Citrus Scallops II

4
44 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 11
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This is a scallop recipe I concocted in my mind one night, and literally made up as I was going along. It is simple, wonderful, and very forgiving. I have shared this with a few folks and they love it. Works with rice or fine noodles and pasta.

Recipe by Mark Cotter

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Lightly coat the scallops in flour, and cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until lightly brown. Remove the scallops from the skillet, and drain excess oil. Stir in the white wine, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.

    Advertisement

  • Mix the onion, green bell pepper, and dill into the skillet. Cook and stir for about 2 minutes. Mix in the tomatoes, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Continue cooking about 1 minute, then mix in the butter until melted. Cook and stir until the liquid has reduced by the desired amount. Return the scallops to the skillet, and cook just until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 83.9mg; sodium 374.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/09/2022