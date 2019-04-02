Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.

By Trish

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Spread prosciutto slices with Neufchatel cheese. Wrap slices around 2 or 3 asparagus spears. Arrange wrapped spears in a single layer on a medium baking sheet.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until asparagus is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 71.2mg; sodium 1210.1mg. Full Nutrition
