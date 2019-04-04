Tabitha's Homemade Wheat Bread

This was delicious! To be honest though, it kind of reminded me of the wheat bread that is served before meals at some restaurants. After making the recipe, I realized I may have forgotten the cocoa, but it was still fine. Although, it didn't give a temperature I did the water to about 110 degrees. I then, just put all of the ingredients in the clear bowl of my Kitchen-Aid mixer, blended it for about 10 minutes on speed 2, and then let it get the first rise right in that bowl rubbed with some corn oil. Then, I spread it into a rectangle directly onto the parchment pan I was going to be baking it on. With this method none of it was really a fuss. For the flour I used Gold Medal white (whole wheat). The loaf was a still a nice brown color and had a very nice crispy crust on the bottom. I also let it rise 15 minutes extra the first time and about 30 minutes extra the second. Thanks