Thai Coffee

Thai coffee, as is served in Thai restaurants.

By GODGIFU

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place coffee and cardamom in the filter of your coffee machine. Place enough water to make 2 cups of coffee in the machine. Turn on the coffee machine.n

  • Pour brewed coffee into 2 coffee cups, and stir 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk into each cup. Serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 27mg. Full Nutrition
