Baked Stuffed Clams

My clams are requested all the time. They are the perfect appetizer for any occasion and so easy to make. Definitely guaranteed to rival anything you get in a restaurant! Great to freeze and have as a quick snack anytime. (Note: if you don't have clam shells, form tin foil into clam shaped cups, and proceed as directed.)
I really enjoyed this. Instead of using clam shells I put the mixture into a shallow casserole dish and baked it. I serve it in the casserole dish with small buttery crackers to scoop up the mixture. Also took the advice and didn't overcook the clams. Thank you!
I found that cooking the clams first made them rubbery and over done. I knew how over-cooking clams could turn out before hand too and I even tried to turn the heat to low before adding the clams and crab meat but they still were overcooked. I tried the recipe again with just cooking the onions first and only using part of the clam juice so it wouldn't need to be heated and it was a lot better.
I highly recommend adding the clams last so they don't get overcooked and rubbery. Otherwise, this really wasn't too bad, just the kind of thing I look for in seafood recipes. We threw in more spices and some homemade seafood seasoning for flavour, in addition to a couple drops of hot sauce. Very good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/10/2005
I found this appetizer tasted fairly bland. Maybe because it doesn't tell you what to do with the minced garlic.
Over the past few years I have had a heck of a time finding clam shells, and I live in NEW ENGLAND! I think this is because every fish shop here uses the shells and makes thier own stuffed clams........anyhoo........cup cake liners make great "clam shells".
I love this recipe - huge success at recent dinner party. I did make a few changes... I took others advice and added minced clams at last minute after turning off heat. I also added a little more liquid so that stuffing was completely saturated and moist - held shape when stuffing into clamshell. My local store only had a 1lb pack of chunk crab meat so I added the whole thing into the mixture. I also added a small pat of butter to the top of each clam and sprinkled with fresh chopped parsley and paprika before baking. The clams came out delicious! Reader also asked about cleaning the clamshells - I just run them through the dishwasher after each use and they come out very nice and clean.
