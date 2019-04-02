Mean Old Chili

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Have you ever had grilled chili? Think it sounds wicked? Well, you're right! This chili will keep your mouth on fire and howling at the moon...

By Geoffrey Levine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a glass baking pan, stir together the Worcestershire sauce, garlic, 2 tablespoons red pepper flakes, vinegar, oregano, basil, black pepper and olive oil. Place the meat into the sauce; cover and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat. Remove meat from the marinade, and discard marinade. Thread the marinated beef, chili peppers, and red bell pepper onto skewers.

  • Grill the skewers about 4 to 6 minutes on each side, or until the meat is of the desired doneness.

  • Place a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Remove meat and peppers from skewers, and place them in the pan. Season with chili powder, and stir in tomatoes and pinto beans. Sprinkle in the remaining red pepper flakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 100.6mg; sodium 357.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022