Grilled Salmon Skewers

Rating: 4.57 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A delicious skewered salmon appetizer that won't have you missing your own party to prepare. Simply marinade in a simple sauce, thread them onto skewers, and toss them on the grill. Easy and delicious! (Note: Be sure and soak wooden skewers in water for 10 minutes before grilling to prevent burning.)

By dakota kelly

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 skewers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice salmon lengthwise into 12 long strips, and thread each onto a soaked wooden skewer. Place in a shallow dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, honey, vinegar, ginger, garlic, and pepper. Pour over skewers, turning to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. When finished marinating, transfer marinade to a small saucepan, and simmer for several minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Thread 1 lemon wedge onto the end of each skewer. Cook skewers on the preheated grill for 4 minutes per side, brushing often with marinade, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 319.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (84)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lydia
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2006
I give thumbs up for this recipe. My fiancée and I like it very much. I made six skewers for dinner and served it with boiled asparagus and potato salad. Yes... it's kind of west met the east dinner. I made some changes to the marinade I used lemon juice instead of vinegar and added some lemon zests. Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

McEmmy
Rating: 3 stars
09/29/2010
These were pretty good. I used the same marinade on chicken skewers as well and they tasted great. May not make with the salmon too often as that can be expensive but will definitely use the marinade on chicken again. Read More
Helpful
(25)
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lydia
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2006
I give thumbs up for this recipe. My fiancée and I like it very much. I made six skewers for dinner and served it with boiled asparagus and potato salad. Yes... it's kind of west met the east dinner. I made some changes to the marinade I used lemon juice instead of vinegar and added some lemon zests. Read More
Helpful
(42)
KOLIVIER
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2006
This is fantastic! Simple to make and wonderfully tasty. I found the recipe a few months ago and have already made it 5-6 times! It's almost like candied salmon - but not that sweet. I did have difficulty getting 12 skewers out of a pound of salmon but it really doesn't matter how many you have as long as they're all about the same size so they cook evenly. On the one occasion we had a few skewers left over I stripped off the salmon mixed it up with a little mayo and had a great salmon spread for crackers as well! Thank you thank you thank you! Read More
Helpful
(38)
McEmmy
Rating: 3 stars
09/29/2010
These were pretty good. I used the same marinade on chicken skewers as well and they tasted great. May not make with the salmon too often as that can be expensive but will definitely use the marinade on chicken again. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Advertisement
Jill
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2004
I tested this recipe last night and it was a hit! I'll definately be serving this at our Luau party next week. It's a fairly mild marinade that doesn't overwhelm the salmon. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Little Southern Mama
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2008
I did Salmon Fillets for this. They were awesome! I also ended up using the indoor grill that goes on my range top. They turned out delicious!! I was plesantly surprised! My husband really really loved them too! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Gila
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2007
Yummy!!! The salmon was delish! I substituted lemon juice for the vinegar and ground ginger for the fresh ginger as other reviewers suggested. Thank you for this recipe - I'll definetely be making it again! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
AMIRAH
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2006
These were really really tasty! I added some seasme oil to the marinade along with cayeene pepper and seasoning salt. After I brushed on the salmon I dusted some ginger right on the salmon and let it sit there for like 20. Great finger food! Read More
Helpful
(13)
LisaG
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2011
I skewer salmon and pineapple...It's so good! Then I use the leftovers on a salad! Read More
Helpful
(13)
lberq
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
Well it's day 4 of salmon for supper and this was by far the best (yes we gorge on salmon during the short sockeye season). In fact I want to go back and rate the others as 4 because they are no where near as good as this one. No overbearing tastes the salmon really comes through. We served it as the main course with rice and grilled peppers. Read More
Helpful
(13)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022