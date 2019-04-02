Best Ever Sausage with Peppers, Onions, and Beer!

This is an excellent recipe I came up with one day. Serve with some nice Italian bread, and a bottle of your favorite beer.

Recipe by Robert M Catalano

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 Servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large heavy skillet over medium high heat. Cook sausage until browned on all sides. Remove sausage from pan, and set aside. Pour in 1 bottle of beer to deglaze the pan, scraping up any blackened bits from the bottom. Place the red peppers, green peppers, onions and garlic in the pan. Stir in the remaining beer and the tomato paste. Season with oregano, cilantro, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Cover, and simmer until onions and peppers are tender. Slice the sausages into bite size pieces, and add to the peppers. Cover, and simmer until sausage is cooked through.

724 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 50g; cholesterol 89.3mg; sodium 2249mg. Full Nutrition
