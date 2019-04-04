Zucchini Mediterranean Style

Zucchini, tomatoes, and beans make a tasty topper for rice or egg noodles!

Recipe by Joe Belmont

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and stir in the rice. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a separate medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onion, red bell pepper, and garlic, and cook until tender. Mix in tomatoes and zucchini, and season with oregano, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir cannellini beans into the tomato and zucchini mixture, and continue cooking about 10 minutes. Serve over the cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 7.5g; sodium 109.9mg. Full Nutrition
