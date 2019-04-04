Cherry Ham Glaze

65 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 12
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This cherry ham glaze give any ham a delicious, sweet, and slightly tart taste. I glazed a ham for Thanksgiving with this, and my company couldn't get enough of it. I was out of ham by the next day!

By DTINUSA

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together water, vinegar, corn syrup, preserves, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Brush 1/4 to 1/3 cup of this glaze over your ham about 30 minutes before it is finished baking. Stir any ham drippings into the remaining glaze and serve alongside the sliced ham.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022