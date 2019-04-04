Really good recipe. Have made it 8 times since christmas. All 8 batches I have tweaked by substituting the water for coconut water and boiling the coconut water with the spices. The 1st 5 batches I made a mistake, noticed the mistake on batch 2 and figured why change it. If it ain't broken why fix it, right?! My mistake the 1st 5 times was that I cooked the eggs with the condensed milk instead of the evaporated milk, it came out delicious, smooth and creamy with a nice coconut taste. The alcohol didn't seem to be in there at first but after a few sips it sneaks up on ya which everyone seemed to like. Did I mention that they loved it?!!! Happy accident, right?! Since my family and friends are all on this coquito kick this holiday season I decided to make 3 more batches in preparation for coquito cupcakes and Cheesecakes Im making this wk for New Years celebration. Figured I cook the eggs with the evaporated milk like the recipe originally called for to see if it made an even better difference. Just tasted the new batches and it's just not the same. It's more of a texture thing, I think? I must add the alcohol is pretty obvious with these new batches unlike my 1st 5 batches. Going forward I'm convinced my happy mistake is a must. For the sake of using the coquito as an ingredient to bake with these new batches will work fine but as for drinking it I will definitely be going back to my happy mistake.:-)