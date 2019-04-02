Beer Battered Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 131.3mg; sodium 144.9mg. Full Nutrition
Very good. Customizable easy and delish. Notes on batter frying. let the flour rest in the batter at least 20 minutes in the fridge. Half the comments about bland and floury probably are eliminated by letting it rest - almost any time you add a fat or liquid to flour you want to let it set. (and baking powder, not Soda - PLEASE) MAKER SURE to get the excess batter off, let it drain, shake it...whatever. Batter is not like flour-egg-flour. It'll be too much if you just batter it and drop it into the fryer. If you want season either season the batter (not the dredging flour) or sprinkle you Paul Prudhomme or what have you IMMEDIATELY after it comes out of the oil and no one will say bland again (that way you can also season separately for kids and adults). I used thighs because chix breats have no flavour and it worked fine. If the chicken isn't cooking, wrap it in foil and bake for 5-10 minutes...it'll be just fine. Great and easy recipe for batter fried that can be changed for your taste
This is unfortunately a recipe which I'm rating on this site with which I was not impressed. I had high expectations for this and it turned out anything but what I expected. The "beer" part of it seemed inviting, however it was a LOT of MESSY work and after frying, the coating came out very dry and bland. The coating wouldn't cook through for the life of it so it took a really long time. It quickly became a leftover to the next day and at that point when I microwaved it, it just became soggy and gross so I had to throw it out... Not really worth the hassle with the mess, when I could have made another chicken recipe faster, better tasting and generally more worth my time :-(.... Don't think I'll be trying this again.
Very good. Customizable easy and delish. Notes on batter frying. let the flour rest in the batter at least 20 minutes in the fridge. Half the comments about bland and floury probably are eliminated by letting it rest - almost any time you add a fat or liquid to flour you want to let it set. (and baking powder, not Soda - PLEASE) MAKER SURE to get the excess batter off, let it drain, shake it...whatever. Batter is not like flour-egg-flour. It'll be too much if you just batter it and drop it into the fryer. If you want season either season the batter (not the dredging flour) or sprinkle you Paul Prudhomme or what have you IMMEDIATELY after it comes out of the oil and no one will say bland again (that way you can also season separately for kids and adults). I used thighs because chix breats have no flavour and it worked fine. If the chicken isn't cooking, wrap it in foil and bake for 5-10 minutes...it'll be just fine. Great and easy recipe for batter fried that can be changed for your taste
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2002
The recipe was very easy to follow and was easier to cook. The only problem was that the batter was bland so I had to spice it up a bit with salt, pepper, more beer and garlic powder. I will use this recipe again and try different things with it. Thanks for sharing:)
I like a light batter, and while this one was not quite light enough, I just added a bit more beer to make the batter the consistency I wanted and it worked well. I also added some Montreal STEAK seasoning to my second batch, which brought the flavor of the chicken out.
This is unfortunately a recipe which I'm rating on this site with which I was not impressed. I had high expectations for this and it turned out anything but what I expected. The "beer" part of it seemed inviting, however it was a LOT of MESSY work and after frying, the coating came out very dry and bland. The coating wouldn't cook through for the life of it so it took a really long time. It quickly became a leftover to the next day and at that point when I microwaved it, it just became soggy and gross so I had to throw it out... Not really worth the hassle with the mess, when I could have made another chicken recipe faster, better tasting and generally more worth my time :-(.... Don't think I'll be trying this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2002
I have been using this recipe for a few months and it is something both my husband and I enjoy and the leftover batter is just enough for a side of fried mushrooms. However, we always add salt, pepper, and a little garlic powder to the 1/2 cup of flour used for dredging, and usually end up using about 3/4ths of a cup of beer.
If I made this recipe again I would add at least salt if not pepper to the flour. The flavor was kind of bland. The batter was not crunchy but I think that was me not the recipe. I think the oil has to be the right temp. to get it crunchy. I would make it again and try different temp's for the oil.
I took the advice of other reviewers and added seasoning. I added Cajun seasoning to both the batter and to the flour mixture. They were really really good. I made these for my picky kids and they totally loved them as did my DH who kept coming in to get more ;)
TIMSPICKLE
Rating: 1 stars
01/14/2003
This recipe was not at all what I thought it would be. It did not turn out crispy. It was more like soft bread. It turned out to be a wonderful golden color making you think it would be nice and crispy. My temperature setting for the oil was accurate and fried for the proper amount of time. The taste was like eating paper. There was no taste. I could add a large amount of seasonings, but I don't think that I will be making this again for fear of wasting more flour, , seasonings, eggs, and beer. I will stick to my mother's secret method of frying chicken. It has some wonderful flavors!
the base recipe is perfect. it makes perfect beer battered chicken, but i read that it was bland, so i always add seasonings that i like- to the chicken when in strips, to the flour to dip chicken in, as well as the batter for some kick- i add cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and some seasoning salt. I also add a bit more beer, maybe more like 2/3c than 1/2c.
I am a 15 year old male who loves to cook. I made this recipe (along with baked potatoes and Green Beans) for my family and it was a hit. We had a guest over and he had to take the recipe home to his wife. I went ahead and used a whole can of beer and I let the better set in the fridge for about 15 minutes well I prepared everything else. I also added Garlic Powder and Crushed Red Pepper. The only complaint I have is the amount of oil this recipe calls for. I doubled everything, and I still only needed 2 cups of oil, so I don't see how the original recipe would ever need 3 cups!
love this recipe! i did add more beer to it. This recipe will come out the way you make it come out if you buy a cheap beer it will not be as flavorful. I've made this with Sam Adam's beer and also Harpoons IPA. They have the same batter consistancy as Chinese chicken fingers. theyre verrry good!
Love this recipe! I have a hard time believing anyone would think these strips would magically season themselves with Flour, Beer, Eggs & baking powder!?! However for the batter texture it was awesome!I can't love this recipe enough! I do add a bit more beer to the batter and I do agree with letting it sit while prepping other food for at least 20-30 minutes. I suppose it should be written in that seasoning your chicken & batter are a given. This recipe can be kicked up or toned down. Honestly any way you could imagine :) We have made it with BBQ rubs, buffalo seasoning, Parm added before batter the list goes on & on. Thanks for sharing!!!!
This was a very easy to follow recipe. However it was bland but i felt it still had a good taste to it. It was just missing something.. So on the remaining batter i added seasoning of my choice and it was really good.
The batter turned out great! The only thing i would change is that it needs seasoning. My husband and I both enjoyed this and he is in the restaurant business. Will will try this again, only kicking it up with some cajun spice. Nice recipe Nathan.
I really have mixed feelings about this recipe. On one hand, it is a good basic recipe which can be easily modified with different seasonings and ingredients, and it is also easy to prepare. However, I felt it was too messy and time consuming and wasn't good enough to replace frozen chicken tenders. I used a combination of beers and also added ALOT of additional seasoning. The taste and consistency of the batter was good, but it made a colossal mess of my deep fryer and took forever. I won't use this recipe again.
Unfortunately, I did not care for this recipe. It lacked something, was too greasy for my taste, and was time consuming and messy. On the brighter side, my husband and 5 year old thought it was ok. Will probably not make this one again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2004
THIS RECIPE WAS DELICIOUS! I WAS SHOCKED BECAUSE I DO NOT LIKE THE TASTE OF BEER, BUT IT SOMEHOW GAVE A GOOD FLAVOR TO THE CHICKEN. EVERYONE IN MY FAMILY LIKED IT. I DID SPRINKLE THE CHICKEN WITH GARLIC POWDER AND SEASONING SALT FOR AN EXTRA BAM! THANKS NATHAN FOR THE RECIPE. I THINK IT WILL BE A FAVORITE!
I really liked this recipe. I did not find it in any way bland. Probably because it doesn't take much to know if something is going to be too bland for your taste just by looking at the recipe. I used 1 cup of liquid, a few generous dashes of garlic powder, two dashes of tobasco, and voila...perfect. I also didn't find the cooking process messy because I us a small deep fryer for this sort of thing. I put the batter bowl right next to the fryer for no dripping. It was very easy clean up. Don't let the bland reviewers discourage you. Just add some of your fave seasonings, and the tobasco was a great touch.
I made this the other night but zoned the dredging in flour before battering part. Also, I added Tabasco and Goya Garlic and Pepper seasoning to the batter. Since I did the beer batter thing on a whim, I had already sliced the chicken into smaller strips and sprinkled with a dry packet of Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing mix and let it sit in the fridge for 8 hours. It was amazing. On a side note, we are import drinkers so we used a full cup of Molson Golden...yum!
Fantastic!! This is the first time I've tried this kind of recipe and it came out restaurant quality! I used more beer to thin the batter out a little, added some spices, and followed everything that SMPARSONS said on 1/13/05. Oh, I also only used 1 cup of oil instead of 3. I don't know if it made it any healthier, but at least I didn't use all that oil needlessly. Great, thanks!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/20/2006
while the beer batter will taste like beer it will never be a beer batter per say depending on the type of beer. victoria bitter or any other cultivated yeast beer will give a greater beer flavour and instant batter but is not correct. coopers brand or sediment beer brewed using live yeasts will enhance the batter and give a much more unique flavour, althought this will take time to set, up to 3-4 hours in a cool dry place. but like we chefs say 'always sacrifice time for flavour'
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2005
Very good, but LOTS of work. try to avoid getting splattered with the hot oil cause it REALLY hurts. :)
Quite delicious! I made a few changes: I'm using up leftover turkey & I substituted leftover wine for the beer. And, seeing that turkey tends toward the bland, I put half a teaspoon of salt, ditto paprika, a shake of black pepper & a dash of Tabasco sauce in the mix. It was light, crisp & delectable: my son wants me to make it again!
It needs something to give it some kick. I haven't quite figured it out but I'm open to suggestions. Another suggested marinating the chicken. I love the idea of the beer battered concept, just needs some spice.
as SMPARSONS related....let batter rest....also i like to soak my chicken in salt water for a min of 2 hrs--overnight....this way the chicken can soak up some flavor and also i believe this "cleans" it a little better then just rinsing
Really good. Received rave reviews from my parents. I added some salt, pepper, southwest chiptole seasoning and a tad bit of fresh orange juice to the batter. Would be great batter for fresh fish as well. Great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2004
I liked this recipe, but found the batter to be very bland. So I used a pale ale, and a bunch of spices (seasoning salt, pepper, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, red pepper). Now it's kickin.
I started using this recipe a few months ago but just now getting around to writing a review! :) I use this recipe at least once every two weeks to make sweet and sour chicken. It is excellent! (The sauce I use is Uncle Bill's Sweet and Sour Sauce from this website also)I have a deep fryer and it makes this very quick and simple to make. The chicken tastes really great with the sauce, but it also tastes great on its own. :)
this was incredibly bland. I felt like I was making biscuits, not fried chicken. The batter with 1/2 cup beer was SO THICK that it ended up burning before cooking the chicken. After adding almost the whole bottle to make the batter somewhat usable, it still turned out bland and soggy. Not making again.
I took the advice of one of the other commentors and allowed the battered chicken to rest in flour for 20 minutes in the fridge; they were easy to handle and came out with a thick delicious breading. I did think the chicken itself was a little bland and next time I will season the chicken before I do the batter dip.
We weren't thrilled with this batter at all. I let the batter rest for about 40 minutes before using it and there was absolutely no flavour to it, even though I added additional spice (some cayenne, seasoning salt etc). I forgot to flour the chicken before dipping it in the batter, and it turned out just fine...none of the batter fell off. This dish was bland and boring, so I won't be making it again.
I liked it! I did add a lot of seasonings and I also added a little hot sauce to the batter like someone had suggested. I think the only thing that this recipe needs is a really good dipping sauce...i served it with sweet & sour sauce and ranch mixed with a little hot sauce. It was good but I think it needs a sauce that will bring out the flavor of the chicken and beer...But all in all I loved the recipe and so did my family!!! thanks.
very good, light and yummy. I seasoned the batter like others suggested, also used a deep fryer, worked great!
SNARFYDOG26325
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2004
Great recipe, highly reccommend this. The only thing I added was a teaspoon of Paprika and a teaspoon of Lawry's seasoning salt. I had a feeling it would be bland without seasoning (several of the reviewers were commenting on that). This really made a difference. It was delicious!
i've made this twise so far. the first time it was very blah and thick. the second time i used 1 cup of really dark beer. i let it set in the fridge for about an hour. it was a lot better this way. it worked really good for onion rings too.
Even seasoning up the batter with seasoned salt, garlic salt, black pepper, and onion powder left it a little bland. The crust got hard in the oil and soggy once it was drained. For the record, I used water instead of beer, so that could be part of it, but I was looking for more of a restaurant-style chicken tender batter.
This was good, but (I agree) a bit bland and flour-y. I did what another use suggested and let the ingredients sit in the fridge together, it just comes down to the fact that something is just OFF in this recipe and I can't right it.
This turned out well. A couple of things we changed was the amount of beer, we upped it to 1c, we also added 2 tablespoons of Old Bay to the liquid batter and just for good measure we added a little Old Bay to the dry flour too. It was good except our beer choice was a little strong but I think it made it better, if I use the same beer I might scale it back to 3/4c. If you do use this as directed it will be bland it needs spice there is just too much FLOUR and flour is bland without anything in it. Also the kind of beer makes a huge DIFFERENCE. I'm sure using something like Pabst is going to make the batter bitter and most wont like it, so its worth getting a higher grade beer not some cheep stuff just because you are cooking with it. Use a beer you like if you like beer, which I don't but I like the beer we got. It was a little oily but what do you expect you are frying in fat, thus the invention called paper towels. I have a bad stomach and can't take much grease but this was tasty, I know I'm going to pay for it though it was worth it. Also you need to keep the oil at a lower temp if you are stove top cooking as it will burn and the inside will not cook all the way through. Cooking at a lower temp is almost always the key to stop things from burning. This might have turned out better in a deep fryer.
This recipe tasted absolutely wonderful. It was a really nice way to do chicken since I eat it like 3 times a week. I did forget to cut the chicken into strips, and it still tasted wonderful. Definetly a winner. I will be making this again and again.
I've only made this dish once and I followed instructions exactly the way it was posted. After spending so much time and trouble cooking it, I was not happy with the end result. It was no better than regular breaded chicken. I suggest to anyone who is planning on using this recipe to either marinate the chicken in herbs and adding spices to the batter. Otherwise you'll just end up as disappointed as I was.
This recipe was very frustrating. The batter was extremely thick making it hard to fully cook the chicken. My husband ended up picking away at the outside to eat the chicken inside...I'll pass on this.
I used Drakes batter instead of making my own. After I deep fried the chicken, I heated one stick of butter and two cups of Franks hot sauce then coated the chicken with it. I also made some in honey bar-b-que sauce. They are delicious and the whole family loves them!!
I've been looking for a recipe like this ... battered chicken tenders like you get at Chili's, not just the breadcrumb kind I had been making at home. And this is it as far as texture! This is good, but as other reviewers said, it definitely needs salt and other seasonings. I put probably a full teaspoon of Lawry's season salt in the flour, but it still wasn't enough. Next time I'll try some in the batter. I floured the chicken in a zip lock bag (easy!), and I had to add at LEAST another half cup, if not more, of liquid to the batter. (I added some water as well as more beer.) After that, it was much easier to cook. It was crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. However, a little hard to judge when the chicken is fully cooked. Thanks, Nathan!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2004
The chicken turned out great. It was very crispy, only thing was it was a little bland. I added a teaspoon of salt and pepper, but it still didnt have the flavoring I was looking for. So maybe I'll add some spices next time. But this is the recipe for chicken I have been looking form but unable to find.
This was just okay for me. Others liked it more than I did, so I gave it four stars instead of three. It really was bland, despite seasoning as soon as I removed it from the oil. If I make this again, I will season the chicken, the flour, and the batter. I did let the batter rest about 30 min. before using.
although this sounds like it would be great it fell a little short for me.i am going to try this again with some tony's cajun seasoning mixed in. i found it to be just too bland and the batter was too mushy not crunchy at all. me being a southern girl i like big flavors and if its fried chicken of any kind i think it should be crunchy. i did try to thicken the batter with a little four but that didn't work well.i think this a great idea but definately not for pickey people like me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2003
wow this was amazing, we had beer battered shrimp at a local restaurant and i was looking to try something new along the same lines as that. this recipe really hit the spot!!!!!!!
This recipe is just too bland. Per previous reviewers, I added pretty much every seasoning I had and it's still missing something. Will check back to see if anyone comes up with the answer to add some pizzazz...
This recipe was awesome--easy and delicious, especially after my 12-year-old decided to dump all the chicken pieces into the batter at once and coat them that way. I was doing them one at a time and laying the batter on a little thick. Crisp & yummy--will definitely make again!!
Pretty amazing, i have never made or tried these before.. they were good i liked eating them with barbeque sauce. I think I liked them better with lots of the stuff on the outside. Great recipe overall
I just made this for my family and I have a picky 2 yr old. Wow! I took into consideration the beer amount as some have posted, but otherwise left the recipe untouched and I was not dissappointed. Yeah, it was a little bland, but I just put a bit of kosher salt on the cooked chicken and served with honey mustard! Let me say it again, my 2 yr old ate it!
Everyone liked this recipe very much. It was a little messy overall, I suggest putting the flour in a ziplock bag and shaking the chicken with it - to coat it. Like everyone else, I addes tons of spices - I basically just went through the spice cabinet and added anything that seemed like it would help, lol. I would definately make this again :)
This recipe was pretty good. I did take others suggestions to add spices (garlic salt and italian seasoning) to the dredge flour. I also added some salt to the badder. I ended up adding the whole can of beer, but could have added a little less. The badder could have used more flavoring in it but once they were done, I salted the chicken and then it was fine. I also, try as I might to make this a little less bad for me by using half whole wheat flour for the badder and then all whole wheat flour for the dredge.
I've used this recipe twice now..the first time I made it to the tee, and it was BLAH! The second time I made it, I followed everyones advice on putting season in the batter. I still thought it was BLAH. it does have good texture but tastes blah. I might have to stay with the good old Drakes mix from the store. sorry
I made this tonight. I'm an amateur cook and I was able to pull it off fairly well. Nice texture to the batter. I did notice comments that suggested that the batter was a bit bland, so I poured in a packet of onion soup mix. Turned out yummy.
I thought this recipe was easy. I did add some spices into the batter as other reviews said it was bland and I like my food to be flavored. I added garlic powder, adobo, italian season and cayenne pepper. I also served it with sweet n sour dipping sauce which made it even better. Thanks for the recipe I will be making this again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.