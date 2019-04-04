Herbal Shrimp Delight with Beer Sauce
Chopped tiger shrimp on a delicious blend of greens and herbs, drizzled with my own beer and tomato sauce!
Excellent! But I chop the shrimp large, not small.
I couldn't find those herbs fresh, so I just added about a tbsp of each herb dried to the wine/oil mix, and used it as a dressing for the romaine/spinach combo. I also just cut each shrimp in half, because I love big bites of shrimp. The sauce was missing something, but I'm not sure what.
Followed the recipe precisely. VERY bitter. I think it was due to the fresh herbs. Had to add sugar to make it edible. Is definitely missing something. Won't be making this one again.
I did a reduction of the beer first and omitted the flour. Excellent flavors. I only had red onion, but this was really yummy, will make this again!
