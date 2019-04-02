Chris' Bay Area Burger

These are the best burgers I've ever made according to my husband and 23 year old son. I made a few alterations in that I used seasoning salt rather than regular salt and reduced it to 1 tsp, used Angus beef (85/15), and added a tbsp of worchestershire sauce and 1/4 tsp onion powder. My son always asks for plain burgers with salt and pepper only so I didn't tell him that I'd added some extra seasonings. He loved them and never commented on the extra seasonings that really gave these burgers a kick. They definitely aren't your ordinary backyard burgers. Other reviewers are right when they say to go easy on the condiments. My husband and I only needed mayo and slices of onion simply because that's how we like our burgers. You could really eat them without any rolls or condiments...they're so yummy!! Great recipe and thanks for sharing.