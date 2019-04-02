Tomato and Basil Quiche
This is a mix of a couple of recipes that I've made before. It's easy to prepare, and looks and tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen!
This is a mix of a couple of recipes that I've made before. It's easy to prepare, and looks and tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen!
I made this by the recipe last week. My husband thought it was great, and I enjoyed it also, but thought I'd like it better with a few changes. I made it today for a baby shower at work. It got lots of oohs and ahhs and recipe requests. I followed the suggestions of previous reviewers and used heavy cream instead of milk, chopped the onions instead of slicing -(when sliced, the long strings/rings can make it tricky to slice/serve/eat). I also cooked the onions until they were very browned and carmelized. My additional changes: 2 cups of colby/jac cheese, and one cup of freshly grated parmesean, 8 tsp of chopped fresh basil instead of 2 tsp dried. I did not peel the tomatoes this time, and before I sliced them, I cut the top off, and "squeezed " most of the seeds/juice out. I sprinkled with italian seasoned bread crumbs instead of four. I added a little garlic powder along with salt and pepper to the egg mixture. I baked 10 min at 400, then 35 min at 350. It will slice beautifully if you allow it to set for an hour or longer after it finishes baking. Garnish with a few fresh basil leaves. Delicious and pretty!Read More
I made these with sundried tomatoes (8 of them). It wasn't bad but I felt it was lacking flavor a little. I like the spinach quiche recipe on here better.Read More
I made this by the recipe last week. My husband thought it was great, and I enjoyed it also, but thought I'd like it better with a few changes. I made it today for a baby shower at work. It got lots of oohs and ahhs and recipe requests. I followed the suggestions of previous reviewers and used heavy cream instead of milk, chopped the onions instead of slicing -(when sliced, the long strings/rings can make it tricky to slice/serve/eat). I also cooked the onions until they were very browned and carmelized. My additional changes: 2 cups of colby/jac cheese, and one cup of freshly grated parmesean, 8 tsp of chopped fresh basil instead of 2 tsp dried. I did not peel the tomatoes this time, and before I sliced them, I cut the top off, and "squeezed " most of the seeds/juice out. I sprinkled with italian seasoned bread crumbs instead of four. I added a little garlic powder along with salt and pepper to the egg mixture. I baked 10 min at 400, then 35 min at 350. It will slice beautifully if you allow it to set for an hour or longer after it finishes baking. Garnish with a few fresh basil leaves. Delicious and pretty!
UBER YUMMY!! The floured, fried tomatoes were so good, I could have eaten a plate of them straight. However, once they're baked into the quiche, it's dubious how necessary the frying step is. By the time they're cooked in the quiche, their light, crispy exteriors have dissipated. So the time and mess used to fry them doesn't serve much useful purpose. To eliminate that step, simply place the peeled, sliced tomatoes on paper towels, sprinkle lightly with salt on both sides, then allow to sit undisturbed for at least 20 minutes to draw out the excess moisture, sprinkle liberally with basil, then add to the quiche as directed. Carmelizing the onions (sauteeing until a deep, golden color) eliminates the sharp, in-your-face taste that can overwhelm the delicate flavor of the tomatoes, and tames it down to make it a delectable "team player." You can vary the flavor of this quiche simply by using any cheeses, in any combination, that you happen to like. I used brie with rinds removed, Jarlsberg and Asiago. The flavor was sensational. Even using only skim milk, the taste was sumptuous, the texture ethereal. Most excellent!
Amazing! I only made a couple changes to the recipe. I used 2 cups of cheese (amount came in package) and after the quiche was in the oven for 10 minutes I sprinkled nutmeg on the top. The flavor was great and I enjoyed everything about this recipe. My only suggestion is to add some more olive oil prior to sauteeing the tomatoes because they tended to stick to the pan. Great recipe and highly recommended.
GREAT! What a great quiche! I added another 1T of oil to saute the floured tomatoes after removing the onions - there was nothing left in the pan and they started to stick. I used oat flour (I'm wheat intolerant) and you simply can't detect it. I doubled the flour-basil mix and dredged each tomato slice, fully coating it. After trying to turn them over, they fell a part, which was okay - made it easier to get into the quiche. (Next time I'll use diced tomatoes and shake the flour-basil mix with the tomatoes in a bag.) I used heavy cream for the milk portion, added 1cup diced cooked chicken to the onions, and doubled the amount of cheese (what can I say - we LOVE cheese!). I wrapped the crust edge with foil to prevent harsh browning, and sprinkled the top of the quiche with nutmeg before baking. I cooked the whole thing at 350 and let it bake for 40 minutes because I had to tend to some other things. This was simply fantastic! I also made some in a custard cup (sprayed with PAM) so it was crust-less for me! It slippped right out of the cup and looked very nice! Served with a side salad! EXCELLENT!
This was great, but I did make a few changes. I diced the tomatoes rather than slicing them, and I did not peel them (I used sweet grape tomatoes). I also minced the onion instead of slicing it and added a few cloves of minced garlic. It turned out great. I served it at a bridal shower, and everyone loved it!
So easy and yummy...except that I can't follow a recipe perfectly, so I removed the onions, added 1 cup chopped steamed spinach, and sauteed mushrooms, plus a tiny dash of nutmeg in the egg mixture....Excellent!
It was divine and easy to make. The changes I made were as follow: I used half skim milk and half heavy cream, added mushrooms to the onion and sauteed them together, then sprinkled the flour over the tomatoes and basil, and sauteed THEM with the onions and mushrooms. The smell was luscious and I added a dash more olive oil to make up for the flour drying out the pan. I used a mixture of sharp cheddar and parmegiano-reggiano and used it sparingly on the bottom and top of the quiche. It smelled wonderful while baking and came out terrific.
The intense flavor that the tomatoes get from the quick pan fry makes this dish sublime! My 17 month old little girl loved this! Very kid friendly, just add a salad and you've got a great meal! ****Update!! Forgot to pick up a store bought pie crust and used a puff pastry that I had in the freezer....man, you gotta try it!! It is WONDERFUL! I so love this recipe!
great recipe! i tried both as is and then added shrimp. the shrimp tomato and basil combination are great.
This quiche is great! I added sauted mushrooms and used Mozzarella instead of Colby-Monterey Jack, just for kicks. The texture of the quiche was good, but a bit oily. Next time, I'll use fresh onions instead of the frying method. The tomatoes were great, too!
This is so good, even better with bacon crumbles!
Just made the quiche tonight... awesome. My wife said she like it, well I loved it... but I maybe biased. Instead of flour I used Italian bread crumbs we had in the cupboard; instead of dried basil I used fresh basil as suggested by others; and as usual I used half-n-half instead of milk. I would like to experiment with laying the last half of cheese and then topping it all off with the egg mixture or maybe putting the cheese in the egg mixture before transfering to the pie. I've never liked a cheese quiche's 'cheese layer'... I prefer quiche a tad more lorraine-ish.
Really a great recipe! I used ROMA tomatoes because they have less moisture, and they fried beautifully as well as kept the coating intact while baking nicely! I also kind of improvised a little - used half-n-half instead of milk, 4-cheese Mexican blend (shredded) instead of cheddar, and fresh basil instead of dried. I didn't layer the ingredients, except I did put the onions on the bottom instead of the top. I mixed the cheese and egg mixture together before pouring on top of the onions, and put the tomatoes on the very top. Came out super-lovely! Everyone loved it... DEFINITELY A KEEPER!
This is a great recipe you can make your own. I took others ideas and added fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced grape tomatoes and diced onion. I also added nutmeg as one reviewer suggested and it was divine. I also like that this recipe wasn't too eggy.
We really liked it. My husband, who "doesn't eat vegetables" ate half the pan. I even added some frozen spinach at the onion sautee step. Oh, and I used shallots instead of onions because we were out. I also didnt peel the tomatoes and it came out just fine, for anyone else who doesnt have time for tedium. Very good and will definitely make again to use up the fresh tomatoes and basil (and shallots:) from the garden.
I think I put in too much tomato because the recipe didn't say what size, etc. but who cares, it was very good!!
I used fresh basil instead of dried but it was pretty bland, next time I would add a bunch of seasonings.
I enjoyed this recipe, but made a couple of changes. First, I browned the onion, so they were carmelized rather than just soft as the recipe stated. I also had some extra swiss chard and beet greens around, so I sauteed them with the onion and added them both to the quiche. Finally, I only had mozzerella on hand for cheese and used that instead of the cheese suggested in the recipe. I will make this again, but probably would not saute the tomatoes first in the flour mixture because they just had a pastey texture to them after being fried.
This was FABULOUS! Great recipe, thanks for sharing! I did make just a few changes. 1.Used bread crumbs instead of flour 2.Added about 5 Tbs. of fresh basil...a must! 3.Used fresh parmesan 4.Sauted about a 1/2 cup mushrooms and 1/2 cup onions with 2 cloves garlic in butter. Let cool and added to the mix. Overall, this was a winner. All my girlfriends wanted the recipe.
I love this recipe! I have made it for church potlucks and never bring any home. :) Although, I do have to say I never peeled or chopped the tomatoes. I bought a small can (10 oz) of diced tomatoes. Sometimes I get the ones with the flavoring already on them. Also, I have added sausage to the recipe. That adds a nice flavor.
Very good, and very easy. The onions are sweet, which offsets the basil taste. I used both black and red pepper, about 1/8 t of each, for just enough zip. Since basil isn't my favorite, I think next time I might try different herbs.
So delicious. My mom keeps asking me to make this! I add a little fresh garlic to the onions and I think fresh basil is better. Great for breakfast. Yummy.
Fabulous! I added a little minced garlic and a handful of chopped mushrooms. Also, chopped the tomatoes. Served for dinner with sauteed broccoli and oven-toasted English muffins with butter and Parmesan.
I made these with sundried tomatoes (8 of them). It wasn't bad but I felt it was lacking flavor a little. I like the spinach quiche recipe on here better.
This would get another star if you'd make it with fresh basil...soooo much better.
I used this recipe as a "starting off" point so I gave it 4 stars instead of five because I imagine if I'd followed the recipe exactly it would have been pretty bland/boring. I didn't pre-fry my tomatoes and instead of sliced tomatoes I diced them up into chunks, I also diced the onion instead of slicing. I used lots of fresh basil in place of the dried and added some salt, black pepper, garlic and thyme. Instead of colby jack cheese I lined the bottom of the quiche with brie and on the top I used fresh grated parmesan. This got A LOT of compliments at the pot luck I brought it to!
Drooool! This was divine. I took the suggestions of other users: Tomatoes, diced, not peeled, and with the seeds & juicy parts removed; onions minced; basil fresh; heavy cream instead of milk. I didn't bother with flour at all, and I used medium cheddar for the cheese, because that's what I had. The cooking time in the recipe was perfect for me. I let the quiche sit 15-20 minutes before slicing.
Absolutely amazing! Probably the best quiche I've ever tasted. I only made two changes: 1) added some chopped green pepper to the (chopped) onion saute, and 2) juiced the tomatoes before dredging them in bread crumbs with italian seasoning. I've already eaten this twice today, and I keep wanting to go back for another helping!
so good! my husband and i ate the entire quiche in less than two days. I would recommend allowing cooling time so the pie can set and will not be runny. Even better the second day!
Thought this was yummy! Fresh tomatoes and basil are a must.
This is quite good. I only made a couple of changes based on previous reviews. I chopped the onions very fine and caramelized them. I replaced the milk w/ heavy cream. I used a full package of cheese (2 cups). Instead of frying the tomatoes, I lightly salted them and let them set on paper towel for approximately 20 minutes to remove the water before adding to the quiche. Very good for breakfast or would be excellent for a light lunch as well.
Very fresh tasting! I use fresh basil instead of dried and think it ads a nicer flavor.
I made this yesterday. It made a pretty good meal , served with a salad. The only changes in ingredients was using italian style bread cumbs instead of flour and use fraish basil, a handful of it. I needed to cook it for 10 minutes at 400 and 30 minutes at 350.
I only used this recipe as a base for a quiche and added spinach, mushrooms, onions and sundried tomato garlic paste. The proportions in this base make a perfectly consistent quiche- not too eggy but just enough to hold the tasty stuff together.
Chopped up the tomato. Had to add another egg and a little milk to make it fill the dish. Turned out fairly well.
I was asked to make a quiche for a co-workers birthday breakfast. One requirement - I had to make sure the quiche was meat-less (lots of vegetarians at my work). Having never actually made a quiche before, I searched through the All-recipes database. And this Tomato/Basil Quiche did not disappoint. I did adjust the recipe somewhat...I used fresh and dried basil, half-n-half, and added another egg. I also used freshly grated parmesan and a blend of cheddar and colby and mixed that in with the egg/cream batter before pouring into the pieshell. I also chopped the onions as suggested and used Roma tomatoes so that they were firm enough to handle the frying. I think next time I would probably use a little less onion and would cut the tomatoes a bit thin. I also don't know if I would do the flouring of the tomatoes. It just seemed like an extra step that could be removed if you are crunched for time. Just mix the basil in with the eggs and cheese and you'll be good to go. Also - I have an old gas stove so I cooked at 400 for 10 mins and 30 at 350. Came out perfect and tasted so delicious reheated the next morning.
I first made this recipe about 7 years ago, when I discovered this site, and I've made it soooo many times since then... it's still one of my star recipes!!! I use whatever cheese I can get (it's not common to get monterey jack here in ecuador) and bake my own crust, but other than that, I follow the exact recipe... I just love it! best quiche ever!!
Very good quiche and pretty easy too. I too used fresh basil like others have and also added cubed pieces of roasted chicken which was good. Searing the tomatoes with flour and basil was something fun i've never had the chance to do before. This dish could easily work for breakfast, lunch, or supper.
I made this because I was using up pie shells... it turned out really well, I used grape tomatoes, because that's what I had in the fridge. It was really easy and tasty, will make again, it would be great for parties etc, and in small individual pie shells too.
AMAZING! I am usually one to make a lot of changes to recipes. This one, I only made a few minor changes, but they weren't even necessary. I didn' peel the tomatoes & I added about 10 chopped sun dried tomatoes too. Otherwise, I made as is and myself and my boyfriend couldn't get enough! If I had fresh basil, that would probably be a good change too! Easy and delish!
Served this at a brunch. Everyone loved it.
Excellent! A great way to use fresh tomatoes from the garden!
The quiche turned out lovely. It looks beautiful, and smells and tastes delcious. If your not a big basil fan you may not like this dish... but myself and my family loved it. Very simple, for such an elegant dish.
I made this for my book club and everyone loved it. Like others I made a few minor modifications. Used 1 tsp minced garlic with the onion which I diced. Used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk and a mixture of fresh and dried basil I also sprinkled fresh basil on the top before baking. I found the timing on the recipe to be perfect. All in all, really enjoyed this recipe!
This is an excellent quiche! I made it with heirloom tomatoes and a mixture of cheeses for the first time today! What they say about men don't eat quiche was totally disavowed by my husband's eating of two very large servings!
This is my favorite quiche of all time. I make this frequently (1x per month) and it always has people asking me for the recipe. I have mixed it up a little bit and added bacon or sausage also and it is good regardless. I prefer to use swiss cheese and a little asagio, but any cheese works.
I enjoyed this recipe. Nice to have a vegetarian quiche ! Easy to make and delicious. I made my own crust and used fresh basil which I sprinkled on after the I put in the sauted tomatoes.
Excellent. I diced the onions, and added whatever cheese I had. Probably will turn out well no matter what.
This was incredible! My husband and I couldn't stop eating it. I did make a few suggested changes after reading other reviews. I used a garlic flavored olive oil to sautee onions until very soft. I diced the tomatoes and sprinkle with flavored bread crumbs before frying for a coulpe of minutes using a tuscan flavored olive oil. I also used fresh basil and 1 cup colby cheese and 1 cup monterey jack cheese. This is by-far, the best quiche recipe ever!
My family loved this quiche! I made a couple of changes because I had leftovers I wanted to use: 1/2 c chopped fresh basil leaves in place of dry basil, 1 can of whole tomatoes, drained and sliced(although I would use fresh next time), 1 link turkey italian sausage, casing removed and browned, and shredded Mexican cheese.
WOW! First quiche i have ever made and it turned out great. I added about a half pound of sausage to the recipe and mixed in with the onion. Plus, I didn't have tomatoes, so I had to use stewed tomatoes - just drained them really well. It took about 5 minutes longer to cook with these changes and I would recommend adding more basil with the meat. It's a great, easy recipe.
Very good!! I made just a few changes to decrease fat/calories. I used egg substitute, fat free milk, and reduced fat cheddar cheese. I also added fresh basil and did not take off the skin from the tomatoes to save time. Everyting turned out great and even my 6 year old was saying how much he liked this meal. This will become a favorite of mine! Thanks for sharing!
This was DELICIOUS! I loved it, and so did the kids. Even my toddler who doesn't like eggs happily ate it up. The only thing i did different was to add some turkey bacon. Thanks for this recipe, I will make it again!
This was so easy and yummy! I added other veggies and it was great!
This was SO good! I made it with canned diced tomatoes (skipped the frying step), mixed the flour in with the cheese (so it wouldn't clump), diced the onion and added garlic to the saute, then mixed it all with the egg mmixture before putting in pie shells. It was so easy and tastes great!
Fantastic!! Family loved this one....I followed other reviewers and sauteed the onion and a large clove of minced garlic in evoo, then added 5 small diced tomatoes(took out the juice and seeds), and added some Italian bread crumbs instead of the flour. I added 1c. fat free half and half to the 3 eggs, salt/pepper, some grated pecorino romano cheese, fresh chopped basil, and an Italian 3 cheese blend, added the tomato mixture and just poured the whole thing in the pie shell. It was so yummy. Will make again and maybe add some zucchini.
Delicious! I just chopped up the tomato and sprinkled it liberally with basil.
Very good - not suprisingly - I made minor/major changes. Sliced SUNDRIED tomatoes instead of fresh (eliminated the flour), chopped two cups of fresh spinach in place of basil. Needed to cook an extra 10minutes. Also used LACTAID milk for the intollerant among us. Very flavorful - LOVED IT. Had it for breakfast and again at lunch.
Amazing!! I diced my tomatoes and then tossed them in the flour, added some extra bake time and it turned out great. Got so many compliments on it! DELICIOUS!
Excellent flavor, although it could have used more seasoning, like others have said. I used cheddar instead of the recommended cheese as it's what I had on hand. I followed some other suggestions such as a bit more olive oil, some garlic powder and a little rosemary as well. In all, a solid four stars. Goes excellently with a peach schnapps cocktail.
A little bland, but a good basic recipe. Will change the seasoning, perhaps the cheese to gruyere.
Some of my family loved it and some thought it was just okay. Personally, I did not enjoy the separation of the vegetables and the egg. I like quiche where they are mixed together better.
Excellent! I was having a hard time finding a lot of reviews that followed the recipe completely, so I decided to do so myself to see what would happen. :) Unfortunately, my deep dish pie pan must be deeper than a purchased deep dish pie crust pan (I used Basic Flaky Pie Crust from this site in my own pan), and I had to add more egg mixture and cheese to this. As a result, my tomatoes "sunk" a little after adding the extra cheese and egg. Still, the finished quiche was delicious. This sets up perfectly - not overly juicy/watery like a lot of tomato quiche can be. I'm sure it works as written with a purchased pie crust just beautifully. I enjoyed mine, too. Thanks!
I make this all the time and really enjoy it and it comes out wonderfully every time! i have also stopped the step of frying the tomatoes and just sautee them a little and then put them in the recipe.
My famly and I loved this, easy and quick to prepare, too. For the basil, I used 1 tablespoon of fresh and 1 tablespoon of dried, the fresh was a nice touch in the dish. Delicious!
Really tasty. I added a bit of blue cheese and it really added to the quiche!
very good. needed more seasoning in my opinion, but otherwise, very good.
My family just loved this and my husband has already requested a repeat some time soon. My rating is based on these few tweaks: Sauteed 1 minced clove of garlic w/ the onion, I chopped the tomatoes and did not peel; added fresh basil instead of dried to the egg/milk mixture, used Trader Joe's Lite Mexican cheese and added one more egg. Fantastic!
The best quiche I've ever had! I substituted pepper jack cheese and added some garlic. It was very flavorful.
I soaked about 6 or 7 sun-dried tomatoes in boiled water for about 20 - 25 minutes, in place of the fresh tomatoes. Chopped them up and added the flour and basil (only 1 teaspoon of basil next time. Found the basil flavour a bit too strong) and sauteed them with the onions for a couple minutes. As well, I chopped up about 3/4 cup of broccoli to saute with the onions. I also replaced the Jack cheese with old cheddar, as I like a stronger cheese flavour. This was soooooooooo delicious. Extremely flavourful and tasty.
Needed salt!!! prob use diced tomatoes next time
It was delicioso! I made it for breakfast. I didn't use cheese because I didn't have any. I will next time. And I added mushrooms. thx.
Absolutely Dynomite!
I have made this twice, and it was much loved by our family. (The second time, I was able to keep a small section tomato-free for my young daughter who finds those less than appetizing.) I used a refrigerated pie crust, and because of an abundance in the garden, we used mini roma tomatoes. I didn't peel them, and after dipping them in the flour mixture and sauteeing them the first time, I tried without, and they still tasted very good. Due to family likes and dislikes, I didn't use slices of onion, but I sauteed a large bunch of chopped chives (from the garden) with a small can of mushrooms. And for cheese, we used cheddar and mozzerella, then I used chopped fresh basil sprinkled on the tomatoes. I did make certain to salt and pepper generously, as per earlier reviews, and I was very pleased with the final results. This was a very flavorful quiche, and I will definitely make it again during our "fresh tomato season."
This recipe was just okay. I thought it lacked taste. I added more tomatoes and put salt on them but it still was so dull. I have tried alot better quiche recipes. I will NOT make this again!
Absolutely delicious! My boyfriend is not a quiche fan, but he really enjoyed this. I used canned tomatoes which I diced, and I added some oregano as well as basil. It was great!
I wasn't blown away by this one - I guess I was expecting a bit more with such great reviews, but it was just average for me. I agree with another reviewer who said she enjoyed the spinach quiche from this site better - right with ya on that one!
This is great, I used fresh Basil, and added sun dried tomatoes, it made it excellent
Excellent! Wonderful! I did add more cheese as a reviewer recommended. Since I couldn't find Colby at the supermarket, I added some cheddar but just a touch, maybe a quarter cup. I used 2 cups of cheese for the bottom and on the top probably 3/4 cup. I am not sure because what I did was cover the whole top with it. Even though I hate frying, I did fry the tomatoes. I believe that makes a difference. The fresh basil enhances all the flavors. When I poured the egg/milk mixture, I used a fork lightly to help it go even under the ingredients. As a side dish, I made rice with EVO and a touch of garlic. All in all, an enjoyable meal.
This was easy, but for some reason I doidn't find it had a whole lot of flavour. Perhaps I should make it again win the height of tomato season, where they will be the most flavourfull.
I love this dish. I'm a big fan of quiches/savoury pies that consist of throwing together by eye some vegetables, egg, milk, and cheese, so I wasn't sure if the extra steps would be worth it. Lo and behold, they totally were.
We loved this quiche. I have made tomato quiche for the first time and we were surprised how delicious it is. The fried tomatoes definitely give an extra kick. I made the quiche using Easy pie crust recipe from this site. Very good recipe, I will make again.
Very good. Next time I will use fresh basil and cream and maybe add some fried bacon. The fried tomato slices were so good I just wanted to eat them plain with a little parmesan. Sooo good!
Would be better with some layers of potato or something else added to it (zuchinni for example).
I was suprised at how good this was! Only used about 1/2 of the onion and 1 tomato and it was plenty. Added deli ham pieces on top of veggies-super yummy and very easy to make
YUM YUM YUM!!! I tried this the other night for my family and we thought it was delicious! I added alittle nutmeg as others have suggested and it added a little uniqueness to it. Next time I plan on trying it the way others have suggested it to see which way is better...but honestly this came out perfectly! Thank you!!! :)
This recipe is excellent. I added 2 rashers of diced cooked bacon with the layer of tomato and used cheedar cheese instead of the two cheese's listed as I was unable to find them in a supermarket. An excellent recipe that tastes great.
This was very good. I had some left over tomato basil pasta sauce and spread it on the bottom of the pie crust. I also added some spinach to it.... simply delicious!
This is a great recipe! It's pretty simple but does look and taste elaborate. You could try "spicing" it up a bit by adding some italian sausage or ham to it if you prefer it with meat.
SCRUMPTIOUS!!! A true HIT with the family. I did change the recipe a bit. I used my own biscuit recipe for the pie shell, baked it for 10 minutes before adding the fillings. I diced my tomatoes instead of slicing them, used fresh basil and sauteed the floured tomatoes/basil mixture with salt, pepper and powdered garlic, until golden. I also added 1 cup of chopped premium smoked bacon, which I cooked after removing the tomato mixture from the frying pan. I used two cups of shredded cheese (1 cup mozarella + 1 cup Gouda)one cup for the bottom and another for the top (combined). And the last change I made is that I used plain creamy yogurt instead of the milk. I had to bake mine for 35 minutes for it to be ready, it looked amazing. I CAN´T WAIT TO DO IT AGAIN!!! THANKS SOOOO MUCH!!!
This was a GREAT recipe! I had to double it for a party which was no problem. I did as others had suggested by using heavy cream and nutmeg. I also added minced sundried tomatoes, steamed asparagus, spinach, fresh basil and mushrooms. I also chopped the onions and tomatoes as suggested. I put sliced heirloom tomatoes on top for decoration. I also sprayed my cake pan with olive oil and baked it without any crust. I received many compliments and no quiche was left over after the party! I will definitely be making this again for dinner very soon.
I thought this was pretty bland :( I won't make it again.
I love this recipe. I did make a change, though. I used Roma tomatoes instead of regular tomatoes. The quiche was a little runny and I blame that on the roma's. I will try again with regular tomatoes and I am sure it will be great. I love the flavors of this quiche. It's a great meatless meal that is very satisfying.
DELICIOUS!! My husband was less than excited about this meal when I told him what I was making but ended up going back for seconds, and even thirds!!!I also used the Italian bread crumbs on the tomatoes and added broccoli as well... sauteed with the onions and only 1tsp of basil instead of two. This was SO easy to prepare. Very excited to make again, it will be a regular dish in our rotation for sure!!!!
The baking time needs to be increased by nearly 20 minutes, but excellent!!!
Very nice quiche. Other than not peeling the tomatoes and leaving out the onions, I followed the recipe. Very beautiful presentation, and tasty, too. So simple as well. I brought this to work for breakfast with my coworkers and it was a hit. Thanks for the recipe!
I think i used way more cheese than i was supposed to (i used eminthaler swiss and mozzerella) but it was very delicious! I also used fresh whole basil leaves instead of dried, which i think is a must. I made my own pie crust rather than use frozen, which probably doens't make a difference i'd just rather make than buy! Thanks for the recipe!
Not very good. It was pretty, and edible, but mostly just tasted like basil and it was really runny (even though I de-seeded the tomatoes). Won't make this again.
This is probably the best recipe I have ever made from Allrecipes. If I could give it 10 stars I would. I had a friend coming over for lunch today and wanted to make something light and wanted to use my Jersey tomatoes. This was unbelievably delicious! I did use fresh basil from my garden and I used swiss cheese instead of Monterey Jack because that is what I had on hand. As another reviewer suggested...maybe cooking the tomatoes slightly in olive oil before adding to the quiche makes this superb...I don't know what the secret was. All I know is that this tastes like something you would eat for brunch at an upscale restaurant. Thank you for this wonderful recipe Karen. I can't wait to make another one with my fresh garden tomatoes and freeze it and eat in in the middle of winter!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections