Dave's Low Country Boil

523 Ratings
  • 5 451
  • 4 49
  • 3 12
  • 2 4
  • 1 7

Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!

By Lisa

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
102 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large pot of water over an outdoor cooker, or medium-high heat indoors. Add Old Bay Seasoning to taste, and bring to a boil. Add potatoes, and sausage, and cook for about 10 minutes. Add the corn and crab; cook for another 5 minutes, then add the shrimp when everything else is almost done, and cook for another 3 or 4 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Drain off the water and pour the contents out onto a picnic table covered with newspaper. Grab a paper plate and a beer and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
722 calories; protein 67.6g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 333.2mg; sodium 1575.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022