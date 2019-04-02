Beer Battered Chicken

This turned out well. A couple of things we changed was the amount of beer, we upped it to 1c, we also added 2 tablespoons of Old Bay to the liquid batter and just for good measure we added a little Old Bay to the dry flour too. It was good except our beer choice was a little strong but I think it made it better, if I use the same beer I might scale it back to 3/4c. If you do use this as directed it will be bland it needs spice there is just too much FLOUR and flour is bland without anything in it. Also the kind of beer makes a huge DIFFERENCE. I'm sure using something like Pabst is going to make the batter bitter and most wont like it, so its worth getting a higher grade beer not some cheep stuff just because you are cooking with it. Use a beer you like if you like beer, which I don't but I like the beer we got. It was a little oily but what do you expect you are frying in fat, thus the invention called paper towels. I have a bad stomach and can't take much grease but this was tasty, I know I'm going to pay for it though it was worth it. Also you need to keep the oil at a lower temp if you are stove top cooking as it will burn and the inside will not cook all the way through. Cooking at a lower temp is almost always the key to stop things from burning. This might have turned out better in a deep fryer.