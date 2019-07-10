Green Beans with Anchovies

Rating: 3.93 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This accompanies Italian pasta dishes very well when you are looking for a 'different' flavor to add to the table.

By Marie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the green beans in a medium saucepan, and mix in the garlic, water, and lemon juice. Cover, and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes, until tender but crisp. Drain, and transfer to a medium bowl.

  • In a small bowl, mash the anchovy fillets and about 1 tablespoon reserved oil. Toss into the bowl with the green beans. Season with pepper. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 110.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

LOKAAUGUNUM
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2005
so good! i sauteed the anchovy with the oil and butter first (b/c then the anchovy dissolves and your left with that great salty taste and no one complaining about eating little fish!). then i added water and beans and boiled - so good!! Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Goody2shz
Rating: 3 stars
08/10/2009
This recipe sounds really good but I haven't made it yet. I'm writing to alert others who like me must watch their sodium fat and/or caloric intake that the nutritional information accompanying this recipe is deceptive. It breaks this recipe down into 4 servings; however with only a 9oz package of green beans and nothing else to bulk it up this dish will serve 2 at the most unless you serve really tiny portions. For those of us of who must watch our salt fat and/or caloric intake an accurate (and realistic) nutritional analysis is very important. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2010
These were really good! I had a bag of 'steamfresh' green beans so I just cooked them in the microwave as directed on the package and in a small pan I sauteed the anchovies w/ the oil the garlic and I also added about 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. I cooked that until the anchovies melted and then added the lemon juice. I tossed that with the green beans and seasoned them with black pepper. These were really great for something different and I'm glad I gave them a try. I will be making these again! Thanks for pposting.:) Read More
Helpful
(10)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
06/19/2008
Husband doesn't much like anchovies and I think had made up his mind that he wasn't going to like this before he'd even tried it. I on the other hand liked it alot. The flavors blended really nicely. I made it with fresh green beans. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Heather
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2007
Surprisingly good. The anchovy taste isn't overpowering and complements the green beans very well. I added a little extra lemon at the end of a little extra tartness and it was fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(3)
PAMELA D. aPROpos of nothing
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2013
Fresh (blanched) green beans. 3 inch ribbon of anchovy paste (more next time). Added a couple T's of minced onions. 3 X garlic. As others did I simmered all except beans then added a bit more water with beans. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sandra G
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2013
I followed the recipe exactly and liked it very much. However I think one must be very careful to blend the anchovies and the lemon so that neither one is predominant. I although I love lemon found it a little too present. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lori A.
Rating: 3 stars
05/19/2013
This was good but loved by everyone. I used a steamfresh bag of green beans and used the oil from my anchovies. I may make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
MaryBeth Hedlund
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2021
Very easy; very good. I love lemon, so I upped the lemon juice. Also, due to sodium dietary restrictions, I used Mrs. Dash’s lemon pepper (and did not add salt). Great side dish. Thanks for submitting the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
