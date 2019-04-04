Homemade Summer Sausage

I’ve made pretty much every summer sausage and salami recipe on this site, as well a few family recipes that are similar. I found this one to be on the bland side. It definitely needs more seasoning - even if just more garlic powder. This was the only recipe that adds water, and it’s not necessary at all. It may have been what was causing the finished product to be crumbly. I also don’t understand the point of wrapping in foil, then unwrapping and poking holes in the meatThis may be an error, but every other recipe I’ve made is cooked in the foil. This could definitely be more stars if some tweaks were made with additional seasonings, and is a good base to build on.

