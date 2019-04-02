Mean Old Chili
Have you ever had grilled chili? Think it sounds wicked? Well, you're right! This chili will keep your mouth on fire and howling at the moon...
I loved the flavors that the marinade imparted along with the grilled flavor of the meat. Due to my family's tender tongues, however, I did make some changes. I reduced the red pepper flakes in the marinade to 1/2 teaspoon, omitted the fresh hot chilies altogether, and roasted the red pepper whole on the grill, then chopped it. Then I threw everything into my slow cooker using 2 (14oz) cans (undrained) of diced tomatoes with green chilies instead of fresh. It gave just enough of a bite to make my 9 year old wimper and saved us old folks some grief in the chest area! I can't imagine all that pepper, though...ouch! This is definitely a keeper!Read More
good recipe except the beans! Real chili doesnt have beans...dont believe me ? just ask the Mexicans who created chile`!
What a wonderful idea, grilled chile. The grill flavor added something special. It was wonderful. Can't wait to try it at my next tailgating party....
This was a great dish. The children loved it as well as the hubby!! Thanks!
