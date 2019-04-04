Argentine Lentil Stew
A unique combination of flavors makes this stew a favorite. Easy to prepare and kids love it.
This Argentine lentil stew is surprisingly delicious!!! I followed the recipe precisely and the stew turned out great! The ingredients combined very well. The lentils are soft while the vegetables (and apples) remain slightly crisp. The stew is a little spicy, a little sweet, and very filling; a perfect meal for the cold winter nights. I am very pleased with this recipe and it will definitely become a regular meal in my home. This is the best recipe I have found on allrecipes.com, I would rate it a 10 if possible!Read More
This was pretty okay. I made it exactly as written except instead of the fresh tomatoes, I used a 15 oz can of diced tomatoes slightly drained. I agree with some of the other reviewers, it is kind of bland and the carrots do not get done. I will put the carrots in with the lentils the next time if I do make it again.Read More
I made this stew last night and I love it. I kept the basic recipe the same but added a little more carrot, apple, paprika and some chopped celery. I also added a pinch of cayenne pepper and plenty of black pepper. It turned out so well! It's the perfect low fat way to use up veggies. I may try adding more veg next time. Thank you!
Wow, this recipe is so good and a wonderful take on your regular lentil soup. I added chopped celery, doubled the garlic, used chicken stock instead of water, and substituted a 14.5 oz can of petite diced tomatoes for fresh ones. Put in all of you vegetable at the beginning if you want them soft, which I do. The addition of cumin powder, chili powder, and a few dashes of hot sauce makes this stew just right. Purée half of the soup for a rich consistency. Reserve the peas to add during the last couple minutes of cooking. I wouldn't purée the peas. This healthy, satisfying soup is a keeper. Serve with brown rice.
This is fabulous! I never knew lentils and apples were such a great combination. As another reviewer has mentioned, the carrots don't go completely soft, but I like crunchy vegetables so this is a plus for me. I didn't have any bbq sauce on hand but I was determined to make this so I threw together a sauce from ketchup, vinegar, sugar, Worchester sauce and smoke granules. It didn't taste exactly like bbq sauce but I'm loving the flavour of the stew so much that I would consider using this home-made concoction again when I make this meal next time. There will definitely be a next time. Thanks.
This was amazing soup! I added crushed red pepper, cumin, oregono, basil, bay leaf, and a few rosemary springs because I like my soups spicy. The barbacue and apples go amazingly together. Anyone who dosent like this soup is probably not a big fan of lentils or does not like barbacue sauce cause this was awesome. Thanks so much for sharing, this will become part of my weekly menu!
This was awesome. My daughter is vegan and I'm doing WW so it was a perfect blend! I did 6 servings, used veggie broth and water, as some reviewers suggested, added some cumin & cayenne pepper and extra paprika (I like lots of flavor) and didn't add any salt since the veggie broth supplied plenty. Will make this again and again. My daughters also suggested adding black beans and corn. This recipe is so versitile, you could use all sorts of veggies and spices to customize it to your tastes. Thank you for sharing!
I have to admit, while it was cooking I was unsure of it all. It turned out wonderful. My 11 year old wanted to give it 100 stars. Only changes I made were that I doubled it, I used chicken broth (5 cans in a double batch) instead of water and vegetable boullion, and I used a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes in place of the tomatoes. Hearty, tasty and healthy! Thanks!
Unusual, healthy and fabulous--my favorite combination! Not sure why it is called "Argentine"--my son-in-law is from Argentina and says they don't have anything resembling barbeque sauce there. But, he likes it, too.
This is delicious, warming, filling. A good mix of sweet, spicy and savory. The leftovers were even better. It was the first time I have ever cooked with lentils, so I was a little nervous, but shouldn't have been. If you are a first timer, remember to sort them and rinse them first, and you are good to go. Just some really minor changes/subs: Scaled to six servings. Used canned diced tomatoes (no good fresh ones at the market.) Used a bit of house seasoning with garlic when I realized too late (oops!) that I was out of garlic. Put the carrots in at the beginning of cooking, because some family members like a softer texture. Let my husband put the paprika in, and his "eyeballing" is a little off, so we ended up with a good bit more than what it called for. Didn't add salt. Everything else as written. Since the bbq sauce used probably plays a part in the flavor, I will say I used bulls-eye kansas city sauce. Along the same lines, my bouillon brand is Vegeta. The apple I used was a Braeburn, and the texture after cooking was perfect. Hope that helps someone out there! On a more personal note: Earned rave reviews from my 10 year old who is the pickiest eater ever. We often struggle with getting him to try new things so I was amazed at his positive reaction to it. Everyone else loved it as well: My adventurous eating 4 year old, my veggie husband, my dad who is trying to eat healthier, and myself of course. Thank you for this recipe, it's a keeper.
I really like the combination of flavours that's here, but as written it's a little bland. I ended up adding some cayenne pepper for heat, a splash of balsamic vinegar and some additional bbq sauce and paprika. After these additions it tasted wonderful and even better the next day. Next time I make this I'm going to add more veggies and apple and maybe throw in a potato as well.
Although I was intrigued by the different flavours, the flavour created was a mixture of weird and bland. I also think there were too many lentils this stew was very thick. I don't hate it but I will not make this again, sorry.
I wanted to try this recipe as the additions of an apple & barbeque sauce sounded interesting. My main suggestion is to add less barbeque sauce & increase it according to your personal taste. It's much easier to add more than to try to dilute an ingredient that's overwhelming. Anyway, I only added 1/8 cup of barbeque sauce & that was plenty for my family. I substituted 32 oz. chicken broth for the water, omitted the vegetable boulllion, added diced celery, & substituted a can of petite diced tomatoes for the fresh ones as I had that on hand. I added the carrots with the lentils & cooked the soup for longer than it said. The last thing I did was to add the peas at the end of the cooking time as I didn't want them to get too mushy. Next time, I'll use an entire bag of Goya lentils, double the recipe, & freeze some containers of soup.
Super delicious! I've been looking for a good lentil recipe. I saved this one a couple years ago. Its a shame that I didn't try it until now!!! I didn't have 3 fresh tomatoes, so I tossed in some canned diced tomatoes I had sitting around...probably didn't add quite enough (12 ounces) to compensate for 3 tomatoes. Also I liked the suggestion to throw the carrots in with the lentils. The recipe didn't clarify whether to cook it uncovered or with the lid on. I chose to cook it uncovered for the first 20 mins. If I do it again, I will put the lid on the entire time, I think too much heat escaped. Also, I loved the suggestion to add some more spices, so I put 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper, cumin, oregono, basil, 1 bay leaf, and a few rosemary springs. This turned out very savory!! It truly is way too easy for how delicious it is!! Having lived in Argentina for a while, I wonder about adding some spiced sausage (Argentine chorizo-not the Mexican kind) to the recipe and maybe some chunks of beef. The Argentine lentil soups/stews I had while I was there are some of the tastiest I've ever had. I wish there were more Argentine recipes on allrecipes.
I used Annie's Naturals Smoky Maple BBQ and smoked paprika and it was unbelievable! The kids ate extra helpings.
I'm giving this three stars because it was four star quality the way that I made it but since I made a few changes I'm deducting a star. I added a bay leaf and some fresh rosemary to the lentils at the start. I also sauteed the onions and garlic before adding them. I added some dried oregano and cayenne pepper for a little extra flavor. And lastly, I pureed about one third of the soup to make it a little thicker. Lovely recipe, will make again!
Too much BBQ sauce. Took over dish, maybe a TBS next time?
Surprisingly good! I was really hesitant about the bbq sauce, but it wasn't overpowering. I did NOT put an apple in, just 'cause. I sauteed a small diced onion and 1/2 a pepper in olive oil until softened before adding the lentils and broth. I used homemade chicken broth instead of water & bouillon, added cumin, italian seasoning, and a touch of caraway seed. I also use homemade bbq sauce - Big Al's K.C. from this site. Oh! And the carrots did not cook up completely in the time allotted. Another reviewer brought this up and suggested adding the carrots at the beginning. I think next time I will add them in when I start sauteing the onions and peppers. There will be a next time!
Very good. I added sweet potato and apple with the lentils for softer texture. I used 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes and 8.5 oz cans of carrots, peas and corn to save on prep time. The broth was very liquid like, but I added some water with cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I aslo used a beef bullion because I thought it would work better with the Kraft Brown Sugar Thick and Spicy BBQ sauce I had.
I was skeptical of this right up until I took the first bite - I was certain it was going to be awful! I loved it, but my husband wasn't wowed...so the odd combination of ingredients does create a taste that's not for everyone. I added some chili pepper for a little more kick.
A meat-less dish from Argentina? I was a skeptic until I tried this recipe. My dad is from Argentina and is curious about the actual origin but I am sold! I made this for an international pot luck at our office during the last world cup and everyone loved it. I have been hooked ever since. I of course lie to add some extra spice to keep things interesting. I like to make a big pot of it and eat lots of leftovers, I think it's even better after a good marinating.
MUST MAKE THIS RECIPE!!!!! I read all the great reviews as well as other recipes of Lentil Stew/Soup to compare ingredients... I decided upon this one. Of I did add/substituted a few things as my Southern Roots require a little more spice and flavor than what is listed. Does come out kinda soupy and the recipe does make a pretty decent sized pot! I added celery, onion, crushed red pepper flakes, cumin, and more garlic and black pepper than mentioned. Sauteed all those til the onion were transparent. Instead of water and boullion I used 2 small cans 14.5 oz chicken broth and 1 can of water. Simmer 20 minutes. Then I substituted can tomatoes for I huge fresh tomato diced and added diced beef kielbas sausage and a little green onion and frozen spinach... did not have any peas on hand. To make the consitency a little Stew like, i just took my Stick blender directly into the pot(I dont reccommend this unless you have done this before) and blended just a lttle.
Although I usually follow a recipe to a T the first time I make it, I improvised this one from the start. I used a whole 16-oz. bag of dried lentils and increased the seasonings accordingly, added two more carrots and another cup of peas. I replaced the fresh tomatoes with a can of stewed roasted. It filled my 5-quart pot, which is good. Anyway, I loved this soup and can't wait to share it with friends!
I added chicken andouille sausage from Trader Joes and the spice was a perfect compliment to the sweetness of the apples and carrots. One of my favorites!
I was really impressed with this recipe. I made it exactly as the recipe read and it was very delicious. The BBQ and apples were a real interesting and delicious combination.
Wonderful combination of flavors...and lentils are sooo good for you, but don't tell the kids!
Very disappointing. I adore lentils but this soup never came together for me and I followed the directions exactly.
Not too shabby for a low-fat, low-cal meal. I used chicken broth instead of the water/bouillon combo, and corn instead of peas. Otherwise I made exactly as is. Interesting!
I'm new to lentils. After I made this meal I discovered elsewhere that you are supposed to rinse you lentils before you boil them. So, I would add that to the directions. The stew was pretty good but I think there are modifications that I would make next time to make it an excellent stew. I would replace the apples with potatoes. Other reviewers said the apples made the stew too sweet. I like sweet things, but the apples or the BBQ sauce did make it too sweet. I used original BBQ sauce. I felt kind of like I was eating vegeatables in BBQ sauce, it was too strong. Next time I'll use tomato sauce and add 1/4 tsp of cumin and 1 tsp chili powder. The stew was great with challah bread.
This was... interesting. I loved seeing all the veggies go in there and that healhy feeling made it more edible, but there was just something strange about the sweetness of it. Also, my lentils got way overcooked (and I cooked it less than the 20 minutes and 20 minutes). I probably won't make it again.
My wife is from Argentina and didnt recall having this stew, but we all liked it, including my kids! Nice and hearty, very filling. I actually served this with some pigs n a blanket and it was a great meal combo. The only thing I might do different is use some bacon grease to saute the onion in, just to add some more complexity to it. I will definitely make this again!
Pretty good when we started eating it, but the sweetness got to be too much after a while.
It was good, but not amazing.
This was a very strange flavor combination. I found it interesting for the first few bites and then couldn't continue. The husband, however, loved it. It's very strange how people have different tastes. Anyway, I won't be making this again; sorry.
Nice way to serve lentils
This was my first time cooking with Lentils and I picked a winning recipe - this was amazing! I stuck to the recipe as it is, with the exception of making it for 6 servings rather than 4. I forgot to add the frozen peas, but otherwise it was awesome! My husband loved it, too!
It is pretty good. I made some changes based on the ingredients I had available. I used a can of beef broth as part of the qt water. Can of green beans instead of peas. A bit more of the bbq sauce. A bit more of the paprika. And you will need salt and pepper for taste. After i added all the ingredients and let it simmer for 20 minutes...hhmmmm....nope, not enough time. So i put on boiling for 10 minutes and then turned the stove off. Very good. I'd make it again. I was a bit afraid of using the apple, but it works well.
This was very good, but turned out more like a soup. I respected the directions, but in retrospect the quart of water might have been too much, as the other ingredients give out juice also (tomatoes etc). The paprika does not come through at all when you use just the half a teaspoon. The apples stayed a bit hard, but that might have been that I used red delicious, while granny smith are better for cooking. Very good and healthy dish otherwise.
I made this dish tonight for my family and while we didn't *hate* it...we did not care for it at all (except for my DH who thought it was good and I'm still trying to figure out why). The flavour was completely bland...and the recipe should call for brown or green lentils as red cook down to quickly. Thanks for the idea...but we'll keep looking for sure.
Charming idea. I thought the apple would be weird, but it turned out great. Goes SO fabolously if you mix in some mango chutnry in with it.
This was what we would call a soup--not a stew. It was very good though and I will make it again because we like lentils.
I wasn't sure what to expect with the BBQ sauce/apples/lentils, but it's amazing! I used canned crushed tomatoes, 2 carrots and chicken bouillon.
Personally I didn't like the combination of sweet and savory. Every time I bit into one of the apple pieces, I kept wishing it was potato instead. So next time I make this, I will use potato instead of apple.
Really liked this!
It was awesome. I added a green beans, bay leaf, some cumin, a little cayenne, and some red pepper flakes to bring out more awesomeness.
Oh wow, this stew is unbelievably yum. I just made it today and can't stop eating it! Definitely going into my most favourite recipes file. Gorgeous.
This stew was really good!!! It says serves four so I doubled the recipe because I was having people over...this was not necessary! I soaked the lentils before I cooked them because that's what I always do,but that wasn't necessary either. I ended up with a lot of soup instead of stew, but the flavor was still great!
Very good! My son requests this weekly. I make a lot and we have it for several days. Also my family is from Costa Rica, and they request this dish when they come to visit me in the States! Thank you! Healthy and yummy!
im not giving 5stars simply because i modified the recipe slightly for my taste. i used half the apple and added a small diced potato instead of the whole apple plus i fried the onion and garlic and potato before adding the lentils, water and cube. this stew was absolutely terrific! no it wasnt watery like a soup. i just cooked it a little longer until i got the consistency i wanted - about 10mins extra. served it with fresh crusty bread and my family loved every bit of it!
This was delicious!
This was pretty good. I only gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because like other reviewers I found the carrots to still be too crunchy (next time i'll put them in with the lentils) and i found it to be a little bland. I added about some cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice and that really helped! (i'm not sure how much though because i just poured them in lol) Definitely a keeper though!
Delicious! I pureed some (but not all) with an immersion blender before adding the peas. Added the peas in the last 5 minutes. Loved the flavor.
I really wanted to like this recipe. I thought it came out a little better than okay, and would have given it three stars, but my husband would not eat it at all. I don't think that the bbq sauce and apples mix well together. I think it works in concept, but still needs a little tweaking.
This is a unique combination of sweet and tangy flavors. We loved it! I followed the recipe as directed except for one thing. Instead of plain salt I used my homemade verision of seasoned salt. Thanks for sharing!
I absolutely love this stew! I am on a no sodium diet, I make my own barbeque sauce (sodium free), so this makes a delicious and salt free meal for me. I only had one substitution - I use a packet of Herb Ox beef bouillon instead of vegetable bouillon. The combination of flavors is delightful!
I would give this 10 stars if they offered the option!! This stew is the best stew I have ever had!! It is almost like there is meat in there but there isn't. The unique combination of the ingredients just awakens the taste buds! Amazing recipe, this is going on my favorite foods list!!
It didn't say what kind of lentils - so I used orange. I think perhaps I should have used brown, as orange cook quite quickly and the carrots and onions weren't quite done. We still really liked the finished results - but next time I'll start the veggies at the same time as the lentils (or try brown lentils).
Very yummy and easy to make. We added some of our favorite spices (cumin, oregano, basil, red pepper) just because we like our food flavorful. Our biggest recommendation is to eat this with RYE BREAD. They go perfectly together!
Great recipe. I LOVE lentils and wanted to try something different than my usual Curry Lentils. Love the sweetness that the BBQ sauce and apple bring balanced by the garlic and onion. Will make again! I did cook my veggies and fruit until they were soft and used chicken stock b/c I had no veg. bullion, but besides that...didn't really change. Thanks for the recipe!
I really liked the apple in this stew; it added a nice flavor to it, especially when combined with the BBQ sauce. It's great that it's also super easy to make, and with ingredients that I typically have hanging around.
Since I am diabetic, I substituted the BBQ sauce with tomatoe sauce and added 1 t of sweet agave syrup. We loved it and after reading the other reviews, I'll try some other variations in the future. I didn't use an entire large onion, mine was huge, so I would suggest adding an alternate mea. such as 1 Cup(?) as a guide.
AWESOME, AWESOME recipe. Thanks so much for a keeper!
Very tasty! Thanks for sharing~
This stew tastes OK (I have tasted for seasoning). However, I started cooking this on Tuesday morning and, it is now Wednesday (almost midday), and the lentils are still not soft. I have added more and more water in the hope that the lentils will absorb it but so far no luck. Can anyone explain this and tell me if I can save the dish - I hate wasting food and I can't serve this to my husband as it is; a farmer needs a decent meal in the evening!!!!
Very flavorful! After reading several reviews, I decided to all a LOT of extra veggies and I'm glad I did. Mine is definitely of a stew consistency.
I had some leftover homemade applesauce (prepared with apple pie spice and brown sugar, so I omitted the BBQ sauce) that needed to be used, so I decided to try this recipe. And I'm glad I did. I used chicken boullion instead of vegetable, scallions instead of yellow onion, a can of green beans instead of the peas and a small can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh. In addition, I added 3 "all purposed" potatoes and added additional spices (peppercorns, rosemary and tarragon leaves and some fresh basil). Topped it with parmesan cheese and served it with Saltine crackers. Both my husband and I liked it a lot.
The end result will clearly vary based upon what barbeque sauce one uses. We used Heinz, and the taste was overpowering. Not sure I'll make this again.
This stew is amazing! My fiance begs me to make it at least once a week, which is quite the accomplishment because he is a meat and potatoes man. Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice recipe. The one ingredient that will make or break this recipe is the BBQ sauce used. I've made this with both a sweet sauce and spicy, and it comes out as entirely different taste (both VG). Not bad on the health numbers either.
Barbecue sauce in soup turned out to be a little strange. We all ate it, and it was o.k., but I wouldn't make it again. I would definitely put the carrots, onions, apples, and tomatoes in at the beginning so they get soft (the apple was still a little crunchy after 20 minutes).
Very good and the fact that it's so healthy makes it even better. I was a little unsure of the BBQ sauce but the flavors blend very well together. I will definitely make this again.
Fantastic recipe. I didn't change a thing. The flavors blended so beautifully together it was a delight to my tastebuds. This is a great "warm your tummy stew", even though I'm in South America and it's summer here! Went very well with Honey Corn Bread.
Good lentils dish but next time I make it, I will leave the apples out b/c I thought they made the dish too sweet.
I made this to-night and with very few changes - I added another carrot, some celery and a parsnip I had in the frig. Also I only cooked the lentils 10 minutes before adding the vegetables. We're trying to have more vegetarian meals and we both agree - this is a 10+. I'll definitely be making this more often - really, really delicious.
This is nice. I replaced the apples for potatoes and used spicy BBQ sauce.
This dish is one of my favorites because it's a lot better after its been in the fridge for at least a day. It's good for making big batches and then eating leftovers.
Tasty and easy to make. Great for adding all those little extras you have in the fridge. I made mine with french lentils and added potatoes, celery, and golden beets. Half of the BBQ sauce is more than enough. Bay leaves and a rosemary sprig for a herby flavor (removed at the end).
I wasn't sure about this--but it turned out quite well. I kept looking at the chunks of apple and going...that doesn't belong here...but the flavors married quite well.
This was just okay to me (more like 3.5 stars).... a little bland even after I added the additional spices suggested by other reviewers. The tasty lentil tacos recipe on this website is much better.
Ok, seriously, lentils+ apples+ barbecue sauce? What a combo, I was shocked. I followed the recipe so closely, I was proud of myself. Only, non-significant changes I made were to sub the veg. bouillon for a little salt, add a pinch of pepper and chilli powder, and leave all the peels on. And I used 3/4 a cup of peas, I liked the color:D Sooo yummy, and great sized servings.
I thought this was pretty good and very stew-like. Easy to make, healthy and the apple was an unexpected twist. (No fresh tomatoes in the house so I substituted crushed tomatoes from a can.) I like the idea of adding sausage or chicken.
i am married to an Argentinian, and when I made this for him as an appetizer...with a few less lentils...he said it reminded him of eating at his favorite aunts. Thanks so much!
I made one and a half batches and I'm glad I did. It is really good. My son has eaten two large bowls already. Thank you for sharing. :-)
This was pretty good. I used red lentils, and I think they are too delicate here, so they turned to mush by the time the dish was cooked. The dish could do with some more zing, so I added a squeeze of lemon juice on top at the table. Very healthy and low in calories. Thanks!
Excellent recipe! Hubby loved it and my parent who were over for the day loved it as well. I can't wait to eat it again for lunch today! Wouldn't change a thing!
I'm always looking for ways to make healthy, fresh produce without sacrificing flavor. This unlikely combination of ingredients is a delightful surprise. The aroma lured my neighbor into my house to find out what I was cooking, and he ended up taking some home to his family. I brought it into work the next day, and everyone who sampled it asked for the recipe. It keeps well, so doubling the recipe guarantees you a good supply without losing any of the flavor. I actually think this is one of those recipes that tastes better after the ingredients have had some time to blend, so plan to have leftovers. Absolutely delicious.
amazing! Loved it, everyone (including both kids 1.5 & 4.5) thought it was amazing. Used green lentils and this stuff called "mopping sauce" because we didn't have barbeque sauce, and it was wonderful. Thanks
Ehh...good but somewhat bland. I added some curry to spice it up. Maybe its just my personal take on it.
A solid 4 stars!! I don't like to use flavored chemicals most of the time, so I omitted the barbecue sauce because I didn't know how to make my own, plus I wouldn't have had the time to make my own anyway. :/ So I doubled the recipe as this was our family dinner accompanied by some sourdough toast. Because I left out the BBQ sauce, it was lacking in flavor. So I added some "herbes de Provence" and an extra carrot to the pot. To add a little sweet/sour of our missing BBQ sauce, I added a tbs Braggs apple cider vinegar. I should have added fresh thyme and more fresh garlic. I usually add diced Hebrew national beef hot dogs, to add depth and more protes but I wanted to get as close to the recipe as I could with stated omissions. Overall, this was very tasty. I really liked the apples in there and fully appreciated the generous vegetable content! My kids are 9 years of age and under and they all really liked it! My 9-year old son said he would give it a 9 out of 10!! My husband said it would make the repeat list. :) Thanks for a great recipe!!
Delish!! I have been making a shorter version of this recipe for years, and my husband came up with the idea of adding bbq sauce to the finished dish. We've been eating it that way ever since! I used chicken sausage w/ apples and added a little cayenne pepper to kick it up a bit. Perfect balance of sweet, spicy and salty. Also, in placeo of broth or salt, I have used onion soup mix instead (omitting some of the chopped onion as well). We usually pair with rice or cornbread and dollop with bbq sauce. Great as leftovers, too!!!
I made it as directed except that I changed the barbeque sauce to chile sauce because the first time I made it I didn't like the flavor of the barbeque sauce. I have home made chile sauce from this site which wasn't such an overwhelming flavor. Otherwise it's great, and very filling.
This was rather thin and more like a soup. I do not think that I will be making this again. I added tabsco sauce and extra BBQ sauce and it was still bland.
Decent. I’ll make it again.
We call this one a keeper. Next time I may add a bit of cumin and more garlic. I could easily see some bits of chicken or sausage as well in the mix. Definitely filling and great with some cornbread.
This stew is amazing. I often share my cooking with a single older lady next door and she said this is the BEST soup I have shared. I did use chicken broth instead of water/veggie boullion, and added 1/4 tspof cinnamon, and 1/8 tsp of celery seed, and 1/4 tsp cumin, and very little amt of bbq sauce. It was so good without. Will make this a lot this winter to share and freeze.
Delicious! I added potatoes.
Absolutely delicious recipe! I was skeptical about the lentil, apple and BBQ sauce combo, but when it was finished it had the most hardy and flavorful taste that I never would have imagined. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Very good! The apples add a sweet flavor.
I've made this a couple of times and it never disappoints. The mixtures of flavors gives me instant happiness.
