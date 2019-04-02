Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.
My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.
Excellent combination of flavors! Very easy to prepare. Only change I made was peeling the asparagus first. (unless they are pencil thin). Peeling the stalk to about an inch from the tip makes it so tender (removes woody toughness).Read More
I know that people have rated this better then I will...I just didn't really like this. I think when it comes to my asparagus...I'm just a plain jane!!!Read More
Excellent combination of flavors! Very easy to prepare. Only change I made was peeling the asparagus first. (unless they are pencil thin). Peeling the stalk to about an inch from the tip makes it so tender (removes woody toughness).
I followed the recipe to a tee using 2 to 3 asparagus spears in a bundle, and very softened cream cheese. I also tried one asparagus spear and cream cheese w/ the prosciutto...I found that the saltiness of the prosciutto overpowered the single asparagus spear. This side dish is outstanding with asparagus bundles, however ! I would even recommend using many asparagus spears... I was disappointed because we ate all of the asparagus and didn't eat all of the prosciutto, although i LOVE it! No salt needed, it's salty enough! My advice: add more asparagus.
Phenomenal. The best asparagus recipe I have seen. Make sure to baste the bundles with olive oil so they don't dry out.
This is a quick, easy and very elegant side dish. Like a previous reviewer, I simmered the asparagus (about 3 mins) then immersed it in a bowl of ice cubes and water. They stayed beautifully green even after 12 mins in the oven. Great tip!
This is great cold appetizer. Blanche asparagas and immerse in icewater. Makes the asparagas bright green. Very Delicious!
OMG! this is a winner!!! it's not only easy to make...but SOOO GOOD!! I made it for new years and even the kids had it! I served it as appetizer and people didn’t have “enough room” in their tummies to have the main dish! The blanching is crucial! And using a very thin slice of Prosciutto is the perfect combination!
this recipe is excellent. I made it for Easter and it was a huge hit! I peeled the larger asparagus and blanched them all for 1 min then ice bath. I combine white asparagus with green for an awesome presentation. I also used garlic/herb cream cheese. Roasted at 450 for 12 min. YUMM
I love impressive and easy recipes! I made this for a food & wine tasting and even my guests who dislike asparagus raved about it. I used provolone instead of the neufchatel and it was delicious, but ran short for the last few and substituted with cream cheese. I served it with store bought pesto sauce. Yum, yum, yum. Even good cold. Pairs very well with Pinot Noir.
This dish was amazing and a hit. I followed it, using the tips of the other reviewers. I cut the thick ends off of the asparagus. I boiled for 2 min. I immediately submerged in ice water for 1 min. I blotted dry, and set aside. I sliced the prosciutto long ways into 2 strips and placed a light layer of garlic and herb cheese spread on both slices. I wrapped 4 asparagus with 1 strip of the prosciutto. I placed each bundle in a greased baking dish, and lightly coated the ends of the asparagus with a little olive oil, so that they would not dry out. I baked for 8 min. They came out perfectly, and I will definitely make this again!!!
For a twist, I wrapped 1 purple asparagus with 2 green ones. And instead of Neufchatel I used chive & onion cream cheese. I blanched the stalks first, as others had suggested (great idea!). NOTE: Presentation wise, they look better when the stalks are lined up on the bottom and varying heights on top. Also, try to wrap the prosciutto evenly around the middle, starting with the thinner/narrower end of the meat and ending with the wider end.
As others suggested, I blanched the asparagus first and put about 3 pieces of asparagus per bundle and used regular cream cheese. Only thing I will do differently next time is when you wrap the asparagus with the prosciutto don't follow the pictures. Wrap it more like a candy canes stripes so that every bite has prosciutto in it. This reduces the saltiness, when the prosciutto is spread out. Excellent recipe. I always seem to under or over cook asparagus but this was the perfect amount of time.
This recipe is great. Blanch the asparagus, and bake it for about half the time. Depending on the prosciutto you buy, you'll want to soften the cheese (or use whipped cream cheese). The prosciutto that I bought was very fragile. This made the cheese spreading a frustrating mess.
I wanted to use these as appetizers instead of as a side dish so I trimmed the asparagus and chopped each into about 3 inch stalks then blanched for 3 minutes in boiling water. I immedietly put in ice water. I used deli sliced ham cut in half spread with chive and onion cream cheese and secured with toothpicks. I only baked 8 minutes, and these turned out great!
I love this. It does not take very long in the oven if you like the asparagus crispy. Here is a tip that works for me. I put the prosciutto in the freezer for about 10 to 15 minutes. It makes it much easier to spread the cream cheese on the slices and as soon as you spread the cheese on, they thaw out.
Fantastic!!! I followed the advice of several other reviewers who recommended chive and onion-flavored cream cheese. I also blanched the asparagus for one minute before rolling. I don't know if that was necessary, as the proscuitto probably could have cooked longer before becoming too crispy. I will definitely make this again. It was a perfect side for our Valentine's meal of Broiled Scallops and Cheesy Polenta (both from this site).
Blanched the asparagus first and then cut the baking time to 7 minutes as suggested by previous reviewer. Also drizzled with a balsamic glaze. The ladies at the retreat I took these to, loved them and asked for the recipe!
I followed the advice of the other reviewers -- blanch the asparagus first. Then, I drizzled olive oil over them to keep them moist.
This was super easy and delicious. I blanched the asparagus for 2 minutes, then into the icy water as some have suggested. I wrapped two slices of paper-thin prosciutto around about 5 spears, and popped them into the oven at the last minute. They were perfect.
I used brie cheese instead, and this dish was fantastic!
The combination of asparagus, Neufchatel, and prosciutto is phenomenal. I highly recommend blanching the asparagus - I did not and the asparagus came out of the oven a bit dry and wrinkly, hence the four stars rather than five. (It still tasted good though.) Will definitely be making this again.
This is great! I followed the advice of other cooks and blanched the asparagus for 2 minutes in boiling water then plunged them in ice water to cool. I spread the prosciutto with herb and chive cream cheese and cooked them on a cookie sheet sprayed with Pam. People raved about this recipe. I've had similar recipes without the cream cheese but think that it adds that little something extra to it. Makes a wonderful side dish.
Super Yummy
I know that people have rated this better then I will...I just didn't really like this. I think when it comes to my asparagus...I'm just a plain jane!!!
Seriously easy and seriously good. Sure, the prosciutto seems to get a bit saltier when you bake it, but that's what cocktails are for.
These were wonderful. I made no changes to the original recipe and I've been asked for them time and time again.
So simpy, yet so tasteful. I will definately make this again.
super easy to make and elegant looking...I use chive/onion cream cheese. Delicious!
Excellent!! I used whipped chive cream cheese and blanched the asparagus for 2 minutes and it came out perfect!! My girlfriend and I loved it!!
A wonderful recipe. I blanched the asapargus several hours in advance and cooled. Then spread a mix of cream cheese, minced onion, minced garlic & chives into a thinly sliced strip of prosciutto and wrapped around 3-4 asparagus stalks. I placed them all on cookie sheet lightly basted with olive oil, and also basted each asparagus bundle with olive oil so they do not crisp too much.
This is my favorite way to eat asparagus. It's just so good!!! We blanche the asparagus so it's pretty and then broil at the end to crisp up the meat. Love love love it!!
Excellent and easy to prepare. I used cream cheese it was all I had on hand.
Be sure to get good quality prosciutto - that helps with the saltiness factor. I did as other reviewers suggested and blanched the asparagus first before spraying with PAM and putting in the oven.
I did a twist on this. I grilled the asparagus and use the chive and onion cream cheese like the personal chef commented. But I drizzled Olive Oil and a Balsamic over with cracked pepper before grilling! Delish! No cold water bath or heating the oven up! Easy...Easy...
Delicious! I highly suggest cooking the asparagus completely, then wrapping with prosciutto/cream cheese and baking for only a couple minutes. The prosciutto is much better before it gets too dried.
Brilliant, I too added the cream cheese with onion and chives.
So simple and delicious. I made this once and now everyone in my extended family makes it. That's how good it was.
Excellent recipe! I used a smoked prosciutto which gave it a wonderful different taste. I'm experimenting with different cream cheeses as well.
Amazing flavor!! I used a spinach/artichoke cheese with 5 spears per bundle. Was beyond delicious! Thank you!
Delicious! Will definitely make again! Followed the advice of others and blanched the asparagus for 1 minute. Put in ice water then patted dry with paper towels. Reduced baking time to about 10-12 minutes. Also used plain, softened cream cheese and (land o frost brand) smoked ham instead of prosciutto (3 slices ham per bundle of 2 asparagus spears). Also, sprayed the pan with olive oil and the tips of the spears (someone wrote to do that to keep them from browning too much). Yum, yum!
Great recipe!!! Got rave reviews for this one! I did boil the aspargus for a minute to bring out the colour and then patted dry, spread whipped chive cream cheese on a whole slice of prosciutto, wrapped up 4 to 5 thin asparagus in each one and only baked for 8 minutes. Everyone loved it. I used a whole slice of prosciutto and didn't find it too salty. Very easy, looks very elegant, and so tasty!!! Will definitely make this again!
I brought this to Thanksgiving 2009...a great hit! Pay attention to the cooking times and temps..and if you're making a lot, leave part of the prosciutto in the frig until you need it...if it gets warm, it's hard to separate.
Perfect! I used bacon at the last minute, and it came out wonderfully. Next time I'll be sure I have prosciutto on hand.
Very good. Husband gave it 2 thumbs up and ate the kids' leftovers. Next time, I would like to wrap 2 or 3 spears for every prosciutto slice.
High-light of my 1st Anniversarys appetizer choices. Incredible
this was ok..I think I just prefer roasted asparagus with olive oil, s&p
I make this regularly throughout the summer, as I've never even considered making it in the oven so we have always grilled this. I start w/ raw asparagus and the grilling cooks it perfectly! We love that is still has some crunch to it. Definitely stay near the grill so it doesn't burn, but definitely try the grilled version I can't imagine that the over version would be better !
Fabulous! These were served at a bridal shower I attended last weekend -- My sister certainly knows how to throw a shower! These were delicious. All the ladies raved about the taste, and the pretty "packaging"!
these are delicious and very easy to make... everytime I make them they are literally gone in a minute... good for when you have company over as a appetizer w/ drinks... I blanche them, and I usually use philly cream cheese onion & chive for the spread... I always get someone asking me how to make them, I have given out this recipe maaaany times!
One word: YUM! I blanched the asparagus for 2 min first and I used green onion cream cheese. These came out so pretty and delicious!
My go to app recipe when I need to impress at social events! Do not do anything to the asparagus except cut the bottom part off of the whole bunch where the bottom rubber band is and wash it. There is no need to peel it, par-cook it etc., that just takes away from the simplicity of the recipe for an upscale result. Definitely let the cream cheese soften to room temp, and place in a FREEZER plastic bag. Cut off one corner and pipe a zig zag onto the slice of proscuitto to save yourself a ton of time.
I used thinkly sliced deli ham, and it was still sensational. Perfect for creating a good impression when entertaining!
First I broke the asparagus where it "wanted to break" at the stem end. As others have suggested, a quick blanch followed by submersion in ice water stabilizes the asparagus for a quick cooking. We grilled it for just a few minutes after wrapping in the cream cheese-smeared prosciutto. What a great recipe for asparagus!
Perhaps it was the quality of the prosciutto I uaed, but this recipe didn't turn out. Overwhelmingly salty!
An awesome asparagus recipe! Love it, sooooo good. Because I can't find Neufchatel cheese, I use onion and chive soft cream cheese. It works great. I have tried this recipe both by blanching the asparagus beforehand and not blanching it. I don't think it makes much of a difference in terms of how it comes out. But this is just delicious - I think it comes out like a very "fine dining" dish but it's so easy to make. A sure fire winner.
Everyone loves this. I just have to remember to make a lot! It looks so fancy :-) I agree with one reviewer who said to use the best prosciutto that you can get and it will be less salty but very good.
A crowd favorite! They look so elegant, but are so easy. Depending on the size of the aspargus spear, I wrap 2-3 together if they are small. Enjoy!
I thought this was pretty good. Initially I thought it was salty but then the flavors of the asparagus and cream cheese started to blend and I was very pleased. I made this as a warm side dish. It went well w/steak and baked potato. I did use the Prosciuitto. At $17.99 a pound I just got two thin slices. I put three asparagus around half a slice. The hint about using softened cheese was a good one. In the oven @ 350 for 20 minutes and it was good. I drizzled some olive oil on top before cooking.
In a family of fussy eaters, this is a favorite. Looks fancy but is simple to make!
These were so much fun!! They tasted wonderful, and were very eye-appealing. They took a while to prepare, but were a very different and impressive way to present asparagus. Even after they were cold, they tasted great. After they were put together, they could wait for several hours before baking, which made them easy to fit into the schedule. I used thinly sliced Black Forest ham, too, instead of the Prosciutto. Was less expensive and not as salty. Would make a good appetizer.
Served for Christmas dinner as an appetizer. I blanched and peeled asparagus with potatoe pealer to get rid of any tough outer fiber. After assembly with cheese and prosciutto I placed them under the broiler for about 20-30 seconds to melt cheese and slightly crisp the prosciutto. Served at room temp. Everyone loved them!
liked the presentation, but was salty
YUM! Using recommendations from others, I blanched the asparagus before wrapping it in the prosciutto. Then I stored them in the fridge overnight. We grilled them the next day for Easter brunch so the prosciutto got nice and crispy and had a wonderful charcoal flavor. Everyone raved about them! These were definitely a crowd pleaser.
These are divine! One of my all-time favs!
Really good!! I made this yesterday but made it on a whim and noticed today that it was sorta on here. I cooked the asparagus in hot water for about 2-3 minutes (in salted water) and put them into a ice bath. Once out of the ice bath, I salted them and peppered them. I cut up monterey jack ('cause that's all that I had), sliced up some basil and mixed the two together (cheese and herb). I layed out the proscuitto and put the cheese mixture at the begining. I put the asparagus in front of the cheese mixture and rolled them up. Did about 12 of them or so and I put them in the oven on 375 for about 7 minutes or so. Husband LOVED them! Great recipe (well, the recipe that I did - I will try this one out) :)
only buy 1/2 the prosciutto called for
I've made this several times now, but i adjust to what i have in the fridge which is turkey bacon and cream cheese. This simpler version is still very yummy!
Fantastic recipe! I get rave reviews for this every time I make it. I use swiss cheese rather than cream cheese (it's easier to just wrap a slice around each bundle of asparagus). I like the idea from some other reviewers of blanching the asparagus first - think I'll try that next time.
Fabulous! I made these exactly except for the baking. I bought asparagus on the thinner side and wrapped them in a bundle of three. We were cooking on the grill that night so we grilled them on med-low. Turned them a few times and when the cream cheese started to show, they were done! The prosciutto was left with amazing grill marks.
Made this for Easter dinner... delicious!
Delicious!!
i brought these to Easter at my in-laws and everyone loved them. After blanching the asparagus they looked really bright green. i spent a little extra on the Prosciutto but just used a seasoned cream cheese on the inside. Awesome appetizer!!
I drizzled olive oil on the asparagus and then seasoned them with a little salt before cooking them in a grill pan for a few minutes. After they cooled I used soft goat cheese and prosciutto. Sooooo delicious served cold! And they looked so pretty with grill marks!
LOVE this! I blanched the asparagus for one minute(more than that and it started to get stringy), drenched in the cold water. I used roast beef instead of prosciutto due to cost and picky eaters. I liked them baked and then cold. Baking gave the roast beef a bit of a salty flavor kick that it needed. Having them cold the next day was a little heavier than straight from the oven, but still great.
This was fast and easy. We enjoyed it. I brushed with olive oil, but otherwise made as-is. I think next time I will try a flavored cream cheese, like the onion chive.
I rarely give 5 stars, but this is just the best! It simple, fresh, elegant enough for company and so delicious. My husband loves asparagus and although I'm not crazy about it, I loved it in this recipe. Thanks for this!
Amazing! Can't wait to make more!
Yum! This was very good! I did not have neufchatel cheese so I used cream cheese instead, and it was delicious! I've made it twice already, and will certainly make it again.
Be sure to use thin asparagus. I did not have prosciutto so I used bacon. Delish! I broiled for a few minutes prior to serving so the bacon would get nice & crispy....My husband loved it! We love asparagus roasted so this was a nice change.... Super simple, too!
This was good. Be sure to keep it to two or three asparagus spears or they won't cook through. I also like to make this with brie.
amazing appetizer or side vege
Yum! Used black forest ham and chive 1/3 less fat onion and chive cream cheese. Wrapped 1/2 thinly sliced ham around 1 spear. Did not cook. Served cold at a tailgate. Almost too fancy for a tailgate but DELISH and GONE!
FABULOUS! When I hit a 5-star recipe I say "I would serve this to the Queen of England!" Great hot/great cold. Bundled 3 spears as others did. Perfect. Her Majesty would love this. :)
Pretty good, but my asparagus wasn't done in the time the recipe says. I would suggest steaming the asparagus a bit, then putting it under the broiler for a few minutes. Tasted great though!
This is my favorite appetizer. I use a garlic and herb cream cheese and make it in the toaster oven leaving the big oven free for the meal. Do not pre-cook! I undercook it slightly and leave it in the toaster oven on warm while preparing the meal. I also place it on top of garlic toast and sprinkle all with a good olive oil. YUMMMM
My absolutely favourite side dish!
Excellent side!
Made this last night, and used Black Forest ham instead instead of the prosciutto. Also used cream cheese with chives and onions which was great. We used pencil asparagus, which we like the most, wrapped the ham around 6-8 stalks, put it in the toast-r-oven for about 4-5 minutes on broil, came out just fabulous.
I made this for easter this year and it was a hit! I recomend covering the dish with tin foil when you put it in the oven.
I always make this fancy looking side dish for dinner parties. I blanch the asparagus and put it together well in advance and pop them in the oven 15 minutes before dinner is served. For evenly crisped prosciutto be sure to flip your asparagus midway through!
Very good, however, make sure you use thin asparagus and not stems that are too thick. Instead of the cheese, I used Alouette spreadable herb cheese. Very easy to spread on the proscuitto. I did think this was very salty but I believe that was because of the brand of prosciutto I had purchased. Will make again. Very nice presentation. Think this would go great with beef tenderloin or lamb chops.
One word to describe this dish, "Fantastic"! Make sure to blanch the asparagus spears for one minute, then put on ice to stop the cooking process. Also, make sure to Pam the bottom of the pan. When finished, lightly drizzle the top of the spears with olive oil. DO NOT add salt. The prosuito is plenty salty, trust me on this one.
I completely agree with Kate's review of this recipe. However, I wish someone would have told me not to be so liberal with the cream cheese. Use only a very thin spread on the prosciutto or it will over power the bite. (I NEVER before thought there could be too much cream cheese!) This was a very pretty and easy side dish. I made it ahead of time and took it to my boyfriend's parents for the final baking. Very impressive.
sooo nice when used to dip into a runny boiled egg.... YUM YUM!!!
It was wonderful! I did blanch the asparagus as suggested and then decreased the oven time to 8 min. We used 3 good size spears for each bundle. Will make again and again. Very easy!
Warwick made for wine party - VERY good! Make with Target dip.
WOW! WOW! WOW! These were soooooo good! I just made them for an ordinary dinner, but they would be so perfect for company, too. I sprinkled a little olive oil and garlic salt on the asparagus. Yum! Thanks for sharing!
I guess I didn't acutally make this recipe at all, but rather used it as a guideline. I blanched my asparagus first and then just wrapped 3 or 4 spears in one slice of prosciutto. I then baked for 10 minutes. VERY good! Next time I'll make them with the cream cheese.
Very good, and easy too! My kids really liked the special presentation.
Very easy and very tasty-A must recipes for asparagus lovers!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections