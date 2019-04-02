Baked Stuffed Clams

My clams are requested all the time. They are the perfect appetizer for any occasion and so easy to make. Definitely guaranteed to rival anything you get in a restaurant! Great to freeze and have as a quick snack anytime. (Note: if you don't have clam shells, form tin foil into clam shaped cups, and proceed as directed.)

Recipe by Danielle Merk

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 pieces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • In a large frying pan, melt butter with olive oil over medium heat. Stir in onion, and cook until translucent. Stir in clams, crab meat, parsley, lemon pepper, and bread crumbs. Reduce heat to low, and slowly pour in clam juice until mixture is slightly sticky, but not wet. The bread crumbs will continue to absorb moisture, so be careful not to add too much clam juice.

  • Fill each clean clam shell with mixture, pressing tightly into shell. Arrange on a baking sheet, and sprinkle lightly with paprika. (Stuffed shells may be covered and frozen at this point for later use.)

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown and sizzling. If frozen, bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until warmed through. Serve warm on a platter with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 385.5mg. Full Nutrition
