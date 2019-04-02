Tomato and Basil Quiche

This is a mix of a couple of recipes that I've made before. It's easy to prepare, and looks and tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen!

Recipe by Karen Griffin

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bake pie shell in preheated oven for 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion until soft; remove from skillet. Sprinkle tomato slices with flour and basil, then saute 1 minute on each side. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. season with salt and pepper.

  • Spread 1 cup shredded cheese in the bottom of pie crust. Layer onions over cheese, and top with tomatoes. Cover with egg mixture. sprinkle top with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until filling is puffed and golden brown. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 127.3mg; sodium 697.5mg. Full Nutrition
