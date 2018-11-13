Smoked Standing Rib Roast

4.6
18 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a sure-fired winner with any beef lover. It takes a little while to prepare, so be patient, but trust me, you will love this. The recipe yields the most tender and flavorful meat imaginable, and also has great eye appeal.

Recipe by Ed g4m

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 Servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Start at least 10 pounds of the charcoal in a torpedo style smoker. You need a fairly hot fire. Fill the secondary pan with cold water, and wait for the coals to turn white. Soak hickory chips in bourbon with enough water to cover. Rub the roast liberally with steak seasoning, being sure to coat all surfaces.

    Advertisement

  • When the coals are ready, place the roast on the top grate. Throw a few handfuls of soaked hickory chips onto the fire, and close the lid. Check the fire every 45 minutes or so, adding more charcoal as needed to keep the fire hot. Every time you check the fire, add more wood chips. Cook for 8 to 10 hours, or to your desired doneness. Use a meat thermometer to check the roast. The meat tastes best when rare: 145 degrees F (65 degrees C), but cook to your liking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 36.3g; cholesterol 107.6mg; sodium 3753.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022