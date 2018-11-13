Smoked Standing Rib Roast

This is a sure-fired winner with any beef lover. It takes a little while to prepare, so be patient, but trust me, you will love this. The recipe yields the most tender and flavorful meat imaginable, and also has great eye appeal.
Simple but the flavor is out of this world! For real bone-deep flavor, cut the roast off the bones, slice back the fat cap, then rub seasonings all over the meat, put the fat cap back in place and tie the bones back on with cotton kitchen string. Not only will the flavor get all the way to the meat, but just cut off the strings and carving will be a snap!
Simple but the flavor is out of this world! For real bone-deep flavor, cut the roast off the bones, slice back the fat cap, then rub seasonings all over the meat, put the fat cap back in place and tie the bones back on with cotton kitchen string. Not only will the flavor get all the way to the meat, but just cut off the strings and carving will be a snap!
SheriShep
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2008
It was good, but the meat was done in half the time the recipe said.
My husband cooked this for our mothers on Mothers day. This was such a hit that we rcvd calls days later thanking us for the wonderful meal. This is something that we will cook again! Note that it does take alot of time but is WELL worth the wait!
Patience is a virtue. Now I know where that proverb originated . . . I prepared according to the review by Vorcha--seasoning under the ribs and fat cap, then tieing back. I let it cool overnight in the 'fridge. Cooking took me 10 Hrs but I stalled it after about 6 Hrs because I used a small, upright smoker and the meat was almost to temperature much quicker than I expected. So, for the remaining 4 Hrs I smoked the Prime Rib with those amazing bourbon-soaked hickory chips. I brought it back up to temperature in an hour for Christmas dinner and perfection!
I cook this every Christmas, but in the oven. I was excited to see a recipe for smokin it, so I tried it out. The meat was good, but I agree with other posters that it cooked quick (at least on my smoker). I used a Green Egg, loaded it up with coal, added the hickory chips right before I was ready to start. I had a 5 lb bone in rib roast. Set it to 225 and let it go. Put it in at 1000 checked it 1230 and it could have been done needed a little bit more time. I wasn't able to take it off till 530. WAY over done. It had good flavor though, but you do not want to overcook this cut of meat. I also used almost a whole bottle of Mccormicks Montreal Steak Seasoning. As I said before I cook this every Christmas in the oven to perfection. I think if you have a good smoker you can cook it on there using approximately the same time you would in the oven. I rub mine with butter and put the seasoning on it when I cook it in the oven. I did the same thing when I smoked it. A couple recommendations would be to make sure you have at least 3 bones in, cut away the bone from the meat but do not sever the bone completely, rub butter or olive oil over it and put the seasoning on. Tie it together with kitchen string. If you have a good smoker, stick it in there and don't keep checking it. Check it around the time you would if you cooked it in the oven at 225-250. I will try this again, but will make sure NOT to overcook it:) Thanks for the recipe.
I made two 7 pound roasts. Trimmed the bones off and saved the ribs for smoking later. I tied the roasts so that they were more round and even for cooking. I also poked holes into the roast and inserted whole cloves of garlic throughout. I used an electric smoker at 200 degrees and smoked with a mix of cherry and a little hickory wood for approx. 3 hours. Always use a good thermometer though. I pulled off the smoker at 115 degrees, wrapped in foil and placed into a thermal cooler till the temp got to 123 degrees. Then I reversed seared directly on a super hot gas grill for about 45 seconds on all sides to create that crispy exterior crust. This brought the temp up to about 130 degrees and after I let them rest for another 10 minutes, it sliced to perfection. Even pink from end to end with no overcooked parts. The leftovers froze well and I reheated the "prime rib steaks" on a hot gas grill for about 1 minute per side till they were just warmed up. They were almost better than the original prime rib. The grilling added more smoky goodness and the grill marks added texture.
I eliminated a lot of prep work on this recipe by coating the roast with Montreal steak seasoning, refrigerating it for one hour, and then placing it in an electric smoker at 220 degrees F. for 5 1/2 hours. I used a mixture of mesquite and pecan chips and smoked the meat for the entire time. It was moist and tender with a very nice browned crust.
I made this on a Kamari Joe. Excellent method and recipe just make sure to control the temperature of the meat and I chose a slow cook method but it stormed on me and I had to raise the heat. The meat and flavor made through the journey
Poutineman
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2020
The recipe didn’t specify cooking temperature and I believe I probably was too hot at 250F. I started with a 3 lb boneless roast and it reached 135F in 1.5 hours. Since this seemed way too fast, I didn’t trust it and cooked for another hour but turned it down to 220 F. In addition, I had hickory pellets and, when I added the bourbon to the pellets, it caused them to expand and become crumbly, like damp sawdust. Don’t know if that is good or bad.... I will try this again at a lower temperature, I will dry rub the meat the night before, and leave the beef out to reach room temp before smoking as I’ve seen some other recipes specify.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.