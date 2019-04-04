Argentine Lentil Stew

This is delicious, warming, filling. A good mix of sweet, spicy and savory. The leftovers were even better. It was the first time I have ever cooked with lentils, so I was a little nervous, but shouldn't have been. If you are a first timer, remember to sort them and rinse them first, and you are good to go. Just some really minor changes/subs: Scaled to six servings. Used canned diced tomatoes (no good fresh ones at the market.) Used a bit of house seasoning with garlic when I realized too late (oops!) that I was out of garlic. Put the carrots in at the beginning of cooking, because some family members like a softer texture. Let my husband put the paprika in, and his "eyeballing" is a little off, so we ended up with a good bit more than what it called for. Didn't add salt. Everything else as written. Since the bbq sauce used probably plays a part in the flavor, I will say I used bulls-eye kansas city sauce. Along the same lines, my bouillon brand is Vegeta. The apple I used was a Braeburn, and the texture after cooking was perfect. Hope that helps someone out there! On a more personal note: Earned rave reviews from my 10 year old who is the pickiest eater ever. We often struggle with getting him to try new things so I was amazed at his positive reaction to it. Everyone else loved it as well: My adventurous eating 4 year old, my veggie husband, my dad who is trying to eat healthier, and myself of course. Thank you for this recipe, it's a keeper.