Cowboy Stew II

Rating: 4.35 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I learned this recipe in the Boy Scouts and it is the perfect recipe for guys living on their own. It's quick and easy and very difficult to mess up. If you have a slow cooker, let it stew for a day or so. You'll be ready to go out and herd cattle after eating this! Serve with large pieces of crusty white bread.

By FTROOP1965

prep:
5 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown the ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain off any excess grease.

  • In a stock pot or Dutch oven, combine the ground beef, tomatoes, corn, green beans, red beans, and onion. Season with oregano, cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer for at least 50 minutes over medium to low heat. The longer it cooks, the better it gets!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 34.9mg; sodium 1090mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

Shelley W
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2003
I'm surprised to admit that this is pretty good! I hardly ever cook from cans and was a little weary about the ingredients in this stew but after cooking in the crock-pot for over two days the flavors really blended together to make one hearty and healthy stew! I added LOTS of crushed red pepper to spice it up a bit. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

BILL556
Rating: 2 stars
12/15/2004
It was okay but it could stand some spicing up. Read More
Helpful
(2)
JuiceMom
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2006
This recipe is definately a 5 star recipe for ease and versatility. I often saute ground beef and just freeze it for future use. With the beef presauteed this would be a VERY quick easy meal. Seems like a cross between baked beans and chili. You can add or omit as you see fit. I sauteed the ground beef with garlic onion coriander cumin chopped carrots and chipotle peppers. Then threw in the beans tomatoes and corn. I also added a can mild chilis. I served it over brown rice but it would be good over potatoes too (maybe cowboy mashed potatoes from this site). Read More
Helpful
(10)
BOSSCHEF
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2005
My 12 year old son was the cook for his Boy Scout campout and he took along all ingredients except for the onion. He got rave reviews from the other boys as well as the adults and there was enough to feed another starving patrol. Another hit on the campout was the dessert campfire banana splits cooked in foil with chocolate chips stuffed in(from this website). Read More
Helpful
(10)
armitagegirl82
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2006
awesome you can spice this recipe up or leave as is for a good soup/stew on a cold night. I added various spices and a can of diced tomatoes whole potatoes an extra can of green bean and a can of peas. Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
KerryElizabeth
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2010
This was very good comfort food and extremely easy to prepare. Can feed a crowd. I did use frozen green beans and corn increased the cooking time a bit. Read More
Helpful
(5)
BARNKITTY
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2007
So good! I did add a clove of garlic and some minced jalepeno's for extra flavor; probably use more garlic next time. Used about 1.5 cups of frozen corn and gr. beans in place of canned. Served it with mexican blend cheese and sour cream on top. Ohhh yummy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cathie C.
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2007
I found this stew very delicious and filling and it was a recipe I was able to put together at the last minute with simple ingredients I already had in my kitchen. I didn't have any canned corn so I used a 16 oz. bag of frozen corn and it worked just fine. I didn't drain the kidney beans to make up for the water that would have been in the canned corn. I didn't use a separate skillet to brown the ground beef--I simply browned the beef and cooked the onions together in my stew pot before draining and adding the remaining ingredients. I used 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and that seemed to add just the right amount of seasoning. Good stuff! Nice alternative to chili. Read More
Helpful
(4)
JESSICANN82
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2003
needed water and a seasoning added but overall good. Quick to prepare! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Catherine Hughes
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2011
Good stew will add it to our recipe box! Read More
Helpful
(3)
