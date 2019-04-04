Herbal Shrimp Delight with Beer Sauce

Chopped tiger shrimp on a delicious blend of greens and herbs, drizzled with my own beer and tomato sauce!

Recipe by Chris Warner

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, toss together basil, oregano, parsley, spinach, romaine lettuce, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and white wine.

  • In a small bowl, blend the flour and water to a paste.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat, and saute the onion, green onion, and garlic 5 minutes, until tender. Mix in the tomato. Reduce heat to low, and blend in the flour and water. Cook and stir until thickened. Mix in the beer and lime juice, season with salt and pepper, and simmer while cooking the shrimp.

  • Heat remaining olive oil in a separate medium saucepan. Saute the shrimp about 3 minutes on each side, until opaque.

  • Remove shrimp from heat, and finely chop while warm. Serve over the herb and greens mixture, and drizzle with beer sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 116.5mg; sodium 153mg. Full Nutrition
