Zucchini Mediterranean Style

The basic sauce recipe yields a simple pasta sauce similar to pasta primavera. However, we didn't quite follow the recipe. Basically I forgot to add the beans and decided to do the zucchini as spears instead of diced. Anyway, here's what we did... We followed the basic sauce recipe with the exception of the beans and zucchini. The Zucchini was caramelised in butter and brown sugar with slivers of ginger. Serving was simple. 2 spears of zucchini over a bed of rice with some of the brown sugar sauce (be careful, this will start to turn into caramel when removed from the heat. If you keep stirring the liquid that separates from the caramel is used,) poured over them with the main sauce spooned between the spears and over the rice. The main sauce would probably have worked better if grape/cherry tomatoes were used as the base with chopped sun-dried tomatoes added in the last few minutes, as their tartness would have countered the sweetness of the zucchini more completely than the sauce as is did.