Coquito is a creamy, tropical, Puerto Rican holiday drink with tons of coconut flavor. It's made with both evaporated and condensed milk, cream of coconut, spices, rum, and — in this version — egg yolks. It is always requested at my holiday gatherings. Sometimes I hide it in the fridge to keep for myself! Serve in glass cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon if desired. Feliz Navidad!
YUMMY! I used 8 egg yolks, 7 cans evaporated milk, 4 cans cream of coconut, 4 cans sweetened condensed milk, no water, 2+ cups Captain Morgan's Parrot Bay Rum (it's Puerto Rican coconut rum...adds a little more coconut flavor to the cream de coco), 1 tsp cloves, 2 tsp cinnamon and 4 tsp vanilla. I didn't use a double boiler, just a large stock pot and warmed it slowly while stirring it almost constantly and using a candy thermometer to see when it got to 160 degrees. Then I just blended the eggnog in 4 batches, so I added the cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and rum in the measurements stated on the recipe, which would add up to the measurements I gave at the beginning of the review. I ended up with about a gallon and a half, there was a little more but I had to use that for a couple of taste tests!! This is the first time I have made eggnog and I chose this because my boyfriend is Puerto Rican. He can't wait to get home from work to try it and I can't wait to serve it tomorrow night at our family's Christmas dinner! This is DEFINITELY a keeper! THANK YOU, BRANDY!! ... *Update* ...The next morning after it had cooled in the fridge, it was pretty thick. We tasted it and decided to add more rum (we like drinks strong). We just added a little at a time until it was the right consistency. It was a HUGE hit at Christmas dinner! Even people who don't normally drink eggnog loved it! 12/24/08- Update again. I made this yesterday for Christmas tomorrow and it's incredible! I didn'
I didn't use rum so added some vanilla soy milk. Overall it was too sweet and thick compared to how my grandma use to make it. My husband really enjoyed it though and he doesn't like trying new things or eggnog. So I think if I made it again I would do some tweaking.
QUE RICO!! The best coquito i've ever had! I didn't use a double boiler, just cooked the beaten yolks and evap. milk on medium heat until it thickened. 1/2 cup of rum is enough for my taste but i know some of my friends will likely want to add some more to it. Brandy, your recipe is the best and now it is my recipe too. Thank you!
Remember that Rum/alcohol in any drink is always to taste. My sister is a wimp so I reduced the alcohol to suit any taste. U can always add more!!! I make mine with more rum but not everyone like alcohol like some of us do and therefore the water. Those who think this is sweet should not be searching for eggnog!!! I am puertorican so don't let my name fool u. Anything other than coconut flavor is NOT coquito :p. This is my recipe and it was changed by all recipes to use a double boiler. You don't need to use a double boiler in my opinion as long as the eggs are fresh. If allergic to eggs, you could ommit them altogether and it won't change the flavor much; if at all. It will be just less thick and of course and eggless eggnog :). Instead of plain water I sometimes use coconut milk if I have it on hand. Coconut water will make it a bit salty and the use of coconut milk instead of coconut water is recommended or just use plain water. You still need the coconut cream for the coquito regardless so don't confuse the two.
Really good recipe. I use this recipe when I have the time, but I have since found a pre-mixed Coquito called Mi Abuela that is extremely close to homemade. I bought it at Big 3 Wine & Liquor in the Bronx on E. Tremont Ave. If you don't have time to make your own, or want a back up, definitely check it out. I know this may not be useful info to members of a site like "all recipes", but just wanted to share it just in case!
I am born and raised in Puerto Rico and this recipe really reminds me of the sweet, creamy coquito that I drank as a child. Gave this to all my friends last year and they all loved it. Mind you they are all from all over the world. This year am even making labels for my bottles and giving them as Christmas presents... This recipe deserves a 10 star rating.
I did a test run as is, then I made it again, tweaking it a bit--since I'm Puerto Rican I had this every Christmas just never had a recipe for it TILL NOW!! I used Barcardi Gold Rum, 1/4 teaspoon ground clover and 1 c. rum--everything else the same. I rinse out wine bottles and with a funnel pour it in bottle & cork it, when ready to drink I shake well, pour and ENJOY it!!
This is the perfect coquito! I'm Latina, and this is a huge hit with my husband's Italian and Irish family--never have leftovers. I get requests for it every holiday. We don't even bother with eggnog anymore. I don't make any changes to the recipe, other than cooking it in a regular pot instead of a double broiler.
Made this for New Years with my Costa Rican in-laws. Everyone but my husband (picky, picky man) loved it. I used coconut milk instead of cream of coconut (and eliminated the water). I thought it might not be sweet enough, but it turned out just right for me. And I also used nutmeg instead of cloves. I may try the cloves next time. I made an "unleaded" version for my teetotaller relatives. They raved too. Great recipe.
I made this Coquito again this year. I'm Puerto Rican and it is true to it's name. Last year I didn't broil this but there is a reason to broil this recipe. Since it has eggs it is the safest way to make. I added 1/4 tsp of vanilla and more rum to my taste and it still came out delicious. This is a great recipe. Thank you for sharing. Jan
This is my NO EGG version: I boil 3 cups water with 3 cinnamon sticks . Let it cool. Then put cinnamon water in blender w/1 can evap milk, 1 can condensed milk, 1 can coconut milk, 1 tsp vanilla extract and Rum (I use Malibu Rum/coconut flavor). Serve on the rocks & sprinkle lightly with ground cinnamon on top. Delicious..
Coquito is the best!!!!! I've been a part of the hidden Coquito movement, but is too good to let everyone else drink it ;) so if you don't want to get to this point, make enough for everyone and more!!
Suggestion: Add some crushed almond nougat (turron) and the drink is called "Turroncillo". Add some chocolate (to taste) and call it "Choquito".
This recipe is exceptional! Real coquito does not contain eggs so I omitted them along with the 1/2 cup of water. I also didn't have any cloves but other than that followed the recipe to a 'T'. So creamy! Very sweet...could be thinned out with some milk if needed. This is not a drink that you would drink all night to get drunk, instead more of a dessert drink to sip on. I am going to bottle this to give as holiday gifts! Thanks so much for sharing!
As I was making this at home, I poured myself a couple glasses for, um, tasting purposes. I called this my "happy drink" because I certainly was very happy after drinking it. The only reason I am giving this 5 stars is because allrecipes.com doesn't have the ability to give any recipe SEVEN stars. I searched multiple sites for a good coquito recipe ever since I tasted what my ex-girlfriend made for me last Xmas (and she wasn't giving up her secret). I made 4 different recipes and this was by far the best. I made 3 bottles of coquito and shared it with friends, my boss and co-workers. Great, great stuff. I don't think I'll ever go back to regular eggnog again!
Exactly as Remembered, I made this for my Dad, for Christmas & New Years. It was amazing, the Memories, my dad, said it needed more Rum, even though I add 1/2 cup more Dark Rum. Its was just wonderful and full of Puerto Rican Tradition. 10 Stars, thank for the recipe
Very good! I am Puerto Rican and my husband who's American (and doesn't like eggnog that much) said that this is fantastic. He also said that of all the coquitos he has tried this is by far, the best. I agree. We added 1/4 cup more rum (less water).
Just like abuela used to make. So good and creamy.. perfect! Shared with friends..makes for great times.. everyone wants a bottle for them selves so im looking to get some nice bottles to give as gifts,,id give it 6 ****** s if i could!
Excellent! I used a pan instead of double-boiler. Instead of ground cloves/cinnamon I boiled whole cloves and cinnamon sticks in 1.5 cups of water till the water turned light brown then added this to the mix. I also used coconut milk instead of the cream, which I think is too sweet and thick. Make double or triple batches for sure. This recipe is "muy rico."
I made this last week for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner and followed the recipe precisely. Oh my goodness, it was TOO SWEET! I asked my aunt, who is puertorican and she told me she doesn't add the sweetened condensed milk. I just now finished making another batch for Thanksgiving tomorrow without the condensed milk and it is sweet enough! I would taste the coquito before adding the condensed milk- you may find you don't need it. I also added the rum to taste. So YUMMY!
OMG this recipe was on the money. I am puertorican and I love my coquito during the holidays. I was tired of spending money on bottles of coquito other people made so I decided to try and make it myself. Of course I came to my fave site and found this perfect recipe. My entire family loved it especially my picky hubby and now I don't have to buy it anymore !
this is a great recipe! i added a little bit of ginger also for more flavor, which is not very traditional. however, what makes this recipe more like coquito from puerto rico is DARK rum. makes all the difference! salud!
You dont have to "cook" the eggs, the rum will take care of that. Just dump everything in the blender and make sure you keep it on for at least one minute. I use just one whole egg and a full cup of rum but you can change that depending on your taste. Also, it's a MUST to chill at least overnight! I make my batch in November, although it's very hard to resist! Enjoy!
Coquito has been a traditional Puerto Rican favorite for the holidays (Christmas and especially New Year's) for many years in my family. It is unbelievable and everyone who tries it loves it. Traditionally, it is made with raw eggs though and I am leary to try cooking it, but maybe I'll try that if I become pregnant again and concerned about raw eggs. Generally, if you are not pregnant, you can just make sure that you buy fresh eggs and make it just 2+ hours ahead of time (and chilling it for 1-2 hours before serving). Thanks for the recipe, I have never seen it with cloves before and may just try adding that to mine next year. (I'll keep that out this year as usual).
awesomeness!! added 1c DonQ Gold Rum and 1 1/2 tsp Vanilla as suggested by another reviewer. my Puerto Rican boyfriend and PR friend both loved it and said it was true to flavor!! will definitely keep this one and put it on repeat!
mmmm made this yesterday for our Chrisrmas party on Friday its so delicous i only gave it a four star rating because i made some adjustments i put 4 eggs, 2 cans of evaporated ,milk 2 cans of cream of cocomunt ,2 cans of coconut milk, 2 cups of Malibu coconut rum, cinamon, and nutmeg. It is so good my 3 year old was trying to lick the bowl that i blended it in :)
I have been using this recipe for 3 years now and am just writing a review. This is the best one around. No raw eggs makes for a smooth taste and I actually simmer a vanilla bean in with the evaporated milk and yolks. Also just as delicious with spiced rum.
I made this per the recipe and it was way too sweet. I tried it again and used 14 oz. of coconut milk instead of the coconut cream. It was perfect that way, just like I remember from my visit to Peurto Rico. Add a little extra run for kick!
My sister this this last nite she double the recipe also add a can of coconut milk..Yummy....
Yum! It's been a hit at all the parties this year. The taste is just like I remember it growing up! However, after a couple of difficult tries cooking the eggs and milk in the boiling water, I decided to cook them in a medium sauce pan and it was a lot easier. The small change didn't compromise the flavor at all and it seemed to be even creamier. I also made it without water after a couple of tries. I've made a lot of it this holiday season!!! Perfect for gifts to neighbors and friends.
Easy and good! Next time I will add a little extra rum as it was a little weak. So everyone just added extra afterwards. I did worry that there would be a strong coconut flavour, but that was not a problem at all. It was very subtle. Thanks!
This is my recipe for Coquito. I only use 3/4th of the condensed milk, all of the evaporated milk and coconut cream and 1 cup of rum or a little more but this is absolutely delicious. It comes out perfect. Next year I want to double it because we drink it so fast! This is absolutely the best recipe and I love that everyone tweaks it to fit their tastes.
This was delicious, but it would have been way oversweet with cream of coconut. I used one can of coconut milk, and it was perfect. I also used one cup of rum and no water. This may be a new Christmas Eve tradition. Thanks!
I made this for Thanksgiving and I plan on making it for Christmas. This Coquito was awesome! The only thing I tweaked was I added less cloves because I don't like the clovey taste. It's a bit too strong for me. I did add a tad more Cinnamon and Vanilla and I served it chilled. My friends and family loved it! This recipe is a keeper.
Only because of what I had on hand, I used coconut milk instead of cream and used coconut mailbu rum instead of white rum. I also used 4 egg yolks istead of 2. It was delicious! Thank you for this recipe, it was a hit this holiday season. I filled cute bottles with the cocquito and gave it as gifts.
Ok, I have to say this is my favorite drink recipe! My husband and I absolutely love it! The only thing I did different was add coconut water instead of plain water and I also added a little nutmeg instead of cloves. Oh, and learn from my mistakes...coconut cream is NOT the same as creamed coconut. Make sure you buy the can of coconut cream and not creamed coconut or your cocoquito will have a weird coconut texture.
I love this recipe. I'm Puertorrican and it never fails to please. I have people asking me for coquito all year long. Some alterations I've made are eliminating the 1/2 cup of water and simply using a cup of Don Q. I add whole cloves, vanilla extract and cinnamon sticks while the evaporated milk is boiling and strain them out when adding the mixture to the rest in the mixer, and it really brings out those flavors without creating the sediment the ground stuff makes.
Really good recipe. Have made it 8 times since christmas. All 8 batches I have tweaked by substituting the water for coconut water and boiling the coconut water with the spices. The 1st 5 batches I made a mistake, noticed the mistake on batch 2 and figured why change it. If it ain't broken why fix it, right?! My mistake the 1st 5 times was that I cooked the eggs with the condensed milk instead of the evaporated milk, it came out delicious, smooth and creamy with a nice coconut taste. The alcohol didn't seem to be in there at first but after a few sips it sneaks up on ya which everyone seemed to like. Did I mention that they loved it?!!! Happy accident, right?! Since my family and friends are all on this coquito kick this holiday season I decided to make 3 more batches in preparation for coquito cupcakes and Cheesecakes Im making this wk for New Years celebration. Figured I cook the eggs with the evaporated milk like the recipe originally called for to see if it made an even better difference. Just tasted the new batches and it's just not the same. It's more of a texture thing, I think? I must add the alcohol is pretty obvious with these new batches unlike my 1st 5 batches. Going forward I'm convinced my happy mistake is a must. For the sake of using the coquito as an ingredient to bake with these new batches will work fine but as for drinking it I will definitely be going back to my happy mistake.:-)
This recipe is out of this world... I wanted to try something different this year and WOW! This was the greatest addition to the holiday table. I don't drink so I used less alcohol than the recipe calls for and it turned out just fine. Next year I'll try it with no alcohol. Just addicting!!!
I found this an EXCELLENT recipe and made this drink this year instead of my traditional egg nog and it was a HUGE hit with all my Christmas guests! this will definately be a recipe i will be making over and over again. i found that it was a bit to spicy for my particular taste...i added a little less than the 1/4 tsp of ground cloves and just a tad less of the ground cinnamon as well...always mix well before pouring into individual cups and if possible place the prepared coquito into clean wine bottles with cork stoppers placed in for much easier and thorough mixing before pouring.
Absolutely fabulous! I followed the recipe as exactly as I could without all the required equipment. I don't have a double boiler, so I used a medium saucepan over low heat and stirred constantly (about 15 minutes). I also could not find my candy thermometer so used a meat thermometer (since I already had it on the stove and couldn't run over to the neighbor's and borrow one). Just before it reached 160 degrees, the mixture started coating the back of the spoon, just like the recipe describes. I also used Captain Morgan Parrot Bay rum. This is a scrumptious egg nog. Next year, I'll make a double batch!
Extremely good. This is how coquito is supposed to taste. I asked my grandmother for her recipe and then I couldn't find it. This one is pretty much the same except mi abuela doesn't cook the eggs AND she puts A LOT more liquor...too much I think. You can add more to this but too much takes away from the wonderful flavors. ENJOY and Merry CHRISTmas!!!
ABSOLUTLEY A-W-E-S-O-M-E.....This is the best I have ever tasted. We did put coconut rum instead of regular. It really adds more of a carribean flavor. My husband and I kept tasting as we were bottling YUUUMMMM. Our holiday guests wanted more and more...A must try recipe that will be a holiday favorite always!!!!!!!!
very good.. made a small batch to test it out...gave away a few samples of it to co-workers, they all loved it so much so they all chipped in to buy all the ingredients i need to make a barrel of it and gave me a bottle of Puerto Rican Rum....WHAT DID I GET MYSELF INTO....So ill will be making this again...very simple recipe..thank you for sharing...my husband is puerto rican and he loved it, he said it tasted better then his and he is my toughest critic.
My Puerto Rican husband LOVED this. He was a little skeptical at first, that it would be anywhere near as good as his mom's, but he said this is even better! He keeps requesting that I make it. Being leery of the egg yolks, I almost skipped that part, but I am SO glad I didn't! This is delicious!!!
I started making this recipe 6yrs. ago for my husbands family (Irish), we have a big Christmas party every year and this is a BIG request along with my empanadas! This is the best coquito recipe out there!!!! I've never changed anything, followed the recipe to a T!.....and I make a LOT!
This was so good. We left out the rum and added another 1/2c water making 1 cup total. We also added 1 cup milk to thin it out a tad more. It was perfect! This is now a tradition in our family every holiday season. Kids and adults were raving :)
Not hard at all, and it came out yummy! :) This is a great substitute for the rest of the year when the grocery stores don't carry edd nog. Actually, this is better than egg nog since it coconut! I did reduce the alcohol by half because I like my drinks sweet.
This was sooooo delicious!! I made this for the holidays instead of eggnog and everyone loved it. One of our friends and myself are not huge fans of eggnog but we loved this. I only wish I had made more. I will definitely make this again next year.
I was born and raised in Puerto Rico but have been away for much too long. My mother still makes her coquito which we get from an old family cook book. My mother left us for the holidays this year and went to Puerto Rico without any coquito :( So, I decided that it was time to make my own. I found this recipe and started reading the reviews. All I can say is thank you soooo soooo soooo much! This is the best, and I do mean best coquito I've ever had (better than mami's)!!! I did a couple of my improvisations but wow, again THANK YOU!!!!
DELICIOUS...I even made some without the rum for my kiddos and husband and they loved it.
I thought this receipe was great.. It was thick and sweet.I also used a medium saucepan. It didn't seem to make a difference. If you like a stronger taste of rum I suggest a little bit more... Def taste it as you go.. Great Recipe Brandy!!!!
It has been a while since I've made this recipe, but it is delicious. If I make this recipe with alcohol, I use dark Bacardi or Capt. Morgan Spiced Rum, which gives the Coquito the kick that it needs. As a Caribbean American, I do not use vanilla extract; I use real vanilla. It can be purchased in any market that sells Caribbean or Latino produce/food. Tweak the amount of ground cloves and cinnamon according to your liking, and make sure to use Cream of coconut and not coconut milk. Those are two entirely different items.
DELICIOUS!!!!! Sooooooooo Yummy! I followed the recipe exactly as given, except for the rum... I substituted clear rum for the Cruzan Rum Cream. I did my taste test prior to transferring it out of the blender- I agree with everyone else about hiding some for me. I just sent my husband out to get more of the ingredients to make some more! A plus at every Christmas function! Thanks for sharing!
This was very tasty, however I got clumps of cloves and cinnamon (the dry ingredients) throughout the drink. Maybe I didn't not mix it long enough. Also on the bottom of the bottle you can see all of the spices built up.
Great recipe! I tried the double broiler but it took about 15 mins to reach 100 degrees. So I just put it in a regular pot, med heat, stirred constantly and in 5 mins it reached 160 degrees. This is very simple and it tastes amazing. I did not want to kill the flavor so I stuck with the 1 cup of rum and 1/2 cup water. If any of my guest wants more they can always add it.
This was absolutely delicious! I added a 1/2 cup of spiced rum (Captain Morgan) and it brought out the cinnamon and clove flavors. The store was out of cream of coconut, so I used coconut milk instead and used slightly less water and it turned out great! Thanks for this excellent recipe!
Great Coquito Recipe, I make it every year and always get asked for the recipe. I do alter it to make it less sweet and it comes out delicious! Instead of the 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk, I use half a can. I use a cup of white rum and 1 cup of water instead of the 1/2 suggested. Instead of ground cloves and cinnamon, I use the sticks and boil the cup of water. I like to infuse the flavor of cinnamon and cloves in the water and then garnish ground cinnamon when ready to serve. Hope this helps!
This is the way my family in Puerto Rico makes it. There are simpler ways but they just don't end up this creamy and delicious. **NOTE** Most use a white rum like Bacardi but Captain Morgans is my new preferred rum in coquito. It adds even more flavor.
I don't drink, so I made this drink, omitted the alcohol and I loved it. For my husband who is a social drinker, I added 1-2 tsp. of vanilla rum to his glass and man, he drank the rest of the pitcher....lol. After this, I made another batch and he took it to a few of our neighbors to sample it and came back empty handed!!!! This is now our holiday drink of choice and will be for years to come. Thanks so much!
I made this recipe December of 2007. I was a big hit...the best coquito that I have ever tasted. This December 2008 I still had some left over. It was just as good or better than when it was first made. I think the reason that it kept so well was because I didn't use the eggs raw. To people who choose to use raw eggs be careful because of salmonella bacteria. Enjoy the coquito.
This is delicious...I followed the directions as stated - I used a double boiler and I didn't have any problem with the eggs - well worth the effort. I used Capt. Morgan's Parrot Bay Coconut Rum for the alcohol. The Coquito is sweet, but I think it is the perfect combination of sweet w/ the spices, and it has a very nice consistency. I only made one batch, however, in the future I will double it, and if I was serving it for Christmas, etc. I would quadruple it -
