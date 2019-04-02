Asparagus Lasagna

This dish has a nice flavor and is fairly easy to make. Ham, asparagus spears, mozzarella and a wonderful garlic and thyme white sauce make this lasagna different than any you have ever tasted.

By Wendy Hansen

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, and cut noodles in half crosswise.

  • Melt margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic just until fragrant. Stir in the flour until no lumps remain. Gradually mix in milk, and season with thyme. Simmer sauce gently until thick. Remove from heat.

  • Grease a 9x9 inch glass baking dish. Layer noodles, sauce, asparagus, ham, and mozzarella cheese in three layers, each starting with noodles, and ending with shredded cheese on the top.

  • Cover the dish, and cook in the microwave on HIGH for 9 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Time may vary depending on the oven used. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 1008mg. Full Nutrition
