Tabitha's Homemade Wheat Bread

This whole wheat bread has a really good taste depending on your flour. I think King Arthur® is the best! This bread has cocoa and coffee in it. It can be made by hand, or use your bread machine's dough setting to knead and rise, then bake it in the oven. If you are not feeling bold you can leave out the cocoa and coffee and add some nuts. Have fun! Form into a freehand loaf or place into a greased loaf pan.
This is a very good recipe for a simple whole wheat bread. I did follow the recipe completely and did the kneading by hand since I didn't feel like trying my Kitchenaid for such a small batch. The espresso and the cocoa were not discernible to my taste, but I'm sure they added depth of flavor to this bread. I wonder, though, about the cooking temperature. The outside got quite dark in the 20 minutes I baked it, but the inside was still not quite done. I'm not sure covering it would be the answer. I'll make this again and turn down the heat to 375 and give that a try. It was good toasted this morning with a slather of butter and a little extra honey! Thanks, Tabitha!
I will admit, that I was skeptical about the addition of coffee and cocoa. However, after trying the recipe I have to say that this one is a keeper! This makes a moist, dense and flavourful loaf that is great for toasting. I could not detect a coffee/chocolate taste at all. I look forward to making this again. Re: Temperature. Everyone's oven is different. If you think 400 is too high, lower the temp. My oven runs a tad on the cooler side so I baked this at 375 for 30 mins (checking after 15). It was perfect.
Delicious! I followed the recipe to a "t", with the exception of adding the instant coffee - i didn't feel like going to the store! I also cooked it at 375 degrees, vs. 400 degrees bc I wanted the inside to cook just as thoroughly as the crust. Came out beautiful and delicious!! Perfect crust, perfect inside and the perfect amount of sweetness. Thank you Tabitha!!
I baked at 375F following the instructions of other reviewers. I had to add more water while mixing since my dough was too dry. This was my first attempt at making bread. It turned out quite good. Bread is best served warm. Make sure it is completely cooled if storing in fridge.
This was delicious! To be honest though, it kind of reminded me of the wheat bread that is served before meals at some restaurants. After making the recipe, I realized I may have forgotten the cocoa, but it was still fine. Although, it didn't give a temperature I did the water to about 110 degrees. I then, just put all of the ingredients in the clear bowl of my Kitchen-Aid mixer, blended it for about 10 minutes on speed 2, and then let it get the first rise right in that bowl rubbed with some corn oil. Then, I spread it into a rectangle directly onto the parchment pan I was going to be baking it on. With this method none of it was really a fuss. For the flour I used Gold Medal white (whole wheat). The loaf was a still a nice brown color and had a very nice crispy crust on the bottom. I also let it rise 15 minutes extra the first time and about 30 minutes extra the second. Thanks
