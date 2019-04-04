Homemade Summer Sausage

9 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A great but easy recipe to use up extra ground venison, elk, moose or beef. It can be multiplied easily and freezes very well. Serve on crackers with cheese and a great mustard sauce.

By Shannon

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pounds
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef and water until well blended. Season with garlic powder, curing mixture, liquid smoke and mustard seed, and mix thoroughly. It is best to use your hands for this - like meatloaf. Form the mixture into two rolls, and wrap with aluminum foil. Refrigerate for 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove foil from the beef, and poke holes in the bottom of the rolls. Place them on a roasting rack in a shallow roasting pan to catch the drippings.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven. Cool, then wrap in plastic or foil, and refrigerate until cold before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 895.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022