Cherry Ham Glaze

I think this is my new favorite way to glaze a ham! I baked the ham in a roasting bag (which keeps the ham SUPER moist) with 1 cup each pineapple juice and honey and the seasoning packet from the ham. Then, removed it from the bag and juice to glaze it for the last half hour. I got fancy French cherry preserves and used the ham juices in place of h2o and instead of the individual spices, I just used TJs pumpkin pie spice which has the spices called for in this as well as ginger and cardamom. The flavor of the glaze was out of this world, but I have to say my favorite part is the gorgeous color it provides. Dont skip the corn syrup! Corn syrup we buy in the store is NOT the same as High Fructose Corn Syrup (which is bad) and that's what gives it the nice shine you want from a glaze. Absolutely perfect!