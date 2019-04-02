Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Really good!! I made this yesterday but made it on a whim and noticed today that it was sorta on here. I cooked the asparagus in hot water for about 2-3 minutes (in salted water) and put them into a ice bath. Once out of the ice bath, I salted them and peppered them. I cut up monterey jack ('cause that's all that I had), sliced up some basil and mixed the two together (cheese and herb). I layed out the proscuitto and put the cheese mixture at the begining. I put the asparagus in front of the cheese mixture and rolled them up. Did about 12 of them or so and I put them in the oven on 375 for about 7 minutes or so. Husband LOVED them! Great recipe (well, the recipe that I did - I will try this one out) :)