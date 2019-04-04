Homemade Summer Sausage
A great but easy recipe to use up extra ground venison, elk, moose or beef. It can be multiplied easily and freezes very well. Serve on crackers with cheese and a great mustard sauce.
A great but easy recipe to use up extra ground venison, elk, moose or beef. It can be multiplied easily and freezes very well. Serve on crackers with cheese and a great mustard sauce.
I've been making this for over 25 years, and it's very good [I've only used ground beef]. One thing that just doesn't make sense about this recipe...if you remove the foil before baking, why poke the holes? My recipe says to poke holes in the foil, and then bake in the foil...this makes sense!Read More
I’ve made pretty much every summer sausage and salami recipe on this site, as well a few family recipes that are similar. I found this one to be on the bland side. It definitely needs more seasoning - even if just more garlic powder. This was the only recipe that adds water, and it’s not necessary at all. It may have been what was causing the finished product to be crumbly. I also don’t understand the point of wrapping in foil, then unwrapping and poking holes in the meatThis may be an error, but every other recipe I’ve made is cooked in the foil. This could definitely be more stars if some tweaks were made with additional seasonings, and is a good base to build on.Read More
I've been making this for over 25 years, and it's very good [I've only used ground beef]. One thing that just doesn't make sense about this recipe...if you remove the foil before baking, why poke the holes? My recipe says to poke holes in the foil, and then bake in the foil...this makes sense!
This is a great sausage to make with elk! It has a mild flavor and the whole family liked it. I let it set in the fridge for 3 days and mixed it at least once a day to blend the flavors. We only have a small part of one roll left!(I made it less than a week ago!)
Wow! This is great. I refridgerated it for 24hrs. I cooked in foil with some holes on top, I will add some to the bottom next time. I baked until it reached 155 degrees. I love corn beef and this tasted just like it. So easy and such a great result.
Been making this for years, sept for I add a few things to it like, onion powder, garlic powder, worchestershire sauce and a little ground red pepper. also let stand in fridge for 24 hours in logs, then boil cook it on a rolling boil for 1 hour, this makes it much leaner as most of the fat is boiled out. All in all great stuff, I usually make it in very large batches and give it out to family and friends durring the holidays.
Family likes the flavor and texture of this recipe. I did add more mustard seeds as per our tastes.
Awesome recipe! Everyone loved it.
Tasty
I’ve made pretty much every summer sausage and salami recipe on this site, as well a few family recipes that are similar. I found this one to be on the bland side. It definitely needs more seasoning - even if just more garlic powder. This was the only recipe that adds water, and it’s not necessary at all. It may have been what was causing the finished product to be crumbly. I also don’t understand the point of wrapping in foil, then unwrapping and poking holes in the meatThis may be an error, but every other recipe I’ve made is cooked in the foil. This could definitely be more stars if some tweaks were made with additional seasonings, and is a good base to build on.
Perfect ! Had to double batch not enough to go around.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections