Coquito is a creamy, tropical, Puerto Rican holiday drink with tons of coconut flavor. It's made with both evaporated and condensed milk, cream of coconut, spices, rum, and — in this version — egg yolks. It is always requested at my holiday gatherings. Sometimes I hide it in the fridge to keep for myself! Serve in glass cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon if desired. Feliz Navidad!

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine evaporated milk and egg yolks in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Cook over the simmering water, stirring constantly, until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, and reaches a temperature of 160 degrees F (71 degrees C).

  • Transfer mixture to a blender. Add cream of coconut, sweetened condensed milk, rum, water, vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves; blend until combined, about 30 seconds.

  • Pour into glass bottles and chill 8 hours to overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 65.3mg; sodium 106.2mg; carbohydrates 46.3g; protein 6.7g. Full Nutrition
