Seafood Lasagna II

This super rich, Alfredo based seafood lasagna is a huge hit in our family. It takes a while to prepare, but it is well worth it!

Recipe by Sara Van Noy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sautee garlic and mushrooms until tender. Pour in 2 jars Alfredo sauce. Stir in shrimp, scallops and crabmeat. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes, or until heated through. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta cheese, egg and pepper.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, layer noodles, ricotta mixture, Alfredo mixture and shredded cheese. Repeat layers until all ingredients are used, ensuring that there is shredded cheese for the top.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Cover, and bake 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
764 calories; protein 45.7g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 46g; cholesterol 182.7mg; sodium 1726mg. Full Nutrition
