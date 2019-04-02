Chris' Bay Area Burger

902 Ratings
  • 5 567
  • 4 215
  • 3 81
  • 2 23
  • 1 16

These burgers are the hit of my town. All my friends come over every weekend just for these burgers. With a little bit of basil leaves, and some olive oil, you will drooling all over yourself while you eat these.

By GAVEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Mix together the ground beef, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, and basil. Divide into four balls, and flatten into patties.

  • Cook the patties for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side, or to desired doneness. The internal temperature should be at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Remove from grill and place onto hamburger buns. Top with desired toppings and condiments.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 1178.7mg. Full Nutrition
