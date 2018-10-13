Dave's Low Country Boil

I am a novice cook and don't like to cook, but I do like to entertain. I am not afraid to experiment on guests, so I thought a low country boil would be great fun for a crowd of 40 in my yard. This site, especially with the reviews, was very helpful. The party was a great success and, believe it or not, I was even asked to CATER a similar party for someone. My problem is that I have no knowledge of even the simplest kitchen issues. What size of a pot did I need? No one say that anywhere. I even tried measuring cobettes of corn to figure out how many would fit, etc. (What can I say, I'm a math teacher.) Finally it dawned on me that I needed to measure my stove to see what pots might fit on it. I ended up with two 15 qt GraniteWare pots and two Graniteware "blancher" pots. The blanchers have strainer inserts which helped a lot. For the big pots, I fished everything out with the steamer top to my Farberware set (it is basically a sauce pan with holes in the bottom). These pots fit on my four burner electric range. The small burners took forever to heat the water, especially on the big pot, so things got unorganized rather quickly, as the pots got going at different rates and it was hard to keep the boil after cold things got added. (Note, thaw frozen cobettes and shrimp before using.) Be careful not to overfill the blanchers or you will have a big mess on your stove as they bubble over the lip of the bottom pot. (I am out of characters so will continue ...)