Argentine Lentil Stew

A unique combination of flavors makes this stew a favorite. Easy to prepare and kids love it.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the lentils and water in a large pot, and mix in the vegetable bouillon. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 20 minutes.

  • Stir the tomatoes, onion, carrot, apple, peas, garlic, olive oil, barbeque sauce, and paprika into the pot. Continue to simmer 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 4.3g; sodium 225.3mg. Full Nutrition
