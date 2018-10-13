Dave's Low Country Boil
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
Awesome! I used 3/4 cup Old Bay to 6 quarts of water as per the Frogmore Stew recipe. I used turkey kielbasa (to cut down on the fat), shrimp, clams, sea scallops and a baby lobster tail per person. It was to die for! I suggest using a turkey fryer as it has the basket with holes in it and you don't have to worry about dumping out the water and keeping the food in the pot. You can't go wrong...add whatever seafood and spices you have and it's perfect. Wonderful recipe to feed a crowd!Read More
Simply delicious. My hubby and I lived in the lowcountry of GA (in Savannah) and dined at a local restaurant by the ocean that served this. We ate it all the time until we moved back to NY, where you CANNOT find lowcountry boils!!! I was having a pregnancy craving for this dish and made it last night for dinner. It's been nearly a year without us having this dish and it is GREAT! This recipe was very similar to the taste of the boils we ordered at The Crab Shack (not the chain) on Tybee Island, GA! Wonderful blend of tastes and I WILL use this recipe again!
We added 3 lemons cut in half, 4 onions, a couple of handfuls of garlic cloves & a couple of pounds of littleneck clams (which got lost in the mix so we won't repeat) & followed the rest of the ingredient amounts in recipe. We had 13 adults & 2 children & still had some leftover but we also served several appies. I wish the seasoning amounts were more specific...our's didn't have quite enough but now we know for next time. I also wish I had used a much thicker layer of newspaper on the tables....you need a lot to absorb the moisture & prevent it from tearing on you when you clean up.
Made this tonight for the neighbors and had great reviews. Measured: 1 cup of Old Bay Seasoning. Added: 1 bay leaf, 2 lemons quartered, 2 vidalia onions quartered, 1/2 of a bass pale ale and 1 lb of mussels. Filled a 22 qt pot 40% with water, the dash of bass and added the seasonings and bay leaf and brought to a boil. Once boiling I added the 5 lbs of quartered potato's and the lemons and cooked for 10 minutes. I then added the precooked kelbasa and onions and cooked for another 5 minutes. Finished it off with the shrimp, crab legs, and mussels cooking for another 5 minutes and sitting for a final 5 in the pot. Drained and tossed in the middle of the table for the big finish. Everyone ate themselves silly. We will be doing this again with no additional changes. Great Recipe.
Excellent recipe! We did this last night for a group of people on the deck. I also used the recipe on this website for Frogmore Stew, it's similar, but gives a better idea of how much Old Bay to use. I cut the corn and potatoes in half so the shrimp wouldn't seem so small!
Killer recipe. The only problem is that you never want to boil corn more than 3 minutes. EXACTLY 3 minutes. Otherwise the sugar in the corn will turn into starch and the corn will be ruined. Drop the shrimp and corn in at exactly the same time and they will be done just right.
This recipe is outstanding. We added some white onions, lemons, and garlic cloves to the water. We also added Old Bay plus some Cajun seasoning to spice it up. The next day, we combined the leftover seafood and sausage with some mayo and celery for yummy cold sandwiches.
This is a popular meal at our house. Our friends ask for this. I vary it somewhat, but generally follow the recipe. I use 2 Zatarain's seasoning packs in my cooker (large turkey fryer works best) and salting the water is a MUST. I toss in a couple of lemons, some quartered Vidalia onions and also add a cup or 2 of white vinegar to the water. The vinegar is supposed to make the shrimp peeling easier. Never been an issue so I can't say that it definitely works. Finally, when serving, I dump it all into a large, flat, plastic (Sterlite, Rubbermaid)storage container like one would slide under your bed. And throw a few sticks of butter in/on and toss it. Old Bay for individual seasoning too which will still to the butter. The storage container makes clean-up MUCH easier. Leftovers, if any, get put into Ziploc bags for the next day or a midnight snack. Really good stuff, especially if the corn crop is good. Here in the east, this year is absolutely fabulous!!
I just made this last night for a family gathering of 9 and everyone couldn't stop raving about how great it was. I added the onions, lemons, garlic, and cayenne pepper that I had read about in the comments and it was fantastic. I couldn't find a big enough pot though and had to divide the recipe up into three 12 quart pots and it was still a tight squeeze. When it came time to fill the platters with all of this food I feared I had made way too much, but everyone devoured it until we were all stuffed. The only thing left were a few potatoes. I set an empty pot on the table for the shells and cobs and everyone got such a kick out of tossing in the scraps. I served it with coleslaw, sourdough rolls, and vodka lemonade cocktails. It was the perfect combination and I will definitely be making this one again.
This was a smashing sucess!!! Everyone wanted to know how to make this meal.....thanks Angela
Seriously delicious! Potatoes boil 15 min, then corn 10 min, then crab legs and kielbasa 5 min, then jumbo pre-cooked shrimp. From the get go I put in 2 bags of zatarans, 2 cloves of garlic and 2 whole lemons halved. Spread out newspaper, dumped in center of table, hand little cups of melted butter for dipping.(FYI: do a little Internet research on crab legs if you have not cooked them before as I found it insightful as to what kind to purchase)
PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO OTHER REVIEWS! This was simply fab-with a few additions- I used beer and water for the boil. I added fresh minced garlic, an onion & squeezed 1/2 a lemon near the end and tossed the rest of the leftover whole lemon in and let it boil for a few minutes. OH MY WORD!!!!!!! AMAZING! I also tossed in broccoli and carrots. Each item in the dish had a distinct flavor. I actually used the 30% lower sodium Old Bay seasoning. YUMMY!!!!!!!!
What a great recipe! I totally agree with the recommendation by a previous rater for the Old Bay/water mix (3/4 c. Old Bay to 6 quarts of water). It was perfect. Our group raved about the sausage (I think it was even preferred over the shrimp!), so we'd recommend adding a little more than the recipe calls for (we used Polska Kielbasa which was previously sauteed before adding to the pot). Bottom line: don't skimp on sausage!! Only change we'd do would be to cook the corn just a little longer. The time recommended in the recipe for fresh corn just didn't make it tender enough. Add maybe 2-4 minutes of corn cooking time. Also, adding the lemon and onion (as another reviewer recommended) was the right thing to do. Other than that it was simply wonderful!!! A highlight of our weeklong family vacation to the beach! Thanks for a great recipe!!! The Martin/Pressley clan!
I'm sorry but i guess i don't get the whole concept, tried it last night, i added shrimp which made it extreamly expensive but if i would have just stuck to crab and corn it would have been better, nobody eats the potatoes and the taste was just well, plain..i added 2 lemons and onion and garlic to the old bay water and i'm sorry, no for me.
This is an awesome feast!
This was fantastic! We doubled the ears of corn and added 2 onions (quartered) along with 2 lemons cut in half. We didn't find crabs at the grocery or Whole Foods so instead we pan fried a lb of sea scallops seasoned with a mixture of 1 Tbs Old Bay dissolved in 1/4 cup of melted butter. We then tossed the scallops into the final low country boil product AFTER all was removed from the boiling water. Never put scallops into boiling water.
What a crowd pleaser! Made 4 batches yesterday. First brought the Old Bay, 1 quartered lemon, 1 quatered sweet onion, a whole bulb of garlic (crushed) to boil. Then whole mini red potatoes & kielbasa chunks for 10 minutes, then thawed frozen cobbettes & dungeness crab sections for 5 minutes, then whole shrimp and mussels for the last 2 minutes. Met with "oooohs and ahhhs" when dumped at the table. Thanks for the recipe!
I love doing these boils. Although my favorite spice packet to add is the Zatarain's crab boil. It's a little spicier. Yum! We do this every year. We have a big back yard party, and supply the potatoes, corn, and sausage and then every couple brings a pound of shellfish. It's the best
did this with crawfish and added a few oranges and lemons cut in half to the boil and some smashed garlic
Love this meal! Big hit every time. The turkey fryer with basket is the best way to cook. We also use the boil-in-bag Old Bay plus wrap it in cheesecloth before dropping into the water. Newspaper can be messy so we keep a roll of brown wrapping paper or brown paper grocery bags on hand. They are thicker and easier for clean-up. Thanks, Lisa.
We went to a "Southern" Wedding Reception where this was served, speaking from experience this is the perfect recipe!!! A few suggestions would be to sprinkle food with extra seasoning when completed & serve with squirt butter and cocktail sauce (just a preference of ours)Perfect for almost any man...
Great recipe! I made this last night, and it was awesome! I used 1 cup of Old Bay for 6 qts water. I also added 1/4 cup Cajun Seasoning, 4 lemons (sliced into thirds), and 2 large onions (sliced). Next time, I will add the sausage later in the process because some pieces split from being overcooked. Other than that, this recipe is one that is easy to make and is sure to please everyone.
Is there anything wrong with this recipe? nope! I live in Arizona and its hard to get fresh seafood, so my crab and shrimp were pre-cooked and this still came out great!!! And it is loads of fun to just throw the food on the newspapers and pick at it!!! Non-seafood people will also enjoy this one as it is a good way for them to try seafood. I used stone crab claws, and one crab and it was awsome!
Give ya' 5 stars for knowing how to throw a party, but come to south La. and I'll teach ya' how to boil!!!
Don't use old bay seasoning use Zatarains crawfish, shrimp and crab boil(in a large pot use 1/4 to 1/2 cup based on how hot you like your food) Use smoke sausage or Farmer Boys Smoke sausage ..Also place a whole peeled onion and a lemon cut into four pieces. You must do this to stop the seafood flavor from overpowering meats etc. You want to taste all of the different food items.
The Old Bay is necessary, do not substitute with any other kind of seasoning.
YUM! If you want to overeat - this is the recipe for it! DH and I made this tonight (we cut the recipe in half since it was just two of us), and we ate nearly all of it. Absolutely delicious! We had a great time making this together, as the preparation is fun, and can be done by several people. Also, it is fun, interactive eating as you dump it on the table, crack the crab, etc. Makes great dinner conversation and a real relationship with your food! The only thing I did differently was I added a pound of fresh clams (more shelling!), and 2 tablespoons of garlic (for our personal taste). Warning!... this is a two-hour nap recipe. When you wake up, you'll still be full... in a good way! :-) For those of you that were confused by the recipe because it doesn't specify, I used 6 quarts of water, and 6 ounces of Old Bay Seasoning (an entire 6 oz. container), so that all ingredients in the recipe were entirely covered). The other thing I would do next time is put the potatoes in later - they got a little too mushy for our tastes! Enjoy and bon appetit'! This is a great one all around. Three cheers for interactive eating!
Very good and very easy to make. I added a few slices of lemon and 4 cloves of crushed garlic to the boiling water and it turned out great. Will definitely make this again.
I've been wanting to make low country boil for quite some time and this recipe fit the bill. Very easy and very good!! Would definitely make again...and again!
This recipes is great!! I put in 1.5 c of Old Bay (I love it!!) and used frozen shrimp, and smoked sausage instead of kielbasa and WOW!!! We also sprinkled a generous amount of Old Bay on top after the "dump" onto the table. We are definately making this for every large gathering we have!! Thanks!!
This was the first time I made a low country boil, although I have eaten them before. My biggest problem with this recipe is that it did not specify how much water to use. I used the amount listed in the Frogmore Stew recipe (6 quarts and 2 ounces of Old Bay). I also used some suggestions and put in two lemons halved and a large sweet onion quartered. Then cooked the potatoes, sausage, corn, crab and shrimp as per the recipe. This is suppost to feed 15, don't think so 8 of us ate almost all of the boil. This will be on my list of things to make for large gatherings. Thanks Lisa.
Fun to make! Everyone was involved with chopping, timing and adding ingredients. We had lemonade with vodka (as a reviewer suggested) and beer. This fed 6 adults with leftovers. I used my three biggest pots. I didn't know how much old bay to use, so I added about 1 cup to each pot. It was perfect. Thanks for a fun evening!
My wife was skeptical of all the great reviews. I managed to talk her into trying it and... Wow! Let me say we all thoroughly enjoyed it. We did about 12 cups of water and 1/4 cup of Old Bay in our 6 quart pot (biggest we had- it worked fine, just be sure and keep an eye on it so it doesn't boil over). I also threw in a little Tony Chachere's cajun seasoning along with the onion and lemon mentioned in previous reviews. We used a pound of sausage, a pound of shrimp, 3 ears of corn cut in half, and six good sized new potatoes. Those ratios came out just perfect for 4 people. We may have overcooked the potatoes slightly but they were still very good. We will definitely be making this again, hopefully with fresh crawfish in there as well.
I also like to throw in a couple of Vidalia onions. And use small red taters, or, split your big ones so they cook better. Also remember that the "boiling time" is after you have added the ingredients it cools down the mixture and you have to wait for the pot to start boiling again. Once it starts boiling again then start counting your cooking time. One more thing,,if you use the Seasoning bags, do NOT BREAK the bags open!! You will be forever picking little tiny peppers and stuff out of your teeth. Not to mention it gets all over your food, you want just the flavor, not the MESS! Personally I don't use the seasoning bags, I just use a goodly amount of salt. One more thing we also added, Blue Crabs. If you live on the coast you can catch all you will need and for that matter you can get all the shrimp you need too. So go buy a couple of crab traps and a 15ft cast net and bring home the (bacon) supper! Happy Boiling Ya'll !!
That's how its done! If available, I would substitute the kielbasa for andouille.
Amazing recipe. Followed a lot of the tips below.
I have made this recipe several times. It has become my family's non-traditional Christmas tradition! We absolutely love it.
Delicious!
For shellfish purists there is nothing better than a good old "Boil"! Both the dish's name and a fun family &/or friends event all in itself, a Boil can be anything you want it to be, really. For instance. we enjoy all types of shellfish, so I always throw in a couple different varieties of steamers (clams in the shell...TIP: If the clam shells don't pop open when cooked, do NOT eat them), and I always add extra crab claws since these are a real big favorite. I go a step further by adding lobster claws as well. I prefer to use the Old Bay Seasoning in bags...2 or 3 is about right for a big lobster sized pot, which is about 2 to 3 times larger than the dutch oven size most folks have in their set of cookware. I add a couple of lemons; halved; I give ea half one good squeeze and throw it in the pot. When you're doing corn & potatoes altogether lemon might not be to your liking; it's all about your personal taste. For a big group I put out a good sized sauce pan of drawn (melted clarified) butter, with a gravy ladle and small ramekins for self serve along with a good size dish of lemon wedges. A bottle of tobasco will be welcomed by some, particularly if you're doing crawfish. I usually skip the sausage, as we prefer to grill some brats separately. If you've never done a Boil before, don't worry! Try not to overcook your shellfish; the rest takes care of itself! Let everyone take turns at the ice cream churn for a simple yummy dessert!
Awesome, yum yum!! Everyone loved it!
My husband made this and we are crazy about it! We even made it for a big family dinner this summer. We serve with butter in a side dish and coctail sauce. We use old bay seasoning and add a little crawfish seasoning and it feels like we're at the beach everytime we eat it. Worth a try!
AWESOME! I always look for the high-rated recipes, but usually don't get it exactly right and mess something up. Not this time...every bit of this was excellent. I think it is the best thing my wife and I ever made. We did add a lemon and a few onions from our garden. Not sure how much Old Bay Seasoning everybody uses, but we had a large pot and poured in about half a can...it was outstanding. The seafood was a little pricy, but well worth it - you couldn't go out to eat for what we spent on this feast. I told the lady at the seafood counter what I was making, and she grabbed all of the loose crab parts (lots of claws) which was good for this recipe. I love it! FIVE STARS (because I can't go any higher). Thanks, Mike in Knoxville!
Excellent recipie. I definately suggest adding the Lemon & onion to the cooking pot, but it's a matter of taste. Here in North Carolina we also call this Frogmore stew. Really great to serve outdoors to a large crowd!
This was one heck of a boil! Cooked it exactly by the recipe. Had around 10 people over and everything was eaten but 1 piece of corn. Everyone raved about it. I WILL make this again. Thanks for a great get together recipe!
We use a recipe that is very similar to this, but we add whole onions and bay or sea scallops. Also added is an Old Bay crab/shrimp boil bag that has all the seasoning in the bag.
I have made this many times and it is fantastic. Halve a few lemons and add to the mix. I agree to add the sausage toward the end or it loses most of it's flavor (albeit healthier since the fat boils out). MOST IMPORTANTLY, mix up approx. 2 parts ketchup to 1 part mayo and a little garlic powder for dipping.
best of the best add mussels clams and lobster tails to all the good stuff. made it for 60 people and now it is a potluck thing. everybody brings a covered dish and extra to throw in the pot.
Great for a large group of people!
WOW! We took a chance and made this for the first time a big crowd of freinds and they LOVED IT! We added mussels, lemons, onions, garlic, beer LOTS of old bay, cajun seasoning and tabasco sauce. Took a liitle longer than 30 mins (i used larger taters), but overall fantastic. Oh, we used a turkey fryer and only added half of the crab legs to the boil and aggreed we perfer our crab legs steamed. Again, overall great recipe.
This is great, you can do this almost the exactly the same adding Crawfish and changing the Old-Bay to Zatarain's seafood boil. I love this stuff it will add more spice than the Old Bay, if you like it in-between you can actually use both, I like the clove-y taste of the Old Bay.
This recipe is wonderful. We used our turkey cooker outside on the patio and because we are from the midwest, we had to use frozen uncooked shrimp and some fish pieces instead of crab. The cooking only took about 30 minutes. It was fantastic and we are looking forward to warmer weather here so we can do it again. We finished off with Key lime tarts made in cupcake papers. Wonderful recipe and so much fun to dump everything on the table and dig in! We gorged ourselves and finished it all off!
I have made this several times and it is great. I use half water and half beer along with two lemons halved and squeezed and two heads of garlic, halved. When the garlic comes out, it is soft and sweet and perfect to spread on a slice of bread enjoyed with the rest of the meal. If you like shrimp, you can't go wrong with this one!
We made this today and it turned out delicious. The only thing we changed was that we added a beer to the boil.
I dont eat crab boil, But it was a big hit at my fish fry. I will not make this again, but many people asked for the recipe and say they are definetly going to making this
WOW!! I have never been interested in boils until I saw this recipe. I followed it exactly. I made it over a camp stove while camping with 5 other friends. It was a huge hit. I modified the recipe for 6 people. I would add more crab next time!!! You can add any sea food you would like. Amazing and fun to eat too!!!!
Nothing wrong with this one! I made it at a family gathering - everyone wanted the recipe! They all thought it was so clever...silly people...its just allrecipes!
This was great! Very easy, very flavorful, and very FUN! All my friends were in awe. I will definitely do this again and again. The only change I made was in place of the crab, I used clam and mussels.
We just made this, but used dry crab boil. It was really good. We added 1/2 chopped onion and 2 garlic cloves. We also removed the potatoes, corn and sausage -after cooked- and some of the onion and garlic into a fry pan and gave them a stir over 1 tbsp of butter for 2 minutes. This made the taste even better.
We used the recipe 3 times this summer. You can't go wrong and the whole meal is cooked at the same time. Sit back, grab your frosty adult beverage, throw it in the pot as directed, and you are the talk of the town (or the lake)...and its almost too easy. A couple tips: For a spicier version, add Zaterains to the boil combined with the Old Bay seasoning.
SOOOOOOOO good. This was our first boil, and this recipe was a HUGE hit with our crowd. We did the recipe as is, except added a lemon (halved) and 2 yellow onions (quartered) to the mix. We also used 1/2 cup of the Old Bay and found the flavor to be GREAT! If any of you are with Scwans Food Delivery, we also used their Mini Extra Sweet Corn ears for it (2 bags worth)and it made it even EASIER if that's even possible! We will definitely make this again!
Excellent recipe, one of our favorite meals. The only thing I do differently is use beer (cheapest I can find - or the stuff left in the fridge that nobody wants) to boil everything in, instead of water. The beer adds a sweeter flavor to it all, especially the shrimp!
This is a great recipe. My sister-in-law said that she has seen where after it is cooked that they put it in a bag with butter and a little more seasoning and shake it up. Will try that in a few weeks for the Forth of July.
I still have friends who rave and rave about this recipe and reminisce constantly about what a fun, delicious and great meal this really is!
I made this for a Calif. group camping at our local fair. None had ever heard of it. A couple of the ladies turned their nose up at the newspaper cover. When I dumped it out, you would have thought it was Christmas day! Gone in half an hour, all rave reviews from kids and adults alike. I used Pensey's boil seasoning, added fresh peeled turnips, used crab, shrimp, small lobster, scallops, clams. Next time the Andoullie sausage will be added near the end of the boil, too overdone when cooked the full time. Will cook over open fire next time and use a larger cast iron kettle.
Threw some bay leaves in the water as well. This food was fun and delicious. I saw this on TV a week or so ago and I wanted to do it myself. This recipe is pretty much spot-on. I continued to taste my boiling water to make sure it was seasoned enough. The Old Bay did make the water a little on the spicy side but it didn't relate to the food. I have kids and they don't really care for spicy stuff. I think the Old Bay has a decent amount of pepper in it. It's a great dish and easy to do, perfect for parties or anytime for that matter.
excellent had this labor day, different and very tasty.
So easy & delicious!!
Used sweet potatoes instead, tasted wonderful. Second time I made this after boiling the potatoes I added in frozen corn before draining. Sauteed the sausage with some celery, and tossed it all together with some butter and old bay seasoning. Made for an easy weeknight dinner.
This was great for a large gathering! I used a little over 7 oz. of Old Bay Seasoning.
Family Favorite! We add a few things...
Absolutely delicious!! Substituted scallops for the crab (didn't have any), and added them with the shrimp. Everything else was as written. Great for a big outdoor get together - just pour the food down the middle of the table and pass the napkins! Never use anything except Old Bay Seasoning - it makes the dish! Going in my recipe box for sure!
Our neighbors laughed at us when we were making this. When it was done ....they were jealous! yes, we shared just to prove our point! We could not get crab once so we got "seasoned crawdads" big mistake it threw the taste way off!
Followed this recipe as written, and was really disappointed. It was extremely bland
Yummy! I made this for my husbands birthday this year and it was a big hit! It was so easy; I was able to spend time enjoying the party rather than cooking in the kitchen. We can't wait to have this again!
To: Loving to Cook. I recommend a 40 quart pot. You will need the extra room. We used a 30 quart and the food was too crowded. Use a standard turkey/fish fryer set up with propane tank and stand.
This is so easy, and so yummy!! We were not sure how much old bay to use, and I think next time we will use more. Ours was really mild, but still delish. We did not add crab, as we did not have any, and we used jalapeno brats and turkey kielbasa. We also added a quartered onion. I can't wait to make it again!
I made this for an early family Christmas dinner and it was a HIT! I used a little more than 1/2 of a 6 oz can of Old Bay. I did not use crab and my shrimp were already cooked. I added beer, a lemon, onions and garlic to the water as it was coming to a boil. Next time I make this(New Years Eve), I will let the cooked shrimp sit out with some Old Bay on them before tossing them in for the last 2 minutes. Hopefully that'll add some more flavor to the shrimp!
Wow...what a great dish. My niece and her family did this on the beach at our family reunion and it just made the night that much more spectacular! Dumped it on paper covered picnic table and let the feast begin...it was great! Would highly recommend it...especially for a large group...we had 25.
This is the best recipe I have tried out thus far on allrecipes.com. The seafood and sausage and potatoes and corn...fantastic dish! It would cost a fortune to order this at our local restaurant...I believe it is $59 per person for this bucket feast. I absolutely loved this recipe and it is very versatile...I added more crab and shrimp to this dish. I also didn't have Old Bay, so I substituted it with 1/3 cup of a mix of seasonings I had on hand: garlic powder, black pepper, salt, taco seasoning, creole seasoning, chili powder, and also 1 bay leaf...came out fantastic. I would recommend this to all seafood lovers. Thanks Dave!
Amazing!!! I love this recipe because it's super easy and really delicious. I've made it for my family for the last two Christmases and it was hit both times. Thanks!
Absolutely delicious and almost too simple to make. What an impressive feast for all to enjoy! I made the recipe exactly as it was presented. I'll be making this one again for family get togethers.
I grew up in Beaufort SC, home of this dish! We call it Frogmore Stew. Beer is a must and lots of lemon!
I use this recipe every year for our annual crab boil. Thanks Lisa!
I am a novice cook and don't like to cook, but I do like to entertain. I am not afraid to experiment on guests, so I thought a low country boil would be great fun for a crowd of 40 in my yard. This site, especially with the reviews, was very helpful. The party was a great success and, believe it or not, I was even asked to CATER a similar party for someone. My problem is that I have no knowledge of even the simplest kitchen issues. What size of a pot did I need? No one say that anywhere. I even tried measuring cobettes of corn to figure out how many would fit, etc. (What can I say, I'm a math teacher.) Finally it dawned on me that I needed to measure my stove to see what pots might fit on it. I ended up with two 15 qt GraniteWare pots and two Graniteware "blancher" pots. The blanchers have strainer inserts which helped a lot. For the big pots, I fished everything out with the steamer top to my Farberware set (it is basically a sauce pan with holes in the bottom). These pots fit on my four burner electric range. The small burners took forever to heat the water, especially on the big pot, so things got unorganized rather quickly, as the pots got going at different rates and it was hard to keep the boil after cold things got added. (Note, thaw frozen cobettes and shrimp before using.) Be careful not to overfill the blanchers or you will have a big mess on your stove as they bubble over the lip of the bottom pot. (I am out of characters so will continue ...)
we eat this frequently- we boil the potatoes first, then corn, then the sausage and last the shrimp. we usually steam the crab separately. after everything is done we drain and put in large bowls and pour melted butter and sprinkle A LOT of Old Bay seasoning on the mixture. serve with tons and tons of napkins. we do triple all the amounts as we feed three hungry teenagers..lol
Excellent! We took this down to 2 servings so we could try it before hosting a party. So easy and just plain fun. I can't wait to try the real thing for our friends here in Charleston, SC!
Great for parties. Easy to make, and exciting for guests. The recipe is for 15 but I consistently find that it feeds about 20 adults.
wonderful!!!!!!
My family really enjoyed this meal. Was excellent... My children and husband asked me if we could have this for Thanksgiving instead of turkey and all the traditional fixings!
We scaled this down for just my husband me and it's delicious (and one of our new favorite meals.) We just used fresh shrimp, corn, and potatoes, and cut the quantities down for two people. Super easy and good! We left the shells on our shrimp and added some garlic cloves and lemon to the water, along with a bottle of darker beer. It's nice to know you don't have to go big with this recipe and you can totally just make it for a quick weeknight dinner! We repeated this on our recent beach trip with fresh Gulf shrimp and it was to die for. So, so good!!
Great timing in this recipe for the order of ingredients. I used a Zatarains crab boil bag for seasoning. This was delicious with the Maryland Blue Crab that I had. Yum!
Made this for my son's 15th birthday dinner, fantastic! I left out the cayenne and wished I hadn't. Will be making again and adding the cayenne :) Used more sausage and less crab leg and shrimp, easier on the pocketbook. Very good and fun famiy dinner.
it was excellent. We followed the recipe to the letter and after reading the other reviews, we can improve it. TN is a hard place to find crabs, so went to SAMS and got frozen.
My, this is good! If you don't have "Old Bay" you can make a weak chicken broth, with bay leaves, garlic, onion, celery-whatever seasonings sound good to you then follow the directions with the other ingredients. Just delicious and very easy!
A Family Favorite! We usually add 3 or 4 whole artichokes (tips trimmed) early on in the cooking and break the ears of corn in half before tossing them in about 5 minutes before the shrimp. We use a little more spicy- sometimes throwing in a few peppers from the garden. We serve with small bowls of melted butter and minced garlic for dipping ... mmmmm
I made this recipe for family and friends for 4th of July and it was AWESOME!!! Everyone LOVED it....nothig left but newspaper!! I would add the sausage toward the end before the shrimp next time. Flavor was lost a little by cooking so long, Definitely a new 4th of July tradition!!
This is a terrific, fun & easy meal to prepare. It had everyone talking as we presented it to the table. I put down newspaper to cover the table but I also used those cardboard box bottoms from the grocery store that hold the can goods on the shelves. Everyone filled up their "box plate" and it also served to contain the shells and cobs as they ate them. It made clean up very easy. I did also add a bag of crab boil to kick up the spiciness. And the warning about eating too much is true! I made this for Christmas Eve and everyone ate so much they couldn't move after dinner.
Delicious!
What a show stopper! Did this for our 12 year old nieces Bday party. Big hit with all the girls. They dove right in. Delicious. Used frozen tail on shrimp instead of Crab. We'll use this again.
