Beer Battered Chicken

177 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 59
  • 3 32
  • 2 13
  • 1 15

Easy to make, beer battered, deep fried chicken.

By NATHAN TRUAX

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse chicken, and slice into 1 inch strips. In a medium bowl, stir together 1 cup flour, and baking powder. Mix in the eggs and beer.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a deep heavy skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place remaining 1/2 cup flour in a small bowl. Coat chicken strips in flour, then dip floured strips into the batter. Fry a few at a time in hot oil, turning once, until coating is golden brown on both sides. Remove, and keep warm until serving.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 131.3mg; sodium 144.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/14/2022