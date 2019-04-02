Baked Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Style

564 Ratings
  • 5 360
  • 4 152
  • 3 33
  • 2 14
  • 1 5

This spaghetti squash recipe is an alternative to bland old spaghetti squash. It resembles baked rigatoni and lasagna. Kids also love it! Give it a try!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
37 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Spray a baking sheet with a thin layer of cooking spray. Place squash halves cut-side down on the baking sheet.

  • Bake squash in the preheated oven until a knife can be easily inserted, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

  • Grease a nonstick saucepan with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Sauté onion and garlic until golden brown. Stir in tomatoes, basil, bouillon cube, and black pepper. Cook until thickened, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove squash strands with a fork, reserving shells. Layer each half with a spoonful of sauce, a layer of spaghetti squash strands, olives, and mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers until shells are full or until all ingredients are used. Top with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until Parmesan cheese melts, about 20 minutes.

Tips

If you like, place the squash seeds on the same baking sheet as the spaghetti squash, sprinkle with garlic salt, and roast until done, about 30 minutes. Use them as appetizers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 1294.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022