Tomato and Basil Quiche

I was asked to make a quiche for a co-workers birthday breakfast. One requirement - I had to make sure the quiche was meat-less (lots of vegetarians at my work). Having never actually made a quiche before, I searched through the All-recipes database. And this Tomato/Basil Quiche did not disappoint. I did adjust the recipe somewhat...I used fresh and dried basil, half-n-half, and added another egg. I also used freshly grated parmesan and a blend of cheddar and colby and mixed that in with the egg/cream batter before pouring into the pieshell. I also chopped the onions as suggested and used Roma tomatoes so that they were firm enough to handle the frying. I think next time I would probably use a little less onion and would cut the tomatoes a bit thin. I also don't know if I would do the flouring of the tomatoes. It just seemed like an extra step that could be removed if you are crunched for time. Just mix the basil in with the eggs and cheese and you'll be good to go. Also - I have an old gas stove so I cooked at 400 for 10 mins and 30 at 350. Came out perfect and tasted so delicious reheated the next morning.