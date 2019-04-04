Zucchini Mediterranean Style
Zucchini, tomatoes, and beans make a tasty topper for rice or egg noodles!
Zucchini, tomatoes, and beans make a tasty topper for rice or egg noodles!
Pretty good recipe, with some adjustments. I used green instead of red pepper, and added a can of tomato sauce to the mixture for thickness. I also used crushed red pepper to give it some spice, and a beef boullion cube for some richness in the sauce. Overall, it was quick, easy, and very good for you, which is a plus. I would absolutely make this again.Read More
I thought this was alright, but certainly not great. By itself it was way too bland. I even added a ton of extra garlic as well as crushed red pepper, but it was still bland. I served it with couscous as others suggested, and I don't think it worked well, because everything in the dish is a bit squishy, so the couscous becomes unnoticeable. I think rice would go much better--it's a bit more substantial. Unless chickpeas were substituted for the cannelini beans--then couscous might be ok with it. I served the leftovers the next day over brown rice (would also work well with whole grain macaroni) & topped off with some ground vegetarian "sausage" (Morningstar Farms brand--tastes just like the real thing!!).Read More
Pretty good recipe, with some adjustments. I used green instead of red pepper, and added a can of tomato sauce to the mixture for thickness. I also used crushed red pepper to give it some spice, and a beef boullion cube for some richness in the sauce. Overall, it was quick, easy, and very good for you, which is a plus. I would absolutely make this again.
what a great recipe! First the tweaks: only 1T olive oil, and skip the rice. Serve with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. 4 lunch sized servings and only 1 weight watchers points made this way! Really nice recipe, better than I expected it. I also like to use sweet (like Vidalia) onion, it complements the flavors better. You won't be disappointed!
I made this with couscous and yellow squash instead of rice and zuchini. Turned out delicious. Also spiced it up with white and cayenne pepper. Added some extra nutrition with spinach just in the final minutes of cooking. Great dish!
This was very good. However, I used canned diced tomatoes, and liked it better after I added the second can. I also added a small amount of garlic and Greek Seasoning to the mixture, with the oregano. Like an earlier reviewer, I used green pepper. This was simply because I didn't have any red on hand. A very good, healthy addition to my recipe box. Thanks!!
A good basic recipe and healthy, but felt it needed some spicing up. Added 1/2 cup sliced black olives plus a 1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes. Also used coucous and topped it with grated parmesan. This recipe has many possibilities, and certainly worth keeping. Thanks.
I make this whenever I can find reasonably priced zucchini in Tokyo. The flavor is not very strong, but it's just right for a healthy vegetable dish. The last time I made it, I served it with Spicy Lime chicken and the flavor combined very well.
I thought this was alright, but certainly not great. By itself it was way too bland. I even added a ton of extra garlic as well as crushed red pepper, but it was still bland. I served it with couscous as others suggested, and I don't think it worked well, because everything in the dish is a bit squishy, so the couscous becomes unnoticeable. I think rice would go much better--it's a bit more substantial. Unless chickpeas were substituted for the cannelini beans--then couscous might be ok with it. I served the leftovers the next day over brown rice (would also work well with whole grain macaroni) & topped off with some ground vegetarian "sausage" (Morningstar Farms brand--tastes just like the real thing!!).
Actually pretty darn good! I must admit it was better than I expected. Pretty hearty meal too. Will most likely make this again.
This recipe is delicious!! Made a few alterations and added some italian seasoning, added extra garlic and added an extra small can of tomato sauce. Everyone loved it, we will absolutely make this again! Thanks Joe : )
I thought this was a terrific healthy meal. I used brown rice, but otherwise went exactly by the recipe. I'll definitely make this again - thanks!
added extra oregano and garlic, someo cumin, flour to thicken a bit and some goatcheese at the end. a great recipe, and especially liked the possibility of different variations.
This dish was a complete disappointment. It was horribly bland and needed a lot more seasoning.
This was alright and certainly was healthy but it was a little bland for my taste. The only real substitution I made was using fresh tomatoes instead of canned (which I do for most recipes). If I made this again I would definitely try to work with adding some different spices to give it a little more flavor. It just needs a little bit of help.
This is a nice, summery meal. I didn't want it to be so mushy, so instead of a can of tomatoes I used chopped real tomatoes which cooked down nicely but not into complete liquid. Used much greater amounts and variety of dried herbs and chucked in a few black olives for good measure. I think this would be really good with a splash of white wine in the sauce. Actually, I wish I had a chilled glass of wine to go with it, it's one of those dishes!
Very good. I will keep this recipe and make it again. I give it four stars because I added more oregano and some chili powder for more taste. I also added some eggplant and used chickpeas and whole plum tomatoes. I served it on brown rice for a healthier version.
This was a fantastic dish. I added cumin, hot sauce and some corn. Served it with sourdough and a little parmesan. Yummy!
Really easy to make, doesn't require that many ingredients and tastes delicious!!!
The basic sauce recipe yields a simple pasta sauce similar to pasta primavera. However, we didn't quite follow the recipe. Basically I forgot to add the beans and decided to do the zucchini as spears instead of diced. Anyway, here's what we did... We followed the basic sauce recipe with the exception of the beans and zucchini. The Zucchini was caramelised in butter and brown sugar with slivers of ginger. Serving was simple. 2 spears of zucchini over a bed of rice with some of the brown sugar sauce (be careful, this will start to turn into caramel when removed from the heat. If you keep stirring the liquid that separates from the caramel is used,) poured over them with the main sauce spooned between the spears and over the rice. The main sauce would probably have worked better if grape/cherry tomatoes were used as the base with chopped sun-dried tomatoes added in the last few minutes, as their tartness would have countered the sweetness of the zucchini more completely than the sauce as is did.
Excellent recipe, I being a Chile head added a pinch of crushed Habanero pepper and 3 more garlic cloves; Oh and 86th the red bell pepper and added a can of Garbanzo beans too.
Wonderful taste and very easy to prepare! Will definately make again.
This is a really good 'basis' recipe! I added crushed red pepper also for kick, some fresh chopped parsley (cause it was going bad!) and a can of mushrooms. Perfect recipe for a chilly.cold night!! Very warming - will cerainly make again!
This can be a really nice dish with a few changes. First of all I wouldn't serve this it over rice, this is a dish to serve over penne or bowtie pasta (I did serve over spaghetti because I had leftovers already cooked and didn't want to waste it). Also fresh basil and fresh grated parmesan are a nice addition to this dish.
Lovely as is but I added chick peas and a good table spoon of Italian seasoning as well as about a teaspoon of dried basil and some extra garlic salt. Quick, healthy and tasty. Serve with a hot crusty loaf of bread.
This was ok, not fabulous, but a good base recipe. It needed more flavor or something. I added some cumin which helped but I had a lot left over. I served it again over pasta instead of rice and added a Italian Seasoning Blend and it was tons better. I may try it again-it made a decent pasta sauce in the end.
This recipe was okay. It was just lacking flavour. I was hoping for better
I made this exactly how it was written, and it was okay. I think with a few of the mentioned alterations it could be great. It was definitely better the second day reheated with brown rice!
I didn't have the cannellini beans, so I replaced them with another protein known as shredded chicken. Great easy dish, highly recommend it. I used canned roasted tomatoes....yummy. Great aroma too. Very healthy dish. Plan to use the beans next time.
LOVED THIS! This is definitely something I will make again and again. I made a few modifications - I added a cup of spinach, canned mushrooms, olives. I decided to use diced tomatoes instead of whole, just out of preference and instead of cannellini beans I used garbanzo instead. It was DELICIOUS! So simple and easy to make. Next time I think I'll try using brown rice instead of white to make it a bit healthier. Looooved it....
We liked this..will make again.
Simple and delicious!
I enjoyed this so much, I've made it twice in the last week. Great over brown rice--it's a meal in itself. I have been looking for some great vegetarian dishes that will satisfy my meat-loving husband, and this definitely fits the bill. Only changes--left out the pepper because I didn't have one, and I used fresh oregano. Delicious!
I thought this dish was lacking flavor as prepared straight from the recipe though it looked good and definitely has potential
it is a good one.. a bit easy and also fast to cook. but sumething can be better than this.. ig in case zucchini is not available. then is there any other option instead of thet?
excellent, I did not change a thing. this is a keeper thankyou.
My five children (even the 6 year old) and husband all loved it and asked for more. I used some of the suggestions from others though. I added Italian Seasoning and served it over couscous made with vegetable stock instead of rice. I didn't have any white beans so exchanged them for black instead. Also, some of us sprinkled feta on it. Delish!
This was a nice change from the regular and boring rice with vegetables. I added 1/2 cup feta cheese and more oregano to liven it up a bit. The beans, vegetables, and cheese added to the rice makes this a nutritious and delicious vegetarian meal
Good solid menu item. Was a little bland, but adding crushed red peppers and some salt really helped. May add other items next time, but will be making again in the furture.
I LOVE this recipe. Didn't change much but used petite diced tomatoes, added shiitake mushrooms and left out red pepper. It is so hearty and healthy!
I'm always looking for ways to use zucchini! This is a great option. Only changes I made were using diced canned tomatoes, and green pepper instead of red. I also sliced the zucchini rather than chop, as I like my pieces larger. Since I'm low carbing it, I didn't serve it over rice. Didn't see the point with the beans. Very tasty recipe, and I'm having the rest for lunch today. As for spices, I always eyeball my herbs and spices. I thought it was flavorful enough, but I'm heavy handed that way. This might be good also with diced cooked chicken to make a whole meal. Will do this one again.
Wow, a home run with my family. I could not find the beans in the recipe so I used pinto beans. I also made this dish for a potluck. This is a recipe that I will keep and use often.
enjoyed this very much.
My family loved this recipe. I substituted red kidney beans for the cannellini beans, and I used diced tomatoes instead of the whole tomatoes. I will definitely make this again!
This was really good! I'm not a big "white rice" fan so I used a brown rice medley from Trader Joe's and it was fantastic! A good friend of mine is a vegetarian and I made this one for her and we all loved it! Of course us non-vegetarians ate it with grilled Hot and Spicy Italian Saugage and it was an excellent combo with all the veggies and rice. Even my 3 boys liked this so we will definitely make this again! Thanks for the delicious and nutritious recipe!
By adding a portion of more than tomato sauce to thicken , herbs , vegetable broth, crushed red pepper flakes , spinach, it was very good .
I didn't find it delicious and it was just something I eat but not to enjoy it!
Very easy to make but as other reviewers have stated it does not have very much flavor. I had to add more herbs and was able to get it to have some flavor. I will not make this again. I believe 3 stars is being polite.
I modified this recipe some- Cooked the rice with chicken broth and added about 2-3 Tablespoons of balsamic vinegar to the vegetables. I also used fresh tomatoes and cooked vegetables just until soft. Topped with Parmesan cheese to serve. It was a huge hit with my husband and son!
Zesty! No changes made. Five stars with fresh oregano? Four as it is. Nice dish!
Good recipe, definitely a keeper. Was a little bland, added balsamic vinegar which went great with this mixture!
I made this for my daughter but I had a couple of forkfuls to taste it. We both agreed with the reviews that said this was a bit on the bland side. If I were to make this again I would definitely add more seasonings, possibly some basil and garlic powder. I also like the idea from one reviewer of serving it over couscous instead of rice. Wish I'd tried that. Thanks for letting me try.
Followed the recipe exactly. Quite bland, but could be really good with a lot more flavor from herbs and spices. Will try suggestions of other reviewers and update my review once I try a modified version of this recipe.
Turned out pretty bland. Maybe I just don't have luck with zucchini! I am willing to try this recipe again and maybe jazz it up a bit. Wish me luck.
This was actually a hit with my meat-and-potatoes husband! I'm a lone plant-based girl in a family of 4 and am constantly trying to slip in veggie/vegan main dish options (putting them on the table with little fanfare so as not to scare anyone off). My husband actually finished it and asked for more - yahoo! As others have said, this is a fairly mild recipe, however that's just what I needed. I served it over brown rice (and will definitely be making it again).
I made with chickpeas instead since I didn't have canellinis and it turned out nicely.
I liked this best with zucchini as the only vegetable. I upped the amount of zucchini and omitted the pepper, onion and tomatoes. Thanks for another great recipe.
No Changes except I added just a very light shake of Cayenne Pepper to add a little zip. We loved it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections