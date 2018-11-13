Smoked Standing Rib Roast

I cook this every Christmas, but in the oven. I was excited to see a recipe for smokin it, so I tried it out. The meat was good, but I agree with other posters that it cooked quick (at least on my smoker). I used a Green Egg, loaded it up with coal, added the hickory chips right before I was ready to start. I had a 5 lb bone in rib roast. Set it to 225 and let it go. Put it in at 1000 checked it 1230 and it could have been done needed a little bit more time. I wasn't able to take it off till 530. WAY over done. It had good flavor though, but you do not want to overcook this cut of meat. I also used almost a whole bottle of Mccormicks Montreal Steak Seasoning. As I said before I cook this every Christmas in the oven to perfection. I think if you have a good smoker you can cook it on there using approximately the same time you would in the oven. I rub mine with butter and put the seasoning on it when I cook it in the oven. I did the same thing when I smoked it. A couple recommendations would be to make sure you have at least 3 bones in, cut away the bone from the meat but do not sever the bone completely, rub butter or olive oil over it and put the seasoning on. Tie it together with kitchen string. If you have a good smoker, stick it in there and don't keep checking it. Check it around the time you would if you cooked it in the oven at 225-250. I will try this again, but will make sure NOT to overcook it:) Thanks for the recipe.