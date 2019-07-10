Italian Style Flounder

1 of 205

Rating: 5 stars Trying to find simple and healthy recipes to cook. This was GREAT but I did add a few additions. Added a clove of fresh garlic chopped a leaf of chopped fresh basil and added a teaspoon of bread crumbs. I melted the butter and added the tomatoes garlic bread crumbs lemon juice and spices to make a mixture. Then put the mixture on top of the flounder and baked as directed. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (263)

Rating: 4 stars We love this recipe - it is sooo easy. However, instead of using fresh tomatoes - I just pour over the fish a 15 1/2 oz. can of diced tomatoes with garlic and onion (undrained). I also sprinkle on some garlic powder. Fast and easy to make. We love to serve it with broccoli. Helpful (121)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this Susan. Instead of plain basil I used an Italian dried herb mix as this was all I had on hand. I used extra tomato as others have suggested and also topped the fish with 2 tbsp of grated parmesan. The fish was so moist this way. I used a cheap fish from the supermarket and was amazed that the dish still tasted superb. This goes well with baked potatoes and the sauteed garlic asparagus recipe from this site. Helpful (73)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very simple but very flavorful recipe!! You can adjust spices to your particular liking. I used diced tomatoes from a can that were already seasoned with basil oregano and garlic. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I use this same basic recipe with frozen tilapia and sole about once a week only varying the cooking time depending on how delicate or thin the fish is. I also usually do it in a skillet instead of the oven so the fish doesn't overcook. Diced vine-ripened tomatoes is much better than canned. And I always add wine letting it cook down and poach the fish a little after it's cooked in the butter and garlic. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars This was great!! I made two adjustments based off of what I had on hand I used 2 cloves fresh garlic diced and a added a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh tomato. I really liked this! My husband and son thought it was ok but I really enjoyed the flavor the seasonings gave to the tomatoes and the fish. I will definitely make this again! We served it with steamed green beans and linguine. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for an easy flounder recipe and I came across this...more than I bargained for! It was very simple and it was absolutely delicious. I received raves from my husband too! Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars i am new to cooking fish and wanted a quick easy recipe.. found it! i read some other reviews and decided to tweak it the first time. Had some sole fillets so i used those. I also used olive oil instead of butter. Then in the oil mixed the diced tomatoes with fresh crushed garlic crushed chili peppers dill basil oregano salt & pep. I wanted to use bread crumbs but didn't have any on hand so i chopped 4 almonds very fine and mixed that in too! Broiled until flaky! Dee-lish! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This was simple delicious! I didn't change a thing except paring it down for just a single serving but it was perfect. Love it! Helpful (17)