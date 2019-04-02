Cowboy Stew II

1 of 34

Rating: 4 stars I'm surprised to admit that this is pretty good! I hardly ever cook from cans and was a little weary about the ingredients in this stew but after cooking in the crock-pot for over two days the flavors really blended together to make one hearty and healthy stew! I added LOTS of crushed red pepper to spice it up a bit. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is definately a 5 star recipe for ease and versatility. I often saute ground beef and just freeze it for future use. With the beef presauteed this would be a VERY quick easy meal. Seems like a cross between baked beans and chili. You can add or omit as you see fit. I sauteed the ground beef with garlic onion coriander cumin chopped carrots and chipotle peppers. Then threw in the beans tomatoes and corn. I also added a can mild chilis. I served it over brown rice but it would be good over potatoes too (maybe cowboy mashed potatoes from this site). Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars My 12 year old son was the cook for his Boy Scout campout and he took along all ingredients except for the onion. He got rave reviews from the other boys as well as the adults and there was enough to feed another starving patrol. Another hit on the campout was the dessert campfire banana splits cooked in foil with chocolate chips stuffed in(from this website). Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars awesome you can spice this recipe up or leave as is for a good soup/stew on a cold night. I added various spices and a can of diced tomatoes whole potatoes an extra can of green bean and a can of peas. Will make again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good comfort food and extremely easy to prepare. Can feed a crowd. I did use frozen green beans and corn increased the cooking time a bit. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars So good! I did add a clove of garlic and some minced jalepeno's for extra flavor; probably use more garlic next time. Used about 1.5 cups of frozen corn and gr. beans in place of canned. Served it with mexican blend cheese and sour cream on top. Ohhh yummy. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I found this stew very delicious and filling and it was a recipe I was able to put together at the last minute with simple ingredients I already had in my kitchen. I didn't have any canned corn so I used a 16 oz. bag of frozen corn and it worked just fine. I didn't drain the kidney beans to make up for the water that would have been in the canned corn. I didn't use a separate skillet to brown the ground beef--I simply browned the beef and cooked the onions together in my stew pot before draining and adding the remaining ingredients. I used 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and that seemed to add just the right amount of seasoning. Good stuff! Nice alternative to chili. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars needed water and a seasoning added but overall good. Quick to prepare! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Good stew will add it to our recipe box! Helpful (3)