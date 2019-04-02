Seafood Lasagna II
This super rich, Alfredo based seafood lasagna is a huge hit in our family. It takes a while to prepare, but it is well worth it!
This super rich, Alfredo based seafood lasagna is a huge hit in our family. It takes a while to prepare, but it is well worth it!
I made a few adjustments based upon previous comments and my family preferences. I used 4 oz less Alfredo sauce because the jars weren't the recommended size. The Alfredo sauce was garlic flavoured plus I added an extra garlic clove. To compensate for the lack of Alfredo sauce, I added 2 cups of whipping cream. The seafood I added was lobster, crab and scallops although next time I would skip the scallops because they didn't add any flavour. I also used two cups more cheese than called for. The extra cheese and whipping cream made the lasagna moist but not runny after resting out of the oven for 6 minutes. The next day the leftovers were still scruptious and had a wonderful texture. I would recommend adding chopped spinach for some colour because the dish did look anemic. My brunch guests were suitably impressed with this lasagna and I would certainly recommend this recipe.Read More
I followed this recipe exactly as written; we did not like it much at all. The imitation crab meat, in my opinion, ruins this dish. It is *very* imitation tasting, and it's about all that can be tasted. I really dislike having to apologize for dinner.Read More
I made a few adjustments based upon previous comments and my family preferences. I used 4 oz less Alfredo sauce because the jars weren't the recommended size. The Alfredo sauce was garlic flavoured plus I added an extra garlic clove. To compensate for the lack of Alfredo sauce, I added 2 cups of whipping cream. The seafood I added was lobster, crab and scallops although next time I would skip the scallops because they didn't add any flavour. I also used two cups more cheese than called for. The extra cheese and whipping cream made the lasagna moist but not runny after resting out of the oven for 6 minutes. The next day the leftovers were still scruptious and had a wonderful texture. I would recommend adding chopped spinach for some colour because the dish did look anemic. My brunch guests were suitably impressed with this lasagna and I would certainly recommend this recipe.
Delicious, and didn't call for a lot of "hard-to-find" ingredients. Did require the use of several dishes, but well worth the effort. I skipped the scallops and added extra shrimp and crabmeat. This definitely got a double thumbs-up from all consumers!
Absolutely to die for!! I made this recipe for company this weekend. I prepared it on Saturday and stuck it in the refrigerater and then baked it the next day at 350 for 50 minutes covered with foil and then another 20-25 minutes uncovered. It was wonderful! That way I was able to enjoy my company and not feel exhausted from preparing this time consuming meal the same day. I used the Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce recipe from this site and it was delicious. I had to alter that recipe to 6 servings rather than 4 to make enough alfredo sauce to get the 32 ounces called for in this recipe. I also used real king crab legs rather than imitation and it was well worth the cost and time to crack them all open. And then I used a pound of medium shrimp and a pound of squat lobster chunks. Next time I'll probably just do the crab and shrimp and forget the lobster. I just happend to have that in the freezer and used it up. I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could!
I have made this several times, and it always gets rave reviews.I usually make my own alfredo, but it works just as well with store bought. I have learned to cut up my shrimp before adding it to the sauce (makes it easier to cut as well as eat) and I don't use the scallops. I buy lump crabmeat and a tub of "italian 4 cheese blend" shredded cheese from Sams/costco. One tub (4 cups)is enough if it is finely grated. This isn't cheap but it is very good.
This was very good. Unfortunetly I decided to make it the night before serving it, and re-heated it the next day. DON'T DO THIS!!! Make, Bake, and Serve all in the same day. It tasted DELICIOUS the night I made it, but lost something overnight, and didn't have that same "Wow!" taste. It dried up and truely lost that yummy kick. I used, frozen shrimp and scallops, and immitation crab, Contindina Alredo Sauce with Garlic, and it was just delicious. I will be trying this out again, but opting not to make the night before.
OUTSTANDING! This is a recipe I would serve to company, no questions asked. So rich, so creamy, so cheesy. Not inexpensive to make but again, this is a special occasion meal. I used the no-boil (oven-ready) lasagna noodles, and it turned out fantastic. Make sure you put a baking sheet or foil under your 9X13 pan - - the sauce does bubble over quite a bit! Absolutely fabulous recipe!
I made this recipe in the morning, refrigerated it, and baked it in the evening. It worked out very well. I used the "Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce" recipe also on this site. I also used real crab meat, shrimp and baby portabella mushrooms. The only change I would make is to omit the crab and cut the shrimp down the middle so that the layers of lasagna aren't so thick. Otherwise - it was incredible!
I followed this recipe exactly as written; we did not like it much at all. The imitation crab meat, in my opinion, ruins this dish. It is *very* imitation tasting, and it's about all that can be tasted. I really dislike having to apologize for dinner.
This was one Fantabulous Recipe. I had to make it for a party of 60 and every last person really loved it and have been begging me for the recipe. thank you soo much for sharing. It will be on my Thanksgiving table as an added specialty.
This was good, and I would have to agree with some of the others, It was better the next day. I just used shrimp and crab in mine, but be choosey about your alfredo sauce, that can make it or break it.
This is by far THE best seafood dish you can prepare! I have made a few alterations though to lower the expense: for those who think it has too much cheese I only use 8 oz of the Italian blend and add 8 oz mozzarella. For those who said the sauce was bland, I use only 1 jar of Ragu's Roasted Garlic Parmesan Alfredo Sauce. Instead of scallops, I use flounder and last but not least I add 3/4 cup dry white wine, 1/4 cup fresh parsley and 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg for that Ummm?. As is, the recipe is still a 10!
Made this for Christmas and everyone, even the grandkids loved it! Very simple to make. Pan size somewhat inaccurate as it made enough for two pans. Froze one and reheated it tonight and it was even better the second time around. Since I read the reviews and several commented on its blandness, I doctored ours with spinach, a dash of basil and oregano with each layer and Italian blend cheeses. Would highly recommend!
This ROCKS! I made this for Christmas dinner and got rave reviews. Per other reviews, I skipped the scallops and used 2 pounds of shrimp and 1 pound of real crabmeat. I used garlic-flavored alfredo sauce and added TWO cloves of garlic. I also chopped the shrimp into bite-sized pieces. Although this doesn't look all that glamorous, it tastes like sheer indulgence. Really good with garlic bread and a spinach salad. Thank you for this recipe!
This was awesome! I used the quick and easy Alfredo sauce recipe from this site, and also added spinach and nutmeg to the ricotta cheese mixture. I took it to the "Oodles of Noodles" casserole contest at our county fair, and it won a blue ribbon! So...thank you Sara!
This was an excellent recipe. It tastes like something from a gourmet restaurant. I, however, would not recommend using the imitation crab meat and I advise using three eggs instead of just one.
Delicious and super easy! I used canned crabmeat because I'm not a fan of the imitation stuff
I made this for a dinner party of 24 and it was a HUGE hit. I doubled it and put it in a large commercial pan. I made it the night before and used no cook noodles, added a little half and half to the ricotta and it took 2 hrs to bake that big of a lasagna. I was shocked at the wonderful rich flavor! People were commenting left and right and were asking for the recipe. One person said that its hard to make seafood and veggie lasagnas not taste bland....but this was amazing...the best! Maybe I'll sautee some veggies next time and do a veggie lasagna. I left out scallops and used frozen cooked salad shrimp from Sam's. The shrimp were not fishy tasting and I just folded them in at the end and heated them slightly. Everything else I did was by the recipe. This BY FAR is the best lasagna you will ever make....better than classic. I made a classic lasagna and hardly any of it was eaten. If I could rate this 10 stars I would!
Yummy! Taking advice from other reviewers, I used the Garlic Parmesan Alfredo Sauce. I omitted the scallops, used 2lbs of shrimp and the fresh lump crabmeat instead. Wonderful sauce! Instead of decreasing the amount of sauce, I used the extra for a separate meal. Even better the next day. I served the shrimp/crab alfredo sauce on top of rice one time and fettucini another time. Finished meal with a tossed salad and garlic bread.
I made this Sunday night. I'm by no means a chef, but it came out great. I used something close to Ragu Garlic-Alfredo sauce. Don't use cheap Alfredo. Another time-saver is to buy a small jar of already minced garlic. I didn't add mushrooms because some didn't like it. I almost supplemented it with spinach, but I wasn't sure how that would work. I halved the meat because while mixing it up it just seemed like a lot. However, the sauce thinned out a lot so the extra meat would have been just right. Also, I ended up using more ricotta then I should have to make an even cover, (32oz!) The pan was as heavy as a bowling ball when I finished the top layer. It's a great recipe, but a little hard on the wallet. We had 3/4 of a pan left of my wife's plain lasagna and mine was picked clean. Next time, I'll use less ricotta and add more seafood.
Delicious! I was looking for a seafood lasagna to rival one served at a little restaurant at the beach where I live.This was perfect. I used fresh lump blue crab meat instead of imitation crab and sea scallops instead of bay scallops.Everyone loved it.
I just don't understand the other reviews. This was the blandest lasagna I've ever eaten...a waste of money and good seafood. Might have given it two stars but for the enormous cost of the ingredients.
It was good. I did use the lump crab meat instead of imitation. I did also add frozen spinach from other reviewers suggestion which made it pretty. Overall nice dish, but expensive!
I made this three times within the last week or so and people just loved. I only used crab and the shrimp andit turned out perfect. I added garlic salt to give it an extra pop to the flavor and used 2 jars of the Ragu Roasted garlic as the lady did above since i was pressed for time, i also used cheddar cheese to give it that golden topping color, I will mak it again for my family. My 13 year old said it felt like he was dining at an expensive resturant. Great Recipe!
Total hit! All the noodles did not fit in a 13X9 dish, didn't miss the extra noodles. I added local dungeness crab. Also added lobster meat to the scallops & prawns. Used a roasted garlic alfredo sauce as recommended by other reviewers. Will make this for Christmas Eve or big family gatherings. A KEEPER!
I adjusted it some...omitted the scallops. My 5 year old grandson liked it, as well as the rest of the family. Very rich though!!
I didn't change a thing and won the Lasagna Throw Down at my office with nine competitors. I make a good red sauce lasagna but opted to give this one a shot and it won hands down. Probably the most important ingredient is the alfredo sauce. Didn't have time to do one from scratch so chose Bertoli's with aged parmesan cheese; simply perfect. My husband is from Maine and is the only one who cooks seafood in this house...well that's until he tasted this lasagna! It's simply the best, don't change a thing and you will be very pleased.
This was delicious, I used reduced-fat cheeses and only 15 lasagna noodles (3 layers), as this makes alot of filling for the pan. Also added spinach for color. Definitely will make again.
I wanted to make something special for my boyfriend's birthday, so I chose this recipe. The only changes I made were to use real lump crab meat, add a little broccoli, fresh basil and red pepper. The recipe sounded a little bland to me, so I was trying to add flavor. I spent $50 on the ingredients for this recipe. The lasagna was very good, but it tasted a little like tuna casserole to me. I will use this recipe again and will substitute canned tuna and english peas for the seafood. I deduct one point for the lack of flavor and one point for the cost of the ingredients. Even adding pepper and basil didn't make it interesting enough to spend $50 on. I recommend cutting the recipe in half. It made two pans of lasagna. I froze one of the lasagnas.
I had to make some substitutions. My family will not eat imitation crab so I bought fresh. No scallops were available so I replaced it with a firm white fish that I cut up and used some extra shrimp. I think the thing keeping me from scoring it a 5 was the jarred alfredo sauce. If I had made that fresh the dish would have been a little better. I could not fit all the cheese the dish called for in. It was plenty cheesy with less than the listed amount. A good dish, but expensive. I spent over $55 on this one dish for dinner.
This was great. It made a lot though. Don't over fill the 13x9 or it will boil over. Make a smaller casserole with whats left. My company loved and raved over this!
Amazingly Wonderful! This is a huge hit, like many we opted to pass on the scallops but we did substitute imitation lobster- otherwise know as lobster bites and this was a great change and much easier on the pocketbook; also I added a bag of fresh spinach when I cooked the mushrooms and garlic, this is also a wonderful addition and of course gets those veggies in!
wonderful! i too added real crab meat. my family truely enjoy it. next time i will add less ricotta, and less alfredo, and more scallops and shrimp. the crab was really lost in the sauce so to speak. very tasty!!! husband decided he is demanding it once a month!!! happy cooking all!!!
Very good recipe but very expensive. I should've assumed it would be though. The recipe called for a 9 x 13 inch pan and when it came time to layer my ingredients I had SO much filling that we had to make another 8 x 11. We didn't have as many layers in the smaller pan but it still looked great. We'll be freezing that for later.
Awesome!! I used real lump crab meat and eliminated mushrooms. I made the evening before a family reunion & it was a hit!!! A definite keeper!!!
Very rich & yummy!
This is a very good recipe. My family loves it! I used lump crab meat instead of imitation and 2 lbs of shrimp instead of 1 lb. I didn't add any mushrooms, I used Bertolli Mushroom Alfredo sauce, which was great. Maybe next time I will make homemade alfredo sauce, which I'm sure will be better yet.
I made this for the first time for Christmas dinner. All of our family absolutely loved it! Easy to make!
I am not a lasagna lover , but this I just loved . I made the Alfredo pasta sauce from this site, as I had none on hand . I have already made this a second time in 2 weeks.
I've made this dish twice because the friends I made it for the 1st time raved about it sooooo much to other friends, who insisted I make it for them! It does take awhile to prepare, but is definately worth it. I found that making it the day before and reheating it the day of serving enhanced the flavors even more.(just like the Italian version).
Very good recipe. I used the Rosa sauce by Bertoli. I used 2 lbs of lump crab and 1 lb of shrimp. Thoroughly enjoyed!
This "SOUNDS" wonderful! However I wound up having to throw this $43 meal in the trash...make SURE you know how the alfredo sauce will taste before you use it. Mine just tasted funny. I don't know if I'll pay the money to try this one again. GOOD LUCK TO THE REST OF YA! :)
I made this for Christmas Eve last year and it disappeared. This year I will have it again but will try using a vodka sauce instead.
This was great! My boyfriend doesn't typically like anything that is not traditional lasagna but he liked it and wanted to take it in his lunch today. I made my own Alfredo sauce and used imitation crab/lobster, shrimp and scallops! It was delish!
My entire family loved this. My 4 year old son who is an extremely picky eater, went to town on this dish. My husband really enjoyed it. Normally things are "pretty good" but this time it was "really good". Trust me, that's an improvement and it means....LIKED IT! I didn't use baby portabello mushrooms (couldn't find them) - I just used regular mushrooms and didn't quite use a pound and I did not use scallops. I just doubled the crab. I also used canned white crab meat. I agree with others about the imitation crab tasting much too imitation. I followed the recipe exactly otherwise. I did end up with extra noodles, but I'm glad I didn't use them all. It turned out perfect. I will definitely be making this again in the future. It's a hit in my home!
This was delicious. I cut back on the scallops and added more shrimp since we arent big scallop eaters. I didnt add all the mushrooms because I thought it was too much, but next time I will add what the recipe calls for because I barely noticed them. I added a few spoonfuls of chopped sundried tomatos (packed in water or oil) just because I thought the dish needed some color (and I dont eat spinach). Was a little runny when it first came out of oven, but was better the next day. I'll make again, but not that often since its rich and makes a ton!
I made this for my sister's baby shower, and everybody absolutely raved about it. I will make it for the next family gathering. It's VERY rich and decadent - definitely not a meal I'd eat all the time, but great for a real treat. It was very easy to make. I changed it a bit - I'm allergic to scallops, so I used 1.5 pounds of shrimp, a large can of real lump crabmeat, and a large can of clams. There was plenty of seafood in there. I didn't use the fake crabmeat at all. Everybody loved it!
it was delicious. I think you should change the name to $60.00 lasagna though.
East to make and was a big hit with family.
I made this with 3 lbs shrimp only (sliced in half lenghtwise) and found out I only needed two pounds. It was absolutely delicious! It made four smallish casserole dishes and I froze 3 of them for a convenient meal at a later date. I used the Quick and Easy Alfredo sauce from this site and it was delicous. BTW, I added the shrimp raw on top of the sauce and it was great! I also used a mix of half mozz and half shredded ementhaller. Yummy and creamy!
This was amazing. I did have to change it up slightly due to my kids preferences. The only changes I made was: 1- Replaced ricotta cheese with 10 oz small curd cottage cheese mixed with 8 oz softened cream cheese. Also added 1 cup parm to this mixture. 2- Replaced scallops with extra shrimp and crab meat. 3- Increased garlic. My kids wolfed this down and my husband who hates most pasta dishes ate two servings.
I thought this was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out perfect.
Not too good I used shrimp, real crab meat and artificial crab meat and a red onion.. I used 2 cups pre shredded italian blend cheese, 1 cup provolone, and 2 cups shredded mozarella. I also added fresh spinach to the ricotta mixture. When the sauce was done it was wonderful! I was so excited. But then I ate the final product and was disappointed. Im not sure what happened. I will try again one day but will add some salt to the ricotta mixture, and use one bottle of the vodka tomato sauce and one alfredo instead of just two alfredos. I will also use more crav and less imitation crab because the flavor of the whole thing died. If yours turns out the same add ranch and/ or hot sauce.
I made this using the uncooked pasta method. You just cover for 45 min and uncover for the last 15. It was gone in a day in my family!
This was so easy, especially for someone who has never made lasagne! The only problems I had was 6 sheets of lasagne pasta left over. My pan was already filled to the max & I had laid 3 sheets for each layer??? My boyfriend suggests that I add spinach for color next time. He took the rest of it home after supper. I'll certainly make this one again. Thanks Sara!
This recipe sounded really good, my whole family loves seafood. Cost was upward of $40. Very bland, the taste of the seafood was lost in the alfredo sauce. Needed much more garlic and perhaps onion or other seasonings. Won't be trying this one again.
Excellent Recipe! I used only shrimp because I was making it for family members who do not like scallops. I used 2.5 jars of Alfredo-style pasta sauce and added chopped spinach to each layer.
OH My GOD was this TO DIE FOR....YUMMY.....THANKS for the awesome recipe. Made it exactly as the recipe said except used the bottled LIGHT alfredo sauce. It's even better the next day reheated! My dad gives it 5 stars too!!!
MADE THIS FOR MY FAMILY AND THEY ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT! THE FLAVOR SEEMS TO PICK UP THE NEXT DAY FOR LEFT OVERS! HUGE HIT!!
WOW! This recipe was really rich but impressive. I found that you needed to let it "rest" after taking it out of the oven or it was a bit runny.
My boyfriend just goes crazy when we cook this! Instead regular lasagna noodles we use whole wheat lasagna noodles and it helps the texture and amplifies those taste buds. Also, we took out the scallops after the first time cooking this and just doubled the shrimp to 2 lbs. I decided not to cook the seafood in Alfredo sauce because it cooks anyway once in the oven. So the seafood isn't as dry if you cook it when it is layered inside the lasagna ;)
This was a huge hit at a dinner party!
This was awesome I took the advice of the previos comments and added spinach. The meats I use was shrimp & crab and they complimented the recipe very well, I also x out the black pepper I really did not see a need for black pepper in this recipe. Everyone thought it was great!
I live in a small area and our Deli was closed and there were no frozen scallops so I had to use buy frozen shrimp, imitation crab meat and imitation lobster...and this was so awesome. I probably will just make it this way the next time rather then pay top dollar for scallops...Very awesome recipe. My guests loved it!
To save money, I used salad shrimp, sea scallops and cottage cheese instead of ricotta. Then I used an egg beater to cut back on the fat. It turned out really good, there were no leftovers.
This was a delicious dish that was surprisingly simple to make. I used fresh pasta lasagna sheets (no boiling required), button mushrooms instead of portabello because it was all I had on hand, and canned crab pieces instead of the imitation crab. It turned out wonderful and I will certainly make it again. Thanks for the great recipe Sara!
I thought this was delicious. A friend brought me in a piece.I re-heated it in the micro. Great flavor and creamy. Lots of seafood-have printed this and will make it often.
This is SOOOOOO good!! I add peas to it too, that way I get my veggie in as well. Yum yum.
The only thing that I added was some fresh blanched broccolli from my garden. Delicious recipe, I will make it often.
Yummy!!! Perfect on a cold night. Omitted scallops, and used imitation crab & lobster meat. I cut the shrimp into small pieces. Also added shredded zucchini for some extra veggies. And I made Knorr powdered Alfredo sauce. I will be making this again:)
We had a huge Italian feast and used this as one of our main dishes. It was a HUGE hit. I used canned crab rather than imitation and also added some red roasted peppers. Yum!
I made this for my Christmas Eve get-together. Everyone raved about it! This dish will be added to our traditional Italian Christmas Eve dinner!
This was the first lasagna I've ever attempted, and it came out marvelous. I did mess up a bit on the placement of the sheets so the final product looked rather mishapen, but the taste was fantastic! Just the right mix of creamy, cheesy and fishy. The shrimps certainly made the dish, especially in the homemade alfredo sauce I used. However, I'd probably add a bit of seasoning to the sauce next time. It was just missing that little kick, you know? Oregano might be what I need.
I left out the scallops and mushrooms. I think I should have used more crab and shrimp to compensate for this. I used ragu alfredo and I think a homemade sauce would have been better.
This was pretty easy and it turned out real well. My wife liked this quite a bit. I will definetly make this again.
I made this for my husband's birthday and he LOVED it! I used only shrimp and crab, but think I'll add the scallops next time. I also added 1 jar of Four Cheese Marinara sauce to make it a "pink sauce" lasagna. I, in fact, will probably add more red-sauce next time. All in all, a success! (an expensive one albeit, but this is definitely meant to be a special occasion dish).
Fantastic dish! Very rich (husband said there's too much parmesan... we made our own alfredo sauce from a recipe on this site). We had a lot of leftover ingredients, so we made an extra pan (in a loaf pan) to freeze for later. We also used sea scallops (I don't like the bay) and real crabmeat. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I made this recipe for a work potluck. It was very impressive and delicious. Truly, the hit of the gathering!
Everyone that I have made this dish for just LOVES it! It was an instant favorite at my house--if you love seafood, you'll love this one!
Pretty good all around. If i do it again, I will try without the scallops, baking at a higher temperature, and using more cheese (I used less than what was in the recipe).
Wonderful!!! We are big seafood lovers. Great mix of ingrediants. My husband and daughter loved it, in fact so did our neighbors. They insisted I make two extra batches for them. I threw in this recipe as an added bonus. Thanks so much!!
This was a great recipe and very easy to prepare !I used all three types of seafood as listed, however I sautéed some shallots at the beginning along with the garlic. I ran the meat through my food processor to make them a better consistency (still chunky, not liquefied)for even distribution throughout the lasagna.
Very, very rich. This was the cheesiest lasagna I've ever eaten. Prep time was not too bad. I went with bay scallops and baby langustino tails. Yummy. I made mine the night before. It came out great. The only thing I was confused about was how on earth all those ingredients would fit into one 9x13 dish. I used only two pounds of seafood, 2/3 a package of noodles and one jar of sauce and it fit just fine. At any rate my husband loved it for his b-day dinner and so did our seafood lovin' 5 year old.
Made this dish for a dinner party of eight people. Everyone went wild over it. Made it the way the recipe read
this is a five star recipe for seafood pasta lover's my family loved it my friends loved it i even fixed it up by adding real crab meat to it with the riccato cheese and italian seasoning in the riccato cheese
Love this recipe! I use the no boil lasagna noodles and it comes out great! I also tweak a little - I mix some shredded parmesan with the ricotta. And use whatever seafood I currently have - this time was mussels, baby clams, scallops, shrimp, and calamari. I just make sure I put my dish on a cookie sheet; it makes it so much easier if there is a spill.
I made this for my whole family and eveyone LOVED it. I didn't change a thing and it turned out just right. It was just as good heated up the next day. It was very easy. We will certainly have this again sometime soon.
We made this and a regular pan of lasagna for our New Year's Eve party. This one was gone before the other one was even touched! The ingredients are not cheap, but we didn't have to take out a second mortgage so I guess it was well worth it. We have started gathering the ingredients so we can make it again for game night! Highly recommended!
I used whole wheat lasagna (which I didn't bother to cook), and imitation lobster in place of scallops (which I don't like). It came out great, but not only did I get a full 9 X 13 pan, but a full 8 X 8 pan as well.Next time I'll add a bag of mixed veggies, and start out with a 10 X 14 pan...can't wait to try that!
This was a disaster and a terrible waste of seafood.
We didn't really care for this.
Didn't really care for this
This was delicious, and here are my tips for this recipe: because it's so rich, I suggest using part-skim ricotta cheese and half the amount of cheese. I used 2 15-oz. jars of Bertolli garlic alfredo sauce and 1 extra clove of garlic, and it was delicious. I also used a tip by another reviewer and added a defrosted and drained box of chopped spinach to the ricotta mixture to add color, and it turned out being a great idea. This recipe definitely makes more than a 13" x 9 pan can hold (with the exception of the ricotta mixture, which I used all of), so I made a mini version of the leftover ingredients in a 8" x 8" pan. I would definitely make this recipe again with my tweaks.
This was great...I added some green pepper and Swiss chard ( my mom brought over from her garden) I used shrimp cod and crab. Husband and kids loved it....I added red pepper flakes to the sauce to but that is our family prefence!
I made this recipe without the scallops, and added extra shrimp and crab. It was very good with a salad and some garlic bread on the side. Yummy.
A very good dish but was very rich in my book. I am not a big scallop fan so I feel leave them out. Other than that, this was very delicious!
i will make it again it was great !
Great recipe. When making this recipe the only thing that I left out was the bay scallops simply because I didn't know if my guests would like so much seafood in one lasagna. I took the advice of others and I did substitute imitation crabmeat with real crabmeat. Everyone loved it. Even my husband who hates seafood dishes. Some people wrote that they did not like it reheated. I disagree with that, I had leftovers for lunch and it was delicious.
My husband is a great cook and on our first date he made this for me. I made it for the first time and OMG I have to pat myself on the back!!!! Delicious ?
This was a huge winner, I read other reviews and bought Classico alfredo sauce with roasted garlic - they are only 12 oz jars, so it was just the right amount of sauce. I used crab, prawns, and sole, cut the prawns up and dried all the seafood thoroughly before adding to the sauce. It presented nicely because I found the mushroom soup recipe looked an unappetizing gray colour when served, this was fab. I will make many times again, thank you.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections