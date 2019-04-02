Thai Tuna Burgers

1 of 50

Rating: 5 stars Yum!!! Very exotic taste. Didn't make as a burger with bun. Served them on top of an Asian style cole slaw accompanied with Jasmine rice. Drizzled with soy sauce and a peanut dressing garnished with lime wedges. I used Japanese bread crumbs. Have made it 4 times already. It helps if the tuna is slighty frozen when mincing. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I didn't have tuna steaks so I just used two 7 oz family size packages of Star Kist tuna and it was the perfect amount for 6 regular-sized patties. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! My picky husband really liked it so that alone makes it worth 5 stars. I only had 1lb of fresh tuna so I scaled it down to 4 servings. I still used 1 egg and added a little extra breadcrumbs(Panko). I was surprised that they held together quite well. Served with an Asian cole slaw recipe from this site. I put the slaw on the burger but next time I will serve it on the side because the peanut sauce overwhelmed the tuna. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loved these. I used two cans of tuna and coated the patties with flour before pan frying which helped them stay together. Served on a toasted roll with avocado and cole slaw. Making them again soon. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I made these with ground ginger and regular onion as that's what I had on hand and I cooked them on the Foreman grill. They turned out really well! We had them on Kaiser rolls with a lick of wasabi mayo. The next time I make them - and I will actually make them again! - I'll add more sesame oil and less cilantro. Thanks Dakota! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I changed this up based on what I had on hand. I used minced yellow onion in place of the green jarred ginger & garlic paste in place of minced ginger root (I think garlic was a nice addition). I used dried cilantro and instead of bread crumbs I used 1/2 ground almond flour 1/2 whole wheat flour. Patties were loose when formed but firmed up well while cooking. Really Really liked this. I refrigerated mine and then sliced into strips for a salad later. Great flavor! I might try a bit of cayenne next time and soaking the tuna in coconut milk first. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars Sorry didn't care for the taste or the texture of these. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was excellent. Being that we don't eat any meat except fish this was a great alternative to the veggie burger we usually eat. Way to go Dakota for such a great recipe. We served with tomato lettuce and wasabi mayo. Helpful (6)