Best Ever Sausage with Peppers, Onions, and Beer!
This is an excellent recipe I came up with one day. Serve with some nice Italian bread, and a bottle of your favorite beer.
This was a first for me. I have NEVER used beer with my sausage and peppers before. And look what I've been missing all this time! I used 2lbs. spicy Italian sausage, so I left out the hot sauce. I only had 2 each red and green bell peppers, so that's what went in the skillet, along with the 2 onions, 4 cloves of garlic, 1-1/2 cans of beer (I was thirsty), the tomato paste, 2 Tbsp. each of fresh chopped oregano and basil, and a sprinkle of dried parsley. Wouldn't have added cilantro even if I'd have had it. We ate these on Italian bread subs, and they were Oh-so-yummy! Even better for lunch the next day. Thanks, Robert... this recipe is now in my "Tried and True" file.Read More
Pretty good and easy to do. I like things saucy, so I made the sauce as directed, but only used 1 lb sausage, 2 peppers and 1 onion. Once it was all cooked up, I added 1 cup of rice and 1 cup of water to the mix and let that simmer for about 30 minutes. It turned into a nice one pot meal. Thanks!Read More
GREAT Recipe! I made this recipe yesterday. I browned the sausage and removed it from the pan, and added the onions, red peppers, and green peppers letting them absorb the sauce from the sausages. I removed the onions and peppers from the pan, and added the garlic, beer, tomato paste, 3 tablespoon of hot sauce, 1 tablespoon of oregano and fresh parsley, salt & black pepper. I let it simmer for about 10 minutes and I cut the sausage into bite size added everything back in pan, and continue cooking in low heat for about 45 minutes. I served it with rice. It came out Super! my husband and daughter loved it. For sure I will do this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
I must admit that I am not a huge fan of sausage and peppers to begin with-but this recipe has changed my mind for good. Absolutely delicious. I felt like I was eating the prize winning sausage and pepper on a roll at the state fair. It's that good. Only changes were I only had one onion, used parsley instead of cilantro, and more green pepper than red...I used two thirds sweet and one third hot for the sausage. I did add a bit more paste than what called for as well. My husband moaned in satisfaction with every bite-I'm not kidding! I would suggest using a better grade of sausage-it tends to omit less fat!
Made this for a family gathering and used water instead of beer, since some folks would have freaked out at the hint of alcohol. Everyone enjoyed it, and next time I'll use beer for sure! Keep in mind that the success of the recipe depends on the quality of sausage you use. If you're lucky enough to live in an area with lots of places that make and sell their own sausage,I suggest that you try those varieties over the mass-produced national brands. Some of the national brands have large amounts of salt, fat and preservatives and if you can avoid some of that, you're ahead of the game!
Excellent recipe and fairly easy to make. I cut the recipe in half but used a full can of tomato paste as someone had suggested. I cooked the sausage using my "no oil" method and it came out fine...pierce sausage all over with fork and cook in about 1/4 inch of water. Once the water boils off the sausage will fry in its own fat.
This was really wonderful. I cut the recipe down to 1 1/2 lbs of sausage, 2 red peppers, 1 green pepper, 1 large red onion and 2 small/medium yellow onions. I also used 1 1/2 cans of beer instead of 2. It was wonderful served over penne pasta, and also awesome on italian bread as a sandwich. Thanks for the recipe, Robert!
I cut the recipe in 1/2 for my husband & I and ended up using a Michelob light ultra (which is a low carb beer), that was left over from a summer bash (we didn't care for the taste & what a better way to use it). I did use the whole 6 oz. of paste, & also used our butchers "medium" Italian sausage (which has a bit of kick to it) . I didn't cut the sausage up & served it in a sausage bun smothered with the sauce....YUUMMMYYYY!!!! My taste buds were yelpin! My picky husband LOVED it! Thanks very much Robert!
This recipe was extremely tasty! I'm not a beer drinker and I don't like peppers and onions! But the flavor was excellent. I cut up hot and mild sausage and cooked as I always do (in the oven @ 325 in a brown and serve bag for about 40 minutes) then I cut up the onions, peppers, garlic, (used Emeril's hot sauce and Labatt's Blue) and other ingredients and placed in a 4 qt. Nesco roasting oven. I mixed in the sausage and let simmer for 1 hour on low. (Melt in your mouth tender) Served on a crusty roll with provolone broiled on top in the oven. Yummy! Received "this is very good" reviews!
I made this dish on new years for a bunch of friends and it was the hit of the party. I used Harpoon IPA for the beer, and it was fantastic. Any IPA (India Pale Ale) will do the trick. The only problem i had with this recipe was that the sauce was too thin for me. This is more than likley due to me adding too much beer, so i give this recipe 5 stars.
I am so not a "cook" by any stretch but people think I am a "chef" when I make this - they love it! I add chicken breast at the same time the sausage cooks & bring a Chicken Cacciatore touch to this dish. Awesome Awesome Awesome! I love this!
Being Italian, would never use cilantro in this recipe, I use fresh or dried basil and I use white wine. I brown cut up sausage, deglaze pan with wine, stir in freshly cut up peppers & onions (not browned), cook in tightly covered pan in 350 oven till peppers are cooked, the flavors all blend. This will keep the shape of the peppers & onions, they won't be overcooked and mushy. I start with a cup of wine, after 30 min. In oven, uncover and taste, more wine or chicken broth can be added if needed. I also omit the tomato, we like the white sauce. I serve this with crusty Italian bread or rolls for sandwich's along with a salad I dress with white wine vinegar & olive oil. Whatever way you decide to prepare, I'm sure you, family & friends will enjoy.
This is really good. Great thinking Robert. I also added fried potatoes to this, I fried them first in the oil specified and then added the sausage. I must be a Ro-tel queen cause I added a can of Ro-tel instead of tomatoe paste. Didn't use the cilantro. Still turned out really gr8!
I made this for a large group (25 People) and let me tell you I should have made it for 50. It was all gone and the folks were screaming for more. Great receipe, your really deserve "10 Gold Stars" for this one. Thanks for sharing. I will be making this again for a large group in August, I will figure at least half again as much ingredients for this event.
This recipe was very good with lots of flavor. I followed the recipe exactly. However, it was a little soupy. Next time I will reduce the amount of beer and add more tomato paste. I served the sausage and peppers on crusty french rolls, which tasted awesome! Next time, I will serve over rice for a different spin on the recipe.
This was out of the WORLD, I cooked it just like it said with two bottles of Heinekena and a whole can of tomatoe paste to thicken the sauce which worked beautifully. This is a terrific keeper to my collection. My husband and my parents said it was great!!!!!
How can people rate a recipe when they change it? Also if the beer is too nasty to drink why would you want to eat it?
I thought this was great and I don't ever eat sausage, peppers, and onions. I really liked the sauce (I used Amstel Light). Changes I made with good results: used 2 lb hot sausages, 2 small sweet onions, 2 green peppers, 1 red pepper, all of the sauce ingredients (1 1/2 beers) except didn't use fresh herbs. Used 2 tbsp dried oregano and 1 1/2 tbsp dried parsley. I might go a little easier on those next time, though. I like my peppers and onions really mushy so I simmered them for at least an hour. Thanks for the recipe! Served over rice but will get hoagie rolls for leftovers.
Husband loved it!!! I added a little corn starch with water to thicken the sauce in the pan.
Amazing! I cut down the ingredients since it's just my fiance and I, but it worked out perfectly! Very thick and hearty, goes wonderful with a white rice.
My Dad used to make this when Mom wasn't able to cook. We three boys looked forward to it with gusto. That was more than 45 years ago. Glad to see it's still around and loved. He called it "slumgullion".
I USED BUDWEISER AND WOULD NOT RECOMMEND IT.HAD A FUNNY FLAVOR IN THAT RESPECT BUT WILL TRY AGAIN-GREAT TEXTURE/PRESENTATION AND SPICES-JUST NEEDS A BETTER BEER.(I THINK)
My husband loves sausage sandwiches, and would only get them at the fair in the summer. Since I found this recipe he has it all year around. I have made this for several football parties we have hosted, and it is always a huge hit!!!
GREAT!!!!! and for the non-drinkers just replace the beer with V-8 juice........
Very very good. I halved the recipe and used 1 pound of sausages - didn't slice them up but served on hoagie rolls with the pep "sauce" over them. At the very end of cooking I thickened with a hefty sprinkle of Wondra so it was saucy instead of soupy. Also used home grown Hungarian peppers as well as bells (half and half) so it had a good kick to it.
Great recipe! Changed it slightly, but still very, very good. Recipe makes quite a bit and a skillet will be too small. I recommend using a dutch oven only. Don't use olive oil, sausage alone makes more than enough oil! I had to drain excess oil in dutch oven after cooking meat because it creates about a half cup of unnecessary grease that doesn't add anything but calories. Leave the blackened bits on the bottom of the pan, they add flavor. Used 4 peppers, 1 red and 1 vadalia onion. An Italian recipe like this needs more garlic, so I used about 6-7 cloves. Added 2 12 oz bottles of Miller Lite and 2 cans of tomato paste. Sauce is much to thin without the second can of paste. Added extra spices to include basil, italian seasoning and oregano. Didn't have any fresh so I used dried seasonings. Omitted the cilantro because I didn't have any at the time. Doubled the hot sauce and used only hot italian sausage. Simmered everything at the same time to better incorporate the flavors. Served over bow tie pasta with grated mozzerella and parmesan. Will also serve on grinder/hoagie rolls. My family loved it and everyone ate 2-3 helpings! Passed the recipe with the changes on to my cousin who raved about it! This is now in my recipe rotation and will stay there.
BEBOC,Thanks for the idea of using the crock pot because i live in Las vegas and with the summer heat i do not use my stove as much as possible.Thanks again for the idea.
We love this on rice! Use the richest beer and multicolor peppers and onions: it will look so pretty. Ran out of fresh herbs, used freeze dried, but the recipe forgives you. Smells much better after the beer cooks down. Other people's sausage and peppers seem so bland, greasy, and mushy in comparison.
Overall, this was a good recipe, but unless you have a large family, I would suggest using only half of the meat and cut down the number of peppers as stated in the recipe and use a pot instead of a skillet. I would make this again!
This is the GREATEST Sausage and Peppers recipe I have ever had. I make it with whatever beer I have on hand and it always comes out good. The only change i've made is I add about 2 tsp. of fennel seed. Once I started it and realized I had no beer, so I used water and I actually really like it that way too. I have made this many times and if it's been 2 weeks since the last time, my 7 year old or husband asks when it's coming up on the menu. Thank you for sharing!
I've made these several times. I've never put in the cilantro because I never have it, but it's always good. I serve them on buns with provolone or mozarella. Wish the sauce was a little thicker though.
can be made in slow cooker
This recipe is delicious. My husband and I love to have it on a toasted roll with melted cheese on top. DELICIOUS!
Great recipe! I cut it in half and it still fed 5. I still used the whole can of tomato paste, and doubled the garlic. Also, I added crushed red pepper. I used Amstel light, and used a beer and a half. Everyone loved this!
I had to make many changes due to a lack of ingredients here in Prague where we live now, but it still came out pretty tasty. The shop was out of red peppers so I had to use green and yellow ones, and Italian sausages are not abundent in this part of the world so I ended up with a combination of Czech herb and Hungarian paprika sausages. For the beer I used Gambrinus, which is a famous Czech brew. I was a bit worried because of all these alterations but in the end it was quite nice to mop the sauce with baguettes and the sausages worked, too so I guess the recipe is fool proof! Perhaps slightly too garlicy, but it may have just been my oversized cloves. Thanks, we are having the leftovers for dinner.
This is so flavorful and delicious! I did not have tomato paste at home, so I reduced a 15 oz. can of tomato sauce instead. Perfect!
This really is the best ever sausage dish. I use guiness when I make mine. I also took the advice of one of the other people and fried potatoes in a skillet to add to the dish. The portion sizes are huge, but I just freeze in the leftovers.
Very good!! Served at a 4th of July party and didn't ahev to grill in the heat. Left the sausages whole, browned them and cooked vegetables and then put all in crock pot and cooked for several hours. Rave reviews from guests. We used hot italian sausages (I thought it was too hot but everyone else loved them hot).
I have made this recipe several times now and I usually use whatever beer is in the frig that day. It always comes out great!
I've made this recipe quite a few times. My only alteration is to saute the onions/peppers/garlic before deglazing the pan. I then remove them, deglaze, and proceed with the recipe. Everyone usually prefers me to use spicy Italian sausages when I make it. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
This recipe is tasty, filling and simple. My boyfriend and I both thoroughly enjoyed eating it with a crusty baguette. In order to cut some of the bitterness other reviewers mentioned , I added about 3 tbsp of ketchup. This added a touch of sweetness and rounded out the flavors. I also sauteed the onion, peppers and garlic in the pan after removing the sausage then after a few minutes added the beer. I also tried this recipe again using red wine instead of beer, came out fantastic!
I followed the recipe and wasn't very excited by the outcome. Not sure what the rave reviews are for, but different strokes for different folks I guess. The sauce this cooks in was bland/lacking and it diluted the flavor of the sausages. I'll try a new recipe going forward, but thanks anyway for the suggestion.
Made it based upon the reviews, and didn't like the taste at all. I've had sausage and peppers before, and this just didn't taste good to me at all.
I made this recipe with a few minor changes. I used hot Italian sausage, a mix of colored bell peppers, white onion and dried oregano, and dried parsley instead of cilantro. This one surprised me. I was sure that everything was going to taste like beer, but I couldn’t even taste it in the finished dish. Both Hubs and I really enjoyed this over pasta, so I’m sure I’ll be making it again!
Great starter recipe but sauce needed some adjustments for me and DHs tastes. makes A LOT.
I've been cooking sausages with beer, peppers, & onions for years, trying adding a little barbecue sauce and wraping everything in foil and smoking it on the grill
First browned sausage in pan, then removed and fried red, yellow, orange peppers, mushrooms with onions and in pan. Transferred the mixture to slow cooker.Then added the beer and 2 cans of tomato paste and garlic in pan. Used 2 tablespoons dried oregano and 3 tablespoons fresh parsley. Heated in slow cooker for 45 minutes on medium. Cut the sausage in bite size pieces.
This was fantastic... I was licking my plate!! I did make a few changes, as follows: As per another reviewer, I added chicken along with the sausage. Instead of beer I used home made pasta sauce. Used dried basil and oregano. It was a little bit like a cacciatore -- absolutely delicious. Oh yes, sprinkled some Romano cheese on top.
Just anothr one of those special recipes that make me smile when I go to make it. Why? Because of it's simplicity, because of ease in prep and prep time, but mostly becaue of the request to not wait so long to make it again! Killer!
I prepared this recipe for Super bowl. Everyone absolutely loved it. I used fresh mild/sweet Italian sausage and a lager beer. I also started it on the stove and finished it in a low temp. oven. Served with a brown rice and also sub rolls. A for sure keeper of a recipe. thanks for sharing.
Excellent recipe and great for a party. I don't like cilantro so I omitted that but everything else was the same. Just a bit of warning...I made this with the hot sauce as listed and it was very spicy. In fact, I actually ended up making a second batch without the hot sauce because I was making it for a party and thought it may not appeal to everyone if it was too spicy. We love the spice - but I would add gradually if you're serving this to others.
Delicious! Served it over whole wheat penne. Will make this again!
I was really worried when I made this, because after I poured the can of beer in, the smell of the beer and veggies cooking was gagging me (I used Heineken, might use a different beer next time). I made it for a birthday party, and I thought I might have ruined 6 lbs of sausage. But soon the beer smell cooked off, and I added the tomato paste and red hot sauce. It was absolutely wonderful! I will always cook them this way. They were the 1st thing gone at the party, and everyone loved them. You couldn't even tell there was beer in it.
I made this tonight per recipe, except for the following. First, I put in a 16-oz can of diced tomatoes. Second, when I cook sausage and peppers I usually cook them for a long time on a low heat, so I added more beer whenever the mixture got dry. (Since the recipe uses cilantro and hot sauce, I went with a Mexican beer). These are very, very good sausages and peppers. The cilantro isn't overpowering, and the hot sauce doesn't take over the dish. The only "difficulty" I had was that the recipe I printed off makes a lot of this, a WHOLE lot. So I had to divide and cook it in two large pans (my pans are about 16" diameter). This will be great on pasta, in a sandwich, or just to eat on its own. I highly recommend it. Thanks very much for contributing it!
We used three types of sausage: hot & spicy Italian, sweet Italian and sweet & spicy chicken sauage! It was fantastic! I will make it again and again!
Made this for the pre-game tailgate at the Meadowlands for the Jets game. It was SENSATIONAL!!! I'm going to make it again this week. I used Sriracha hot sauce which worked really well and a lager. Next time, I'm going to use an ale which may add even more flavor to this delicious recipe. Thanks!!!
Wonderful!! Scaled back to 3 servings. Used regular sausage, 1 can of beer and subbed basil in place of cilantro.
This was a dish with GREAT flavor! Served with white rice - next time might do pasta. Just perfect on the spice factor.
Great recipe! I skipped the cilantro (I thought I had some in the fridge) and used some Full Sail Wassail which is somewhat of a rich malty beer and it worked really well. Will definitely try it again! Thanks!
This was totally delicious. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of the beer (I'm just a little pregnant) and it still turned out so very yummy. The flavors blend so well, the cilantro and garlic are excellent. I added some crushed red pepper for some zing (abour two teaspoons) and it was great. Served over rice and my picky husband LOVED it! Thanks Robert for a delish recipe!!
I made this exactly as instructed except I substituted basil for the cilantro and used only 2 red bell peppers, no green peppers, and one red onion. Also, I used 3 lb hot Italian sausage and no hot sauce. We used Shiner Bock beer. The sauce was thin, bitter, and far, far too "bell pepper-y" in flavor. We fished out the sausages and will use them in sandwiches, with spaghetti sauce, kind of like a meatball sub. But my husband complains about the waste of two beers and I'm sad I wasted the peppers and onion. Sorry, I know I'm swimming upstream on this one!
EXCELLENT!!!My family loved this.I used spicy Italian sausage,we don't like cilantro so I left that out.I'll be making this again. Thanks Robert for sharing.
This is a wonderful recipe; thanks so much for sharing! I used lean turkey Italian sausage (1 pound hot, and 3 pounds sweet) to cut some of the calories and fat, and it was still amazing. I'm a fan of dark beers, so I used Deschutes Brewery's Black Butte Porter, which is a smooth brown porter. Other than subbing turkey sausage for regular sausage, I kept this recipe as is, and will definitely be making it again. I live with all men, and this was a huge hit with them as well! (They couldn't tell I used turkey sausage, so I think I can chalk that one up to a victory.)
Very good recipe! Both myself and my boyfriend enjoyed it! I was only cooking for two so I halved the recipe, and I still have leftovers for lunch tomorrow. I completely forgot the garlic but we did not miss it. I used dried oregano because I did not have fresh. I did not have tomato paste, but I used about a cup and a half of tomato sauce thickened with corn starch, and it worked out just fine. The beer I used was Redhook ESB... added excellent flavor! I will make this again! Thanks Robert!
I made this a few nights ago, I used 1.5lb of sweet ita sausage, 1 1/2 cans of a light beer, 1 full can of tom paste, 1 red onion and 2 red peppers with 3 cloves garlic and the recommended spices. I tossed this over a full lb of pasta. I thought it had a great flavor and did not take long at all to prepare which is always key!! Not to "soupy" at all, in fact it worked quite well as a pasta sauce!
True to the name!!! I omitted the cilantro and added 2 Tbs basil...DELICIOUS!!!
I was very interested in trying this recipe. I changed the olive oil to canola oil and oregeno to italian seasoning. I did not think that my wife would like it but she said it was excellent and of course I enjoyed it. My son however, did not like the vegies but he ate all the meat I gave him. I used Budweiser
This is delicious! One of my new favorites.
We loved this recipe! I used chorizo sausages (what we had in the house) and they tasted wonderful, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was very flavorful and tasty. Next time, I might use just 1 tablespoon of hot sauce to make it slightly less fiery. This is a keeper.
Halved the recipe. Added one jalepeno and one hot red chile pepper to substitute the hot sauce. Had to use a bit of corn starch to thicken due to the beer thinning the sauce excessively. All that being said, very tasty and hearty dish. Saved and will make again.
This was excellent!!! I made it on spur of the moment last night and didn't have all the ingredients on hand and it was still fabulous!! I didn't have any peppers on hand so I only used onions, and I had no tomato paste so I just used some tomato sauce instead. I also cut the recipe in half. I served it over top of some Italian rolls and it was delicious! My husband loved it too, and he's a pretty hard sell when it comes to new recipes! I will definitely be making this again (and again, and again...). It's a keeper!
I'm known for my Sausage & Peppers recipe, which is made with merlot. But this was awesome!!! I made mine in the crockpot, and served over angel hair. Very, very good!!
Sorry, I didn't care for the flavor. I don't think cilantro goes with this dish.
Outstanding!
I made this according to the directions and it tasted like BEER! if you could find something else for the liquid it would be great and easy if you put it in the crockpot.
Yum! I made only a few changes for 2lbs of sausage: Used one 12 oz bottle of beer, one whole can tomato paste, 1 habanero pepper in place of the hot sauce, added a portobello mushroom, and omitted the cilantro. It was delicious; more italian in flavor than would have been with the cilantro. I cooked it in a roasting bag in my crockpot for 4 to 5 hours on high. Will definately make this again!!
Good basic, I am italian and my family makes this with sweet or hot sausage, olive oil, onion& peppers and potatoes. Salt and pepper to taste, cover for 15 min to cook potatoes then take the top off and let it brown up a little. Serve with crusty italian bread-Hubbys favorite dish.
Ok, let me start by saying that based on flavor, I would give this 5 stars... based on whether it looked like the picture, it deserves 4. The pic makes it look like it turns into a true spaghetti sauce texture... I could not get it there... it was very soupy.... but, despite that, the flavor was fabulous! We served it over rice and have leftovers :) Any suggestions to make this sauce thicker?
OK, so I dont even like peppers & I loved this dish!!!!!!!!! I sliced everything very thin, I used 2 green, 1 orange, 1 yellow & 2 red peppers. Such pretty colors. Instead of hot sauce, I added hot pepper flakes to the EVOO before I added the meat.mmmm so good..Also I didnt add Cilantro, just didnt sound good to me in this recipe & I love cilantro. I served on toasted & garlic buttered hoagie rolls....Goes great with an ice cold beer!!!
This was so unbelievably good I was amazed. Bravo Mr. Catalano. My Italian family loved it too. The only thing was my poor husband suffers from heart burn something terrible which I completely forgot about so next time I will add just a pinch of baking soda to help him out a bit.
Really liked this recipe, very simple and easy to do. Sausage and sauce tasted great...will be making this again for the family!
-use only 0ne beer - dry oregno use only 2 tbsp - slice the sausage and brown them sliced
Darn good stuff! I also added in chicken after browning and cubing like I did the sausage. My only change to the recipe would have been skip or use 1/3 of the tomato paste. I might add another bottle of beer in that case. But that is my personal taste. I used only 2 lb of meat and still had plenty for leftovers after dinner for 2 hungry adults. Thanks!
I made this last night and the husband and I loved it! I did increase the garlic to about 5 cloves as another person suggested, served over bow-tie pasta accidentally forgot the hot sauce but it was still delicious and had a beer with it...very good!
Awesome recipe. We always get these great sausage in a bun sandwiches topped with peppers, onions and a terrific sauce at our state fair. Never could figure out what made them so good - now I know. Left out the cilantro also. Thank you.
Yummy! I followed recipe except didn't slice sausage, served whole in large crusty rolls smothered in peppers and sauce. Messy but good.
Perfect Super Bowl food! I'm a beer lover, so I cook with it quite often. This recipe was loved by everyone at the party!
Oh my god, delicious! Made it exactly as recipe called, except substituted hot sauce with fresh bullet chillies and omitted oregano (I only use oregano on pizza and I love my hot food!). Keeper, by all means.
I made this tonight and my family loved it. Followed some of the hints from others, thickened the sauce at the end with some cornstarch, and served over grilled garlic bread. I used Bluemoon beer and fresh sausage from the local Italian deli. A keeper for sure.
"IF" this is not the "Best Ever Sausage with Peppers, Onions, and Beer", I have no idea what is. I made this yesterday for a Family gathering of 30 in all age groups. It was a Hit! My Wife prepared everything else, must have been 10 other dishes prepared. Somehow it seemed as if I got all the credit for my tiddly little bit in preparing this dish. It was eaten by it self, over rice and on rolls. Thank you Very Much for this recipe. I did not have and could not find any fresh Oregano. I replaced with 1 tablespoon dry Oregano and 2 tablespoons fresh chopped Basil.
Reduced the sausages by half (only because of the amount of people I was feeding!) but kept all else the same. Simmered in sauce for close to an hour and it had the perfect taste and consistancy. I think the results with beer is far better than the wine used in past. Thanks much!
Love the addition of BEER:)This is a winner!
I was asked to make this for a get together by a friend who'd had it in the past. As it turns out the "beloved Italian mother" of the group also brought sausage and peppers! I was terrified! I hope she didn't noticed that mine was gone before hers was :}
This came out great! Left sausages whole so our guests could choose with a roll or eat plain. Then for leftovers we cut them up and served with rice. Yummm - use the biggest pot you got!
I made this for dinner last night with Italian Sweet Sausage. Made it exactly as written, but left off the Cilantro... although I had some, I read the last review and so left it out. My family LOVED IT !!!! I served it over cooked elbow macaroni, with a sprinkle of shredded Parmesan, lots of good French Bread to soak up the DELICIOUS JUICE !!!!! ALL my sons and my husband (me too:-) ) had seconds, it was the bomb !!!!
Excellent! I used sweet Italian sausage and Budweiser beer. I don't like cilantro so I omitted it and it came out terrific!
I thought this recipe was great. I tried a second time and added a bit more tomato paste and olive oil to make a thicker sauce and reduced the amount of beer a little. I also took the advice of some others and added some tabasco to spice it up. I really enjoyed it and would ake it again.
Not sure what I did wrong with this one, but I didn't care for. I cut the sausage into one inch pieces, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Too much grease for me and I found the flavor to be very bitter. Maybe I'll try again with a different beer? Thanks for sharing.
This was something I miss from the states, omg I loved it...........just like home.
