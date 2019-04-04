Tabitha's Homemade Wheat Bread

4.6
16 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This whole wheat bread has a really good taste depending on your flour. I think King Arthur® is the best! This bread has cocoa and coffee in it. It can be made by hand, or use your bread machine's dough setting to knead and rise, then bake it in the oven. If you are not feeling bold you can leave out the cocoa and coffee and add some nuts. Have fun! Form into a freehand loaf or place into a greased loaf pan.

Recipe by TABBIEG

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine yeast, honey, butter, salt, warm water, instant coffee, and cocoa powder in a mixing bowl. Gradually beat in 3 cups flour. Mix with your hands until ingredients form into a ball; transfer it to a floured work surface. Knead in additional 1/2 cup of flour if the dough is too sticky to work with. Knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place the dough in an oiled bowl and cover it with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour. Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Flatten the dough into a rectangle, pressing down with your hands to pop any air bubbles. Fold the dough into thirds, rolling it slightly under your palms to form a loaf, and pinch the seam to seal. Shape the dough into a freeform loaf and place onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

  • Cover the dough with a floured kitchen towel and allow it to rise again until doubled, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Remove the towel. Use a serrated knife to score the loaf, cutting three slashes on the top or as desired.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown and the bottom of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove the bread from the loaf pan and cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 304.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/09/2022