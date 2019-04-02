Thai Tuna Burgers

Rating: 4.29 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Tasty Thai tuna burgers with a hint of sesame, ginger, and soy. Made from minced fresh tuna steaks, these are a delicious alternative to the all-beef patty. Serve with lettuce, tomato, and your own personal favorite burger toppings.

By dakota kelly

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, thoroughly mix minced tuna, bread crumbs, green onion, carrot, ginger, cilantro, sesame oil, ketchup, soy sauce, cumin, salt, pepper, and egg. Cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven broiler.

  • Form tuna mixture into 6 patties, and place in a broiler pan on top oven rack. Cook, uncovered, 4 minutes per side, or until easily flaked with a fork. Serve on hamburger buns with lettuce and tomato.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 82.2mg; sodium 596.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (50)

Most helpful positive review

Karen James
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2003
Yum!!! Very exotic taste. Didn't make as a burger with bun. Served them on top of an Asian style cole slaw accompanied with Jasmine rice. Drizzled with soy sauce and a peanut dressing garnished with lime wedges. I used Japanese bread crumbs. Have made it 4 times already. It helps if the tuna is slighty frozen when mincing. Read More
Most helpful critical review

LILROSEGLOW
Rating: 2 stars
10/25/2010
Sorry didn't care for the taste or the texture of these. Read More
Reviews:
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2006
Excellent! I didn't have tuna steaks so I just used two 7 oz family size packages of Star Kist tuna and it was the perfect amount for 6 regular-sized patties. Read More
Melissajean
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2006
Very good! My picky husband really liked it so that alone makes it worth 5 stars. I only had 1lb of fresh tuna so I scaled it down to 4 servings. I still used 1 egg and added a little extra breadcrumbs(Panko). I was surprised that they held together quite well. Served with an Asian cole slaw recipe from this site. I put the slaw on the burger but next time I will serve it on the side because the peanut sauce overwhelmed the tuna. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
lizzy0058
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2009
My whole family loved these. I used two cans of tuna and coated the patties with flour before pan frying which helped them stay together. Served on a toasted roll with avocado and cole slaw. Making them again soon. Read More
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2006
I made these with ground ginger and regular onion as that's what I had on hand and I cooked them on the Foreman grill. They turned out really well! We had them on Kaiser rolls with a lick of wasabi mayo. The next time I make them - and I will actually make them again! - I'll add more sesame oil and less cilantro. Thanks Dakota! Read More
Amy Dennis
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2010
I changed this up based on what I had on hand. I used minced yellow onion in place of the green jarred ginger & garlic paste in place of minced ginger root (I think garlic was a nice addition). I used dried cilantro and instead of bread crumbs I used 1/2 ground almond flour 1/2 whole wheat flour. Patties were loose when formed but firmed up well while cooking. Really Really liked this. I refrigerated mine and then sliced into strips for a salad later. Great flavor! I might try a bit of cayenne next time and soaking the tuna in coconut milk first. Read More
ZOPOOH
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2007
This recipe was excellent. Being that we don't eat any meat except fish this was a great alternative to the veggie burger we usually eat. Way to go Dakota for such a great recipe. We served with tomato lettuce and wasabi mayo. Read More
sweetgal
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2010
very yummy! I added a little chilly powder for some kick. It would even be great without it. Healthy and tasty. Read More
