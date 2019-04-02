Asparagus Lasagna
This dish has a nice flavor and is fairly easy to make. Ham, asparagus spears, mozzarella and a wonderful garlic and thyme white sauce make this lasagna different than any you have ever tasted.
Wonderful, imaginative recipe. A few minor tweaks, however, improved it. Used butter in place of margarine for flavor, then sauteed the garlic a little longer, until golden. Since some other reviewers thought the sauce too bland, I made a simple change which helped a lot in the flavor department. I used only half the milk, and replaced the other half with concentrated chicken stock and a couple of tablespoons of dry white wine. Simmered the sauce until the vapors from the wine ceased to tingle the nose, in order to be sure all the alcohol was burned off. When sauce was finished, I stirred in some freshly grated Asiago and Parmesan. Used fresh, peeled asparagus, lightly pre-cooked by boiling 2 minutes then shocking, cut into bite-sized pieces. Layered with a mixture of cheeses, including Jarlsberg, Parmesan and Gruyere in addition to some mozzarella. The type of cheese isn't so much of consequence as getting in some more flavorful types - mozzarella used alone doesn't have a high degree of discernible taste. You could combine it with Swiss, Gouda, Laughing Cow, Monterey Jack, or Brie, as well, or anything else that happened to be in your fridge. So spread your wings and try some combinations. Sumptuous!!! It received rave reviews. Be sure to allow sufficient time for all the various steps. This isn't a quick, easy recipe, but can be assembled up to 3 days before, then finished in the microwave when you want it. Some preparation at your convenience yields stellar results laterRead More
Thin asparagus, par boiled 1 minute and placed in ice water would improve the taste and texture of this recipe tremendously. Another tip regarding the sauce. When making sauces or graves that require thickening agents such as flour, corn starch, etc., place half your liquid in a small jar or other lid tight container, put in your thickener, tighten lid and shake for about 10-15 seconds. Stir into heated liquid. This method assures no lumps.Read More
My friends and I really liked my adaptation of this...even my friend who doesn't like asparagus! I didn't measure anything exactly except the (skim) milk. I used real asparagus (I think canned asparagus sounds absolutely disgusting), about 3 times the cheese, corn starch (instead of flour - mixed it with a bit of the milk) and medium egg noodles (instead of lasagne noodles, which were too much work for that meal and I needed to stretch it a bit) and mixed everything together except for about 2 cups of the cheese. I also used a larger pan and baked it in the oven at 450, adding the cheese I didn't mix in near the end of the baking time. It made plenty for 4 adults who don't eat tiny portions. I'll definitely make this again!!!!!! I also think paprika might be a tasty addition.
My husband and I loved this lasagna! I made a few changes. I used fresh asparagus which I cooked a little before cutting up. I also used a pound of ricotta cheese, to which I mixed in 1 beaten egg, some fresh parsley, about 3 tablespoons of grated pecorino romano cheese, and about 1/2 cup of shredded asiago cheese. I layered on the ricotta mixture first, then the ham, asparagus, sauce, and cheese as the recipe specified. I substituted asiago cheese for the mozzarella between layers, and since I mixed cheese into the ricotta, I only sprinkled a little on top of the layers. I ended up with ony two layers and sprinkled shredded mozzarella cheese on top (about 1/3 cup). Then I baked it in the oven for about 35 minutes at 400 degrees (because I was in a hurry!). I never thought it would be so delicious and can't wait to make it again!
My husband and I liked this. I used fresh asparagus and skimmed milk instead and covered it and baked it in the oven for about 30 minutes on 350 degrees.
I have made this recipe twice using fresh asparagus and broccoli. Be sure to parboil them first. I also used leftover honey baked ham. We really do like this recipe.
This is a great dish. The sauce is surprisingly substantial and flavorful, even when made with skim milk. The combination of ham, asparagus, and cheese is terrific. It makes a satisfying and interesting dinner.
This recipie was good. I doubled it and put it in a bigger pan but next time I will use more asparagus and will make more sauce. Other than that it was really good.
I have made this recipe for years! It is a family favorite. When I use the no-cook lasagna noodles, I make these changes: I make the cream sauce thinner by adding more milk. After assembled, I cover the pan with foil and bake in my conventional oven until the noodles are done. Then I uncover it and sprinkle the last of the cheese on top and return to the oven to melt and brown a little. The cooking time is longer than the microwave version, but then again; you save the time of boiling and dealing with the noodles. It is easier to assemble. Made either way, it's a wonderfully different lasagna. Enjoy!
The first time I made this recipe, I tried it as a lasagna and I didn't have much luck. It tasted great but it didn't seem to have enough substance to hold it together - it may have been better with a ricotta layer as others have tried. The next time I had leftover ham I tried it again, with the following changes (based on some suggestions from previous reviewers): I made the roux as directed, but I did increase the quantities a bit and use white wine for some of the liquid - then I stirred in the grated cheese as you would when making a cheese sauce. Tossed it with cooked shell pasta, chopped steamed asparagus and diced ham - put in a casserole dish, topped with some grated mozzarella and parm and baked until bubbly. It was dee-lish! Thanks for a great idea!
This turned our really good. My hubby and kids really like it too. I’m always looking for ways to eat asparagus as I buy it all the time on sale. I did use two bunches of fresh asparagus sautéed in butter. I did add some Italian seasonings to the sauce along with a little chicken graduals. I also added some Italian cheese to the layers along w/ the motz. Cheese. I layered w/ no-boil noodles in a 9x13 and baked at 350 for 25 mins. I will for sure make this again.
We tried this tonight with some leftover ham and really enjoyed it. Everything came together very well. Will try with fresh asparagus next time to see how it works!
We tryed this for dinner tonight and were pleased with the flavor.My husband is not a big fan of pasta but,He said he would like to have it again.This is a recipe to hold onto.Thankyou.
This was so delicious! I did make changes...both for our preferences and based on what I had on hand. I used no-cook lasagna noodles, as that's what I had in the pantry. Instead of canned asparagus, I used fresh that I just boiled for a couple minutes. No ham for us, as hubby doesn't care for it. So, to make up for lack of ham, I added a coarsely chopped onion. I simply sauteed the onion with the butter and garlic. Used skim milk and a combination of mozzarella and an Italian cheese mix. I baked in the oven covered with foil for 30 mins at 350 and then 15 mins uncovered at 375. Served with garlic bread and salads. Wonderful- hubby loved it. Thanks for sharing!
Did anyone else wonder how you stretch 5 lasagna noodles into 3 layers worth in a 9X9 pan? I used 12 no-cook noodles. I also doubled the cheese, ham and garlic, and added sauteed sliced mushrooms to the asparagus layer. Definitely a keeper.
Thanks for posting - I lost my recipe for this, which has been one of our favorties for years. I recall reading the original recipe on the label of a DelMonte can of asparagus. I too agree that fresh asparagus is far better. I will use garlic salt to replace fresh garlic if I have none on hand. This is very easy and quick to make, as it is microwavable. I have also doubled and made a full pan for guests. Yummo!
Pleasantly surprised by this-the flavors all complimented each other. I only wish it was thicker, heartier lasagna. I would add much more filling next time.
Very tasty! My hubby turned his nose up at first but loved it in the end, and my 3 year old ate all the asparagus. Like others, I used fresh aspargus, italien seasoning, doubled the sauce & noodles to put into a 9x13, and baked at 425 for 30 mins, instead of microwaving. Thanks for sharing.
Extremely easy with canned lasagna and a thick slice of ham from the deli (chopped). Will definitely make again.
Very good - I made a little extra sauce and added paprika to it as someone else suggested. Also I used fresh asparagus since I don't like canned! My husband and I both enjoyed it a lot!
I used frozen brocolli insstead of asparagus.
This was a wonderfully different take on lasagna! I added a more traditional cheese layer (3 eggs, 2.5 cups ricotta, 2 cups cottage, 1 cup parmesan)and topped it with the mozzarella and it was wonderful! Also, I used fresh asparagus and the flavors were great. I think next time I might add more and maybe some more garlic and salt to the sauce. A note for the asaparagus, make sure to pat/squeeze out as much water from it as possible to reduce watering down your dish. Overall, GREAT recipe!!
This was so easy to make and was so yummie that my 10 year old daughter said we have to have it atleast once a month!! This is so good I recommend it it everyone!
I made a recipe similar to this and it was delicious. My husband doesn't hate asparagus but also does not eat it when I serve it and he had 2 helpings. I used fresh asparagus, no mozzarella, no thyme and added alot of parmesan cheese in the sauce and between the layers. Yum!!!
Used thawed frozen asparagus tips, didn't have thyme so used a lot of other spices (basil, oreg., rosemary). Added some italian flavor stewed tomatoes with a little juice, and even used the oven-ready dry lasagna noodles. We loved it!
Pretty good, not crazy about the sauce though...to much thyme but very bland.
an interesting dish. would not make it again. both hubby and i ate it. dogs loved it. but they eat anything. used it because of easter ham. cookobird20
I so enjoyed this different recipe. I used fresh asparagus, and par cooked it in the microwave before using. I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9x13 pan, but just layered the items twice. I also added extra cheese in the layers. I used a 1 lb canned ham which worked great to just cut into strips. I did add some dill over the sauce, as it is a bit bland though- that's why I only gave it 4 stars. Otherwise my husband loved it!
Wonderful recipe. I used fresh asparagus and the no boil noodles and baked it in the over for 30-45 mon. It was soooo good. A keeper
Although we enjoyed this recipe, it definitely needs some work, for our taste. I followed the recipe with a few exceptions. I increased the amount of garlic, as I thought the sauce rather bland and we like garlic. I also added white pepper and a dash of nutmeg to the sauce. Instead of canned asparagus I used a bunch of fresh, blanched in boiling water for 2 minutes, then shocked in ice water and patted dry. Definitely use pencil thin asparagus, not medium or thick. I baked the dish at 350*F for 30 minutes, let rest for 10 minutes. I think this would make a good brunch offering or a lite summer meal with a crisp green salad. I will probably make the recipe again, but it does need some work, for our taste, as it is rather bland. Thank you for the recipe!
This was awesome!! I was determined to make this for my mother's day dinner. DH was not too keen on the idea, but I made it anyway (hey, it's my day, I thought I had the right). I used fresh asparagus and doubled the sauce mixture. 4TBPS butter and flour, 3 cups of milk. It was great. My husband was very impressed, he didn't think he liked asparagus. I will definetly be making this again.
This was very good. I used fresh asparagus as canned is a mushy, disgusting mess (to me.) I often use the sauce in this recipe for chicken dishes as well.
We really liked this but I used bottled 3-cheese alfredo instead of the sauce in the recipe. You could use Garlic Alfredo as well. Add 2 can of Asparagus and 2 cups of cheese.
I tried this recipe tonight and we loved it. I used fresh asparagus. I bought a pack of provolone and mozzarella cheese. We thought it was very good.
I will give anything 5 stars that gets my two picky preschoolers to try it and eat it. My husband detest thyme so I knew I would have to be creative with spice. I usually measure carefully but this dish brought out the Rachel Ray in me and I was "eyeballing and dashing" everything. I used Italian seasoning,black pepper, and paprika. I doubled the sauce and added about a 1/4 of ricotta cheese to the mixture. I found this helped to smooth it out as well as compliment the lasagna dish. I had no cheddar I used monteray Jack slices,and shredded mozzarella ( I like a lot of Cheese) and topped it off with sargento's sun dried tomato, basil cheese blend. This added extra flavor.
I used Baricats recipe and added Yves Veggie Cuisine "Meatless Ground" soy meat. It has lots of flavor right out of the package and I added a little basil and oregano to kick things up a bit more.
We loved this recipe. Even my garlic hating husband loved it. I used fresh asparagus that I had on hand. I didn't have mozzarella, so used a Italian 4 cheese blend. Baked at 350 for 30 minutes.
Great Recipe. I made this the day after Easter with my ham and asparagus leftovers. It was fantastic. I will always have this on hand to use "for sure" the day after Easter and whenever else I have these ingredients on hand. A very tasty and different lasagna.
Excellent recipe. I used broccoli, as one of the previous reviewers did, and added some sliced mushrooms to the broccoli layer. I also substituted cheddar cheese for the mozzarella, since I really like the combination of ham and cheddar cheese. I will definitely make it again!
Very good and a great change of pace from the red sauce lasagne with beef. I added fresh mushrooms and sauteed them with the butter and garlic. I will make this again for sure!
This was delicious! I gave it 4 stars since I made changes to the sauce. Like others I used fresh asparagus as that is what I had on hand and tweaked the sauce using chicken stock, flavorful cheeses and white wine as another reviewer suggested. It was little time consuming, but it was worth it! My husband LOVED this!
Wonderful. It was the perfect way to use our Asparagus. It could have had more flavor though.
Sauce was excellent. I used fresh asparagus that I blanched. I didn't measure for anything except the sauce. I wish I had put in more asparagus. Very yummy! Will make again! Hubby said "ok", otherwise I would have given 5 stars. :)
Great recipe. Will make again and again. We LOVE asparagus at our house, so this was a winner. Next time, I'll use more ham. We used what we had left over from Easter. I also used fresh asparagus cut into 1 inch pieces. I blanched them for a minute, just to take the crunch out. It was perfect.
wow!! this asparagus lasagna is absolutely, positively, incredibly delicious! i made it with fresh, parboiled asparagus, sauteed in a little extra garlic (with butter not margarine), used an aged provolone, mozzarella & asiago shredded cheese blend & 2% milk. my boyfriend & i devoured every bite. many thanks wendy!
Wow. I really enjoyed this recipe. Made it this morning thinking I'd have it later on....and then I sampled (and sampled!!) as soon as it came out of the oven. I had a package of small diced ham and fresh asparagus. Sauteed both of them in a pan before adding to the dish. Baked it at 450 for 25 min. The cheese on top was brown and crispy and the whole thing tasted delicious. Thanks for a - for me - new and innovative lasagna!
Outstanding! You won't believe how good this is.
I chose to blanch fresh asparagus, add Vidalia onions to the garlic saute, use half Better Than Bouillon stock in place of half the milk and use Silk original for the other half. I also used fresh herbs in the white sauce and for flour 1 Tbsp whole grain, 1 Tbsp chick pea flour. Lastly I added some cheese into the sauce at the very end then ground some fresh pepper into it. When layering I put all the asparagus in the middle and under the top layer of cheese I sprinkled green onions and tomato. I omitted the ham to make this vegetarian and mixed cheddar cheese in with the mozzarella.
Very good. I used frozen asparagus tips instead of canned. Very easy and tasty...lacking something though. I think some other spice needs to be added to "complete" it. Will make again!
This is a great twist on a classic - parboiled the asparagus like other readers suggest, and took out MAJOR calories by using skim milk and lowfat mozzerella. Yum!
To give this recipe some bite I either blanch the asparagus or grill it. Both only take a few minutes and the results are much better. There is no salt or peper in this recipe. Considering the fact that mozzarella is not a salty cheese this needs salt and pepper for flavoring.
What a great way to use leftover ham! We used steamed broccoli instead of the canned asparagus and it tasted great. My sauce was a little slow to thicken, so start it when you start the water boiling for the noodles. Thanks for the yummy dinner!
I thought this was a great dish. I made it just like the recipe only I cooked fresh asparagus. I also used butter and skim milk. It was very good. Thanks.
This recipe is a winner for the amount of prep time; the taste; and the portions. I think I'll add some addl seasoning next time. Leftovers were even better. I used fresh asparagus instead of canned because I just can't do canned.
I have made this several times and my husband and I absolutely love it. The only thing I changed is that I left out the thyme because we do not care for that flavor. This dish is plenty flavorful without it, but could stand the addition of salt and pepper. It is a great spring casserole if you can get some good fresh asparagus which of course needs cooked first. Make this for your family and you will not be dissapointed!
I used imitation chicken instead of ham and cooked this in the oven instead of the microwave. It turned out amazing! I definitely am making this one again.
I was very inspired by the previous reviews! I made this recipe with fresh asparagus and low-fat riccota cheese (mixed with an Italian shredded cheese). I used corn starch to thicken my sauce and it turned out a very nice consistancy. My husband loved it! It surely was an asparagus recipe and the asparagus was the star ingredient! I thought I would try to make this with chicken next time.
I went with IronChefMidwest's suggestions, and this turned out great. I think it even tasted better the following day. Will make again.
Great dish.I added fried onions and sliced mini portebello mushrooms, seasoned with s&p and Italian seasoning
This was pretty good for being so easy! Added a green salad and some fresh rolls to complete it. I'll definitely make it again. Not *quite* 5 stars... it was missing a little something to make it spectacular.. not sure what though, I'll have to experiment. But into the recipe box it goes!!
I liked this recipe using butter and fresh asparagus blanched.
I made this recipe this evening, I used fresh asparagus, I did not pre cook it as it was very young and tender. I also used more cheese than the recipe asks for. I added salt as I was not using ham, I used various sliced meats and layered them. This is a great recipe and will definately make it again.
This is so adaptable to almost any vegetable. I used fresh peas and grated carrots. I think I will use zucchini next time. I also added Gruyere and a Parmesan/Romano blend to the mozzarella. Instead of ham, I used smoked Turkey Kielbasa because I had that on hand. Also baked at 350 for about 45 mins w/ foil on top and another 15 with it off to brown. The husband raved and said it's a keeper!
Pretty good. Only think I did different, used fresh asparagus and cooked it in the oven.
I was looking for a way to use up ham and have access to lots of fresh asparagus at this time of year - this recipe was just what I was looking for! I did tweak it; fresh asparagus, white wine, italian seasoning, lots of garlic, italian blend of cheeses in the white sauce and some cheddar on top. Very tasty and a wonderful way to use up leftover ham! It's a keeper, thanks for posting it!
I really liked this recipe. A good lasagna for two, but you'd have a hard time feeding more than three people with this. 5 noodles is an awkward number as well.
Would like to know if anyone tried this recipe with uncooked noodles. In some lasagna recipes you can do this. It would save a lot of time.
I used fresh blanched asparagus because I don't care for the texture of canned, but otherwise made no changes. This was just okay.
I made this recipe as written with the exceptions that I used frozen asparagus instead of canned and butter instead of margarine. I thought the recipe was easy to make and had a lot of flavor. My wife and I enjoyed the dish and I will definitely make this again.
Decent, but not something I would make again. Needs some more flavor and sauce.
Added Ricotta to the roux to thicken it up and make it more lasagna like. Added a dash of Cayenne and later topped w/ a dash of paprika, topping the casserole off under the broiler after warming it up in the oven first. I think it needs something to keep it from being bland and my suggestions are just that.
I doubled recipe in 9X 13 pan; used 1 c wine in place of 1 c milk; added parmesan and 2 c swiss cheese; baked in oven. Flavor was marginal...
sorry but mine was not very good,it taste good but I feel that it should be better describe in all step.
