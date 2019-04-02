Cowboy Mexican Dip

1 of 37

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe. I made it for my teenage son's party. Everyone loved it. It was gone in no time! The only change I made was to add more cheese. We used Velveeta, the large block, I believe it's two pounds. I thought it alittle thick without the extra cheese. We didn't change anything else though, which surprised me. It wasn't too cheesy this way. Really good recipe -- thank you. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This was so easy and delish, I made it for a beach party mexican themed buffet and 150 people (as much that was left) got to try it and loved it!! This is so tasty, many compliments were given! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Update: Mar. 08 I made this again and didn't know what to do with the leftovers because it does make alot.... so I created "Encha-males". I warmed white corn tortillas to softened them dipped them (both sides) in the warm Cowboy Dip filled them with about a tablespoon of heated leftover shredded chicken and some shredded cheese. I suppose these could be held in a warm oven until you assemble as many as you want but I served then immediately and just made more as we went along. The oven might dry them out too much. I also added more cheese to the top. Voila! My SO who is mexican wanted to know what the "gravy" was.... he said these were excellent! I served them with a salad and the borracho beans also from All Recipes. I hope you try this and enjoy it too! I served this to my card club and everyone loved it. It's not the healthiest dish but what the heck... Thanks! I did add more hot sauce and used 1 lb of the Mexican velveeta... next time I will increase the "cheese"... I felt it needed more. For the person who said mashing the tamales was "messy"... I used my handy-dandy old fashioned potato masher and it was a breeze! This does make alot so be prepared to share! (Does anyone think it would freeze well?) Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This was the hit of the party! I used mexican velveeta and jarred chili instead of canned as well as several dashes of lousiana hot sauce chili powder and a tad of cumin. Everyone fought over the leftovers!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty and easy to do!! Dont forget to spray the crockpot with PAM or a cooking spray so that it doesnt stick. We used a potato masher to mash up the tamales which worked fabulously. Much less messy than mashing with a fork. The appearance of the dish isnt the most appealling (it looks kinda like a refried bean dip) but all the guests at the Christmas party last night devoured it. I got lots of compliments and will definately do it again. We bought two bags of chips (one bag of tortilla chips one of corn chips) and ran out...I will do three bags next time. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Great Dip! I had a hard time finding the beef tamales used frozen ones and cooked them in the microwave. Everyone loved it! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Wow what a surprise but I'll be making this again and again! I used a little less than 1 lb of 2% velveeta 98% fat free turkey chili with no beans and only 1 can of the tamales (they have 6 in each can). I also added about 6 ounces of cream cheese too and I loved it. Used the mild form of the Rotel and it was perfect for us! Thanks for this fun recipe. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe was a hit!!! Chopping/Mashing the tamales was very messy but well worth it. Everyone loved it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of those classic dips that people love at get togethers. They'll keep coming back for more and beg for the recipe. Helpful (9)