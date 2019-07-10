Citrus Scallops II

This is a scallop recipe I concocted in my mind one night, and literally made up as I was going along. It is simple, wonderful, and very forgiving. I have shared this with a few folks and they love it. Works with rice or fine noodles and pasta.
Scallops are one of my favorite foods and I've easily made this recipe 20+ times. I don't put the green pepper in and make it with the tomatoes only sometimes. I think I probably use more wine (don't really measure anymore) and boil it hard for awhile. The recipe is great as is but is also very flexible. If you don't feel like zesting, just use juice. Not in the mood for dill? Don't use it. Note on the dill: I tend to use dried just because it's what's on hand. If you use dry, you do have to decrease the amount - dried herbs are more concentrated than fresh.
I was rather disappontined with this recipe. After reading the reviews I was looking forward to a wonderful scallop recipe and this is not a great one. It did have a very bright taste, due to the lemon juice, but I gess I prefer to have a good sear on my scallops and with the flour coating it made it a bit of a gooey mess. I would recommend grilling or BBQing to get that nice crisp out coating and leaving off the flour completely. Then adding the scallops back into the wine/lemon reduction. I used dried dill which might have been a mistake too. All in all it was OK, but not a stellar recipe.
Fantastic! The scallops were perfect and the sauce was amazing! I did add more wine and vegetables and substituted red pepper for green, but all in all this would and could be great the way it was (I just don't like green peppers). From all the happy people at this home-- THANKS!
I made this recipe with basil instead of dill. It was good and easy to follow. I would recommend using a different type of oil (I substituted canola half way through cooking the scallops) because the olive oil was burning up too fast. I also added some garlic at the end because it was a little bland for my taste; next time I will add it when I cook the scallops.
This was delicious! I will certainly be making this again and often. I found that I could cut the butter in half and reduce the olive oil by 1/2 tbs, used dried dill instead of fresh and it was still yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2003
I served this recipe (no changes) over angel hair pasta. My wife loved it and I know I'll be making it again. The citrus wasn't overpowering like in some recipes and I love the addition of dill. Very good.
Fantastic! Instead of dill, I used 1/2 tsp. oregano and 1/4 tsp. basil. I did not have green pepper and so added chopped broccoli and small pieces of spinach. Plus, I had some shrimp on hand and put a few in. Definitely will make again.
Jackson
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2007
Overall a great recipe, but we had to modify. The amount of tomatoes was not enough (only 1 cheryy tomato per person). We quadrupled the amout of tomatoes and used 1/2 onion and 1/2 bell pepper and it was perfect.
Awesome. I substituted two whole/chopped tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes, and used about 1/2 tsp dried dill. It needed salt, so next time I think I'll replace the green pepper with a TBSP of capers. Also, I used the ocean scallops (so it takes longer to brown) and like others omitted the zest with no problem.
This was really good! It turned out a bit pasty; I would have preferred something more saucy. Next time, I'll be sure to have more white wine on hand in case I need to thin things out a bit. This was really good served over angel hair pasta; the family loved it!
I made this for dinner last night and between my husband, uncle and myself, we wiped it all out. It was delicious. I followed the recipe as written except added a little more lemon juice because I did not have and lemon zest and used dried dill instead of fresh. Made some Parmesan and Herb Angel Hair Pasta and green beans with bacon bits and had a delicious and quick meal.
Just like another reviewer, I pan seared the scallops and then added the mixture to the pan (with fresh basil, since I had some). I would agree that the sauce that goes over the pasta needs more garlic.
Was very tasty but way too lemony for us. We substituted garlic for onion. Would make it again and either halve the lemon or only add one or the other - would even consider eliminating lemon all together.
I made this last night sized down for two servings. My wife loved it. I added a little more wine and only dusted the scallops with flour, served it over angle hair pasta with a side of Strawberry Spinach Salad, also from this site. A very nice dinner.
