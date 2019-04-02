Baked Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Style

This is great! I added 1 lb. sausage, omitted the olives, substituted chicken bouillon for vegetable bouillon, and substituted Romano cheese for Parmesan. I put in a 9x13 baking dish (much easier to prepare and serve out of than the shells) and made each layer (sauce w/ sausage, spaghetti squash strands, and cheese on top) twice. Yum!
This is a good recipe if you're on a low carb diet. It was my first time using spaghetti squash, and I don't think I cooked it long enough. It was much too crunchy for me.However, I will try again maybe using a little water on cookie sheet to soften the squash and adjusting cooking time. I also wouldn't mess with putting it back in the shells... I would just use a baking dish. I also it makes more like 3 servings than 6.
This is very good and healthy. I pureed the tomato and onion mixture with a hand-held blender and boiled it down for about 25 minutes to reduce much of the water. Next time I will nix the squash shells and opt for throwing it all in a baking dish - the shells are a nuisance. I also added a couple dashes of crushed red pepper for some heat. Oh, and it's just fine without the Parmesan.
Have made this three times starting with the original recipe and then lending attention to other reviewers suggestions in subsequent preparations. Substitute the 2 14oz. cans of tomatoes with 1 24oz. jar of Bertolli Tomato and Basil prepared sauce...do not substitute with any other jar sauce. All other seasonings as stated. While microwaving is easier for the squash, oven roasting is best both for texture and flavor. Saute the onions and garlic until almost "dry" for lack of a better word and then add jar sauce and simmer until thick, about 35 minutes. You can prepare according to original recipe to complete. I left the olives out as I do not care for them in all of my preparations. You can add cottage cheese and or sauted ground beef/turkey. Both compliment the recipe and you would layer as if this were a lasagna with pasta. The one thing I can say about the water within this dish is that this IS squash...75% water. The more water you remove from saute or simmer, the less water in completed dish. If you allow this to sit about 30 minutes from oven to serving, it helps. The longer simmer time and 4oz. reduction in wet ingredients allow for the squash "water" to blend versus be runny. Excellent dish!!!
This was the first time I ever made spaghetti squash. My husband has always gagged at the mention of it. Well he had 3 or 4 servings of this recipe. It is one that even my kids who never eat vegies liked. This will be a regular now at our home
I've heard of spaghetti squash a while back as an alternative to paste andbeing on atkins control carb way of life I was looking for an alternative. So Igave this recipe a try. before I go any further I must explain that I'd never been a fan of Squash period. Well to my surprise this dish was delisious and I plan on taking some to work next week to share. Many tanks Biglou
I love this recipe. It gives Spaghetti Sqaush a whole new twist. I love serving it in the squash rind. I used my own lasagna recipe and just substituted squash for the noodles. Thanks for the great idea!
I thought that this was very good but it seemed to take a long time to make. It would be easier to bake the squash with a little moisture and layering a baking dish with pasta sause, cheese, and what ever else. I will probably try it again but do it a little different.
My 8 year old is the poster boy for picky eaters. Lasagna is one of his very few favorites. He couldn't get enough of this delicious way to sneak veggies into his diet. I cooked it in a baking dish and did add a little ricotta and left out the olives. Also the squaush I had took about 50 minutes to cook. Adding some leftover sauce from a jar helped hide the chunky tomatoes. Definately a keeper.
This was soooo yummy!! I love spaghetti, but hate the problem with carbs. It tasted just like it- but crispy from the squash. I did use my own sauce and put it in a baking dish (the shell broke) but it was so good. I will definetley make this again.
This was very good with the following changes: cooked the squash, removed the strands, drained in colander and refrigerated overnight wrapped in paper towels to absorb excess moisture; used my own spaghetti sauce; and, cooked in a casserole dish, layering in the same manner when cooking lasagna. Quite tasty (even hubby agreed). We frequently use spaghetti squash strands when having plain spaghetti with sauce, but this is the first time we've done so with a lasagna-type dish and will cook this frequently. Thanks for sharing!
Outstanding recipe! Even better left over. I sprinkled crumbled feta and sliced black olives on the left overs - a great addition to the layers of tatse. It was a little juicy the first night so I recommend draining the excess watery juice before serving. I did follow others advice adding a layer of washed fresh baby spinach. I also baked it in a 9x13 dish instead of the squash. I cut the squash in half - scooped out the seeds - and baked the squash cut side down on foil with Pam sprayed on. I baked the seeds with seasoned salt at the same time - made a good snack.
Yum! Two thumbs up from me and my teen. I cheated with jarred spaghetti sauce, so this was very easy to make. I bought the smallest squash I could find, and it still took 50 minutes to bake. Looked beautiful in the shell, great dish for company. Next time I think I will use a baking dish just so I have room to add more veggies. A keeper for sure!
This is a great recipe as is, or modified to your liking. I added some ground beef to make it more filling for a main dish, and I didn't have any olives so I left those out. I don't measure spcies, just threw in amounts to taste. As for comments about it being runny: if you cook it in the squash shell, just poke holes in the shell to allow for drainage. I Will definately be making this again!
This was a successful dish. I didn't follow the suggested presentation in the shell, just used a casserole dish. Only minor changes I made: microwaved the squash to speed things up. Added mushrooms. Used a pre-made pasta sauce. I used half low-fat ricotta and half fat-free cottage cheese, because that's what I had lying around. Topped it with mozzarella and some bread crumbs. Turned out great. The topping really added nice textural component. Will definitely make this again!!
very yummy and easy to make. cut the bottoms off the spaghetti squash so they would sit and allow liquid to drain. used bought pasta sauce with added garlic, tomatoes and onion. also layered with cottage cheese.
I have to say that I am not nor have I ever been a squash person however my husband and I are now on a low carb diet. It's not easy coming up with meals that don't include carbs. So skeptically I decided to try this recipe. All I can say is WOW! this was absolutely fantastic! I added some chopped up Italian sausage, tomato paste to thicken up the sauce and I mixed some fresh diced basil with the mozzarella cheese before adding it to the dish. I made it 2 days ago and my husband has already asked me to make it again tomorrow! This recipe is a keeper for sure :)
It was "OK". My Italian husband told me not to try and pass squash off as pasta.
This was wonderful! It was fun to make and quite easy. The taste was incredible. My husband even ate it and he's usually a meat and potatoes kinda guy. It sets beautifully in its own shell...very festive looking. Wished they're were more stars to give it! :)
We've never had squash before. My hubby, not the kids, is a picky eater, but we all loved it! The only thing I did was I used my normal home-made tomato sauce. The cooking time for the squash was way off for me. It took me twice as long, so plan accordingly. I ended up having to make something else for dinner that night due to this, but continued to make it and stored it in the fridge for the following night. I also skipped making it in the shells. I threw the squash in a 9x13 dish, threw on the sauce, then topped it with the cheese. Wonderful! A new staple in this house!
Wow, REALLY good. The spaghetti squash took longer to get soft, so I stuckit in the microwave. Used 1 can of stewed italian style tomatoes, 1 can of diced italian style, chicken buillon instead of veggie, added ground turkey, added chili flakes and changed the parm cheese to pepper jack. I know, too many changes, but this really was good and I will definitely be making it again.
Delicious! I took the advice of other reviewers and skipped the squash shell and baked it in a 9x13 glass baking dish. I also microwaved the squash in the first step to save time. This is done by placing the two squash halved face down in about 1/4 cup of water for a 9x13 pan. I microwaved on high for 20 minutes. I used 1 can of dicecd tomatoes and i can of tomatoe sauce so there were less tomatoe chunks. I could have used 1 more can of sauce. Beautiful flavor that my husband and 2 year old son also loved.
I gave this a whirl last night and substituted the olives for ground precooked smoky chicken...OMG this is one of my favorites of all time....have 3 more in the garden...so can't wait to share over T-day week.
Yum! I admit to going totally off-road with this recipe. I microwaved the squash and used spaghetti sauce that I'd already made. It was so good. My youngest child was so surprised that the squash wasn't noodles. Definitely a winner.
I was looking for something that would be fairly quick and easy to prepare. While this fits the bill for those categories, it falls short in the taste department thus the 3 star rating, just OK, not something I would care to make again. One can of tomatoes would have sufficed and a LOT more flavor.
Well, for what it was, it was okay. There was no fooling anyone but it wasnt claiming that. It was only fixed "Lasagna style" I used one can of tomatoes, seemed like gobs plenty and I pureed it. I used lo fat ricotta cheese. I didnt use the shells although that would have been a cute presentation. I nuked the squash in the microwave first, so I used that same dish to assemble the dish. I don't know if I will fix again. I am still on my quest to find a way that I like to fix spaghetti squash, but thank you for sharing. I am sure it is a perfect fit for some palettes.
This recipe is AMAZING! I've baked it in the shells AND in a pan--both ways are great (you can make more layers in the pan, but the shells are a fun way to eat it). Try sprucing it up by adding meat & more veggies. I added zucchini & green pepper to the sauce mixture & used a chicken bullion instead. I cooked chicken pieces & halved pepperoni slices & added them to a layer of the lasagna. I also added fresh chopped spinach & a bunch of chopped cilantro as extra layers too. Mmmm...oh, so good!
very tasty. I baked it in a pan to speed up the process. It's a great "add to" recipe, easy to add addtl items and still retain the great basic flavor. I put in some mushrooms that I cooked up with the garlic. great fast healthy meal.
This was my first time making spaghetti squash and I'm very glad I used this recipe! It was really good. I added some zucchini and I think that next time I'll add some ricotta like some of the other users said. Very good recipe overall!
This recipe was pretty good, my family really liked it. It was an interesting twist to layer the squash like lasanga but it's alot easier just to throw the sauce on top of the squash, sprikle some cheese and eat it.
This is a great base recipe. I baked the lasagna in a dish instead of in the squash shell. I used jarred tomato sauce and Italian seasoned ground turkey. I was surprised at how good this was. It was so yummy!
I followed the recipe, omitting only the black olives. This is the best spaghetti squash recipe ever! It is so much lighter than traditional vegetarian pasta lasagna, and full of flavor. I will definitely make this again, and soon!!!
This is a tasty way to use that abundence of squash from your garden (planted 6 and wow do they produce) Make this several times a year and it is always a hit. I do add more garlic and cheese, just a personal choice.
This was a healthy alternative. I used standard pasta sauce, added mushrooms and italian sausage. Layered with ricotta, sauce, squash, and shredded cheese (everything twice) and baked it off until bubbly and the cheese browned. The kids didn't even realize it wasn't spaghetti. They really thought it was pasta. They were super surprised when i told them it was squash... will probably make this again without the shells. The novelty only works once...
My husband loved it. It's a keeper. I did however omit the olives (we both dislike black olives) and I added a little Dried Tomato & Garlic Pesto Mix(Tastefully Simple). I served it over spaghetti noodles.
this was easy to make and both of my girls loved it! made it just like called for except i put mine all in a cassarole dish and mixed it all together and put in oven and sprinkeled reamining cheese on top
I added a green pepper to the onion and garlic saute. Had fresh tomatoes to use up so put those in with a jar of Prego garden style. Used beef bouillion and 2 c. of Mozzarella because that seemed like the right amount for us. Everything else, left the same. This was a very tasty and wonderful vegetable side. Will definitely make again. May use pork sausage to saute veggies in if I ever want to make it into a main dish. Hub doesn't even like spaghetti squash and he even loved it. A keeper!
I made a bunch of additions to this recipe just to get rid of some veggies in my fridge, and it turned out great. I added yellow zucchini, portobello mushrooms and feta cheese on top of the mozzarella. It turned out really well and I'll make this again!
I have never tried spaghetti squash until now...LOVE IT!!! I did make this dish in a 9x9 baking dish and it turned out perfectly! I love to make all of my sauces from scratch so I can add tons of veggies so this recipe was great!! Even the "meat" eaters in the house loved it!!
This was GREAT! I'd never even had spaghetti squash before, so thought this would be a tasty one to try. NICE! Did one can of diced tomatoes and one can of tomato sauce, and browned 1lb of italian sausage to put in sauce. Had fresh basil and parsley on hand, so that's what I put in instead of dry. Omitted olives since not a fan. Thank you for the recipe - a hit with my family too!
Except for sprinkling with chopped parsley, I followed the recipe closely, and I was quite pleased with the results. My squash was huge, so I had to double the quantities. I think that baking the whole thing in the shells is a great idea-- it's no extra work, and it makes for a great presentation. My guests were quite impressed. Thanks for the recipe, Brisak! BTW, I removed most of the guts from the seeds, which I then mixed with sunflower oil, cayenne pepper, salt, and cumin, and then roasted them along side the squash. (Mark Bittman's recipe for Fiery Pumpkin Seeds) Mmmm! These taste great on their own, or on a green salad. UPDATE: I wanted to add protein and turn this into a main dish, so I added about 3/4 cup of red lentils to the tomato sauce, and let it simmer for 20 minutes. On top of each layer of sauce, I sprinkled Italian seasoning, which really added to the flavour.
This was fabulous. I had it a really healthy restaurant in Phoenix and wanted to copy it. I also microwaved the squash for 8 minutes, then cooked for about 20 minutes in the oven. It was perfectly soft. Then I sauteed onions in some EVOO, added ground turkey, salt and pepper, dried thyme, parsley and basil, and garlic. Once it was all cooked, added Marinara sauce and half a bouillon. Layered just like the directions said in a 9X13 pan. It was a little watery, but I should have drained the turkey! My husband thought it was spaghetti and said "Delicious!" when he finished!
Delicious! Fortunately, my husband likes spaghetti squash...I turned this into our main course! Truly, I've been trying to wean him away from a lot of meat and with the cheese layered in, it seemed rich and satisfying. He said I could quote him: "Feel free to make this anytime!" LOL Thanks for sharing!
I used fresh basil vs dried and made my own stewed tomatoes vs canned. I only used 1 reg. size can black olives... 8 oz I think. The squash took far longer to cook then 35 minutes, I lost track of how long but I am guessing 1 hour. The last 2 minutes of cook time I turned on broil to brown the cheese. To serve I cut it, all the ingredients stayed together fine. This was the 1st time we've had spaghetti squash, it was okay but don't think we really like it.
Glad I made this! I used italian stewed tomatoes and herbs de provincial, and added a can of mushrooms. I made this recipe in two steps as I didn't have the time in one evening. I baked the squash last night, refridgerated, and put everything else together tonight. Tasty and filing, although I feel like I had to add a lot of spices and cheese to get a good flavor. I'll make out again!
This was so good. I have never had spaghetti squash before and bought one on accident thinking it was butternut squash. When I cut it open I got a surprise. I searched and found this recipe and tried it out. Only thing I did different was I layered it in a pyrex baking dish. What a way to eat such a fun squash! I recommend this to anyone who likes italian flavor.
I cut corners by using my favorite prepared sauce. I baked in pan with added layer of fresh steamed chopped broccoli florets and carrots. Topped with prebaked homemade Italian tofu meatballs and mozzarella/parm mixture. Yum.
This is a wonderful recipie! We all loved it. I made it as written except that I baked it in a 9x13 casserole dish instead of the shells. Next time, and there definitely will be a next time, I may make a bit more sauce because it seemed like it could use more, but it was delicious as is.
I followed some advice from other reviewers and instead of baking in the shells, I layered in a 9x13 pan. It was fantastic.
I loved this, although it took longer than 35 minutes to soften the squash enough. I cooked it in a baking pan because by the time I finished scooping out the squash, its shell was rather thin and disfigured.
Great idea! This is the best way I've ever had spaghetti squash! I did not use olives, but had some zucchini saute with olive oil, onion and white wine. I also used sauce from the jar since I had some leftover from another dinner. I added fresh basil in there too. I used a baking dish since it seemed much more fool proof! thank you for sharing this great idea.
OH MY GOSH this was good! One of my husband's "requested" favorites & we're not total health food nuts, although we do like healthy food. I guess I had a smaller squash cuz I only used 1 can of Italian style tomatoes and it worked out fine & no bouillon I'm not a big fan of any kind of bouillon. This was delicious! (my 3 yr old loved it too!)
I loved it. Husband liked it and 1 of 3 kids liked it. I used my own sausage & tomato sauce from the freezer and toped with cheese in a 13 x 9 casserole dish. I ate it for dinner & most of the leftovers. If you are looking for something low carb that tastes pretty close to real lasagna or spaghetti this isn't bad. My kids are super picky and didn't like the "yellow noodles" (their words).
This recipe is a new family favourite. Very easy to make. I used my homemade sauce and added a few cauliflower florets and some red pepper to the sauce for added flavour (and blended it with a hand blender). I layered it twice- each half of the squash made a layer. I omitted the olives and used a baking dish rather than the rind. Next time I'll add ground turkey to the sauce.
Didn't change a thing and this was amazing!! Even the kids liked it. Instead of a large spaghetti squash, since none were available, I used to small ones - about half the size of a normal one. It was perfect!! I needed 4 portions and so I was able to place each half of a dinner plate and everyone got their own little stuffed squash :D Makes a great presentation for guests!
This was so delicious! I was worried because the last time I had spaghetti squash it tasted bad but this one tasted great! My skeptical husband also loved it! We pureed the cans of tomatoes before using them. Next time I will buy tomato sauce. I also used slices of mozz instead of shredded. Our squash baked for 1 hour before stuffing. Yum Yum!
This was good, but not amazing. I loved the concept of layering the squash, but I didn't like the sauce. Normally I prefer chunky sauces but next time I'll use my own sauce recipe or run this one through the blender. I also doubled the garlic and added oregano.
I bought spaghetti squash for my 1 year old and then had no idea what to do with it. Thank goodness I found this recipe! Per reviews I used a jar of spaghetti sauce. I browned the sausage, garlic and onions. I omitted the olives because I didn't have any. Just layer as specified and baked. I baked it for longer until the cheese was bubbly- probably around 35 minutes. I also baked it in a 9 by 13 baking dish instead of the shells as other reviewers recommended. Such a good recipe and a good way to get veggies in!
Really good. I just baked it in a baking pan instead of putting back in the shell. I also didn't have vegetable bouillon, so I substituted chicken bouillon and it was good. 1 onion seemed to be way too many. Next time I make it, I will only use 1/2 of an onion. Just like lasagna, it was better the 2nd day.
I absolutely love this recipe. I used it the very first time I made spaghetti squash, and my husband and I liked it so much that I've made it several more times. I also sometimes use the recipe for just the sauce part, and put the sauce on pasta. Delicious!
I found this recipe to be absolutely delicious, as did my 6 year old daughter. My skeptical husband felt deceived by the name of this as it had no meat and no pasta... poor guy! I ended up using Ragu pasta sauce because I didn't have other ingredients on hand. I also added 1 cup of cottage cheese with the other cheeses. I am looking forward to sharing this dish for family gatherings. Deliciously healthy!
Cheesy goodness. I baked it in a pan thanks to the suggestions of other reviewers. It came out of the oven sitting in more juice than I had expected, but it acted as a nice sauce. Great low cal alternative to traditional lasagna.
very good start - easy to alter to your taste. I add burger for my little carnivores and use beef bouillon. I'm a full time, single mom and have very little time (and too many helpers) for such a long prep time so I prepare the squash the night before while making that nights dinner.. then when I get home from work I just have to cook up the sauce and layer it up! My picky eaters prefer if I overcook the squash (making it mushier) so I bake at 425 for nearly an hour.
I loved this! I cooked the squash in the microwave 10 minutes whole with holes poked in it, and used Bertoli sauce and mozzarella cheese in the layering to make it quick and easy! My husband who is a meat eater even liked it!
