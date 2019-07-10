Italian Style Flounder

This is a very easy and delicious dish my mother used to make. I'm sure it can be used with other fish besides flounder. My mother also used to place American cheese on top before baking, which was very good. Enjoy!

By SUE416

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange flounder in a medium baking dish. Dot with butter, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with lemon juice. Top with tomato, basil, and garlic powder.

  • Cover, and bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 43.2g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 112.8mg; sodium 195.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (205)

Most helpful positive review

202 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 91
  • 4 star values: 66
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 12
  • 1 star values: 8
Reviews:
LongBeachChef
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2006
Trying to find simple and healthy recipes to cook. This was GREAT but I did add a few additions. Added a clove of fresh garlic chopped a leaf of chopped fresh basil and added a teaspoon of bread crumbs. I melted the butter and added the tomatoes garlic bread crumbs lemon juice and spices to make a mixture. Then put the mixture on top of the flounder and baked as directed. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(263)
Needsmusic
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2004
We love this recipe - it is sooo easy. However, instead of using fresh tomatoes - I just pour over the fish a 15 1/2 oz. can of diced tomatoes with garlic and onion (undrained). I also sprinkle on some garlic powder. Fast and easy to make. We love to serve it with broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(121)
Mrs Possum 08
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2006
We loved this Susan. Instead of plain basil I used an Italian dried herb mix as this was all I had on hand. I used extra tomato as others have suggested and also topped the fish with 2 tbsp of grated parmesan. The fish was so moist this way. I used a cheap fish from the supermarket and was amazed that the dish still tasted superb. This goes well with baked potatoes and the sauteed garlic asparagus recipe from this site. Read More
Helpful
(73)
SARAHJAYNE
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2004
This is a very simple but very flavorful recipe!! You can adjust spices to your particular liking. I used diced tomatoes from a can that were already seasoned with basil oregano and garlic. Read More
Helpful
(31)
mksmith
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2009
I use this same basic recipe with frozen tilapia and sole about once a week only varying the cooking time depending on how delicate or thin the fish is. I also usually do it in a skillet instead of the oven so the fish doesn't overcook. Diced vine-ripened tomatoes is much better than canned. And I always add wine letting it cook down and poach the fish a little after it's cooked in the butter and garlic. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Rebekah Rose Hills
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2008
This was great!! I made two adjustments based off of what I had on hand I used 2 cloves fresh garlic diced and a added a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh tomato. I really liked this! My husband and son thought it was ok but I really enjoyed the flavor the seasonings gave to the tomatoes and the fish. I will definitely make this again! We served it with steamed green beans and linguine. Read More
Helpful
(22)
JOSEY412
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2003
I was looking for an easy flounder recipe and I came across this...more than I bargained for! It was very simple and it was absolutely delicious. I received raves from my husband too! Read More
Helpful
(22)
michelle
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2008
i am new to cooking fish and wanted a quick easy recipe.. found it! i read some other reviews and decided to tweak it the first time. Had some sole fillets so i used those. I also used olive oil instead of butter. Then in the oil mixed the diced tomatoes with fresh crushed garlic crushed chili peppers dill basil oregano salt & pep. I wanted to use bread crumbs but didn't have any on hand so i chopped 4 almonds very fine and mixed that in too! Broiled until flaky! Dee-lish! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Chantal M. Shelstad
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2010
This was simple delicious! I didn't change a thing except paring it down for just a single serving but it was perfect. Love it! Read More
Helpful
(17)
rlburns1222
Rating: 3 stars
11/03/2010
I would give this a higher review but I think according to the recipe you are bound to over-cook your flounder. It probably only needs to be in the oven for about 20 mins tops. The topping was great - I also used fresh basil tomatoes and garlic and topped with some fresh grated parmesan but the fish itself was dry from being over cooked. Read More
Helpful
(14)
