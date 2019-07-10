Green Beans with Anchovies

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars so good! i sauteed the anchovy with the oil and butter first (b/c then the anchovy dissolves and your left with that great salty taste and no one complaining about eating little fish!). then i added water and beans and boiled - so good!! Helpful (22)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe sounds really good but I haven't made it yet. I'm writing to alert others who like me must watch their sodium fat and/or caloric intake that the nutritional information accompanying this recipe is deceptive. It breaks this recipe down into 4 servings; however with only a 9oz package of green beans and nothing else to bulk it up this dish will serve 2 at the most unless you serve really tiny portions. For those of us of who must watch our salt fat and/or caloric intake an accurate (and realistic) nutritional analysis is very important. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars These were really good! I had a bag of 'steamfresh' green beans so I just cooked them in the microwave as directed on the package and in a small pan I sauteed the anchovies w/ the oil the garlic and I also added about 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. I cooked that until the anchovies melted and then added the lemon juice. I tossed that with the green beans and seasoned them with black pepper. These were really great for something different and I'm glad I gave them a try. I will be making these again! Thanks for pposting.:) Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Husband doesn't much like anchovies and I think had made up his mind that he wasn't going to like this before he'd even tried it. I on the other hand liked it alot. The flavors blended really nicely. I made it with fresh green beans. Thanks! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Surprisingly good. The anchovy taste isn't overpowering and complements the green beans very well. I added a little extra lemon at the end of a little extra tartness and it was fantastic! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Fresh (blanched) green beans. 3 inch ribbon of anchovy paste (more next time). Added a couple T's of minced onions. 3 X garlic. As others did I simmered all except beans then added a bit more water with beans. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I followed the recipe exactly and liked it very much. However I think one must be very careful to blend the anchovies and the lemon so that neither one is predominant. I although I love lemon found it a little too present. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars This was good but loved by everyone. I used a steamfresh bag of green beans and used the oil from my anchovies. I may make again. Helpful (1)