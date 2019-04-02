Thai Tuna Burgers

Yum!!! Very exotic taste. Didn't make as a burger with bun. Served them on top of an Asian style cole slaw accompanied with Jasmine rice. Drizzled with soy sauce and a peanut dressing garnished with lime wedges. I used Japanese bread crumbs. Have made it 4 times already. It helps if the tuna is slighty frozen when mincing.
Excellent! I didn't have tuna steaks so I just used two 7 oz family size packages of Star Kist tuna and it was the perfect amount for 6 regular-sized patties.
Very good! My picky husband really liked it so that alone makes it worth 5 stars. I only had 1lb of fresh tuna so I scaled it down to 4 servings. I still used 1 egg and added a little extra breadcrumbs(Panko). I was surprised that they held together quite well. Served with an Asian cole slaw recipe from this site. I put the slaw on the burger but next time I will serve it on the side because the peanut sauce overwhelmed the tuna. Thanks for the recipe!
My whole family loved these. I used two cans of tuna and coated the patties with flour before pan frying which helped them stay together. Served on a toasted roll with avocado and cole slaw. Making them again soon.
I made these with ground ginger and regular onion as that's what I had on hand and I cooked them on the Foreman grill. They turned out really well! We had them on Kaiser rolls with a lick of wasabi mayo. The next time I make them - and I will actually make them again! - I'll add more sesame oil and less cilantro. Thanks Dakota!
I changed this up based on what I had on hand. I used minced yellow onion in place of the green jarred ginger & garlic paste in place of minced ginger root (I think garlic was a nice addition). I used dried cilantro and instead of bread crumbs I used 1/2 ground almond flour 1/2 whole wheat flour. Patties were loose when formed but firmed up well while cooking. Really Really liked this. I refrigerated mine and then sliced into strips for a salad later. Great flavor! I might try a bit of cayenne next time and soaking the tuna in coconut milk first.
Sorry didn't care for the taste or the texture of these.
This recipe was excellent. Being that we don't eat any meat except fish this was a great alternative to the veggie burger we usually eat. Way to go Dakota for such a great recipe. We served with tomato lettuce and wasabi mayo.
very yummy! I added a little chilly powder for some kick. It would even be great without it. Healthy and tasty.