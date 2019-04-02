Baked Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Style

Have made this three times starting with the original recipe and then lending attention to other reviewers suggestions in subsequent preparations. Substitute the 2 14oz. cans of tomatoes with 1 24oz. jar of Bertolli Tomato and Basil prepared sauce...do not substitute with any other jar sauce. All other seasonings as stated. While microwaving is easier for the squash, oven roasting is best both for texture and flavor. Saute the onions and garlic until almost "dry" for lack of a better word and then add jar sauce and simmer until thick, about 35 minutes. You can prepare according to original recipe to complete. I left the olives out as I do not care for them in all of my preparations. You can add cottage cheese and or sauted ground beef/turkey. Both compliment the recipe and you would layer as if this were a lasagna with pasta. The one thing I can say about the water within this dish is that this IS squash...75% water. The more water you remove from saute or simmer, the less water in completed dish. If you allow this to sit about 30 minutes from oven to serving, it helps. The longer simmer time and 4oz. reduction in wet ingredients allow for the squash "water" to blend versus be runny. Excellent dish!!!