Thai Coffee
Thai coffee, as is served in Thai restaurants.
I have to disagree with the last reviewer - this is almost EXACTLY like the Thai coffee that is served in our local restaurants, backed up by my sister-in-law who is Cambodian and made this for us (except we have ours on ice). The only tweak that is needed, I think, to make it more authentic is to probably double the amount of coffee - the coffee should be VERY strong to handle the addition of the milk (and ice, if it's served cold). Thanks, Talia!Read More
I am of Thai decent. This was a good attempt. Unfortunately, most Thai places are "Americanized" but you can buy real Thai Coffee in Asian supermarkets or online. You will taste the difference right away.Read More
My family and I didn't like it nor did it remind us of a Thai restaurant Thai coffee.
Well, maybe the recipe name should be changed to "Ameri-Thai Coffee", but in its own right it is a very tasty, homemade gourmet coffee recipe. It is especially nice that it can be made without an espressor machine. Take this from a woman who used to be a Starbuck's barista! ;)
If you have an espresso machine, make one or two shots of espresso and put it in a Pyrex bowl or measuring cup. Add the sweetened, condensed milk to taste (1-4T) and LOTS of ice. Stir until the ice cools the coffee down and pour into a glass. I agree with another reviewer who says that the secret to making this is to have VERY strong coffee or espresso!
I have never tasted Thai Coffee so I cannot speak for its authenticity, but this recipe is delicious!
Nice way to round off your homemade Thai meal! This reminds me a bit of the Malaysian style of adding evaporated milk or condensed milk to coffee (my mother's country), although she says you can't replicate the aunthentic coffee shop style she grew up with of course. I follwed this recipe for single serving and used 2 Tablespoons Illy decaf ground espresso in a one cup melitta filter, with 1/8 of the cardamom. So I agree with the reviewer who said make the coffee very strong so it can handle the condensed milk which is great. The cardamom not too overpowering. I drank it hot but I'm sure it would be great on ice too. Thank you!
I was looking up ways to use up sweetened condensed milk; I had been meaning to try this recipe because I like cardamom. I think I'd like this better served on ice because it is so sweet. I'll make it again but will use less of the milk next time for drinking hot.
This is Americanized. I lived in Thailand for 2 years. This tastes nothing like what they served.
This may be closer to the Thai coffee that they serve in restaurants, but the Thai coffee I wanted to make is something called Oliang. It's only about 50% coffee that's cut with and roasted with noncoffee substitutes corn, soy and sesame. It's supposed to be really really strong, so I made a pot of coffee with chicory in it, put it back into the coffeemaker with fresh grinds in the basket and added 1/2 teaspoon each of ground corriander and cardamom. I mixed in the condensed milk and poured it over ice and served it cold. It was good and VERY rich (enjoy this slowly--trust me!), but I still like the real stuff I get from my bean shop better. Thanks for the idea though!
Very easy and delicious. Made a shot of espresso, added a few dashes of cardamom and a teaspoon of the sweetened condensed milk.
I feel bad for the reviewer in that all of the low ratings seem to be based on the fact that this is not "authentic." Cardamon is expensive and hard to find. I found on-line a good subtitute is a mix of cinnamon and nutmeg. I used a good brewed coffee and just added a little of both. I added the sweetened condensed milk, but the coffee tasted more spicy than sweet. I would have rated it higher, but I guess I just don't care too much for spice in coffee other than pumpkin spice in the fall. I do agree with others that I think this would be better iced to for some reason. It could just be when I think of really spicy coffee I think of winter.
This isn't quite as good as what I've had in Thai restaurants but it's still good! I did make the coffee stronger, as others suggested, but I also like my regular coffee extra strong. I really like the cardamom taste and the sweetened condensed milk makes it very smooth!
Thank for posting this! Does anyone have a recipe for Thai iced Tea?? I live in a small town that doesn't have a Thai restaurant but am DYING for this drink!!!
It didn't taste like the Thai coffee I get at a local restarant plus it is has a lot of calories
This recipe was not bad, but i wouldnt go so far as to compare it to what i drink in thai restaurants. If I was serving it iced, i would grind some cardamom pods and some whole coriander with my coffeebeans. Also, the milk was hard to mix in-I may try running the milk through the machine with the water.
Served this iced, with milk. Used about 2 teaspoons whole cardamom, smushed a bit with a spoon, to make 4 glasses (so double the recipe). Stirred in the condensed milk in each glass and then added milk and ice. Tasty...not too special, though.
I've been wanting to try these coffees that use sweetened condensed milk and finally got around to it. I'm surprised. I expected it to be cloyingly sweet, but it's not. I'd make this one again.
Because I wanted to enjoy this iced, I doubled the strength of the coffee and found this to be very similar to the iced coffees I've enjoyed in Bangkok, whether those were Americanized or not. (They were served to me in a cup instead of the handy carry-along bag w/ straw; I'm guessing that might not have been the only way they were customized for obviously-non-Thai me.)
