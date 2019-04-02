Grilled Salmon Skewers

1 of 84

Rating: 5 stars I give thumbs up for this recipe. My fiancée and I like it very much. I made six skewers for dinner and served it with boiled asparagus and potato salad. Yes... it's kind of west met the east dinner. I made some changes to the marinade I used lemon juice instead of vinegar and added some lemon zests. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This is fantastic! Simple to make and wonderfully tasty. I found the recipe a few months ago and have already made it 5-6 times! It's almost like candied salmon - but not that sweet. I did have difficulty getting 12 skewers out of a pound of salmon but it really doesn't matter how many you have as long as they're all about the same size so they cook evenly. On the one occasion we had a few skewers left over I stripped off the salmon mixed it up with a little mayo and had a great salmon spread for crackers as well! Thank you thank you thank you! Helpful (38)

Rating: 3 stars These were pretty good. I used the same marinade on chicken skewers as well and they tasted great. May not make with the salmon too often as that can be expensive but will definitely use the marinade on chicken again. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I tested this recipe last night and it was a hit! I'll definately be serving this at our Luau party next week. It's a fairly mild marinade that doesn't overwhelm the salmon. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I did Salmon Fillets for this. They were awesome! I also ended up using the indoor grill that goes on my range top. They turned out delicious!! I was plesantly surprised! My husband really really loved them too! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy!!! The salmon was delish! I substituted lemon juice for the vinegar and ground ginger for the fresh ginger as other reviewers suggested. Thank you for this recipe - I'll definetely be making it again! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars These were really really tasty! I added some seasme oil to the marinade along with cayeene pepper and seasoning salt. After I brushed on the salmon I dusted some ginger right on the salmon and let it sit there for like 20. Great finger food! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I skewer salmon and pineapple...It's so good! Then I use the leftovers on a salad! Helpful (13)