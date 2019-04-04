Cherry Ham Glaze
This cherry ham glaze give any ham a delicious, sweet, and slightly tart taste. I glazed a ham for Thanksgiving with this, and my company couldn't get enough of it. I was out of ham by the next day!
Fabulous. I sliced my (fully cooked) ham, staggered the slices in my crock pot, poured the glaze over it, and cooked it on low for about 4 hours. The ham was PERFECT - tender, flavorful, sweet without being overpowering. Our dinner guests gave it rave reviews - I didn't tell them how simple it was!Read More
Very nice aroma while cooking. I made this fore Easter dinner. I prefer a nice contrast bewtween sweet and salty for my ham and this just wasn't what I was looking for.Read More
Fabulous. I sliced my (fully cooked) ham, staggered the slices in my crock pot, poured the glaze over it, and cooked it on low for about 4 hours. The ham was PERFECT - tender, flavorful, sweet without being overpowering. Our dinner guests gave it rave reviews - I didn't tell them how simple it was!
My husband and mother-in-law both said this was the best ham they'd ever tasted. The jar of preserves I bought was 17.5 oz, so I did 1.5 times everything (except the spices--doubled those). For a 14 pound ham, next time I would double the amount of glaze. Used 1 cup to baste the ham during the last hour, then mixed 4 cups of drippings with the remaining glaze and 2 tablespoons of flour. Served as a gravy on the side. They couldn't get enough of it!
I made this for a progressive dinner. It was a hit!! My husband does not like cherries, but ate it unknowingly. Later he admitted it was the best ham he ever had and requested it for Christmas dinner. I added about a half cup of brown sugar to the glaze to thicken it after it cooked. Delicious!
Oddly enough, I used the basic recipe to make a ham dipping sauce. I had to cook it down for a while to get it to thicken, and also added some lemon juice at the finish. Works really well for dipping, it was the most popular one I made for Christmas dinner.
This glaze is divine! I will NEVER use any jarred or packaged glazes again! This is delicious as is or even with pineapple preserves or changing it up with different kinds so it can be very versatile recipe. Cherry preserves is still my favorite kind to use! This dresses up even the cheapest hams and make them taste so expensive! I've had people ask me for this recipe many many times! Thank you so much for sharing!
This recipe is one of my family's favorites. It started as my Gram's and was passed down to her seven children, and now I'm cooking the same cherry-glazed ham for my roommates in college. College kids are generally hungry, but in one meal, the whole thing was GONE. They don't call me Mama Corey for nothing...
A definite keeper! I once bought a ham w/ a packet of cherry glaze,; while it was very good, it wasn't nearly as good as this glaze. I think it's the actual cherries that make the difference This is going to be a Christmas staple in my family for years to come.
Made a ham shank with this glaze and it was FANTASTIC. Everyone raved about it and the leftovers flew out of the fridge. I cooked the ham, cooled it, sliced it, and put it in the crock pot with the remaining glaze (after glazing the ham) to serve hot. Used the drippings from the ham to make soup, so don't know how the glaze would be mixed with the drippings, but would definitely try it that way too.
My family and I were tired of the same old ham. I found this website with the 'Cherry Ham Glaze" and it was a big hit. I did not add all the ham drippings to the left over sauce because we like the glaze thickened to put on our ham that was on our plate.
Simply amazing! Super easy and great flavour. My only disappointment was that the leftover ham was a bit too sweet for using in casseroles or for breakfast meat. On the other hand, the leftover ham was so delicious on its own that it didn't last long!
I don't care for cherry, so I used cranberry sauce in place of the preserves. Also, I doubled the spices, added a cup of cranberry juice and 2/3 cup of dried cranberries and cooked in the crockpot. It had a nice hint of spice and sweet, without losing the salty ham taste that I like so much. I took it to a church potluck and there was NONE to bring home. Great base for me to work off of.
Delicious! What a beautiful presentation this makes at a table. It is equally tastey, and for not much work, you'll look like a pro!
excellent glaze for ham,just the right ingredients
It was O.K in our opinion. Not as glaze like as we had thought.
I used seedless red raspberry jam in place of the preserves, as that was what I had on hand. I added some brown sugar to balance out the vinegar flavor. I had a 5 year old, 7 year old and 8 year old attacking me at the counter for more. THEY LOVED IT ..... AND THE 5 YEAR OLD IS HARD TO PLEASE. LOVED THIS AND WILL MAKE AGAIN AND AGAIN. I WILL ALSO TRY OTHER JAM FLAVORS ..... apricot sounds delic.
This had a great taste. I did change the cherry to cranberry due to personal taste preference.
This is most excellent thanks I have had people ask me for this recipe many times and I send em here its too good to not share! ^_^ This is a great recipe as it is but sometimes I like to use red wine vinegar and add some brown sugar and cook it down more so it sticks to the ham better. Its great with other jams also! Pineapple preserves is also delicious but cherry is the best so far!
Excellent, even my husband,who does not care for cherries, really liked it. I used Smucker's Simply fruit cherry spreadable fuit and subsituted raspberry vinegar for the white. The glaze needed to simmer it a little longer but the flavor really complimented the ham. We will definately save this receipe and use this glaze again.
Good. A nice change for a ham dish.
good
I'm usually not one to make any type of glaze other than the foil packet that comes with my ham, but I made this for Christmas dinner and even my mother in law was impressed! It tastes delicious and the ham stayed so moist. I couldn't find cherry preserves so I used a can of no sugar added cherry pie filling and it was amazing! I used a pre-sliced spiral ham, layered the slices in a large pan and spread the glaze over all. I baked it until heated through and then served. It makes a beautiful presentation with the cherries scattered about and isn't too sweet at all. I will definitely be using this glaze again.
I made this glaze for Easter dinner. I shop at an Amish grocery store on occasion, and I purchase small jars of fruit spread when I go. I used the 6oz jar and followed the recipe as written with one exception. In place of the regular vinegar, I used balsamic. Also, I rehydrated some dried cherries. The liquid from this I used for my water. Since it was just the two of us, I had more than enough glaze for my small ham that I made, but my better half was caught eating it out of the pan!! I served some on top of the ham slices. It was SO good!!
Exceptional.
this glaze is amazing!!! :) we love it with our ham, and we've used it for all of our ham recipies for the last two years! had to look it up to get the ingredient list for thanksgiving!! :)
Made this last night for a group. So easy and rave reviews.Cut ham slices in 1/2 ,layered in lg. crock pot,put about 1 1/2 cups glaze in and cooked on low 5 hrs. I did baste it maybe 3 times , with juice in pot,to keep ham moist and distribute flavor.Took remaining sauce and popped in microwave, minute or so when ready to serve, and set on side for those that might want more.1/2 slice of ham and no sauce left. Fed 16 people and all full.Thank you once again,All Recipes for making me look good.
Too much vinegar taste for me. Next time I will try using half the vinegar.
I have never gotten my family to eat a whole ham, but with this glaze they did just that. I made no changes to the recipe, it was delicious as it is written. Thanks for submitting this. I will not be making my ham any other way from now on.
I think this is my new favorite way to glaze a ham! I baked the ham in a roasting bag (which keeps the ham SUPER moist) with 1 cup each pineapple juice and honey and the seasoning packet from the ham. Then, removed it from the bag and juice to glaze it for the last half hour. I got fancy French cherry preserves and used the ham juices in place of h2o and instead of the individual spices, I just used TJs pumpkin pie spice which has the spices called for in this as well as ginger and cardamom. The flavor of the glaze was out of this world, but I have to say my favorite part is the gorgeous color it provides. Dont skip the corn syrup! Corn syrup we buy in the store is NOT the same as High Fructose Corn Syrup (which is bad) and that's what gives it the nice shine you want from a glaze. Absolutely perfect!
I glazed a pork loin instead of a ham. Turned out fantastic but next time i'll be sure to let it simmer a bit longer to build a thicker consistency.
I didn't have corn syrup and it worked out just fine. I used all 13 oz of the bottle of preserves that I had. I didn't mix the left over glaze w/ the drippings. I served the left over glaze on the side. Was a hit with all of our relatives.
A-
This is my go to glaze for our Christmas ham. My only change is I strain the cherries through a siv before mixing in other ingredients. We like this glaze smooth & not chunky.
Great flavor, not run of the mill brown sugar glaze. I used store brand preserves, next time I will use a higher quality.
This was very tasty. My personal opinion is that it would have been perfect without so many chunks of the cherries and just more of the sauce. I will take that into consideration next time, as I will definately make this again.
We do not have ham without this sauce. Really easy and a breeze to clean up. I usually prepare it before putting the ham in the oven, bring to a boil and allow to cool down on the stove. Then heat it up just before taking the ham out of the oven. The flavors seem to blend better this way.
I didn’t have white vinegar on hand so substituted red wine instead. Delicious!
Absolutely delicious- a permanent addition to our ham dishes.
I used apple cider vinegar instead of white and honey instead of corn syrup. I also, almost tripled the spices. I couldn't find my cloves so I ended up using allspice and a half teaspoon of cardamom. Definitely making again.
Really good and really easy!
Thought this was great. I did make it using one of the foil cooking bags in the oven but it came out so moist and tasty. Will definitely make it again.
I made this the way Abianne did in the crockpot. It was very easy and tasty for a carryin dinner, however a little runny (because of the crockpot) I would suggest omitting the water and a little less vinegar, maybe a little more cornh syrup, if you are going to make it in the crockpot. I am sure the consistency would be perfect on a baked ham as recipe states. Very good and worth trying!
An excellent glaze. Made this to bring to my son's and everyone raved. I would never have thought of cherries but will use this glaze again. The ham was moist and tender - lovely flavour to it. Added a touch of grenadine to the sauce near the end. WOW!
Can't believe how easy this was. It tasted like something from a restaurant. Both of my children and my husband loved it.
This was wonderful. I made it for my in-laws at Christmas and everyone loved it. It will become a regular way to serve ham from now on. Thanks!
This was the best ham I ever had
Delicious. Made it for thanksgiving and everybody loved it. Great glaze
I used this glaze on a ham I took to a church potluck. Sliced the ham first and then poured this over during the last hour of baking. Everyone raved about the glaze, especially the children. I highly recommend this recipe and I know it is one I will use over and over.
This was the best ham ever! The cherry glaze is one that I have used more than once. The flavor of the ham and the glaze combined is just yummy.
It actually makes an even better sauce than a glaze, especially if you're drinking red wine!
I was very surprised how much I enjoyed this, it was one of my students recipe choices. Thanks for sharing.
Something a little different from the usual pineapple glaze. The sweet cherries are a great compliment to the salty ham.
no changes to recipe took to thanksgiving and everyone loved the change even tasts good when cold on leftover ham , will make again
I don't like giving bad reviews, but I made it exactly according to the recipe. The ground cloves ruined the taste. It was completely inedible. I will make it again, but this time, I will leave out the spices.
Cherries are my favorite fruit preserves are even better. So when I saw this glaze I had to try it. I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! I would do as one reviewer said and reduce the vinegar by half next time. For me, it was too prominent. Also, I will simmer it a little longer to thicken it a bit. Overall an excellent recipe that I will definitely be making again.
Wonderful ham glaze. A change from the usual pineapple-clove glaze that we usually have!
Awesome added a honey crisp apple after it is simmered
