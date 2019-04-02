Seafood Lasagna II

Absolutely to die for!! I made this recipe for company this weekend. I prepared it on Saturday and stuck it in the refrigerater and then baked it the next day at 350 for 50 minutes covered with foil and then another 20-25 minutes uncovered. It was wonderful! That way I was able to enjoy my company and not feel exhausted from preparing this time consuming meal the same day. I used the Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce recipe from this site and it was delicious. I had to alter that recipe to 6 servings rather than 4 to make enough alfredo sauce to get the 32 ounces called for in this recipe. I also used real king crab legs rather than imitation and it was well worth the cost and time to crack them all open. And then I used a pound of medium shrimp and a pound of squat lobster chunks. Next time I'll probably just do the crab and shrimp and forget the lobster. I just happend to have that in the freezer and used it up. I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could!