on top instead of cheese. My whole family loved it! I thought the name "sheep dogs" (as mentioned by another reviewer) was very clever for this dish. Next time I try this recipe, I may try Italian sausages with marinara & mozzarella topping (i.e. the "Italian Sheep Dog") or sour cream, bacos, green onion & shredded cheddar cheese (i.e. the "American Sheep Dog"). As for the brat . . . well, that'd be the German Sheep Dog :-) Just so many possibilities, and tons of fun for the kids too!Read More
I wasn't impressed with this recipe. Simple as it was, the taste was quite bland. Mashed potatoes just don't go with hot dogs.Read More
I have been out of town for a couple of days. I got home and really wasn't in the mood to cook dinner but I found four hotdogs in the freezer so I decided to make this. My husband wasn't excited when I told him what we were having but after his first bite, he said we definitely need to have this again. My son and his friend enjoyed it too. Not gourmet, but for hot dog lovers it is something different and good.
Very good, cheap, and easy. I used leftover mashed taters from last night, added some bacon, used cheddar as thats what I had on hand, and fried my dogs on both sides after cutting so they would have a nice flavor. I will totally make these again. I always have hotdogs and they were perfect to use up the left over taters and the true bonus was they were so quick to make =))
I was so happy to see this simple recipe idea... it reminds me of my favorite childhood meal, only my mom used kielbasa cut into 3 inch lengths. I can't wait to do this for my kid
Gee, I thought I made up this recipe about 30 years ago. lol I call it Hot Dog Special. I squeeze mustard in the dog before I spread the homemade (of course) mashed potatoes on it. It's great for what it is, an easy, kid friendly entree.
What memories! As kids, we always knew that when Mom made mashed potatoes for dinner (no boxed stuff!)we were having hot dogs the following night! Fill a casserole with the split dogs - pile on the spuds, sprinkle w/paprika & cover all w/shredded cheddar. They weren't done until the peaks were brown! And the sides were always sweet corn, applesauce & bread & butter. Nastalgic comfort!
This recipe is one that my late dad said that he ate when he was growing up. It's a quick and easy meal and you can use leftover real mashed potatoes or just make instant potatoes. I put everything on top at once and season it with onion powder or whatever seasoning I feel like adding, and bake it until the cheese starts to turn light brown. Remember to use a baking sheet with edges so the cheese can't drip. The hot dogs will be hot inside, due to the potato "insulation", so let them sit a few minutes before serving. Delicious!
I've made this a couple times for my boys, as we had it growing up. I use all beef hot dogs and shredded cheddar, instead of process cheese food. It's even better if you use yesterday's potatoes and add chili over the top!
I always loved this as a kid. My husband thinks I'm strange, but I adore making this on a chilly winter day for a quick lunch.
Really Good !! Quick and very EASY to make! We always eat "All Beef" hot dogs, so that is the kind of dogs I used, and it was surprisingly very good!! Best of all it was "quick" and "easy" to make. Kids and hubby all liked them. Made a whole pack of dogs for us four, and ALL where devoured!! I served with a side of baked beans and bisquits.
I made this a few weeks ago, just looking for something different to do with some leftover mashed potatos. Everyone loved it! In fact, my son loved it so much, he requested it for his birthday dinner!
Used left over homemade mashed potatoes. It was a great, easy dinner. My 15 year old son said "this is a little kid dinner". Exactly!
Good meal for a night in with the kids. After adding the cheese, rather than turning the oven off I broiled them for 5 minutes. They were nicely brown and toasty.
The other night I was DESPRATE as to what to make for dinner. I found this recipe and WOW! My boyfreind told me he did not like mashed pototatos so I had a huge amount as leftovers there was just to much to throw away so I added cream cheese (cut in cubes and I used light) (light sour cream (about 4 oz. and parmesan cheese. I mixed that together and I used nathan's brand of hot dogs and instead of the american cheese I used a mix of parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top instead of the american (which I do not care for) and when my boyfreind came home I served this he just said wow, that was really good. this is a definite keeper
I give any recipe 5 stars that tastes great and is so easy. My dh loved this dish. I did carmalize some onions and put those in the all beef dinner dogs I used along with Cheddar cheese. Covered them with potatos and covered the potatoes with cheese at the end of baking time. Which I left them in the oven for 25 minutes. My husband said don't change a thing these are great just this way.
I have to admit I'm not a hot dog fan at all, so this recipe looked disgusting to me, but I had a HUGE bowl of leftover Thanksgiving potatoes, hubby and I were both trying to lose weight, and all 3 kids were sick of mashed potatoes. It was super quick and easy enough to make just for the kids, and they DEVOURED them! My kids usually devour hot dogs, but leave everything else (yet they think a bun is necessary... some kind of decoration, I guess.) They ate the entire thing with these, so they got more well-rounded nutrition out of it too (as well rounded as you can get with a hot dog, anyway!) I think these will be a staple lunch food for my kids whenever we have leftover potatoes!
In my fammily these are called Blimps! Yes, if your wondering, they really are good! This is a recipe I learned from my husband. His mom made them. She had 6 kids and needed to stretch her dollar.
Yummy, comfort food! I also added sauerkraut and used shredded cheddar because that's what I had. This went over well with my family. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
We make these all the time. We call them "lucky dogs " great kid friendly recipe!
Grew up eating these, and now I serve them to my own kids. They love it. Not exactly fine dining but tasty all same.
These are always yummy! We wrap partially cooked bacon around each one (diagonally) before putting it in the oven! Just an extra idea for those of you that already like this recipe!
I just made this for my son for supper last night. I used shredded cheddar cheese and shredded mozzarella cheese instead. He loved it, I made 4 thinking he'd have 2 left over for today's lunch but no chance, he ate all 4 of them. He's a wicked fussy eater but loved these.
What a great idea! I used kielbasa instead of hot dogs. I didn't have hot dogs on hand but did have kielbasa. This made a great midnight snack!! Thanks BP for a great recipe.
I love this recipe. I added some mustard and diced onions to the potatoes to spice it up a bit. If you don't have leftover mashed potatoes, instant potatoes work really well in this.
Made these last night with Hot Links and instant mashed potatoes. Me and my roommate loved this. Adding this recipe to our bachelor fare!
This is a great recipe !! Quick for after a ballgame or just anytime. If you don't have left over mashed potatoes, I have also used instant mashed potatoes too and worked great !! Wanna heat it up a little?? I just made some with Jalepeno Skinless Smoked Sausage and OH YEA, they were great. You have to try these !!!
These were fantastic! I used mashed leftover baked potatoes and a combo of monterey jack and cheddar cheese on top. So good! My husband and kids requested this the very next night.
interesting jind i have been useing this recipe for over 43 years.. and never saw it in print.. i first tasted this in the hospital in seattle afte my second child was born. FUN... AND NOW MY GRAND KIDS LOVE IT..
Great idea for kids !! I was watching the neighbor's three boys tonight.. ages 15, 10 and 8 and they just thought this was the greatest ! I grilled the hotdogs first, added leftover mashed potatoes. Wrapped them individually in foil and put back on the grill for a short time to heat. Added some shredded swiss cheese on top. Served this over saurkaut, so there was no bun needed. Thanks for posting a unique way to make hotdogs and please kids, Deb Paul.
We used to have these in elementary school and it was one of my absolute favorite lunches!!
I never grew up eating this, so I had to give it a try. I made it for my kids and none of us could eat it. It was really bad...
I am not a hot dog fan at the best of times, but I fixed this tonight, and was super impressed with how good it actually tasted. The two guys eating with me enjoyed it too. I did jazz up the mashed potatoes a bit with garlic powder, parsley flakes, season salt and a bit of half and half. But other than that, I just used the American Cheese and regular Oscar Meyer weiners, and this really turned out yummy. Kudos and thanks for this handy recipe!
My mom made these for me when I was a kid. Sometimes she would add tomato sauce over the top just to be different and we loved them every way she came up with. My ex-husband didn't like it as well as I, so I added a little mayo to the potatoes for a slighty different flavor. I do this to mashed potatoes a lot( I guess it is a southern thing), anyway my ex devoured them after that.
This was very good. I used cheddar. I also added some bacon bits to the potato and a little sour cream. My family was happy with the meal. This is very quick to make on a week night. Its very easy to make this your own, just add whatever you like on potato.
This is really good, cheap and easy. My 61 year old husband was one of seven children of a butcher in N.J. and his mother really needed to stretch her dollars. I'd never heard of it but found it yummy. I pan seared my split hot dogs first to get that deep brown crisp on them which really adds another, delicious layer of flavor. I also had to use shredded cheddar because it's all I had. I also used Idahoan brand four cheese instant mashies because I had no leftovers. Talk about fast prep. Regardless of my changes, you can tell this is a wonderful recipe open to your imagination. Thank you so much!
I hadn't thought of this dish since childhood. The minute I read it I could recall the crispy potato "skin" baking these created. Thank you for reviving a great comfort food from my childhood.
creative and unique, i never would have came up with this on my own. i had three hot dogs leftover from a recipe and some mashed potatoes left over from a recipe, put them together with some shredded cheddar cheese and you got yourself a hot dog a la potato!!!!! i would make this again if i had the ingredients to use up!! i topped mine with hot salsa.
I have been making these for years, my mom made them when I was a kid (30+ yrs ago). We add mustard to the mashed potatoes, they are always a huge hit.
Great for kids, I do an in home childcare and they LOVED it!
This was my favorite meal as a kid.
Yum! Easy to make, easy to eat. My son loved it!
This was so easy and was a great added touch to regular hit dogs.
I loved this recipe when I was younger. The only difference was my mom wrapped the hot dog in bacon. Sooooo good!!!
The MIL calls these "stuffed hot dogs." Very simple and quite tasty.
These were different. What a great use for leftover mashed potatoes and/or hotdogs. I would probably try cheddar next time for a little more flavor!
This was one of the WORSE things I have ever tasted. I made it EXACTLY like the recipe called for. My husband took one bite and had to spit it out...my son wouldn't even touch it...I couldn't even stand the smell. We tried to give it to our dog but even he wouldn't eat it. We went out for dinner. Think twice before trying this recipe!!
Come on, it doesn't get much easier than this! I made this as a quick dinner for my hot dog loving, mashed potato fiend of a boyfriend. Topped it with shredded cheese. I've made a similar recipe from this site called Stuffed Kielbasa, which you might like if you like this concept. Thanks!
This is a good recipe for a Gide line with multiple possibilities. I add bacon and cheese to this. You can also add onions. Put in what your family loves. This has been a hit with all my family and friends for years.Everyone that tried these hotdogs love it.
this was really good and filling .it's a keeper.
yes, it was simple, but i would suggest a couple spices on top - it can be pretty bland.
So simple, yet so delicious! The whole family tore it up!
This was a staple in our house growing up. I was surprised when I read the reviews that no one suggested mustard...you can't make a great Stuffed Hot Dog without putting a line of mustard in the cut you make. Then put the potatoes and cheese on it. Also broil for a minute when the cheese is melted, gives the cheese a great browned texture. YUMMY - and great as leftovers, not even heated up, just right from the fridge, that's my brother's favorite way to eat them :)
It was alright, didn't put cheese on it though. Thanks!
It was a pretty good recipe, and I do not ordinarily like hot dogs. The roommate, loved it! And my sheepdog wanted his own little sheepie too, but we humans ate them all. I used shredded cheddar on top and before I put them into the oven, came out bubbly and good. I might try a little garlic in my instant potatoes next time too.
Also Called hot dog float by my grandfather when i was growing up. also try topping with a little chili powder for a southwestern kick
we ate these as kids. always a favorite. we called them 'sheep dogs'.
I've made this a couple of times - it is really good comfort food.
When I was growing up, my Dad called it "city quail"! I always thought it was something my Mom made up...great memories of childhood and a tasty, quickie dinner.
This is a recipe that I grew up with and have made for my kids. I look forward to this simple lunch every time we have leftover mashed potatoes. The combination of salty hot dog, homemade mashed potatoes, and melty cheese is a winner. A little mustard on the side makes it perfect! As other reviewers have said, you can vary the type of hot dog or cheese to go with what you have on hand. Over the years I have made these in the oven, under the broiler, in the microwave, and even in a skillet. In the oven is probably the best tasting method but it takes the longest.
I made this tonight and my kids LOVED it. It was very easy to make.
My husband and I loved these for a quick dinner. It was hard to get a lot of the potatoes in the hot dogs and weren't good as left overs. But we'll definitly have them again!
My husband has been asking for this recipe for years. I use "garlic" flavored instant mashed potatoes to give it a new twist.
These were okay, i made them for an afternoon snack.I will probably make again.
I was surprised to see there was an actual recipe out there for something I thought my mom made up when I was a kid! I have also been enjoying making these for years. The only thing I do different is put the cheese on the dogs and then add the potatoes. This is soo good with a Nathans all beef dog!
First time I saw this recipe. Been making the
My husband grew up on these. The first time he asked me to make them for him, I figured it was just one of his mom's oddball recipes, as she is prone to them. Now I see this recipe and I realize she wasn't alone! I personally think it's rather nasty, but hubby sure loves them!
Easy recipe, we call it stuffed weiners. You can use the packets of seasoned instant potatoes such as garlic or loaded potatoes, forget the american cheese, add cheddar and bake for 30 minutes. Add a little Frank's sauce if you want and it goes great with a salad and some Stouffer's mac and cheese...try some Frank's on the mac and cheese too!
Ths was actually a recipe that my mother-in-law use to make. She called them "smow dogs". We truly enjoyed them.
I made this thinking that my boyfriend would like this since he's a fan of both mashed potatoes and hot dogs. He asked that I not make it again. When I asked what he didn't like he said that the combination just wasn't good. He scraped the potatoes off & ate them seperately.
This recipe wasn't bad, but wasn't that great either. It didn't taste as good as I'd hoped for after reading the reviews. Maybe I shouldn't use instant potatoes. I don't know that I would make this again.
These are called POTATO BOAT FLOATS in my family. My mom(which is where the PBF name came from) made these for my brother and I as kids and I've made them for my boys several times and they LOVE them. Very quick easy and yummy!
This was so easy with left over hot dogs since we're not big dog eaters. I used both jalapeno sausages and regular dogs and added chopped onion and leftover queso to the potatoes before stuffing. I topped with a little red pepper spice to give a little fire. There are so many things you can add to make each time a little different. My husband and I both loved it, especially with an ice cold Bud Light. We definitely experient some more with this recipe.
This meal was just okay. I probably wont make it again. My kids love hot dogs but they wouldn't touch it. They picked off the potatoes and poured katsup all over it. It really didn't have much flaver and I could only eat so much before I began to gag cause of the texture. I wouldn't suggest this to any one
This is a recipe that I have used for over 20 years. For perfection, use jalapeno onion cheese dogs, garlic mashed potatos and top with sharp cheddar. This tip especially for the one star review that said it was bland and potatos don't go with hot dogs. This will certainly change your review to 5 stars.
We've eaten these in our family for as long as I remember. The only difference is after splitting the hotdogs lengthwise we spread them with mustard, then pile on the mashed potatoes. After that they go in the oven until the tops of the potatoes are a little browned and crispy. A family favorite!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cheap and easy ..thats what I love about this recipe !
so easy to make and change according to tastes and prefrences.
This is stupidly good. I use to eat it when I was a kid in the 80’s. Now when I want a comfort quarantine food and a break from gourmet dinners, I slink off by myself and fix this with leftover grilled hot dogs, mashed potatoes and kraft cheese slices and the microwave. Sounds weird, and my husband teases me, but don’t knock it till you try it.
"Pretty darn tasty" as they would say around here. Very good, cheap and easy meal to make.
These were filling and tasted good. My kids liked them ok. Something different to do with hotdogs. I added some garlic and pepper to my potatos and also used cheddar cheese. We will make them again. Great for a quick meal!
Hot dogs, mashed potatoes, and cheese...what's not to like? Super quick way to use leftover mash. Not the healthiest, but it's hearty and wonderful for lunch on a cold day. Usually my mashed potatoes are pretty rich, so most of the time I don't even add the cheese. Good stuff.
AKA "Poor Mans' Steak" It is surprisingly good. I use all beef dogs or have even tried it with hot sausages for my husband's liking.
I didn't try this recipe because I've been making it for years and I know it's yummy! Like other reviewers here, my Mom used to make this for us as kids. I had no idea other Moms were making this for their kids, too. I always thought MY Mom invented it!! So easy and so good. You must try it. I do use different cheeses, however. Fontina is a good choice. Cheese with more chewiness is good. And I put a bit under the potatoes as well as on top. And flavored mashed potatoes are also a great addition. Garlic and chive potatoes are really good here. Any variation works.
I love this. I had this for the first time about 30 years ago when I was in high school. Our church youth group used to meet on Sunday nights and frequently parents would volunteer to make dinner for us. This was a popular dish because it was a pretty inexpensive and easy to prepare dish. Now, all this time later, I still make this dish. It isn't particularly healthy, could be made more healthy by swapping out healthy options, but it is still an easy dish to make. I saw another review saying that it was "bland". I use Hebrew National hot dogs and put pepper and garlic powder in the mashed potatoes. I never thought it was bland. You can easily add lots of other typical hot dog toppings to make it more flavorful. Rock on hot dogs a la potatoes!
I did not care for this. I think it would be better with polish sausge.
